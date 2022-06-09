TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James Boothe, Booneville
Essie Mae Cooper, Maben
Booker T. Cooperwood, Pontotoc
Gary Kenneth Franks, Mantachie
William Futhey, Pontotoc
Bill Kimberlin, Booneville
Andra Fay Kiser, Amory
Virginia Neely Taylor, Tupelo
--------------------------------------
MEMO
Gary Kenneth Franks
MANTACHIE - Gary Kenneth Franks, 78, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Quitman County Health and Rehab in Marks. Services will be on Friday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Franks family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Bill Kimberlin
BOONEVILLE - Bill Kimberlin, 71, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at home in Booneville. Memorial services will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022, 5:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Family visitation will be 4:00 PM until service time at 5:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home.
MEMO
James Boothe
BOONEVILLE - James Boothe, 83, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at home in Booneville. Memorial services will be on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Front Porch Restaurant. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Virginia Neely Taylor
TUPELO - Virginia Neely Taylor, age 99, passed away at her home in Tupelo June 8, 2022 after a short illness. She was born May 14, 1923, in Plain, Mississippi to Ed and Doshie Neely. She graduated from Florence High School in 1941, and finished business school in Jackson. She worked for the Selective Service Department during World War II. She married Max Robert Taylor, Sr., October 18, 1944. After the war, Max was employed as the pharmacist at Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield and she worked as a bookkeeper. They raised their two children and attended First Baptist Church in Brandon. After 39 years of work at the State Hospital, they retired to Jackson keeping grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were married for 65 years. After Max's death in 2010, Virginia moved to Tupelo, where she joined Lawndale Presbyterian Church.
In addition to being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Virginia was an accomplished homemaker, shrewd bargain hunter, and excellent seamstress. She taught Sunday School and was active in various ministry groups.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Lynda Taylor Honaker; her son, Dr. Max R. Taylor, Jr. (Judy); two grandchildren, Max R. Taylor, III (Jeannie), and Amanda Taylor Moyer (Phil); the Taylor great-grandchildren, Max IV, Atticus, Emmett, and Greer; the Moyer great-grandchildren, Pierson and Payne; and nephews, Buddy and Bill Lowther and Robert and Ted Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Doshie Neely; sister, Edwina Lowther; and her husband, Max R. Taylor, Sr.
Graveside services for her family will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Florence Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your church, the charity of your choice, or Lawndale Presbyterian Church, 1500 Lawndale Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Essie Mae Cooper
MABEN - Essie Mae Cooper, 84, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 6-7:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston, MS.
MEMO
Andra Fay Kiser
AMORY - Andra Fay Kiser, 77, passed away on June 8, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, PAYTON MORTUARY LOGO
Booker T. Cooperwood
PONTOTOC - Booker T. Cooperwood was born February 19, 1939 to the late Rilla Ivy Cooperwood and the late Henry Cooperwood in Pontotoc, MS. He departed this life at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, MS on May 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by both parents; spouse, Ludean Young Cooperwood; spouse, Violet Cummings Cooperwood; two sons, Auther Bee Cooperwood and Lemar Cooperwood; three brothers, Earlie "Bo" King, James Cooperwood, William Cooperwood; three sisters, Victoria Heard, Modine Townsend, and Sarah Townsend.
Booker T. dedicated his life to the Lord at an early age. He moved to Chicago, IL where he joined Wallace Temple Church and became a member of the deacon board. In 2009, he moved back to Pontotoc, MS and joined Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ. He dearly loved his family and church family. He also loved to fish, hunt, and visit Chicago, IL.
He is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Mary Cooperwood; one son, Allen (Emma) Cooperwood of Starkville, MS; one daughter, Sarah (James) Barr of Pontotoc, MS; two stepsons, Boyd Sullivan and Terrell Sullivan both of Chicago, IL; two stepdaughters, Diane Sullivan and Lisa Sullivan both of Chicago, IL; 10 grandchildren, Doris Barr (Bernard Strong), Chris Barr (Stephanie), Amanda (Jessie) Armstrong, Suprina Stovall Cooperwood, J.C. Spraggins, Candie Vance, Ambreca Vance, Anthony Devine, Tasha Ellis, Brandy Ellis; 35 great grandchildren; three sisters, Christine Carter of Grand Rapids, MI, Ruby Berry of Pontotoc, MS, and Annie (John) Ware of Pontotoc, MS; one brother, Ozzie (Ruby) Cooperwood of Chicago, IL; one sister-in-law, Viola Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS; a special goddaughter, Erika, of Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, June 10, 2022, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ. Viewing available one hour before service. Interment will be at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
William Futhey
PONTOTOC - William Dearman Futhey, Sr., passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. He was born on June 3, 1942 in Grenada, MS to Eugene Guy "Skeet" Futhey, Sr. and Dorris Branscome Futhey. He graduated from Binford High School in Duck Hill, MS. William started his career with Sherwin Williams in Grenada, MS on December 1, 1969 and retired as Commercial Branch Manager in Memphis, TN on July 7, 2007, during his career, he managed several branch locations throughout TN. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church.
Services will be at 10 AM Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Charity Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Merritt officiating; burial will follow in the Charity Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Futhey Wilburn (Chris) of Pontotoc, MS; a son, William "Bill" Dearman Futhey, Jr., of Murfreesboro, TN; the Mother of his children, Lucy Futhey; four grandchildren, Ciara Wilburn Swords (Will), Dallas Futhey (Selina), Lauren Futhey Weeks (Shawn) and Erica Wilburn Shields (Corbin) and one great-grandson, Easton Swords.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, John Eugene Futhey, Jr.
Pallbearers will be, David Tony, Danny Brown, Hunter Williamson, Donald Tallent, Jamie Tallent and Bro. Dustin Kindler.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 AM Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Charity Baptist Church, 1478 Hwy 9 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
