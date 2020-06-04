Gilbert Broussard
NEW ALBANY – Dudley Gilbert Broussard, 85, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at The Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born December 16, 1934 in Houston, TX to the late Dudley John and Jewel Gatewood Broussard. He was a member of New Albany Presbyterian Church. Gilbert served our country for four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was retired from Mohasco Furniture in the Human Resource Department.
A private family graveside service will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany with Bro. Bill Everett and Bro. Stephen Ewing officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Dodson Broussard; one daughter, Lea Taylor (John) of New Albany; two sons, John Broussard of Cartersville, GA, Tom Broussard (Carman) of New Albany; six grandchildren, Brandon Taylor, Brandy Taylor, Nick Broussard, Mary Beth Trotter, Michael Broussard and Jake Broussard; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Tony Broussard (April) of Pensacola, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Nita Epstein.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the New Albany Presbyterian Church, Hwy 15 South New Albany, MS 38652 or the Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo, 5159 West Main Street Tupelo, MS 38841.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Kenneth Clayton
PONTOTOC – Kenneth Clayton, 72, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on 2:00 pm graveside Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Lizzie Mae Jimerson
WOODLAND – Lizzie Mae Jimerson, 96, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, MS. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday June 5, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.
James Ellis “Jimmy” Duffy, Jr.
UNION/LEE COUNTIES – James E. Duffy Jr. “Jimmy” passed away May 30 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness.
A walk through service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the North Green Street Church of Christ. A Graveside service will be Saturday, June 6, at 2 PM at Porter Cemetery in Tupelo with Dr. Richard Price officiating. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Duffy was born October 22, 1957 in Chicago, IL to the late James E. Duffy Sr. and Barbara Ashley Duffy of Tupelo. He received his education in the Tupelo School System andproudly served his country in the United States Army.
A Christian, Jimmy attended the North Green Street Church of Christ and was employed with Tecumseh Products in Tupelo for over 20 years.
In addition to his mother, he leaves to mourn his passing, 2 sons, Michael Brooks (Lemeshia) and Daniel Duffy, five grandchildren who proudly call him “Pawpaw”, one sister Theresa Duffy of Tupelo, three brothers , Michael Duffy (Carolyn), Fredereric Duffy and Boston Fenton (Charlene), all of South Carolina,and a special friend Linda Harris of Houston, MS.
The family request that memorials be directed to North Street Church of Christ, 1018 North Green St., Tupelo, MS 38804
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662) 539-7000
Judy Bishop
TUPELO – Judy Bishop 68, passed away at her home after a longtime illness on June 4, 2020. She managed Fred’s Department Store on Varsity Dr. for over 20 years. She was there until they closed the doors in 2019. She will always be remembered as a generous person, a good friend, and a dedicated worker. She was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Brad Franks and Bro. Roger Franks officiating. Burial will be in Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery.
She is survived by a longtime companion, Charles Petteway of Tupelo; sister, Marqueta Bishop Fortner of Tupelo; niece, Tiffany Franks (Brad) of Tupelo; great-nieces, Briana Cole (Easton), Dixi Huff (Robbie) Caid Franks and Amaris Franks; brother-in-law, Jimmy Fortner of baldwyn; she also leaves behind many co-workers that were like family; she will be greatly missed by her Shitzu fur babies who were spoiled rotten.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Judd and Ruby Files Bishop.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home from noon until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Bobbie Jack Davis
CHARLESTON – Bobbie Jack Davis, 61, passed away on June 4, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Dorothy Jean Shumpert
DORSEY – Dorothy Jean Shumpert, 79, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 12 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday at 11 am prior to service at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Community Funeral Directors are providing professional services. www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Dennis Conerly
COLUMBUS – Dennis Conerly, 71, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence in Columbus. Memorial Services to be held at a later date at 1st United Methodist Church in Columbus. Associated Family Funeral & Cremation in Tupelo is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Sullivan Bowen
OKOLONA – Ann Sullivan Bowen, age 83, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her daughter’s house in Tupelo, MS. She was born August 3, 1936 to Rufus Sullivan and Elna Tacker Sullivan in Meridian, MS. She worked as office manager at Bowen Welding Equipment. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen. She was an angel among us, a joy to know, she loved people, animals, ice cream, and tomatoes. She loved playing the piano for the Lord and her church.
Special thanks to Baptist Hospice, members of Friendship Baptist Church and Ebenezer Baptist Church of New York City.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Boone Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Todd Bowen officiating.
Survivors include one daughter, Patty Ann Allen (Brent) of Tupelo, MS; two sons, Leslie Howard Bowen (Debbie) of Okolona, MS and Todd Bowen (Joni) of Tupelo, MS; one brother, Harry Bowles (Martha) of Corinth, MS; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Joe Bowen.
Pallbearers are Brandon Porter, Derek Bowen, Shane Bowen, Devin Bowen, Braden Bowen, and Mike Yielding.
Honorary Pallbearers are Lance Bowen, Jordan Bowen, Curtis Bowen, Brent Allen, Louis Burroughs, Deacons of Friendship Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Fletcher Leo Taylor
HAMILTON – Fletcher Leo Taylor, aged 81 and resident of Hamilton, MS, died June 4, 2020 at North MS Medical Center.
Fletcher was born March 11, 1939, in Aberdeen, Mississippi to George and Annie Taylor. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1957. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force – joined in 1961.
Fletcher was a respected man in this community by all that knew him. He wore so many hats during his lifetime.... He was an amazing husband to his wife of 59 years, Delight, Father to his son Ivan and daughter Lisa, Grandfather, Friend, Boss, Hunter, Fisherman, Mechanic.... He loved to hunt and fish.... and spent so many of his days working and tinkering on cars, trucks, tractors and just about anything that had an engine on it. He was also like a walking encyclopedia and loved sharing his knowledge with anyone that would listen.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Delight Outlaw Taylor of Hamilton, MS; his brother, Fred Taylor and wife Ann of Shalamar, FL; his son, Ivan L. Taylor and wife Penny Lane Taylor of Hamilton; his daughter Lisa Crow and husband Sonny Crow of Hamilton; one granddaughter, Erin Crow Reifers and husband, Will Reifers of Tupelo; two grandsons, Justin N. Taylor of Hamilton and Austin Lane Taylor of Starkville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Annie Taylor; his brother George “Buddy” Taylor; and his sister Jerrie Corbell.
Pall Bearers: Jimmy Foxhall, Jerry Lofton, James Smith, Jeremy Broome, Chad Holloway, Glenn Parrish, Joe Shackelford and Bruce Waller
Honorary Pall Bearers: Justin Nicholas Taylor, Austin Lane Taylor, Erin Crow Reifers, PSC Will Reifers and Terrell Rhodes
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. Jason Green and Sonny Crow officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Dennis Holmes
SALTILLO – Dennis Holmes, 55, passed Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born July 2, 1964 in Holly Springs to Lonnie and Margaret Feather Holmes. Dennis was the shipping and receiving supervisor for Limoss Manufacturing where he worked for the past eight years. He was a member of the Tupelo Church of God and the most important part of his life was his family. He enjoyed playing softball, rooting for the Memphis State Tigers, 70’s music, and baking. However he found great joy in taking care of his wife, brothers and sisters, and his mother. He dearly loved his mother. His “children” were his fur babies, Zoe, Gracie and Jake. His family remembers Dennis as a kind hearted man who will be greatly missed.
Left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 11 1/2 years, Shana Holmes of Saltillo; his mother, Margaret Holmes of Potts Camp; two brothers, Garland Holmes (Debra) of Potts Camp and Perry Homes of Mooreville; three sisters, Alicen Holmes of Ripley, Margaret Jo Christman of Potts Camp, and Dale McMillen (David) of Mantachie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie, and a sister-in-law, Rita Holmes.
A service celebrating Dennis’ life will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Tupelo Church of God with Pastor Jud Vowell officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
William Tatum
NETTLETON – William Tatum, 72, passed away on June 4, 2020, at his residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Barry Dendy
WOODLAND – Barry Hal Dendy, 65, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home in Woodland. He was born March 29, 1955 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late David Wayne Dendy and Welcome Cowart Dendy.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Lee Dillard officiating. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Dendy Ellison (Chris) of Woodland; his grandchildren, Dillon Cade Ellison and Haley Nicole Ellison; two brothers, Keith Dendy (Ann) of Beverly Hills, FL, John Dendy of Woodland; one sister, Teresa Dendy Gammill (Gary) of Starkville; a niece, Megan Gammill and fiance Kaden Hunt of Starkville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Wayne Dendy and Welcome Cowart Dendy.
Pallbearers will be Todd Shettles, Randy Morris, James Wofford, Derrick Jennings, Leon Morris and Dennis Washington. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Hudspeth, Danny Lantrip, Steve Pettit, Donnie Smith and Robert Cliett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodland Cemetery Fund, Post Office Box 3, Woodland, MS 39776.
Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
