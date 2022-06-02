TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Theresa Hancock Kilgore, Tupelo
Wanda Montgomery McArthur, Delray Beach, Florida
Robert Montgomery, Belmont
Wanda L. Rainey Payne, Union/Pontotoc
Rhetta M. Wade Richardson, Guntown
Robert Montgomery
BELMONT - James Robert Montgomery, 69, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 in Tishomingo County, MS. He was born in Booneville, MS. Robert was lovingly raised with his sister, Wanda in Belmont, MS by their grandmother, Evelyn Montgomery.
In school, Robert excelled in sports as a member of the basketball, football and baseball teams. In college he participated in tennis. He was always most proud of the punt, pass and kick award he won in high school. His true passion early in life came when he purchased a set of drums and formed his first band with school mates Mickey Campbell, Duane Mann and Robert Moody, called the 4 M's. He had a loft in his grandmother's garage that was his practice space for all of Belmont to hear. It was there that he developed his love for being different and outside of the norm.
Upon graduation from Belmont High School, Robert enlisted in the Navy. He went to New London, CT where is studied and earned a spot on the crew of the nuclear submarine USS Silversides. After one tour, Robert retuned to Mississippi and enrolled at Northeast Community College as an art major. As a student, Robert became well known for his paintings and sold everything he painted. During this time, Robert started the band The Juby John's and band members wore their signature high top tennis shoes. Robert was not only a consummate musician, but a savvy business person. With original band members Joe Watford, Terry Barnes and Mike McIntyre, the group cut albums and negotiated local radio play including a weekly Juby hour. Robert toured the US with this group and also played with zydeco artist Zachery Richard. In the early 2000's, Robert resurrected the Juby Johns and played once again with great success.
During his lifetime, Robert wrote and recorded 6 albums. He was a consummate creative and hard driving business person. He loved old movies, jotting down catchy phrases that he would later work into his songs. After watching a movie about George Gershwin, he noted that George said that one of his goals was to put music to the Gettysburg address. Robert set that as a personal goal and achieved it, taking great pride in that work.
Robert had huge capacity for love of friends and family, as well as many adopted pets. He leaves behind his mother, Lydia Miller, sister, Dawn Ortiz, brother, Michael Miller, brother-in-law, Fred McArthur and niece, Cheryl Fluhr. Family members who have passed include father, Edward Montgomery, beloved grandmother, Evelyn "Mamaw" Montgomery and sister, Wanda Montgomery McArthur.
A joint memorial service with his sister, Wanda Montgomery McArthur will be Monday, June 6, 3 p.m. at Allen Chapel Church, Dennis, MS with Bro. Jackie Hastings officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Theresa Hancock Kilgore
TUPELO - Theresa Hancock Kilgore, 93, passed from this world Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Jackson after a brief illness. She was born on July 6, 1928, in the Darden Community of Union County, to the late William Isom Hancock and Berlin Sanderson Hancock. Theresa was a graduate of Macedonia High School and the Mississippi State College for Women. After professing her faith in Jesus Christ at an early age, she became a long-time member of Broadmoor Baptist Church of Jackson and later Harrisburg Baptist Church of Tupelo. Theresa was the wife of James R. Kilgore III, and blessed with 66 years of marriage.
Theresa and James were involved in numerous businesses throughout their careers including working with Theresa's brother, Lawrence, to establish numerous Hancock Fabrics stores in Mississippi and surrounding states, Kilgore Fabrics in Mississippi and in 1986 opened Hancock Furniture in Tupelo. In retirement, Theresa enjoyed many years of gardening at her home in Tupelo and traveled extensively with James. The pair were avid dancers. After James' passing in 2015, she moved to be with her daughter's family in Fannin and attended Pinelake Church.
She dearly loved her family, including her son, James R. "Jimmy" Kilgore IV (Linda); daughter, Susan Ingram (Richard); grandchildren, Maria Howard (Eldon), Jamie Wozniak (Nick), Tyler Ingram (Abby), Austin Ingram (Abi); and six great-grandchildren.
Theresa is also survived by one sister, Odessa Clayton. She was preceded in death by four brothers, W.A. Hancock, L.D. Hancock, Herman Hancock and Delma Hancock; and three sisters, Ruby Kennon, Claudia Dunn and Erline Edwards.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery in Etta, Mississippi. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery in Etta, with Rev. Bobby Irving and Bro. Chuck Fowler officiating.
Pallbearers are Tyler Ingram, Austin Ingram, Nick Wozniak, Eldon Howard, Hunter Cupp and Brooks Wozniak.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Rhetta M. Wade Richardson
GUNTOWN - Rhetta M. Wade Richardson was born on June 30, 1933, to the late Mark, Sr. and Dessie Wade in Guntown, MS. She attended the Guntown Colored School through the 10th grade and graduated from G.W. Carver High School in Tupelo, MS, in 1951. She accepted Christ at age 13 and joined Trinity C.M.E. Church under the pastorship of Rev. C. Thomas. Rhetta moved to St. Louis, MO, in 1953. For over 53 years, she attended Wright Chapel/Coleman-Wright C.M.E. Church, where she served in the Missionary Society, on the Steward Board, and as the church secretary. After moving back to Guntown in 2018, she transferred her membership back to Trinity C.M.E. Church, where she participated in Sunday school, the Missionary Society, and Bible study.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Dessie Wade; her husband of 54 years, Johnny Richardson; and four brothers, James, Cecil, Charlie, and Mark Wade, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Gregory Richardson of St. Louis, MO; one grandson, Carlos Palmore of St. Louis, MO; three granddaughters, Genea Richardson and Lavonda Jefferies of St. Louis, MO, and Ericka Conley (Cory) of McDonough, GA; one great granddaughter, Elle Conley of McDonough GA; five sisters, Kinlock Bell (Marshall) of Hattiesburg, MS, Annie Mayes (David) of Indianapolis, IN, and Evvie Birks, Jo Ann McGaha, and Joycelyn Berry (her devoted caregiver) all of Guntown, MS; two sisters-in-law, Mattie Wade of Guntown, MS, and Mattie Richardson Fox of Tupelo, MS; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her Coleman-Wright church family. She also leaves her goddaughter, Phyllis Trice, and 2 play granddaughters, Katlyn Mims and Aarainne Thomas.
Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Funeral service will Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 A. M. at Trinity C. M.E. Church in Guntown, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Wanda L. Rainey Payne
UNION/PONTOTOC - On Monday evening, May 30, 2022, Wanda L. Rainey Payne, passed away peacefully at her residence in Pontotoc following a brief illness.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Payne will be Friday, June 3, 2022, at 12 Noon in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in the Mt. Gilead community of Cedar Grove, TN.
Mrs. Payne was born February 10, 1954, in Gibson County TN, to the late A. L. and Ruby Teague Rainey. She received her education from the Memphis Public School System and was a homemaker most of her life.
A member of West Heights Baptist Church, she was a diligent studier of the Bible on a daily basis. A strong-willed personality, Mrs. Payne was known to get dirty and run barefoot with the grandchildren that called her "Mamaw". Some of her favorite pastimes included cross stitching, needlepointing and sharing time with her family as much as possible.
Visitation for Mrs. Payne will be from 10AM until time of service.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 46 years, David Payne, one daughter, Kristie Mann, Pontotoc, one son, Freddie Payne (Billie) of New Albany, one sister, Alita Pickering of VA, two brothers, Jessie Rainey (Liz) of Southaven, Ron Rainey (Rose) Whiteville, TN, five grandchildren, Chance, Brady, Gus, Beth, Daniel and one great grandchild, Charlie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, William, W. L., and Jimmy Rainey.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Payne family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Wanda Montgomery McArthur
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - Wanda Montgomery McArthur, 68, of Maryville, TN and Delray Beach, FL, died unexpectedly on March 15, 2022 in Delray Beach. A beloved wife, mother and "Mimi," she was creative, enterprising and determined in every pursuit.
Wanda grew up in Belmont, MS, and put herself through the University of North Alabama, working fulltime while attending college. She had a long, successful career in the fashion industry, first as a buyer for Proffitt's and later as Account Executive at Pierre Cardin and Vice President of Accessories at Saks, Inc. She could walk Fifth Avenue in heels at record speed. Outside of work, Wanda was an avid reader with a deep curiosity for learning, teaching herself to speak multiple languages and designing her own clothing.
She was married for 41 years to her husband, Fred, whom she met, and then married, at New Providence Presbyterian Church. They lived in many wonderful places, weaving a tapestry of friendships along the way. She was selfless and loyal to those who had the privilege of calling her a friend. In later years of her life, her close community in Delray Beach filled her life with joy, sharing her love of sunshine, dancing and a champagne toast.
Wanda hosted family and friends for birthday parties and holiday celebrations where every detail for her guests was considered. Easter egg hunts on her lawn in Maryville were a treasured event for her grandchildren, who scrambled to find the eggs she filled with care. Her closet, brimming from her love of fashion, was a haven for dress up parties with little heads in colorful hats and little feet in high heels.
She was survived by husband - Fred McArthur; children - Cheryl Fluhr, Lauren Blair and husband, Peter, Elisabeth Bellah and husband, Eric, Kathleen Mosher and husband, Tom; mother - Lydia Miller; as well as her grandchildren - Parker Fluhr, Joseph and Seth Blair, Grace and Anne Lauren Bellah and Caroline and Hannah Mosher, that she dearly loved.
Wanda was preceded in death by brother, Robert Montgomery; father, Edward Montgomery and Evelyn, "MaMaw" Montgomery, who raised and inspired her.
A joint memorial service with her brother, Robert Montgomery will be Monday, June 6, 3 p.m. at Allen Chapel Church, Dennis, MS with Bro. Jackie Hastings officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
