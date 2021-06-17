Mamie L. Cayson
VERONA – Mamie L. Cayson, 77, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home in Verona. Services will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Ernest N. James
NEW ALBANY – Ernest N. James, 67, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Beasley Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 10:59 a.m. at Beasley Funeral Home.
Louisie Shewbart
VINA, ALABAMA – Louisie Shewbart, 84, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, AL. Services will be on Friday, June 18, 1 p.m. at Burnout Missionary Baptist Church, Vina, AL. Visitation will be on Friday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Burnout Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Tommy Jackson
TUPELO – Tommy Jackson, 59, passed away on June 17, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Earnestine Johnson
MANTEE – Earnestine Johnson, 63, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at her residence in Mantee, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 2-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Callahan Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.
Rachel Rossi
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – Rachel Rossi of St. Louis, formally of Marietta, aged 91 entered into eternal rest June 15, 2021. Wife of the late Frank Rossi, mother of Patricia (Hal) Hancock, Tupelo, Frank (Valerie Held) Rossi of Festus, MO, Bob (Mary) Rossi of Wisconsin, Cynthia Jo (Kavin) Chambers of St. Louis, the late Laura (Gary) Richmond and Fred (survived by Joan) Rossi. 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great- grandchildren.
Four sisters Lou Thomas, of Booneville, Patsy Chappell of Tupelo, Joyce Barber and Nancy Smith of Marietta, two brothers, Will Greene of Dennis and Lynn (Sarah) Greene of Marietta.
Preceding her in death were two sisters, Louise Panis and Nellie Simmons, four brother’s, J.W., Huey, Lamar and Jimmy Lane also her parents Vivian and Herman Greene.
She was a wonderful caregiver whether it was the elderly or babysitting numerous children in her lifetime. She loved going fishing and cooking for her family.
A Memorial will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, St. Louis, on Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m., a Memorial service will be held in Mississippi at Zion’s Rest Church of Christ on June 27, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donation to The Mary Culver Home, 221 W. Washington Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122 will be appreciated.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Earnest Alvin Wylie
EUPORA – Earnest Alvin Wylie, 75, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence in Eupora, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 26th at 3632 US Hwy 82, Eupora, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, the 26th of June at his residence also. Our family at Associated are very honored to serve the Wylie family. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO are in charge of arrangements.
Willie Curtis Franklin
OKOLONA – 66, passed away on Thurs., June 10, 2021 at his residence in Okolona.
Willie Curtis Franklin was born to his late parents, Willie Van Franklin and Betsy Bell Franklin, on Sept. 2, 1954 in MS. He received his education from the Okolona School System. Mr. Franklin retired from Burlington Northern Railroad after 29 years.
Willie C. Franklin is survived by his wife Debra Franklin of 30 years. One daughter; Demetria Crawford of Okolona. Seven sons; Corrielle Garth of Okolona, Cotorrius Garth (Tiffany) of Okolona, Jonathan (Satrina) Ashby of Okolona, Curtis Franklin of Tupelo, Talvis (Sharon) Franklin of Kentucky, Rodney Ezell of Okolona, and Rico Morris of Atlanta.
Three brothers; Bobby Franklin of Okolona, Jeff Bell of Tupelo and Andrew Harper of OKlahoma City. Nine sisters; Linda Buchanan of Okolona, Bobby Jean Bogan of Shannon, Cathy (Kent) Roberson of Memphis, TN, Mary Harper of Toledo, OH, Bridgette Franklin and Teresa Franklin both of Verona, Latasha (Thomas) Roberts of Tupelo, Shay Franklin of Sikeston, MO, and Jovanna Franklin of Aliceville, Al. There are also 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., June 18, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be on Sat., June 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Darden Chapel MBC with Rev. J.D. King officiating. Please continue to wear your face mask and social distance.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Carolyn Smith
COLDWATER – Carolyn Smith, 52, passed away on June 17, 2021, at her residence in Coldwater. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Martin Alexander Plunkett
BALDWYN – Martin Alexander Plunkett, 23, passed away in Corinth on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was a farmer and enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. He was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Plunkett (Reed Allen) of Corinth; his grandparents, Mary Windham of Baldwyn and Johnny Floyd of Guntown; sisters, Kaitlyn Allen and Kerah Allen both of Corinth; brother, Michael Plunkett of Fulton; uncles, Jake Pettigo and Johnny Plunkett; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Brian Floyd.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Posey, Daniel Hallmark, Michael Plunkett, Austin Henderson, Brittany Pullen and Johnny Floyd.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Friday evening from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Shirlene Dulaney
MANTACHIE – Shirlene Warren Dulaney, 83, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born February 15, 1938 to the late Morty Warren and the late Ophelia Harp Warren. She was a member of Mantachie First Baptist Church. Shirlene enjoyed sewing, ironing clothes, gardening, her flowers, watching her birds, but her greatest love was going to church and spending time with her family.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday June 19, 2021 at Mantachie First Baptist Church with Bro. Grady Davidson, and Bro. Acy Barber officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday June 18 at Mantachie First Baptist Church.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her 2 sons; Roy Douglas (Betty) Dulaney and Dale (Lavern) Dulaney, both of Mantachie, grandchildren; Zack (Cara) Dulaney, Anna (Austin) McMillen, Thane (Meagan) Williams, Kassi (Clinton) Kingsley, and Ainsley (Jon) Millard, great grandchildren; Theo Dulaney, Laney McMillen, Wesley Williams, Remi Kingsley, Eli Kingsley, Malachi Millard, and Addi Millard, 3 sisters; Eloise Humphries of Vina, AL, Ellen (Houston) Jackson of IL, Jimmie Ree of Opelika, AL, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Horace “Pete” Wendell Dulaney, her parents; Morty and Ophelia Warren, Husband, Horace “Pete” Wendell Dulaney, daughter in law, Donna Dulaney, 2 sisters, and 4 brothers.
Pallbearers will be the deacons of Mantachie First Baptist Church.
Walter “Sonny” Jackson Tumblin
TUPELO – 86, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
“Sonny” was born to his late parents, Jack Ben Tumblin and Elvira Baskin on Nov. 7, 1934 in Chickasaw Co.
Walter “Sonny” Tumblin is survived by one daughter; Jennifer (Alexander) Calvert of Aberdeen. Two sons; Dewayne Tumblin and James (Lisa) Hodges both of Okolona. There are also 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, June 18, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove MBC cemetery with Rev. John Cox officiating. Please wear face mask and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Wylie (Pistol) Russell
PONTOTOC – Wylie (Pistol) Russell, Jr., best known as the “Water Man” and lifelong resident of Pontotoc, MS, died on June 17, 2021, at the age of 87, at his home in Algoma.
Pistol is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Julie Rosado, Tammy Montgomery (Steve), Bill Russell (Cathy), Jamie Wilson (Kim), and Josh Ritchie (Stephanie); grandchildren, Luis Rosado (Delanie), Lauren Langston (Jacob), Stephen Montgomery, Shannon Montgomery, Kyle Russell, Kayla Russell, Gabe Wilson (Madison), Hayes Wilson, Joshua Davis Ritchie, Emma Ritchie, Mae Ritchie, and Ava Ritchie; two great grandchildren; siblings, Mike Russell (Nancy), Deloris Buskirk (Curtis), and Loretta Gafford; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wylie and Clemence Russell; sisters, Katherine Allen, Kay Pena’, Charlotte Ann Graham, Norma Powell, and Ann Cates; brother, Louis (Sparky) Russell; mother of his children, Linda Russell Dougherty.
Pistol was born in Pontotoc, October 10,1933, to Wylie and Clemence Russell. He took over maintenance of East Pontotoc Water Association shortly after it was built in 1968. He maintained Algoma, Troy, Randolph, Oak Hill, Primrose, and Toccopola Water Systems at various times throughout the years, eventually retiring in March of 2010. In July of 2011, Pistol was recognized as a finalist for Water Supply Operator of the Year by Mississippi Water and Pollution Control Operators Association. Pistol loved spending time with his large family, going to ball games, and playing practical jokes on his friends. He was a member of the Pontotoc County Foxhunters Association and enjoyed many years of field trialing and running dogs. He was an avid member of the Algoma Store round table for many years.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 on Friday, June 18th, and 10:00-11:00 on Saturday, June 19th at Browning Funeral Home. The funeral service will be immediately following visitation on Saturday. Phyllis McGregor and Bill Rutledge will officiate the service. Burial will be at West Heights Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Luis Rosado, Stephen Montgomery, Kyle Russell, Gabe Wilson, Hayes Wilson, Joshua Ritchie, Larkin Gillespie, and Steve Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers include Randy Ray, Greg Vaughn, Ted McVay, Jerry Coleman, Lane Gillespie, Randy Roberts, Frankie Patterson, Scott Foster, Ritchey Crew, Johnny Crawford, Kevin Rodgers, Clyde Tackett, Tim Roberts, and Scotty Pennington.
Gloria Jean McMichael
FULTON – Gloria Jean McMichael, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born October 31, 1939 to the late Benjamin Nichoals Rush and the late Alva Azalea Brill Rush. She was a member of LDS Church in Tupelo. She was a extraordinary woman, great mother, quintessential grandmother and someone you would want to know and she will be missed by many.
Services will be at 1:00 pm on Friday June 18, 2021 at the LDS Church in Tupelo with Enden Nelson, and Garett Schoenfeld officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Friday June 18 at the LDS Church in Tupelo.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband; Raymond Joseph McMichael, Sr. of Fulton, son; Ryan M. (Natasha) McMichael of Fulton, daughter; Carole Lorraine (Gordon) Turner of Fulton, son; Raymond Joseph (Jeanne) McMichael, Jr. of Salt Lake City, UT, daughter; Karen Lynn Bird of MD, 19 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Benjamin and Alva Azalea Rush, daughter; Debra Jean McMichael, and a sister; Carole McLean.
Windell Underwood
FAIRVIEW COMMUNITY – Windell Underwood, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born August 30, 1941 to the late Lawrence Underwood and the late Lenes Mitchell Underwood. He was a member of Walker Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He also enjoyed being outdoors riding his four wheeler. He loved being with his family and especially his grandkids.
Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday June 19, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Barnett officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday June 18, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his children: Teresa (George) Jordan and Ted Underwood; grandson, Joshua Lambert of Fairview; granddaughter, Krystal Jordan; brothers: Macky (Dolly) Underwood, Eddie (Diane) Underwood; sisters: Melba (Keith) Johnson, and Retha (Joe) Wigginton; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Toy Mae Underwood; brothers: Wayne Underwood, Phillip Underwood, Gerald Underwood, James Ray Underwood, Tommy Underwood.
