Mozella Barnes
CHARLESTON – Mozella Barnes, 72, passed away on June 9, 2021, at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Mattie Mae Willis
CHARLESTON – Mattie Mae Willis, 56, passed away on June 9, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
James Edward Wallace
SENATOBIA – James Edward Wallace, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven. Services will be today at 12 noon at Community Funeral Directors Chapel. Visitation will be today 10am – 12pm at Community Funeral Directors – Coldwater.
Wiliese Goodwin Cain
OLIVE BRANCH – Wiliese Goodwin Cain, 83, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her residence in Olive Branch, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, June 15, 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Walls, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, June 14, 6-8 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Walls, MS. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Scott Slaughter
DENNIS – Timothy Scott Slaughter, 60, passed away on June 8, 2021, at his residence in Dennis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME -TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Herman Wayne Harrelson
GUNTOWN – Herman Wayne Harrelson, 82, passed away on June 10, 2021, at his home in Guntown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Frankie Mae Hughes
OKOLONA – Frankie Mae Hughes, 66, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Good Hope Cemetery, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Herbert Charles “Chuck” Williams, Jr.
CLARKSDALE – Herbert Charles “Chuck” Williams, Jr. passed away June 9, 2021 at Panola Medical Center. He was 60 years old. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 11:00-12:00pm at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksdale, MS. with burial at Memorial Gardens to follow. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Chuck was born February 15, 1961 in Clarksdale, MS and preceded in death by his father, Herbert Williams, Sr. He is survived by his parents, Barbara Ann and David Dill; brother Bryan (Patty) Dill; half sister Leanna Tedford and his two loving daughters Candace (John) Hays and Camille (Cody) Gullick and grandchildren Lane, Jax, Chamberlynn, Quinn and soon to be Shepard.
Chuck was an avid outdoorsman who loved teaching his girls and grandsons about the outdoors. He lived his life to work, hunt and fish. To say he lived his life to the fullest would be an understatement. His family asks that you please keep them in your thoughts and prayers at this time. The family asks all donations be made to Arkabutla Physically Challenged Hunting Association, 3905 Arkabutla Dam Road, Coldwater, MS 38618, Attention: Rob Hoff.
Lonnie Collins
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Lonnie Collins, 42, passed away on June 9, 2021, at his residence in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Christine Sullivan
TUPELO – Christine Sullivan, 95, passed away on June 9, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
Winona “Runt” Hicks
BECKER – Winona Lucille “Runt” Cantrell Hicks, 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her home. Born on December 8, 1933 in Greenwood Springs, she was a daughter to Tom and Rose Flippo Cantrell. She graduated Greenwood Springs school and worked for many years for the Amory Garment Company and also helped work the farm. She married Rev. Clark Hicks and she was a member of Becker Baptist Church. Runt, as she was affectionately known to all, loved her family and wished for nothing more than to have them all together at her house for get-togethers and although she had no children of her own, she was a mother to so many. She was an avid collector of bowls and pitchers and she traveled far and wide to yard sales and would snatch up any combination to add to her collection. She also collected angels and she liked to work crossword puzzles. To drive by her house, she would have it decorated for any season taking great pride with her flowers. She was a faithful member of Becker Baptist Church.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. Jason Green and Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will follow in the Easter Cemetery.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Shelia Allen (Donny) of Amory, Diane Taylor (Allen) of Greenwood Springs, Junior and Becky Cantrell of Hamilton, Brenda Hester of Oxford, and Tommy Cantrell (Kathy) of Hatley; numerous great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and her caregivers, Mike Miller (Kammie); Tiwanna “Porkchop” Kinsey, and Pat McCain.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Taylor, Allen Wayne Taylor, Phillip Taylor, John Boy Morris, Hunter Taylor, and Conner Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be the elders of Becker Baptist Church.
Visitation will be on Friday evening from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
Lura Faye Luna Kimery
TIPPAH COUNTY – Lura Faye Luna Kimery, 65, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her son’s residence in Walnut. Services will be on Sunday, June 13 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 12 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery near Walnut. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO Margie Crumby
WOODLAND – Margie Ballard Crumby, 96, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Woodland, MS. She was born February 24, 1925, to Hiram W.I. Ballard and Mary Bell Ballard in Webster County, MS. She graduated in the Class of 1942 from Mathiston High School and attended Wood Junior College. She was a loving wife and mother, and also a retired business owner having owned and operated Margie’s Beauty Salon for 48 years in Woodland, MS. She was a dedicated member of Mantee Baptist Church and served as a teacher in children’s education and also as a Sunday School teacher for adults for most of her life.
Visitation will be Saturday morning, June 12, 2021, 10:00 am at Mantee Baptist Church with services following at 11 a.m. with Rev. Zachery Sanford officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Mantee.
Survivors include her son, Garth William Crumby of Woodland; her daughters, Margie (Rick) Largent of Jackson; Mary Garth (Ricky) Moore of Woodland; Fran (David) Barrentine of Madison; and her grandchildren, Aimee Daigle, Katy Nance, Mimi Kimball, Mary Purvis, Melanie Burrow, Brad Hayden, Courtney Harris, Michael Barrentine, Jenny Barrentine, and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Garth Floyd Crumby; her parents; her son, James Lee Crumby; and her brothers, Eldridge Ballard, James Ballard and Billy Ballard.
Pallbearers are Charlie Daigle, Fred Nance, Jamey Burrow, Alex Purvis, Brad Hayden, Hayden Harris, Michael Barrentine, and Steve Armstrong.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mantee Baptist Church Building Fund, 1151 Main Street, Mantee, MS 39751 or Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 359 Mt. Pleasant Road, Mantee, MS 39751.
Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is assisting with the arrangements.
Friends can leave online condolences at calvertfuneralhome.com.
