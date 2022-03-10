TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Anthony D. Bowdry, Pontotoc
Brenda Sue Cross, Tippah County
Earl Claude Cruse, Pontotoc
Cecil Sheffield Franks, M.D., Collierville, Tennessee/Tupelo
Charles D. Jennings, Woodland
Ivy Johnson, Water Valley
Wille David Jumper, Jr, Booneville
Donna Lamb, Booneville
Annie Mae Rhodes, Belden
Alexander M. Roberson, Pheba
Bobby Wallace, Cordova, Tennessee
Ivy Johnson
WATER VALLEY - Ivy Johnson , 87, passed away Monday, March 07, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford . Services will be on Saturday, March 12, 2022 @ 1PM at Everdale MBC 599 Wise Street Water Valley, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 12, 2022 @ 12NOON at Everdale MBC 599 Wise Street . Burial will follow at Coffeeville City Cemetery in Coffeeville, MS. Serenity-Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements .
Earl Claude Cruse
PONTOTOC - Earl Claude Cruse, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 08, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, March 11th 10AM until servie time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Cruse Cemetery.
Charles D. Jennings
WOODLAND - Charles D. Jennings , 67, passed away Sunday, March 08, 2022, at his residence in Woodland, MS. Services will be on Saturday March 12 2022 at 3:00 pm at Callahan M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday March 11 2022 from 2-4:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Callahan M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS..
Annie Mae Rhodes
BELDEN - Annie Mae Rhodes, 65, passed away Sunday, March 06, 2022, at her daughter's home in Belden. Services will be on Saturday, March 12, 2022 @ 2:00P.M. at Shammah Church of God In Christ in Tupelo MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 11, 2020 3-5 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona, Ms. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Anthony D. Bowdry
PONTOTOC - Anthony D. Bowdry, 58, passed away Saturday, March 05, 2022, at Tupelo in North MS Medical Center. Services will be on March 12, 2022 @11:00 A.M. at Palmetto Christian Life Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be on March 12, 2022 one hour prior to service at Palmetto Christian Life Center Tupelo, MS . Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Cecil Sheffield Franks, M.D.
Cecil Sheffield Franks, M.D.
COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE/TUPELO - Cecil Sheffield Franks went home peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 27, 2022. He experienced 100 plus years of a life well lived having recently celebrated his centennial birthday. Doctor Franks, as he was known in the community, made Tupelo his home in 1951 when he began his ENT practice as one of four doctors in town. He was born on November 6, 1921 in Dorsey, MS and grew up during the Great Depression in that area during hard times. He became a businessman at age 13 and, through careful saving, he paid for his education which began at Union University in Jackson, TN prior to medical school at University of Mississippi. It was at Ole Miss he met the love of his life, Estelle Mooney. They married prior to moving to Memphis, TN and began their life together there as he completed & graduated from the University of Tennessee School of Medicine. A World War II Navy Veteran, he deployed from San Diego, CA. to the South Pacific where he spent a year aboard ship serving his country. After the war, he completed his Otolaryngology Residency at Washington University Barnes Hospital in St Louis. Dr. Franks was honored to serve as North Mississippi Medical Center's Chief of Staff for a term as he provided medical care to the people of Tupelo and the surrounding communities until his retirement. Dr. Franks was active in the Lion's Club for many years. He was a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church where he and Estelle discipled their children in the Christian faith. Philippians 4:12-13 was his daily walk. The couple enjoyed traveling, raising cattle on his farm and "just being together" as they would say. In 2014, "the tornado" mostly destroyed their house of 60 years. That's "how they got to Memphis". After Estelle passed in 2015, Cecil spent his time enjoying his Schilling Gardens Assisted Living family and the caring companionship of Serving Our Seniors caregivers. He enriched many listeners with amazing stories of his hundred year life, recalling details with accuracy always! He also enjoyed Memphis Grizzlies basketball, golf & tennis, SEC football, old Western movies and treasured visits from family members.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 11 from 5-7 PM at Holland Funeral Directors. A service honoring Dr. Franks' life will be held at 10 AM Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. John Boler officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner Avenue. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Pallbearers will be Mike Sheffield, Lawrence Brisco, Ricky Campbell, Micah Wages, and Cecil's grandsons: Daniel, Andrew, Tucker and Garrett.
Survivors include his son, David L. Franks and wife Janice of Mantachie, MS; his daughter, Carol F. Akin and husband Dr. Mark Akin of Collierville, TN. his grandchildren: Daniel F. Werhan (Alli) and their children, Tinley & Maddi of Tupelo; Andrew F. Werhan (Melissa) and daughter, Caroline of Madison, MS; Sarah Akin Raskett (Garrett) and their children, Collins and Kelby of Gulfport, MS; Tucker A. Akin of Washington DC; and Marjie Giannina of Tupelo, MS.; his only sibling, Sue Miller (Clell); a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Estelle Mooney Franks in 2015; by his son, Larry Mooney Franks; parents, Elgar and Sally Franks of Dorsey; brothers Houston & Bill and their spouses; sisters Chris, Earline, and Zelda and their spouses.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church benevolent fund, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Union University, or Tree of Life Clinic in Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Bobby Wallace
Bobby Wallace
CORDOVA, TENNESSEE - 64, passed away on Sun., March 6, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
Bobby Wallace was born to his late parents, George Washington Wallace and Onida Wallace, on Aug. 19, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Bobby Wallace is survived by his wife, Shirley Wallace of Cordova, TN. 3 Daughters; Marleisha Wallace of Starkville, Arvera Wallace of Cordova, TN and Juleisha Wallace (special friend Saerra Ellis) of Cordova, TN. 3 God-daughters; Camry Kyle, Trinity Seay, both of Memphis, and Ivy Obasi of Virginia. 1 Son; Carlo (Vanity) Shephard of Aberdeen. 1 God-son; Jeremy Evans of Tupelo. 7 Sisters; Betty L. Johnson, Loretta (Ivy) Guido, Gloria S. Marble, Evelyn (Aaron) Taylor, Barbara Ann Wallace, Julia (Steven) Colburn, and Missionary Lillian Stanfield. 1 Brother; Willie Ray (Ruby) Wallace. 2 Aunts; Castene Baskin, Lois Bradford and also 8 grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri, March 11, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Sat., March 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Word Church located at 1069 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801, with Pastor Frederick Adams officiating. The burial will follow at Pleasant Grove MBC in Buena-Vista.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Brenda Sue Cross
Brenda Sue Cross
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Brenda Sue Cross, 68, resident of Falkner, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home.
Funeral Service honoring the life of Ms. Cross will be at 12 noon Friday, March 11 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Falkner Cemetery.
Ms. Cross was born April, 27, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Thomas H. Cross, Sr. and Lucille Ware Cross. She was a graduate of the New Jersey Public School System, continued her education at Glassboro State University where she earned a Master's Degree in Mathematics. An educator in the New Jersey school system, Ms. Cross retired after 25 years and returned to teaching within various colleges.
Moving to Mississippi over 30 years ago, Ms. Cross attended Falkner Methodist Church and was an avid piano player. Hobbies included swimming, tending to her yard, reminiscing with old family photos, and eating, especially pizza and ice cream.
Visitation will be from 11 AM to 12 Noon at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by two nephews, Scotty Cross (Randy) and Brian Cross, both of New Jersey, great niece, Emily Cross, two great nephews, Ian and Thomas Cross, sister in law, Dianna Cross, all of New Jersey, her sister at heart and caretaker, Joyce Spight of Walnut, special cousin, Linda Hudson (LD) of Falkner, a special friend, Quincy Spight of Tiplersville,her extended families, The Davis family and Berry family and many cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas H. Cross, Jr.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Cross family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
MEMO, PHOTO
Wille David Jumper, Jr
BOONEVILLE - 72, was born January 8, 1950. He was the ninth child of eleven children born to Willie D. and Ruby Jumper.
Visitation is Friday, March 11, 2022 from 10:00 until 10:55 am at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Funeral services starts immediately after visiting with the family at 11:00 am at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Corinth National Cemetery. Dr. Rodney D. Spears will officiate.
Willie D. graduated from Wick Anderson High School in 1968 where he played basketball and football. He attended Northeast Community College where he also played football. He was a Sergeant in the U. S. Army, classified as E5 ranking. While living in Hartford, CT., Willie D. worked for the State of Connecticut as a Correction Officer for 22 years at which he retired. He was a member in the choir at Cross Street AME Zion Church in Middletown, CT.
Willie D. will forever be loved by his children; Rev. Dr. Rodney D. Spears (Angela), Willie D. Jumper III (Melissa), Yvonne Alston (Derrick), Robert Lee Jumper, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, siblings; Rev. Dr. Eddie Jumper (Annie), Kay Whitmore, Jacqueline Grizzard (Gary) and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Ruby Lucille and Willie D. Jumper Sr., siblings; William Jumper, Margaret Copeland, Martha Fraley, Pinkie Carnell, Robert Jumper, Hazel Saxon and John Jumper.
MEMO
Alexander M. Roberson
PHEBA - Alexander M. Roberson, 52, passed away Sunday, March 06, 2022, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mount Vernon, KY. Services will be on Saturday March 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at Johnson Creek M.B. Church in Pheba, MS. Visitation will be on Friday Friday March 11, 2022 from 3-6:00pm at Montgomery Mortuary Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Johnson Creek Church Cemetery in Pheba, MS..
Donna Lamb
Donna Lamb
BOONEVILLE - Donna Spence Townsend Lamb (81) passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was a member of the Rebekah Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Booneville and also a member of B&PW Club. She worked as a clerk at the Northeast Bookstore for 25 years. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, doing yard work, working puzzle books and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Services are 2 pm Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Booneville with Dr. Ricky Ford, Bro. Jason Reed and David Bolen officiating. Burial will follow in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Booneville.
Donna is survived by her husband of 58 years, James M. "Jim" Lamb of Booneville; her son, James Alan Lamb of South Carolina; her daughter, Claire L. Stone (Anthony) of Tishomingo; her brothers, William Oscar Townsend (Carla) of Brandon, MS and Joseph Caldwell Townsend (Marsha) of Hattisburg, MS; her grandchildren, Jalen Stone (Emily) of Michigan, Kristina Lamb of South Carolina and Grayson Stone of Tishomingo and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James William Spence & Kathleen Caldwell Townsend and her brother, James Oliver Townsend.
Pallbearers are; Jalen Stone, Grayson Stone, Kirk Williams, Ernie McCoy, Don Eubank and Chris Goodwin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child at samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/ or a charity of your own choice.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
