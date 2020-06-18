William “Billy” Calhoun
OXFORD – William L. “Billy” Calhoun, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 17, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on June 8th, 1931 to Cyril Mallory and Marie Lampkin Calhoun. He was a 1948 graduate of University High School in Oxford, MS and continued his education at both Northwest Junior College and the University of Mississippi where he obtained both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree.
Billy started his coaching career as a student coach at University High School in 1950 while attending Ole Miss. After a brief stint in the Army during the Korean Conflict, he returned to Oxford and shortly thereafter, became the head football coach at University High School and then eventually Oxford High School. He placed his coaching career on hold in 1965 and spent 22 years with the US Probation Service retiring in 1987 as the Chief Federal Probation Officer of the Northern District of Mississippi. He quickly returned to his first love of coaching and spent the next 10 years coaching football at North Pontotoc and retiring for good in 1996. Billy never met a stranger and lived a full and abundant life. He loved deeply, was deeply loved and was often affectionately known as “Coach”.
Billy was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gaye Calhoun of Oxford, MS; two sons, Bill Calhoun (Paula) of Mooreville, MS and David Calhoun (Rachel) of Oxford, MS; one daughter, Camille Calhoun Steiner (Keith) of Tuscaloosa, AL; four grandchildren, Emily Addison (Michael) of Belden, MS, Andrew Megginson (Amber) of Mooreville, MS, Mallory Steiner of Tuscaloosa, AL, and William Calhoun of Oxford, MS; and three great-grandchildren, Tannor Megginson of Hayden, AL, Carter Megginson of Hayden, AL, and Milly Addison of Belden, MS.
The family has decided in light of the current situation to only have a private graveside ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all memorials be made to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Oxford, MS where he was a standing member. Donations may be mailed to 431 N 16th St, Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971
Sammie Tipler
MOSCOW, TENNESSEE – Sammie Tipler, 72, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday 5-8 PM.
Bobby C. Blanchard
TUPELO – Bobby C. Blanchard passed away at his home on June 10, 2020. Bobby was born on December 21, 1956. Visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 with graveside services following at 11 a.m. at Tupelo Memorial Gardens. To send condolences to the family, please visit bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
James Cason
WATER VALLEY – James Cason, 64, passed away on June 17, 2020, at his home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Brett Daniel Worsham, Sr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Brett Daniel Worsham, Sr., 40, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday from 12 noon until service.
David Pettigrew
NETTLETON – David Thomas Pettigrew, age 61, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. He was born in Lee County on July 30, 1958 to parents Lamar Pettigrew and Frances Coggin Pettigrew. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton area. He was a former member of the Mississippi National Guard. He worked as a draftsman for Pettigrew Cabinets in Plantersville, MS. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was of the Baptist faith.
There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the New Chapel Cemetery in Itawamba County. Rev. Cecil Locke will be officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his father Lamar Pettigrew, one daughter; Jennifer Otero (Russell) of Nettleton, three grandchildren; Baylee Otero, Maddison Otero, and Russell Otero, Jr. of Nettleton, two sisters; Donna Parsons (Ronnie) of Bartlett, TN, Leshia Roberts (Alan) of Nettleton, one niece; Kasi Daugherty, and several Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Frances Coggin Pettigrew.
There will be no public visitation.

Anita Franks
SALTILLO – Anita Inez Franks, 78, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born November 26, 1941, in Saltillo to Donnie Asberry and Roberta Cantrell McGuff. She was an insurance agent for Aflac where she retired after more than 30 years of service. She was a member of King’s Gate Worship Center in Tupelo. She enjoyed yardwork, reading, traveling, and shopping.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Oak Hill Community Church Cemetery with Bro. Terry Garrett officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, James Franks of Saltillo and Jeff Franks (Cindy) of Haleyville, AL; three daughters, Donna Whitten (Gary) of Collierville, TN, Lisa Maynard of Saltillo, and Sondra Pinson (Terry) of Germantown, TN; one sister, Andrea McCulley of Byhalia; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Drew Maynard; her parents, Berry and Roberta McGuff; and the father of her children, Billy E. Franks.

Charles Griffis, Jr.
HOUSTON – Charles Griffis, Jr., 63, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.
Charles Griffis, Jr. was born to his late parents, Charles Grice and Truly Bell Huggins on April 7, 1957 in Houston, MS. He was a self employed mechanic.
Mr. Charles Griffis, Jr. was survived by his wife Danyelle Hill of Houston. Two daughters; Brittany Foster of Houston, and Kiara Foster of Okolona. One son; Cam’ron Elliott of Houston. Two brothers; Johnny (Clara) Griffis and Willie “Lula” Griffis of Houston. There are also three grandchildren.
The service will be at 3:00 p.m. at 835 Airport Rd. in Houston, MS.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Kenneth Gardner
NETTLETON – Kenneth Gardner, 60, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home in Nettleton, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 pm, Graveside at Mullen Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk Thru at N.L. Jones Funeral Home.
Chuck Young
TUPELO – Chuck Young, 82, passed away on June 17, 2020, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Ray Reed
TUPELO – Ray Reed, 50, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital (Golden Triangle) in Columbus. Services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at New Salem Cemetery Pontotoc, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.
Kanika Fatima Cobbs
MAYWOOD, ILLINOIS – Kanika Fatima Cobbs, 43, passed away on June 16, 2020, in Maywood, IL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
Joy Stafford
TIPPAH COUNTY – Joy Stafford, 81, passed away on June 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Vernita Edmond
BOONEVILLE – Vernita Edmond, 43, passed away on June 18, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
James Walter “J.W.” Baskins
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – James Walter “J.W.” Baskins, 66, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial.
Spencer Griffin
OKOLONA – Calvin Spencer Griffin, 60, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020 in downtown Okolona. Spencer was born on September 17, 1959 in Okolona to the late Curtis Spencer Griffin and Rosie Mae Pickens Griffin. A lifelong resident and a man that was all things Okolona, Spencer graduated from Chickasaw Academy in 1977 and spent his working life as a fabric cutter in the furniture and later, as an over the road truck driver, until becoming disabled recently. He served in the Miss. National Guard several years achieving the rank of Sergeant. Spencer enjoyed watching all sports on TV and was an avid Ole Miss Rebel fan. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing.
Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 noon, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Okolona Chapel. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Spencer is survived by 3 children: Nazareth Austin Griffin of Starkville; Kelli Griffin of Austin, Tx.; and Jackob Griffin of Morehead, Ky. 2 sisters, Donna Lindley (James) of Shannon and Pat Goodson of Wren. 5 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ruby Page and Brenda McBunch.
Rev. Dr. Terwileger “T.W.” Jengins
OKOLONA -Rev. Dr. Terwileger “T.W.” Jengins, 70, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his daughter’s residence in Okolona.
Rev. Dr. Terwileger T.W. Jenkins was born to his late parents, Allison Jenkins, Sr. and Auzell Wise -Jenkins on May 7, 1950 in Okolona.
Rev. Dr. Terwileger Jenkins is survived by two daughter; Claudia (William) Jenkins-Robinson of Brandon, Fla. and Teresa Jenkins Robinson of Okolona. One son; Jason (Xena) Jenkins of Seffner, Fla. One brother; Allison Jenkins, Jr. (Joann) of Bossier City, Louisiana. Four grandchildren; Jazlyn Robinson, Tadarian Robinson, Gabriella Jenkins, and Allison Jenkins.
The visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 open to the public from 4 p.m. -5 p.m. From 5 p.m. -6 p.m. will be Pastor/Ministers reflection hour all at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Chapel Grove East with Pastor Edward McCree officiating with mandatory safety measures in place. The burial will follow at Chapel Grove East Church cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Barbara Ann Brown Simons
STARKVILLE – Barbara Ann Brown Simons, 79, went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 17, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS after a battle with ALS. She was born on September 21, 1940 in Charleston, MS to Lorene Logan Brown and David H. Brown.
Barbara was a graduate of Drew High School, and she received a nursing degree from Greenwood-Leflore Hospital School of Nursing at Delta State.
She began her career as a registered nurse in 1962 and continued that compassionate course for 57 years. She worked in all facets of nursing in numerous hospitals and nursing homes through the years. Her career carried her from California to Mississippi to Tennessee. She spent the last 19 years of her career as an industrial health nurse for Nike, Inc. in Memphis, TN. The one constant throughout all her years of nursing was her extraordinary compassion as a caregiver. Her giving soul will be greatly missed by all those that were touched by Nurse Barbara. She cared deeply and was fiercely protective of all her patients, family, friends, and co-workers. When she wasn’t working her other great love was spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Barbara retired in August 2019 and returned home to Starkville, MS in September 2019 to spend more time with family and friends. However, her retirement was abruptly cut short by a diagnosis of ALS. Her strong Baptist faith helped her to make peace with the path that the Lord had chosen for her. “For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s.” Romans 14:8.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Simons Cockrell, son-in-law, Britt Cockrell, granddaughter, Jordan Cockrell, and grandson, Trace Cockrell, all of Saltillo, MS; her two sisters, Frances Boyles of Greenville, MS and Rosa Warford of Batesville, MS; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lorene Horton and David H. Brown.
A service honoring Barbara’s life will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Meadowview Baptist Church in Starkville, MS. Rev. Jason Middleton will conduct the service. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm, followed by the service at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
