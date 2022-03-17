TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Charita Carpenter, Booneville
William Lee Frazier, New Albany
Michael Love, Houlka
Alonzo McPherson, Okolona
Olis T. "OT" Patton, Corinth
Dan W. Sudduth, Black Mountain, North Carolina
Margie Warren, Pontotoc
Alonzo McPherson
OKOLONA - 75, passed away on Wed., March 9, 2022 at his residence in Okolona.
Alonzo McPherson was born to his late parents, Larnie Barr and Luella McPherson Babbitt on Jan. 11, 1947 in Chickasaw Co.
Alonzo McPherson is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alice Faye McPherson of Okolona. Four daughters; Trena Coleman (Kenneth) of Shannon, Cynthia Braham (Roderick) of Tupelo, Shonve Ball (Bradd) of Pontotoc, and Belinda McPherson of Okolona. Two sons; Anthony Chew of Pontotoc and Reggie McPherson of Okolona. Three sisters; Essie Judd of Kalamazoo, MI, Estelle Buchanan (Brad) of Kalamazoo, MI, and Minnie Ivy (Leslie) of Okolona. One brother; Willie Babbitt, Sr. (Sonya) of Okolona. There are also 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., March 18, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Please wear your face masks. The funeral service will be Sat., March 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Jolly's Chapel MBC located in Okolona with Rev. Chester McNairy officiating. The burial will follow at Jolly's Chapel MBC cemetery.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Olis T. "OT" Patton
CORINTH - Olis T. "OT" Patton, 80, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. Memorial services will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:00pm at Meigg Street Church of Christ. Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.
Michael Love
HOULKA - Michael Love, 68, passed away on March 16, 2022, at his residence in Houlka, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
William Lee Frazier
NEW ALBANY - Deacon William Lee Frazier was born April 27, 1951 to the late Lamar and Maurice Garner Frazier. He transitioned from this life to a brand new home on March 11, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his wife of 45 years, sons, loved ones, and friends.
Bro. William was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar and Maurice Frazier, brothers, James Frazier and Charles Frazier, sisters, Pamela Bennett and Louise Bennett, uncle Roscoe Frazier, and grandchild Elijah O'Neil Frazier.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Minister Gloria Smith Frazier, sons William Neil Frazier and Lance Lee (Destin) Frazier, daughter Gean Louise (Larroderick) Jones all of New Albany, MS; one brother Curtis (Mandie) Frazier of Blue Mountain, MS; a loving aunt Mary Ann Frazier; one brother-in-law Mr. J.H. Bennett; a dear mother-in-law Mother Everlena Smith all of New Albany, MS; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Viewing will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM at First Non-Denominational Church in New Albany, MS. Face masks required. Service will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 12:00 PM at First Non-Denominational Church in New Albany, MS. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Margie Warren
PONTOTOC - Margie B. Warren, 85, was born to Loys and Eva Brown on July 15, 1936 in Webster County. She passed away surrounded by her family at Sanctuary Hospice House on March 16, 2022. She was loved by a host of family and friends. She was a member of Thaxton Baptist Church, and she resided in the Hurricane Community for many years. She lived at Church Street Manor in Ecru for the past 10, almost 11 years. She enjoyed sitting on the front porch at Church Street, flowers, seek-a-word puzzles, reading books, and being surrounded by her family and friends, especially her great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, March 18 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. All services will be at Thaxton Baptist Church with Bro. Glen Reeder and Bro. Andrew Morgan officiating. Live-streaming will be available on Thaxton Baptist Church Facebook page. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her three children: Chuck Warren (Gina), Melody Morgan (Lynn), & Michelle McGee (Danny); ten grandchildren: Wesley Morgan (Holly), Matt Morgan (Jennifer), Ashley Hendrix (Paul), Andrew Morgan (Lacie), Daniel Morgan (Payge), Brittany McGee, Jacob Warren, Austin Anderson, Blake Anderson (Katy), & Abigail Anderson; nine great grandchildren: Warren & Emma Hendrix, Brayden, Jase, Sawyer, Salem, Sage, Jed, & John Max Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles "Moose" Warren; three sisters: Helen Williams, Mildred Smith, Ruth Chandler; two brothers: Tony Brown & Edward Brown.
Pallbearers will be Wesley, Matt, Andrew, & Daniel Morgan, Paul Hendrix, Anthony Shettles, & Santo Cousart. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Russell, Phil Warren, Howard Carnes, DJ Chandler, Sammy Wright, Bubba Wright, & David Springer.
A special thanks from our family to the staff at Church Street Manor, Encompass Health, and Sanctuary Hospice. May the Lord bless you for your love and service towards our beloved Mother.
Charita Carpenter
BOONEVILLE - Charita Carpenter, 67, passed away on March 16, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Dan W. Sudduth
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA - Dan W. Sudduth, 89, passed away on March 16, 2022, at North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain, North Carolina. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
