Mrs. Oletha Myers Hankins
WEST POINT - Mrs. Oletha Myers Hankins, 94, passed away on June 22, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Oletha was born on July 7, 1927, in the Griffith Community of Clay County, to the late Henry Thomas and Velma Simmons Myers. She was a member of the Griffith Christian Church and attended the First Christian Church in West Point. She worked as a Insurance Clerk for Kyle Chandler Insurance Company for 38 years. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and gardening. She especially enjoyed spending time with her best friend, Sandra Boykin. She married John Thomas Hankins on August 11, 1945, in Greenwood Springs. He preceded her in death on December 12, 1998.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Oben Myers (Robbie). Visitation will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eric Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, and her caregivers, Gladys Posley, Vesta Lee, and Martha Brownlee. Pallbearers will be Billy Myers, Joey Myers, Ryan Boykin, and Lyric Vandeford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Dill, Kyle Chandler, III, Robbie Robinson, Steve McKinney, and Andy Williams. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, P. O. Box 208, West Point, MS 39773. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Charles Kimble
AMORY - Charles Kimble, 64, passed away on June 12, 2022, at Diversicare in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Judy McCary Wright
AMORY - Judy McCary Wright, 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born on July 4, 1943, she was a twin daughter to the late William Vardaman and Dimple Florence Copeland McCary.
Judy was a 1961 graduate of Amory High School and went on to further her education at Itawamba Junior College. While at both Amory High School and IJC, she and her twin sister, Jane, were talented majorettes with the marching band. She often referred to her twin sister Jane, as "Twin A". A lady with the gift of gab and a natural socialite, she went to work at American Airlines for over 5 years as a Flight Attendant. Her family said she was the picture perfect airline stewardess who always looked and dressed to the T. During her career, she met many the famous people and traveled all over the United States.
She met her husband, Captain Charles "Chad" Wright and it was love at first site. They were married in 1969 right before he was deployed to Vietnam. They were blessed with three children during their lifetime, a set of twin daughters and another daughter. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, had a bubbly personality and would talk to anyone. She never met a stranger and always took interest in those around her, taking time to ask about them and life. She had "fur babies" dogs and cats that she loved dearly.
Family and friends meant the world to her and she cherished time spent with each one of them. In addition to her daughters, she was close to her sisters, brother, and their families, as well as her dear companion, Morris McCain. Judy never missed a family occasion. In her free time, she liked to listen to anything Elvis or Wayne Newton.
Her bubbly personality, contagious smile, and joyous presence will be missed forever by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherri Looney (Dana), Nashville, Alexandra Wright, Amory; grandchildren, Anthony Thomas, Jake, and Nicolas; sisters, Jane Moon (Johnny), Amory, and Doris Holocher, Columbus; brother, Terry McCary (Bonnie), Amory; numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Captain Charles "Chad" Wright; sister, Joean Harlow; and daughter, Terri Sanchez.
A Brief Committal Service will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Rev. Don McCain officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 11:00 am until the service hour.
Donations in Lieu of flowers may be made to Amory Humane Society.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Keena Strong
RIPLEY - Keena Chanell (Glenn) Strong, age 37, was born February 23, 1985, in New Albany, MS to the union of Terry Glenn and Valerie Johnson Scott. She accepted her wings on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband Rapheal Strong, Six children Kylen, Keegan, Kaleb, Kolton, Kingston, and Kyndal, all of Ripley, MS. A loving mother Valerie (Darnell) Scott of Tupelo, MS and father Terry (Stephanie) Glenn of Pontotoc, MS; one sister Porsha Glenn and one brother Terry Glenn both of Tupelo, MS. Three bonus sisters and one bonus brother. Grandparents; Mattie Bryant of St. Louis, MO (Paternal), Faye (Manning) Graham and Marilyn Johnson all of Blue Mountain, MS (Maternal), and Mother-in-law, Lizzie Strong of Ripley, Two sister-in-laws Jennifer (Antwon) Guyton, Myranda (Jeff) Petty, one brother-in-law John (Taneka) Strong all of Ripley, MS. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Throughout the process, she definitely lived up to her last name "Strong". She knew the assignment and accepted it. Visitation will be Friday, June 24, 2022, from 12p-8p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS with the family present from 6p-8p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11am at St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Saints Rest Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, www.please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
