Stephen Lee “Captain Morgan” Vinson
TUPELO – Stephen Lee “Captain Morgan” Vinson , 69, passed away on June 24, 2020, at North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home & Cremation – Tupelo. Condolences may be left to the family at associatedfuneral.com.
Donald Babbitt
TUPELO – Donald Babbitt, 63, passed away on June 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones.
Richard A. Wilson
FOLEY, ALABAMA – Richard Aaron Wilson, 58, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence in Foley, AL. Richard was born February 5, 1962 to George and Katherine Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Wilson of Foley, AL; his children, Stephanie Raper (Robbie) of Mantachie, MS and Bryan Carter of Olive Branch, MS; step-children, Mary Ellen Allen (Joey) of Red Bay, AL and Garry M. Boyd, Jr. (Jodie) of Mantachie, MS; his mother, Katherine Wilson of Tupelo, MS; brothers, George Wilson, Jr. and Stacy Wilson, both of Tupelo; and 8 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father; George Wilson, Sr.
Shirley Brooks Baldwin
PONTOTOC – Shirley Brooks Baldwin, 76, of Pontotoc, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo.
She was born November 28, 1943, to Thomas Mayfield Brooks and Caradelle Brooks. Shirley and her husband Keats enjoyed traveling and enjoying life together. Beauty and fashion were always important to her, and if you saw her out on the town, she was sure to be seen in her best dress and colorful jewelry. She adored visits with her great-grandchildren and family, and she lovingly cared for her furry companion, a chihuahua feist pup named Brooksy.
A memorial service for close family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Harvester Church in Pontotoc. Her longtime pastor and friend, Bro. Sonny Smith will officiate.
Survivors include her sisters, Betty Brooks Thompson (Dan) of Memphis, TN, Marilyn Brooks of Pontotoc; son, Robert M. Hudson III (Heather) of Blue Springs; stepchildren, Jerry Baldwin of Louisville, Elizabeth Wiedman of Gluckstadt; grandchildren, Jennifer Hudson (Daniel) of Tupelo, Matthew Hudson (Britney) of Blue Springs, Chris Baldwin Potts (Sam) of Tupelo, Beth Baldwin Chamblee (Luke) of Oxford, Keats Baldwin (Lisa) of Atlanta, GA, Georgia Wiedman of Virginia; great-grandchildren, Levi, Mila, and Luke Hudson of Blue Springs, Rachel, Burton, Sarah, Charles, and Ruth Potts of Tupelo, Keaton, Linlee, and Nancy Chamblee of Oxford, Emma and Ren Baldwin of Atlanta.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Gerald (Keats) Baldwin; brother, Jerry Brooks.
Willie Hych, Jr.
PITTSBORO – Willie Hych, Jr., 74, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at home in Pittsboro. Services will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Bruce Community Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bruce Community Cemetery in Pittsboro, MS.
Janice Holmes
WOODLAND – Janice Holmes, 60, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 27 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Ross Hill Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 26 2020 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. with safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Ross Hill Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Kanika Fatima Cobbs
MAYWOOD, ILLINOIS – Kanika Fatima Cobbs, 43, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Thorek Medical Center in Chicago. Private Graveside Services will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Red Hill Cemetery Blue Springs, MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Joe Mitchell
AMORY – Joe Mitchell, 51, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 until 1:45 at funeral home.
Terry DeCanter
NEW ALBANY – Terry DeCanter, 64, passed away on June 24, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Mary Sprayberry
NETTLETON – Mary Sprayberry, 81, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at North MS Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on June 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Graveside at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Mildred Weeden
NEW ALBANY – Martha Mildred Berryhill Weeden passed away June 25, 2020, at the age of 98 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born to James Miller Berryhill and Cora E. Douell Berryhill on January 28, 1922, in Union County. She was the widow of John Leslie Weeden, whom she married on March 3, 1942, and who preceded her in death in 1992. Mildred graduated from Ingomar High School in 1939, was a member of Fredonia Baptist Church for 70 years, and a member of the Pontotoc Chapter of the Order of The Eastern Star.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Ingomar Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Wilder and Bro. Jeremy Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be from 1:15-2:00 p.m. at the cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She leaves behind two daughters-in-law: Joeanne Weeden and Sara Weeden of Ingomar; 2 sons: John F. Weeden (Ivy) of New Harmony and Dr. Carl L. Weeden (Glynda) of Corinth. She also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren: Jerry Weeden (Dianne), Terry Weeden (Betsy), Keith Weeden (Pam), Sonya Dendy (Glen), all of Ingomar and Tonya Weir (Bobby) of Jasonville, IN., Dr. Mike Weeden (June) and Ken Weeden (Amy) of Corinth, Carla D. Weeden of Sarasota, FL., Mark Weeden (Carla) of Tupelo, Jorja Weeden of New Harmony, Jenny Byrd (Jason) of Oxford, Jason Weeden (Cary), Jennifer Nance (Kelly), and Justin Weeden (Lindy), all of Ingomar; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth (Lib) McMillen of New Albany; and one sister-in-law: Brenda Berryhill of New Albany.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sons: James Elvis Weeden and Gerald L. Weeden; and six brothers: Billy Berryhill, Darryll Berryhill, Russell Berryhill, Carl Berryhill, Gerald Layne Berryhill, and James Berryhill.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Jerry Weeden, Terry Weeden, Keith Weeden, Dr. Mike Weeden, Ken Weeden, Mark Weeden, Jason Weeden, and Justin Weeden. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Sanctuary Hospice House. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Nancy Carolyn Lence Welch
RIPLEY – Nancy Carolyn Lence Welch, 81, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Courtney Thomas
DORSEY – Courtney Thomas, 37, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 pm at Pine Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on 12 pm Saturday at Pine Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Community Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pine Grove M.B. Church Cemetery.
Julia Thelma Johnston Jenkins
ABERDEEN – Julia Thelma Johnston Jenkins, 64, passed away Monday, June 23, 2020, at her residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Friday, June 26, 2020; 3:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 1:00 – 12:50 PM at at the funeral home.
Dr. John Elliott
TUPELO – Dr. John Elliott, 86, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Gerald Morgan
RIENZI – Gerald E. Morgan, 80, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home. He was born May 5, 1940. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard. He owned and operated Booneville Shoe Store for 28 years. He attended Mt. Pisgah Free Will Baptist Church. He was member of the William Gray Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and Col. William P. Rogers Camp of The Sons of Confederate Veterans. He enjoyed working in his yard, flowers, horses (especially Tango), spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter, Mia.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Jones officiating and Roy Gray delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Morgan; one son, Jerry Morgan; two daughters, Karen (Tim) Tucker and Susan (Mike) Bugg; six grandchildren, Kayla Tucker (Fiancee, Robin Corlett), Hunter Mooney, Mallory (Chase) Settlemires, Tyler Tucker, Alli Mooney (Fiancee, Blake Scott) and Justin Morgan; one great-granddaughter, Mia Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Morgan.
Drive-thru visitation will be Friday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and in person with state limits on Saturday from 12 until 1 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Eli Kent
FULTON – Eli Kent, 10, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 10, 2009. He was a special member of Bethel Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling anywhere the road would take him, watching TV, especially Wheel of Fortune, and watching people dance, especially his sister. He loved music and Ole Miss football and baseball. His infectious smile melted the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
A celebration service of Eli’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tracy McMillen and Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery.
Survivors include his parents, Nicky and Alisha Gray Kent; his sister, Kylee Kent; his grandparents, Jeff and Lori Gray and James D. Kent; his great-grandparents, Kathleen Lewis, Ceburn and Kaye Gray, and Shirley Morrow; his great-great grandmother, Charlie Mae Wood; his uncles and aunts, Ceburn and Cassie Gray, Jamie and Brandi Kent, Nathan and Melanie Amaya, Bob and Lisa Thompson, and Chris and Tina Estes; a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his special friend and caregiver, Tracy Smith.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Grayson Wiygul Kent; his grandmother, Sylvia Morrow Kent; and his great-grandparents, Ruble and Lavelle Kent, L. H. Morrow, and James Lewis.
Pallbearers will be Ceburn Gray, Jamie Kent, Nathan Amaya, Bob Thompson, Matt Graham, Luis Ramirez, Chris Estes, Bronson Miller, Charlie Smith, Johnathan Smith, and Johnny Mack Graham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Drew Gough, Zach Rhyne, Brad Beard, Matt Taylor, Jason Woodward, and the North Mississippi Medical Center Medic #40, Rob and Katie.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with Eli’s family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Martha White
BOONEVILLE – Martha Ruth Sansom White, Wife, Mother, G-Mama, Sister, Aunt and Friend, departed her Earthly life surrounded by her family in her home of forty five years.
She was born on April 18, 1940 to her loving parents and teachers, Russell Tilden and Idelle Gray Sansom. She was the first born of three girls. She traveled around with her family was well loved by all who knew her.
She attended the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) where she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Bill White. They were married on May 12, 1962. They were blessed with two children, Rusty and Kristy. Bill and Martha happily lived together for 58 years.
She worked various jobs until she began teaching at Itawamba Community College and then Northeast Community College. She retired after teaching 37 years from Northeast Community College.
She is survived by her loving husband, William “Bill” Dyke White of Booneville; a son, John Russell White (Elizabeth) of Iuka, MS; a daughter, Kristy Moore Gibson of Starkville, MS; two sisters, Amye Fugate (Clyde) of Jackson, TN, and Shirley Mize of Thompson Station, TN; 7 grandchildren, John Andrew White (Susie) of Ft. Benning, GA, Kathryn Moore Jordan (Matthew) of Eupora, MS, Kimberly Elizabeth Barker of Oxford, MS, Jonathon Carnell Moore (Laiken) of Brandon, MS, Alexander Reed White of Oxford, MS, Spencer James White and Henry Ellis White both of Iuka, MS; 4 great grandchildren, Ryan and Mason White of Fort Benning GA, and Bryson and Olivia Barker of Oxford, MS; one niece, Rachel Nanney (Jason) of Jackson TN; two nephews Leland K Mize (Amanda) and Lance A. Mize (Ary) both of Thompson Station, TN and many loving friends.
Due to the current health concerns, a private family service will be held at Carolina United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Carolina UMC 2000 9th Street Booneville, MS 38829, Shriner’s Hospitals, Gideon’s or St. Jude.
Lovis Lou Nichols Little
PONTOTOC – Lovis Lou Nichols Little, 79, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home in Pearl, MS. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Byram, MS. She will be remembered by her smile, laughter, and wit.
She is survived by her sisters, Margie McCrary and Martha Durham; children, Liz Owens and Steve Little; grandchildren, Ashley Brannon, Shelby Smithey, Mac Little, Zac Little, and Jared Little; and great-granddaughter, Piper Smithey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Troy Little.
Services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Pastor Mike Stancil officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Anthony Brannon, Jacob Brannon, Zac and Mac Little, Jared Little, and Tyler Owens.
Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 5-7 PM and Saturday, June 27, 10 AM until service time.
