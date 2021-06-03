TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Holland Directory for Friday, June 4, 2021
Ms. Dora Morris
Pontotoc
Memorial Service
2 PM Saturday, June 5, 2021
Sanctuary Hospice House Chapel
Visit: 30 minutes prior to service Saturday only
Mr. Danny Ray Bolton
Senior Master Sergeant
U.S. Air Force, Retired
Saltillo
4 PM Sunday, June 6, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 3 PM – service time Sunday only
Inurnment at Stuart Place Columbarium
At First Presbyterian Church
Mr. Christopher “Chris” Scott
Tupelo
2 PM Monday, June 7, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 3 PM – 5 PM Sunday, June 6, 2021
At Tupelo Chapel
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
June 4, 2021
MR. ROBBIE KOONCE
Mantachie
No formal services
MRS. BERNICE BAKER
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
MEMO
Billy Don Wages
PONTOTOC - Billy Don Wages, 69, passed away June 1, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. He loved his family, was a dedicated husband, and was retired from the Mississippi Army National Guard. He enjoyed fishing and playing with his dogs. Billy was a lifelong Baptist and an active member of the American Legion.
Billy is survived by his wife, Debbie Wages; daughter, Angie Tutor (Mike); son, Chris Wages (Jennifer); daughter, April George (David); daughter, Alicia Johnson; grandchildren, Zach Wages, Amber Williams, Evan Kemp, Layci Patton, Jordan Kemp, Audre George, and Dominic George; and a great-grandson, Lucas Williams.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Wages; mother, Alta Wages; and brother, Tommy Wages.
Service will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Members of the American Legion will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc 12 PM until service time.
Juana Jean Spight
MIDDLETON, TENNESSEE - Mrs. Juana Jean Spight, 84, transitioned on May 20, 2021 in Houston, Texas with her loved ones by her side. She was born on September 8, 1936, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Charlie Sr. and Gayzella White. In 1957, the family moved to Flint, Michigan. She later married her husband of 60 years in 1961.
Mrs. Spight leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, John T. Spight; sons, Michael (Martone) Williams, Baxter Henderson; grandchildren, Machael, Michael Jr., Jujuan, Lionel, Jaxon; great-grandchild, Keh'lani, (3) sisters, Charlene Jones of Flint, MI, Maxine (Wesley) McTizic of Riverview, FL, LauFrancine Dalton of Mesa, AZ; (3) brothers, Elvis L. White of Sun City, CA, Sylvester White and James M. White of Dallas, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel Ripley, MS. Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral service at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel Ripley, MS. Interment will follow at Ball Hill Cemetery Tiplersville, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Herron Walker
PONTOTOC - Herron Walker peacefully gained his angel wings on June 1st surrounded by his children who loved him dearly. He was born on May 16, 1940 in Marks, Mississippi to Orville and Ida Mae Walker. Herron drove a truck for many years and developed close friendships with co-workers who often referred to him as "High Stepper". Up until his most recent cancer diagnosis, Herron was active and often times you could find him drinking coffee with his friends at the Huddle House. He enjoyed keeping a tidy house with beautiful plants & flowers.
He is survived by his children Lorinda Steward (Tommy), Shelda Waldo, Tony Walker (Joanna), and Christi Walker (Gerald), 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren including the one arriving soon, and 1 great great grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings Billy Walker, Ricky Walker, Dorothy Hooker, and Sheilda McDonald.
Herron was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Inola Walker, son Vincie Walker, daughter-in-law Christy Walker, parents Orville and Ida Mae Walker, and brothers James K. Walker, I.T. Walker, and Donald Walker.
Graveside service will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1 PM at Carey Springs Cemetery with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 PM continuing to service time
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Michael Osborn, Jason Osborn, Josh Steward, A.J. Chaboya, Anthony Walker, and Brandon Walker. Honorary Pallbearers are his granddaughter Selina Waldo and special friend Ms. Helen Washington.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his care providers at the Pontotoc Health and Rehab Center, North MS Medical Center (Pontotoc and Tupelo locations), North Mississippi Hematology and Oncology, Terry Miller, Josh Strickland, and Julian Hill.
Anthony Lamar Betts
ABERDEEN - Anthony Lamar Betts, 48, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021- 1 PM at Oddfellows Rest. Visitation will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 - 5 PM at Belle Memorial Chapel-Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Eddie Wayne Hampton
ASHLAND - Eddie Wayne Hampton, 57, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Services will be on Sunday, June 6, 2021 2:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Palestine M B Church, 911 Palestine Cove, Michigan City, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Nyairreo D. Friar
BALDWYN - Nyairreo D. Friar, 26, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Booneville. Visitation will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Booneville. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Kison S. Cole
BALDWYN - Kison S. Cole, 22, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 3:30 p.m. at Sandhill Church Parking Lot. Visitation will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Johnathan Thomas Brandon, Sr.
ABERDEEN - Johnathan Thomas Brandon, Sr., 41, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, in Aberdeen. Services will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 -3 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Stanley Ray Horton
RIPLEY - Stanley Ray Horton, Jr. was born September 4, 1971 to Stanley Ray Horton, Sr. and Cathy Lanning Barnes in Booneville, Mississippi. He was married to "B.J." Braddock Horton. He was a technician for Caterpillar in Corinth, MS for 20 years. He was a baseball coach at Falkner High School. He also coached his son and numerous other young kids that he called "perfect game". This was his opportunity to live out his dream of being a baseball coach. Stan played baseball at Corinth High School and at Delta State University.
Stanley was survived by his father: Stanley Ray Horton, Sr. (Janie) of Corinth, MS; his wife: "B.J." Braddock Horton of Ripley, MS; one son: Stanley Ray Horton, III of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Hannah Leone Horton of Ripley, MS; two brothers: Kevin Horton (Ashlee) of Augusta, GA, Mark Horton (Stephanie) of Corinth, MS; one aunt: Cindy Dickey (Larry) of Corinth, MS; mother-in-law: Connie Braddock of Ripley, MS; one brother-in-law: Dan Braddock (Melinda) Germantown, TN; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Cathy Lanning Barnes; father-in-law: Danny Braddock.
Stanley went home to be with the Lord at the age of 49 on May 31, 2021 at Lake Mohawk. His visitation will be June 3, 2021 at the Ripley Presbyterian Church from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. The service will be at the Ripley Presbyterian Church on June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Walnut Creek Cemetery. The pallbearers will be: Sammie Carmichiel, Steven Wooley, Brad Barnes, Jeff Anglin, Terry Harmon, Austin Hopper, Blake Allen, Tim Horton. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Falkner Baseball and Football Players.
The family requests that masks be worn at the visitation and the service. Memorials can be sent to Falkner Baseball Program, c/o Falkner High School, 20350 MS-15, Falkner, MS 38629.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Justice Charnez Hughes
TUPELO - Justice Charnez Hughes, 22, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Creek Outreach Baptist Church, Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 4-6 pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mudcreek Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Bertha Virginia Mardis Beaty
RIPLEY - Bertha Virginia Mardis Beaty, 55, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Lebanon Cemetery www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Charles E. Monroe
DENNIS - Charles E. Monroe, 88, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 5, 12-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Benita McKinney
HOLLY SPRINGS - Benita McKinney, 63, passed away on June 2, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
David Bogan
HOULKA - David Bogan, 68, passed away on June 2, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Phil Mardis
BALDWYN - Phil Mardis, 71, passed away on June 3, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Bernice Baker
TUPELO - Bernice Baker, 84, passed away on June 3, 2021, at The Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
William Davis
WATERFORD - William Davis, 37, passed away on June 3, 2021, at his home in Waterford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Steve Switcher
BOONEVILLE - Steve Switcher, 65, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home in Rienzi. Services will be on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 3:30 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-3:30 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Mickey Cagle
BOONEVILLE - Mickey Cagle, 49, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10-11 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Casey Creek Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Oscar McKinley Kearns III
UNION/LEE COUNTIES - Oscar McKinley Kearns III, 63, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Service of Remembrance at Sherman Apostolic Tabernacle will be announced. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Lois Ivy
SHANNON - Lois Ivy, 63, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her residence in Shannon. Services will be on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2 pm at Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 3 pm - 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors - Nettleton. Friends may sign guestbook at communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
Mary Davis
BOONEVILLE - Mary Davis, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 11-1 at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Robbie Koonce
MANTACHIE - Robbie Lee Koonce, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 21, 1938 in Mounds, Illinois to Edward and Minnie Dell Thomas Koonce. Robbie worked 42 years for the Illinois Central Railroad, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and going out to eat. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Robbie leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Patsy Russell Koonce of Mantachie; his 5 children, Jeff Koonce (Lynne) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Laura Roe of Jackson, Tennessee, Julie Cheatham (David), of Nashville, Tonya Harris (James) of Mantachie, and Steven Mansell of Corinth. He loved the 13 grandchildren he was blessed with as well as his four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Sandera Gahan of Nashville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
While there will be no services locally, friends and relatives may leave expressions of sympathy and fond memories at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy Minor
LENOIR CITY, TENNESSEE - Jimmy Lionel Minor passed to glory on Monday May 17th, 2021 at his home in Lenoir City, TN. Born December 15th, 1949 in Amory, MS, he was a son to the late Lloyd B Minor and Grace Murphy Minor. He attended Mississippi State University. Jim loved building houses and especially log cabins. He worked as a security guard at Dollywood in the Smokey Mountains and served as a host at Yarberry Campground in Lenoir City, TN where he lived. Jim loved the outdoors and spent time camping, fishing and hunting as time permitted. He said he felt closest to God during these times.
Jim leaves behind the love of his life, Ruth Funk Minor; children, Matthew Minor, David Crouse (Ashlee), Joshua Boyd and Jessica Stafford; adopted children, Sean, Cherrish and Hillary; sister, Annette Minor Bowen (Norman) Belden; brothers, Lloyd Minor (Peggy), Amory and Lamar Minor (Rorie), Amory; father in law, Myron D. Funk; sisters in law, Esther Funk, Elisabeth Gilliam, Anna Harris, Anisa Threadgill, Kristen Johnson and Starr Carter; brothers in law, Stephen Funk and David Funk; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by mother-in-law, Marilyn Picking Funk and brother-in-law, Robbie Funk.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 pm on June 5th, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Visitation will start at 5 PM and continue until the service hour at 7.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be given to Universal Faith Missions 1679 Fulton Rd, Iuka, MS 38852.
Avis Hughes
AMORY - Avis Hughes, 59, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2 pm at Community Funeral Directors - Okolona. Visitation will be today from 3 pm - 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors - Okolona, 30174 Hwy 41, Okolona, MS 38860. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Mary Ruth Brown
BURTON - Mary Ruth Brown (78) of Burton, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born on January 1, 1943 to Delmus and Jesse Lee in Monroe County, MS. She attended school in Smithville, MS.
Services will be 1 pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 at New Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church in the Cairo Community with her pastor, Jack Whitley, and her grandsons, Nicholas and Turner Sanderson officiating. Visitation will be 11-1 on Saturday at New Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Forked Oak Cemetery.
Mary Ruth married her husband of 57 years, Dwight Brown on August 1, 1964. The couple lived in Greensburg, KY where their son, Steven Vance was born. They later moved to Faulkner where their daughter, Melinda was born. Dwight transferred to Smithville where he taught Vocational Ag. When her husband retired from Thrasher High School, they moved back on their farm in the Burton Community.
Mary Ruth is survived by her husband, Dwight Brown and her daughter, Melinda Sanderson (Michael) of Smithville. Her memory lives on in her grandchildren, Nicholas (Andrea) of Smithville, Turner (Emily) of Corinth and Savana Sanderson of Smithville and her two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Oaklyn. Mary Ruth also leaves behind her mother, Jesse Lee of Smithville; her brothers, Johnnie Lee (Bonnie) of Racine, WI and Dannie Joe Lee (Bridget) of Smithville; her sisters, Ruby Knight (Larry) of the Splunge Community and Glenda Brewer (Tony) of San Antonio, TX; her brothers-in-law, Tony Brown (Louise) of Burton and Dennis Brown (Regina) of Corinth and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Vance Brown; her father, Wilyie Delmus Lee and her brother-in-law, James L. Brown (Shirley).
Mary Lou was a member of New Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church where she faithfully attended as long as her health permitted. She will be missed by her church, community, friends and family but always remembered for her humility, kindness, sweet spirit and the love she extended to everyone, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grands.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Danny Ray Bolton
SALTILLO - Danny Ray Bolton, 63, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Mr. Bolton was born August 22, 1957 in Garden City, MI to Charles E. and Abridella Little Bolton and on October 11, 2003 married Kirsten Patterson Bolton. Danny spent 25 years in the U.S. Air Force, the majority of that time as a recruiter, before retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. After his retirement from the Air Force, he returned to college, receiving his Master's Degree in Special Education. Danny was a passionate fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and also loved the Beatles. However, nothing was as dear to him as his family.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 4 PM Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with visitation from 3 PM until service time at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in the Columbarium at Stuart Garden of First Presbyterian Church of Tupelo. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 4 PM Sunday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends.
Danny is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kirsten Patterson Bolton of Saltillo; sons, Ryan Bolton of Saltillo, John Bolton (Joy) of Honolulu, HI, and Ben Bolton (Beth) of Joplin, MO; mother, Abridella Little of Malden, MO; step-daughters, Melanie Brown (Jeremy) of St. Charles, MO, and Michelle Gant of House Springs, MO; sister, Sherry Baker (Richard) of Hattiesburg; mother-in-law, Martha Jo Patterson of Tupelo; and granddaughter, Morgan Bolton of Kauai, HI.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Elvis Bolton.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 400 Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38801; The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675; or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Luther Partlow
TUPELO - Luther Partlow, 85, passed away on June 3, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Pauline "Polly" Pounders
BELMONT - Pauline "Polly" Pounders, 88, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at her great-niece's home in Aberdeen, MS. She was born April 17, 1933 to Alex and Cordelia Ozbirn Pounders. She began working at an early age in the manufacturing business and worked until her retirement. She was a charter member of Calvary Worship Center for fifty-two years, where she served as primary Sunday School teacher. She served as church clerk for forty-eight years. She also loved singing on the worship team for some time.
Services will be Friday, June 4, 3:30 p.m. at Calvary Family Worship Center, Golden, MS with Bro. Curtis Silcox, Bro. Toby Allison, Bro. William Shelton and Alex Shelton officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by nieces and nephews - Laverne Cornelius, Beverly Weaver, Barbara Perry, Janice Kennedy (James), Lynn Boyett (Gary), Larry Pounders (Carolyn), Jimmy Pounders (Robin), Jerry Pounders (Lenneth) and Roger Pounders (Connie); several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews and her caregiver, Barbara Eskew.
She was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.
Members of Calvary Worship Center will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 1-3:30 p.m. at Calvary Worship Center, Golden, MS.
Nathaniel "Frog" Brown
TIPPAH COUNTY - Nathaniel "Frog" Brown, 44, resident of Walnut and "the best garbage man EVER", departed this life surrounded by family on June 1, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Nathaniel will be at 3 PM Saturday, June 5 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Warren Harrell will officiate and Personal Remarks will be given by longtime friend, Cliff Street. Burial will follow in Tiplersville Cemetery.
Nathaniel was born December 6, 1976 in Ripley, the son of the late Danny William and Sue Carter Brown. He was a 1995 graduate of Walnut High School where he excelled with the Walnut Wildcats football team as the #73 lineman.
Previously employed with Ashley Furniture Company for 14 years, Nathaniel was currently employed with Resourceful Environment Service in Ripley and studying to receive his CDL license so he could "drive the garbage truck".
A member of Faith Fellowship Church, Nathaniel's love of God, deep faith, unselfish nature and giving heart were a true testament to those who knew and loved him. An avid Ole Miss fan, he was devoted to the family he adored, especially his "many" girls. His life's impact was best measured by the countless people whose lives he touched with his fun wit, gentle spirit, infectious laugh and genuine smile .
"Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted."
Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, June 4 and will continue Saturday, June 5 from 9 AM to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Those left to share loving memories include his wife, Anna Barnes Brown of Walnut, two daughters, Abigail and Phebe Brown, both of Walnut, three bonus daughters, Lia, Sydney and Jordan Rogers, all of Walnut, one sister, Missy Rhodes (Matt) of Rienzi, a niece, Madeline Rhodes, the mother of his children, Jackie Hastings Brown, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends.
He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Elisha Carter Brown.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Nathaniel's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
