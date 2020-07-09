Ava Marie Byrd
BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF SALTILLO – Ava Marie Byrd, 86, departed this life on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with her family around her at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Saltillo where she raised her family with the love of her life Rev. Elden Byrd.
They had 5 children, Sharon Glover (Wayne) of Summit, MS, Randy Byrd (Becky) of Pontotoc, MS, Sandra Watson (Carl) of Bolivar, TN., Michelle Robinson (George) of Melbourne, FL., Richard Byrd (Jennifer) of Guntown, MS and 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was 1 of 17 brothers and sisters and preceded in death by 4 sisters, Ellen Cooksey, Omega Sweat, Ruth Tucker, a baby girl and 7 brothers, Ray, JW, Paul, Dub, Bruce, Junior and Charles White. She is survived by Virginia Goodwin, Oberia Sowell, Roger, Phillip and Calvin Rayburn White.
She loved God and her family and will be greatly missed by all. Her Memorial service will be Friday, July 10th at 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 12265 Hwy 57 Middleton, TN 38052 with Bro. Wilbanks and Bro. Randolph officiating.
Janie Ochoa Huggins
UNION COUNTY – Janie Ochoa Huggins, 48, passed away on July 9, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Pearlie Gipson
OXFORD – Pearlie Gipson, 73, passed away on July 8, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Emma Griffin
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – Emma Griffin, 67, passed away on July 2, 2020, at her residence in Milwaukee, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Danny L. Smith
PHEBA – Danny L. Smith, 55, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Lower Prairie Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Lower Prairie Creek Cemetery in Clay County, MS.
Pearlie Mae Lyles
WOODLAND – Pearlie Mae Lyles, 100, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.
Kathy Humphres
NEW SITE – Kathy Humphres, 47, passed away on July 9, 2020, at LaConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Sherry L. Lockridge
TUPELO – Sherry L. Lockridge, 59, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Porter Memorial Garden. A walk-thru visitation will be 3-5 P.M. COVID-19 guideline will be followed at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Calvin “Red” Parks
TUPELO – Calvin “Red” Parks, 54, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Calvin “Red” Parks was born to his late parents, Fred Parks and Mary Hudson on November 28, 1965 in Gholson, MS in Noxubee Co. but he lived in the Tupelo area for more than 20 years. “Red” was also a former employee of Elite Solution.
Calvin Parks is survived by three daughters; Karen Yates of DeKalb, Lathana Yates of DeKalb, and Reginia Brandon of Shannon. Five sons; Fred Yates (Dandy) of DeKalb, Calvin Parks, Jr. of Atlanta, Ga., Mark McMillian of Atlanta, Ga., Christopher Brandon (Shaquille) of Prairie, and Jaquiz Brandon of Aberdeen. Six sisters; Louise Grady of Rock Island, Ill., Callie (Larry) Clarks of Preston, Mamie Crosby (Randy) of Preston, Sharron Johnson of Preston, Freddie Welch (Virgil) of DeKalb, and Brenda Brandon of Nettleton. There are also 6 grandchildren.
The visitation will Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery located in Gholson, MS in Noxubee Co with Rev. Robert Parks officiating. The mandatory safety guidelines will be followed.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Blaine Cole
BOONEVILLE – Blaine Cole, 65, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at Unity Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 8-10 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
James “Bay Man” A. Lyons
HOUSTON – James “Bay Man” A. Lyons, 60, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his residence in Houston, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. at Dixie Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Dixie Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS.
Della Mae Foster
BOONEVILLE – Della Mae Foster, 62, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. at New Tabernacle Cemetery in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. Walk-thru COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Amy A. Ales
BALDWYN – Amy A. Ales, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her residence in Baldwyn. Visitation will be today (Friday) from 5 PM – 7 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Dr. John P. Elliott, Jr.
TUPELO – Dr. John P. Elliott, Jr., 86, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a private memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020. The service may be viewed at 5 PM online at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Beverly Sawyer Haney
WREN – Beverly Jo Sawyer Haney, 61, passed away and started her new life in heaven on July 8, 2020. Born in Killeen, Texas, on October 21, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Bryan Preston “Buzz” Sawyer and Janice Marie Kirby Sawyer.
Beverly grew up in Monroe County and graduated with the Amory High School Class of 1976. She then attended North East Community College where she obtained an Associate’s Degree. She married the love of her life, James Richard Haney on May 12, 1984, and together they were blessed with two sons. An outstanding mother and wife, Beverly worked at both home and the office to help her family. She worked as a Secretary for Atlas Bodyworks, as an Administrative Assistant at Gilmore Memorial Hospital and as the Executive Administrative Assistant for the Gilmore Foundation including the Early Learning Initiative Program, “GELI”. She was selfless, caring, and had a heart for children and education.
Beverly was an active member of Central Grove Baptist Church where she served as a pianist for over 40 years. She loved playing the piano and when she played one could feel her worship God through her music. Her great smile was so contagious and everyone felt God’s love when they were around her. She witnessed whenever the opportunity arose and many lives were touched because of her faith in God. She led and mentored the GA (Girl’s in Action) group at Central Grove Baptist.
In her free time, she loved to spend precious time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed gospel music as well as the oldies and country music. She was an avid reader and cross word puzzles were always a welcome challenge to her. Above all, God, her family and her church family meant the world to her.
Beverly’s smile and loving presence will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The memories made with her will be cherished forever. There is peace knowing that she is with her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her loving husband, James Richard Haney; sons, Jay Haney (Katelyn), Drew Haney (Taylor); grandsons, Huck Haney and Jace Haney; brother, Bart Sawyer (Darlene), and Kirk Sawyer (Angel).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buzz and Janice Sawyer; John and Ruth Haney.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Central Grove Baptist Church, with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. Burial will follow in Tranquil Cemetery, Wren, MS. Pallbearers will be some of her church family, the deacons of Central Grove Baptist Church.
Beverly’s service will be broadcast over FM 87.9 if you care to sit in the parking lot and listen to her service.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 PM at Central Grove Baptist Church in Wren.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Central Grove Baptist Church, 30298 Central Grove Road, Aberdeen, Mississippi 39730.
Margie Johnson
BOONEVILLE – Margie Johnson, 74, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, July 9, 2020 at 10:30 am at Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Melvin Lee Crawford
COLDWATER – Melvin Lee Crawford, 57, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence in Coldwater. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 am at Mt. Calm Cemetery. Professional arrangements handled by Community Funeral Directors. www.communityfunreraldirectors.com.
Coner Noel Kyle
TUPELO – Coner Noel Kyle, 26, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at a business in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 6 pm with a Memorial Celebration at Saltillo City Park. Professional Cremation Services provided by Community Funeral Directors. www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Rachel Hazel Dean Poe
BUCHANAN – Rachel Hazel Dean Poe, 88, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home in Buchanan. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2 PM at Buchanan Cemetery.
Melissa “Missy” Gail Tackett
SMITHVILLE – Melissa “Missy” Gail Tackett, 52, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her residence in Smithville. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am graveside at Young Memorial Gardens, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens, Smithville, MS.
Kiera Alexus Williams
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – Kiera Alexus Williams, 21, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Goodlettsville, TN. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3 pm, Graveside at Odds Fellows Cemetery, Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6-8 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
James Kent
FULTON – James Kent, 74, passed away on July 9, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Odeen Adams
BECKER – Odeen Wilson Adams, 87, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory. Born on July 24, 1932 in Monroe County, he was a son to Andrew and Leona McCullen Adams. Mr. Adams attended Greenwood Spring School and later married Jean Davidson in 1952. He served his country in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Adams was a long-time employee of the United States Postal Service; he also, in earlier days, delivered bread for Holsum Bread in Amory and was the proprietor of Adams Grocery which he operated many years. Idleness wasn’t his in his vocabulary and he knew the value of hard work and integrity and he displayed a dedicated work ethic which he imparted to his family. Every year, he and his wife raised a big garden and he was known for his tomatoes and would give of his fruits to anyone who would come by often and take in trade for conversation. Mr. Adams was a cattleman but he also enjoyed raising pigs. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and had served as a deacon at East Amory Baptist Church and was the cook during church camp. The pride of his life was his grandchildren where he would spoil them, impacting their life for good, making eternal memories.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Waycaster and Bro. Jason Green officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Michael Wilson Adams of Amory; two daughters, Stephanie Adams Moffett (Kenny) and Deborah Adams White (Bobby) both of Becker; 5 grandchildren, Eric White, Leah White Pinkerton, Meredith Moffett Coto, Adrian Moffett, and Wesley Moffett; 4 great grandchildren, Natalie Pinkerton, Gage Pinkerton, Abi Parham, and Eli White; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean Adams; three sisters, Annie Mae Henton, Lena Fay Ball, and Louise Aldridge; and one brother, Eugene Adams.
Visitation will be on Monday from 2 p.m. until time for the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
