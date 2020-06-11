Jimmy Lee “Tony” Tallie
OKOLONA – Jimmy Lee “Tony” Tallie, 47, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence in Okolona.
Jimmy Lee “Tony” Tallie was born to his late parents, Jimmy Lee Tallie, Sr. and Merty Mae Mitchell on February 18, 1973 in Chickasaw Co. Tony received his education from the West Point Schools.
Jimmy Lee “Tony” Tallie is survived by his companion Nettie Box of Okolona. A special friend; Henry “Hammer” Atkinson of Okolona. 3 daughters; Lachadisty Poe of Aberdeen, Tierra Poe of Aberdeen, and Gloria (Perry) Evans of Okolona. 8 sisters; Mary Ewing of Prairie, Kathlean Tallie of Prairie, Carrie (Curley) Drake of Prairie,Shirly (Conrod) Dexter of Prairie, Gail (Bobby) Wright of Prairie, Jessie (Lonnie) Bowens of Okolona, Delois (Richard) Kelly of Toomsebe, MS, and Melissa (Bobby) Stewart of Tupelo. 3 brothers; James (Mamie)Tallie of Indiana, Robert (Tiquanda) Tallie of Calhoun, Jessie (Callie) Tallie of Okolona and 5 grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial with the necessary safety measures implemented. The service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lake Grove MBC cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Victoria Jones
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Victoria Jones, 58, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday June 13, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Gillian, 226 Watson Desoto Road, Byhalia, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Gillian Cemetery Byhalia, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
Gladys Holmes
WOODLAND – Gladys Holmes, 83, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Ross Hill Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. with safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Ross Hill Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Kelson Jace Camelo Stewart
BALDWYN – Kelson Jace Camelo Stewart was born on June 3, 2020 and went to be with Jesus on the same day. He will be forever loved and missed by his family.
Private services will be held by his family. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He will be laid to rest in Sandhill Cemetery in Baldwyn.
He is survived by his parents, Jerquandrick Stewart and Kazmen Grizzard; grandparents, Rodney and Quana Stewart and Justin and Chandri Grizzard; host of aunts and uncles and his great-grandparents; a special aunt, Diane Meeks.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Boyd White
TUPELO – Boyd “Shorty” “PeeWee” White, 94, passed away on June 10, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. He was an avid bird hunter, golfer and New Orleans Saints fan.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Martha Evelyn White of Tupelo; host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Minnie Caldwell White; his sister, Alma Petty and brothers, Vestius White, Thomas White and a twin brother, Loyd White.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Mary Ellen Renskers
MADISON – Mary Ellen Renskers (Ehrman) peacefully departed this earthly life for heaven on June 3, 2020, after an extended illness and residential stay at the Nichols Center nursing home in Madison, Mississippi. Mary Ellen was born in Kokomo, Indiana on June 30, 1934 to Ralph C. Ehrman and Lois (Blackburn) Ehrman, who died shortly after giving birth to her. Ralph later married Virginia Rosalind Ehrman, and they raised her together in Kokomo. She attended Kokomo High School. Mary Ellen was a graduate of Michigan State University earning her degree in music. She taught music and elementary education and loved playing piano and violin. She married Richard Hermon Renskers on February 13, 1964. They enjoyed nearly 50 years of a devoted and loving marriage. Mary Ellen had an effervescent joy for life, singing away and delighting in lively conversation with people wherever she went. And she went many places, living in the Philippines, Canada, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania. She is now singing with the angels, home with Jesus. Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Renskers, her parents, Ralph, Lois, and Rosalind Ehrman, and her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Vi Renskers. She is survived by her three daughters: Anne Renskers, of Orlando, Florida; Sally Wagenmaker (Dan), of Chicago, Illinois; and Jane Burks (Barry), of Ridgeland, Mississippi. She is also survived by her four grandchildren John Wagenmaker, Sara Wagenmaker, Emily Burks, Andrew Burks, as well as her sister Barbara Jean Charske (Neal), and nephews Bob Renskers (Mary Lou), Kevin Renskers (Sharon), Matt Charske (Chrissy) Todd Charske (Melissa) as well as many great nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service is planned at Sante Fe Cemetery, near Kokomo, Indiana, on July 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with a gathering to follow. Natchez Trace Funeral Home and Crematory and Flowers Leedy Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. The family wishes to especially thank the administration and devoted nursing staff at The Nichols Center in Madison, Mississippi for their loving and compassionate care during her extended illness. Memorial gifts can be made to either the Worship Arts Department or Endowment Fund at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, Mississippi.
Ruby Beasley
TUPELO – Ruby Faye Beasley, 66, of Tupelo, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born December 3, 1953 to Arthur Oliver “Bill” and Ruby Lavenia Cooley Ridinger.
Visitation will be from 10:00A.M. to 12:00P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park with Mr. Ricky Sanderford officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas D. Beasley of Tupelo; her children, Natosha Beasley Burrow (Jamey) of Shannon, Thomas Dale II “Tommy” (Brittany) of Tupelo, and James Matthew “Matt” (Casey) of Mooreville; 11 grandchildren, Payton Goolsby (Nick), Taylor Burrow, J.D. Burrow, Tripp Beasley, Tanner Beasley, Lexi Claire O’Rourke, Carter O’Rourke, Lawson Beasley, Logan Beasley, Emma Beasley, and Addy Beasley.
Pallbearers will be Logan Beasley, J.D. Burrow, Carter O’Rourke, Tripp Beasley, Tanner Beasley, Tony Ridinger, Nick Goolsby, and Jamey Burrow.
She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Buddy Ridinger, Bobby Ridinger, David Ridinger, and Gary Ridinger; sister-in-law, Ouida Ridinger, and one grandson, Sawyer Beasley.
Betty Howell Sandidge
UNION/MARSHALL COUNTIES – Betty Howell Sandidge, 83, retired hair stylist, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Private family services are planned with burial in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Marshall County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Laverne Trimble Nipper
BOONEVILLE – Laverne Trimble Nipper, 74, passed away on June 11, 2020, at her residence in Jacinto, Prentiss County, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Funeral Home & Cremation – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Corine Stovall
CALHOUN CITY – Corine Stovall, 91, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery.
Mary E. Bradley
NEW ALBANY – Mary E. Bradley, 72, passed away on June 11, 2020, at Union County Health & Rehabilitation in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Lois Cowan Sanderson
AMORY – Lois Cowan Sanderson, 61, passed away on June 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Jimmie Faye Moore
AMORY – Jimmie Faye Moore, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Houston Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi.
James “Jam-up” Enis
PONTOTOC – James Alonzo “Jam-up” Enis, 81, passed away June 10, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. James was married to Jo Ann Patterson. They had one son, Tim. He was a grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 11. He worked for 30+ years as a heavy machine operator and retired from Hodges Construction. He had many friends that he cherished. He enjoyed spending time with his close friends at Mike’s Pawn Shop in Tupelo. He had a passion for collecting and trading guns, knives, and tractors. He was a hard working, Christian man that always tried to take care of the people he loved.
He is survived by his son, Timothy L. Enis (Tammy); grandchildren, Josh Enis (Paige), Savannah Pratt (Ben), Wesley Enis (Ashley), and Taylor Enis; great-grandchildren, Ledger, Liam, and Lyons Enis, Emma, Anna-Beth, and Noah Pratt, Weston, Dawson, Elijah, and Kolby Enis; sisters, Eva Jewel Neal (Larry Joe), Irlene Leslie (James), Mary Sue Kunkel (Donny), and Nita Faye Riddings (Jackie); and brothers, Kenneth Enis (Jolene), Jimmy Ray Enis (Donna), and Larry Gene Enis (Denise).
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents, James Boyce Enis and Lavada Glover Enis; brother, Waddie Enis; and great granddaughter, Lizzie Jo Enis.
Services will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Toby Allison officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Forrest Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Andy Hodges, John Hodges, Robert Harris, Jeff Simmons, Jason Smith, and James Sheffield.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 5-8 PM and Saturday, June 13, 10 AM until service time.
Boyd Holcomb
PONTOTOC – Boyd Holcomb, 86, passed away on June 11, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Vickie Malone
PONTOTOC – Vickie Lynn Malone, 61, died June 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 5, 1958 in Ackerman, MS to Peggy McIntire Gates and the late Gerald Curry Null.
She was a former nurse and a home maker.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at United Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jim Varnon officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Burial will be in the Ingomar Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Peggy Gates of Pontotoc; one daughter, Amber Nichole Kitchens ( Michael) of Dyersburg, TN; two sons, Terry Lee Upchurch and Thomas Gerald Upchurch both of Nettleton, MS; two sisters, Jackie Harrison of Pontotoc, MS, Tammy Williams of Saltillo, MS; one brother, Scotty Gerald Null of Pontotoc, MS; five special grandchildren, Blake Upchurch, Brooke Upchurch, Brittney Worship, Madilyn Kitchens, Kamrie Upchurch; five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father; her step father, Lamar Gates; one brother, Roger Lee Null and her husband, David Franklin Malone.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Carol J. Edwards
TUPELO – Carol Jean Edwards, 68, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo. Born on January 3, 1952, she was a daughter of the late James Herman Edwards and Jean Glasgow Edwards.
Carol grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Amory High School with the class of 1969. An independent and driven woman, she worked for Phillips Manufacturing (formerly Day Brite) for many years until retirement. She then worked part time for the Daily Journal for several years in the obituary department. She had a great work ethic and was proud of her financial independence.
She was good hearted and a true and loyal friend to many people. Carol marched to the beat of her own drum. She was once a member of Central Grove Baptist Church and after relocating to Tupelo she visited several area Christian churches during her lifetime. In her free time, she liked to collect ceramic shoes and Marilyn Monroe memorabilia.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory MS with Bro. Danny Burks officiating. Pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.
Carol is survived by her sister, Janice Edwards Kemp; brothers, Rusty Edwards (Stephanie), Randy Edwards (Melissa); nieces and nephews, Josh and Jonathan Kemp; Alan Edwards; Tabitha Carter; Staci Corbell; Mathew and Jeremy Edwards; Cassidy Edwards; Vince and Briana Richey; several great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Jean Edwards. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Clara Joanne Klingsheim Pannell
PONTOTOC – Clara Joanne Kingsheim Pannell, 84, passed away June 10, 2020 at Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona, MS. She lived in Fulton, MS until her health declined. She loved her family and doing arts and crafts. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. She was married to Leon Pannell for 47 years.
She is survived by Leon Pannell; children, Martin Zepeda, Jr. (Becky), Patrick George (Dede), and Connie Escarria; grandchildren, Joseph Zepeda (Melissa), Meagan Hillhouse (Warren), David Harris, Mike Harris, Danny Harrison (Domini), Michael Escarria, Joey George, Josh George, John George, and Maria George; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Wearmouth (Frank); and stepson, Doug Pannell (Wanda).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Gladys Klingsheim; sons, Mike George, Roger Lamb, Joseph Zepeda; daughter, Pamela Dubois; 1 brother and 4 sisters.
A Memorial Service will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 1 PM until service time.
Brenda K. Gates
PONTOTOC/FORMERLY OF WOODLAND – Brenda K. Gates, 47, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be private. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12 2020 from 6-8 pm with safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
Rachel Johnson
HORN LAKE – Rachel LeeAnn Johnson, 26, died June 10, 2020 at Baptist East in Germantown, TN. She was born on April 2, 1994 in Memphis to Roy Ford Johnson and Robin Browning Johnson.
She was a member of Southpoint Church.
Services will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at United Funeral Chapel with Bro. John Weissinger officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her father, Roy Ford Johnson of Heber Springs, AR; her mother Robin Browning Johnson McCarty (Butch) of Horn Lake, MS; her grandmother, Ada Johnson of Heber Springs, AR; one daughter, Lillie Chamberlain of the home; one son Colton Johnson of the home; one brother Ryan Johnson (Jessica) of Walls, MS
Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Alpha Mae Koonce Little
AMORY – Alpha Mae Koonce Little, 95, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore, in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at New Masonic Cemetery, Amory. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Zella Mae King Wray
PONTOTOC – Zella Mae King Wray, 95, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing & Rehab in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 13, 1:00 p.m. at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be on 12:30 until service time at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Dignity Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Martin Greif
NEW ALBANY – Martin Greif, 69, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 5-8 PM and Saturday June 13, 11 AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery.
Henry Orr
PRAIRIE – Henry Orr, 65, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home in Prairie. Services will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen, MS. Burial will follow at Pleasant Plain Cemetery.
Bobby Blanchard
TUPELO – Bobby Blanchard, 64, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tupelo Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tupelo Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.