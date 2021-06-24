James Ruth, Jr.
TUPELO – James Ruth, Jr., 88, passed away on June 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Jamie Smith
ABERDEEN – Jamie Smith, 27, passed away on June 24, 2021, at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Everett Wayne “Jack” Hancock, Sr.
BALDWYN – Everett Wayne “Jack” Hancock, Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Sunday, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Kirkville.
George Deon Williams
ABERDEEN – George Deon Williams, 37, passed away on June 15, 2021, at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Christina Arianna Baldon
NEW ALBANY – Christina Arianna Baldon, 27, passed away on June 22, 2021, at Benton County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Hubert Owen
HOLLY SPRINGS – Hubert Owen, 92, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Christopher’s in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM graveside in Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Cassandra Crump Groves
TUPELO – Cassandra Crump Groves, 57, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her resident in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturdays, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 at Red Oak Church Cemetery, Tupelo. Visitation will be on 6:30 / 8:30 on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.grayson-portersmortuary.com.
Rachel Rossi
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – Rachel Rossi of St. Louis, formally of Marietta, aged 91 entered into eternal rest June 15, 2021. Wife of the late Frank Rossi, mother of Patricia (Hal) Hancock, Tupelo, Frank (Valerie Held) Rossi of Festus, Mo., Bob (Mary) Rossi of Wisconsin, Cynthia Jo (Kavin) Chambers of St. Louis, the late Laura (Gary) Richmond and Fred (survived by Joan) Rossi. 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great- grandchildren.
Four sisters Lou Thomas, of Booneville, Patsy Chappell of Tupelo, Joyce Barber and Nancy Smith of Marietta, two brothers, Will Greene of Dennis and Lynn (Sarah) Greene of Marietta.
Preceding her in death were two sisters, Louise Panis and Nellie Simmons, four brother’s, J.W., Huey, Lamar and Jimmy Lane also her parents Vivian and Herman Greene.
She was a wonderful caregiver whether it was the elderly or babysitting numerous children in her lifetime. She loved going fishing and cooking for her family.
A Memorial will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, St. Louis, on Saturday, June 19, at 2.p.m., a Memorial service will be held in Mississippi at Zion’s Rest Church of Christ on June 27, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donation to The Mary Culver Home, 221 W. Washington Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122 will be appreciated.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Nikki K. Pearce-Chambliss
GUNTOWN – Nikki K. Pearce-Chambliss, 49, passed away June 24, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Regina Anne “Gina” Graves
TUPELO – Regina Anne “Gina” Graves, 59, passed away on June 23, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO.
Roy “Little Buddy” Stults
MOOREVILLE – Roy “Little Buddy” Stults, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 am at Associated’s Tupelo Memory Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, June 25, 2021 5 pm to 8 pm at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME-TUPELO. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Stults family. Condolences and memories may be shared at associatedfuneral.com by clicking on the tribute link. Burial will follow at Andrews Chapel Cemetery, Hwy 341, Mooreville, MS.
A. C. Delvridge
HOLLY SPRINGS – A. C. Delvridge, 66, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Grand Rapids, MI. He was born on July 1, 1955, in Holly Springs, MS.
A walk-through viewing will be held at 4:00 p.m. today at Darden & Sons Funeral Home in Amory, MS.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Holly Springs, MS.
Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Holly Berry Wright
PONTOTOC – Holly Berry Wright, 44, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM with visitation at Payton Mortuary. There will be no funeral or interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Tony Shumpert
DORSEY – Tony Shumpert, 54, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his residence in Dorsey. Services will be on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 1 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Dorsey. Visitation will be on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 3 pm – 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Nettleton. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Willie Shumpert
DORSEY – Willie Shumpert, 82, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his residence in Fulton. Services will be on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 1 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Dorsey. Visitation will be on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 3 pm – 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Nettleton. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Peggy Dees Anderson
DUMAS – Peggy Dees Anderson, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Matthew Green
FORMERLY OF GOLDEN – Matthew Lee Green, 31, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Mexico. He was born March 20, 1990 to Marshall Lee Green and Collene Johnson Green. He attended Tremont Jr. High School and graduated from the Mississippi School of Math and Science. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Physics at Ole Miss. Matthew became a very successful entrepreneur. He also attended the Golden Gate University in San Francisco.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday June 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Nicky Ray, Bro. Marshall Green, and Bro. Roger Johnson officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday June 26, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Nix Chapel Cemetery in Hamilton, AL. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family.
Survivors include his parents, Marshall and Collene Green; brother, Nathaniel Green; nieces: Josie Green, Abigail Green, Grace Green; nephews: Jonah Green and Brantley Green.
Pallbearers will be Eric Bowen, Derek Hayes, Caleb Brown, Austin Townsend, Sequyoah Johnson, Matthew Palmer.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.