Regenia Hurd Dilworth
RIENZI – Regenia Hurd Dilworth, 68, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Graveside services will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00am at Rienzi Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 12 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson’s Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Frank James Lipsey
CORINTH – Frank James Lipsey, 61, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 14, 2021 2:00 at New Birth Community Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel New Albany. Burial will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Walter Hereford
BELDEN – Walter Hereford, 71, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Living Word & Praise. Visitation will be on Friday, March 12, 2021 5:00p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Anzella Regina Hughes
SHANNON – Anzella Regina Hughes, 63, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home in Shannon. Services will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 2:30 p.m. at Spraggins Farm in Shannon. Visitation will be on Friday, March 12, 2021 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Dordanius Akwood ‘Dan’ Duncan
MYRTLE – Dordanius Akwood ‘Dan’ Duncan, 56, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home in Myrtle. Services will be on Sunday, March 14, 2021 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel New Albany. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 14, 2021 11:00 – 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Debbie Mobley Morris
TUPELO – Debbie Mobley Morris, 71, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Baptist – East in Memphis. A public visitation will be held from 12 PM to 2 PM on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel with a private family service to be held afterward. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Jimmie Edwards
ABERDEEN – Jimmie Edwards, 75, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Diversacare in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Dunlap Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Amory, MS.
Tina Johnson
BOONEVILLE – Tina Johnson, 52, passed away on March 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Arrie Mae Ruff
TUPELO – Arrie Mae Ruff, 86, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1:00pm, at Porter’s Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 4-6 pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Helen Barnard
BALDWYN – Helen Williams Barnard, 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. Helen was born on October 09, 1932 to Marvin Byrd and Julie Mae Manous Williams. Growing up in the deep depression, she learned a lesson that she carried throughout her life of being content with what she had.
She married her husband of 40 years, Lawrence Barnard, on May 6, 1949. In the early years they moved with his job living in Gatlingburg, TN, Port Gibson, MS and Ridgeland, MS. Their plan, however, was always to move back to what they considered “home”, the Unity Community. She lived there for the next 56 years. He always wanted her to be a housewife and she was happy in the role of wife and mother.
She was known as a good cook and welcomed all to her table. Her specialty was fried chicken and pineapple cake.
Their house was where many Barnard family reunions were held. She was the last remaining member of the Barnard family for that generation.
Her sisters and brothers along with their spouses were her best friends. In younger years they enjoyed taking trips and camping together. Weekend nights were spent playing cards at each other’s house. Later, She hosted a weekly canasta group made up of sisters and neighbors.
Always willing to help, she was an active member of Unity Baptist Church until her health failed. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be at Unity Baptist Church, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
with Bro. Reggie Bridges officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Neaves; grandchildren, Leslie Bridges (Reggie) and Josh Neaves (Brittanie); great-grandchildren, Abigail, Hayes, Rhett and Ainsley Bridges and Jonas Neaves; sisters, Hazel Hinds, Sarah Brown (Earl), Joyce King, and Ann Williams; sister-in-law and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, in 1989; sisters, Lois Gray (Roger) and Nell Cates (Durd); brothers, James Williams (Ione) and Jack Williams; brother-in-laws, Charles Hinds and Dick King.
Pallbearers will be her nephews, Terry Hinds, Larry Williams, Wally Barnard, Don Hinds, James Cates and Jeff Cates.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803
Visitation will be at Unity Baptist Church, Saturday from 10:00 until service time at 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Mary Corean Rush Rea
RANDOLPH – Mary Corean Rush Rea, 92, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born June 25, 1928 in the Randolph community of Pontotoc County, MS to Luther Wademan Rush and Margrett Jane (Maggie) McCord Rush. She attended Randolph High School and Hebron Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to gospel singings and preaching events. She also enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, flowers, feeding the birds, quilting, crocheting, fishing, yard sales, flea markets, and collecting old clothes, antiques, and whatnots.
She worked at the Glove Factory in Houlka and was a waitress and manager at several locations in Pontotoc and Lee Counties. She was a homemaker, and also a caregiver to both children and the elderly.
She is survived by her son, Rickey Rea; daughter-in-law, Sandra Lantrip Rea; grandsons, Brendan Rea and Christopher Rea; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John L. Rea; son, Johnny Lee Rea; grandson, Justin Lee Rea; her parents; and her siblings, Ralph, Alvis, Joe, Verdie, Earl, and Earlene.
Services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 13th, 12 PM until service time.
Bennie Frank Gates
OKOLONA – Bennie Frank Gates, 69, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the University of MS Medical Center in Jackson.
Bennie Frank Gates was born to his late parents, Edgar and Queen Esther Gates on May 24, 1951 in Chickasaw Co.
Bennie F. Gates is survived by his wife; Marie McMillan of Okolona. Special daughter; Alexis King of Okolona. Two sons; Barry and Benny Williams both of Chicago. One brother; Robert Gates (Theresa) of Jackson. There are a hosts of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be at 12:00 noon at Red Budd MBC Cemetery with Rev. Timothy Walker officiating. Please continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Joshua Jova’n Robinson
SELMER, TENNESSEE – Joshua Jova’n Robinson, 39, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at his home in Selmer, Tennessee. Services will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Selmer. Visitation will be on Friday, March 12 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Avis Bartlett
TUPELO – Avis Bartlett, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, March 13 at 3 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 13 from 2 PM until 2:45 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Helen Dale
TUPELO – Helen Dale, 78, passed away on March 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Brandi Shannon Cockrell
HOUSTON – Brandi Shannon Cockrell, 46, passed away on March 9, 2021, at her residence in Houston, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home -Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Tammy Ann Todd
CRUMP, TENNESSEE – Tammy Ann Todd, age 53, passed away on February 27, 2021, at her residence in Crump, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Funeral Home & Cremation – Tupelo.
Steven Motes
GUNTOWN – Steven Motes, 55, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home. He was born on Sept. 26, 1965 to Johney Ray Sr. and Rosie Laverne Motes in Wichita, Kansas. He married Lynda Joyner on April 21, 1987. He enjoyed fishing, bingo, cards, working in his shop and especially spending time with his family. He was a self employed carpenter and a Baptist.
Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Lynda Motes; together they had three beautiful kids, Ashley (Jerry) Smith, Steven Kyle Motes and Jessica (Danny) Taylor. He has 8 living grandchildren he adored: Mackenzie, Wesley, Jaiden, Ezekial, Braden, Caiden, Jayce and Breanna; his mother, Rosie Motes; brothers, Johney, Jeff and David Motes; sister, Kathy Kirk; host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johney Ray Motes, Sr.; grandparents, Jeff and Clytee Bradley and Lonnie and Irene Motes; grandchild, Anna-Rose Louise Crouch.
Pallbearers will be Michael Howell, Adam Howell, Rabbit Edge, Glen Williams, Randy and Sam Mitchell.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from noon until service time at 2:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Annie Lee Laflore
HOULKA – Annie Lee Laflore, 80, passed away on March 10, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Ralph Posey Montgomery
BELMONT – Ralph Posey Montgomery, 70, died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home. He was born in Tupelo, MS to Gilbert and Mary Montgomery. He loved playing golf and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a retired Mississippi Highway Patrolman. After his retirement he served as a State Fire Marshall and was a security officer at ICC. He was a member of Old Bethel United Methodist Church.
Services will be Saturday, March 13, 2 p.m. at Old Bethel United Methodist Church, Golden, MS with Bro. Wayne Napier and Bro. Steve Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years – Marilyn Montgomery of Belmont, MS; four children – Natalie Coker (Jason), Monte Montgomery (Tracie), Marc Montgomery (Missy) and Emily Roberts (Justin); twelve grandchildren – Jenny Lynn (Todd), Jake, Laura Beth, Payne, Parker, Larkin, Keeton, Mary Kate, Cole, Maggie, Miley and Posey; and one brother – Steve Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Jake Coker, Cole Means, Todd Smith, Payne Montgomery, Justin Roberts and Jason Coker.
Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 6-9 p.m. at Old Bethel United Methodist Church.
