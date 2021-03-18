Ola Mae Gunn
OKOLONA – 79, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her residence in Okolona.
Ms. Ola Mae Gunn was a CNA for 25 years and retired from Tecumseh.
Ms. Ola Mae is survived by two daughters; Jacqueline Washington of Starkville and Celenease (Fredrick) Edison of waldolf, Maryland. Four sisters; Luler Williams of Tupelo, Barbara Carouthers of Okolona, Debra Metcalf of Okolona, and Minnie Dean Gordan of Resin, Wisconsin. One brother; Oddie Lawson of Atlanta, Ga. Five grandchildren; Makesha Jones of Hickory, Dylan Gunn of Okolona, Charyte (Brandon)Henderson, Trinity Edison both of Wardolf, MD, and Destiny Edison of Starkville. Seven great-grandchildren; Keasja Wansley, Kyren Wansley, Kolbie Wansley, Annika Henderson, Ashtyn Gunn, Dakota Henderson, and Elaina Henderson. One special niece; Lindsey Moore of Okolona.
The visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy. The graveside service will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Pastor Steve Conway officiating. Face masks are required and please continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Mother Lucille Ivy
SHANNON – Mother Lucille Ivy, 100, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home in Shannon. Services will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 1:00 p.m. with viewing from 11:00 a.m. until service at The State Temple, 3590 Willie Moore Rd., Tupelo, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion – Troy Cemetery, 13683 MS 41, Pontotoc /Troy, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Mother Elton Green Stokes
TOCCOPOLA – Mother Elton Green Stokes, 75, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home in Thaxton. Services will be on Sunday, March 21, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Church of The Living God, 320 Stockard Rd., Thaxton, MS 38871. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Greater Springhill Toccopola, 1575 Hwy 6 East, Oxford. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Herbert Little
SMITHVILLE – Herbert Little, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his residence in Smithville. Services will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Mary Estelle McAdory Chiles
TUPELO – Mary Estelle McAdory Chiles of Tupelo, MS, made her heavenly journey March 15, 2021, with her husband and children by her side. Visitation will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Oakridge Cemetery in Clarksdale, MS. The family respectfully requests that everyone consider wearing a mask.
Estelle was born on January 6, 1928, in Winston County, MS to Russell Lamar and Lillie McAdory. She was the oldest of her siblings with four brothers Robert, Thomas H., Roy and Billy and sister Eileen, all of whom preceded her in death. After completing high school, Estelle attended Mississippi State University, and she later attended Delta State University where she earned a degree in education and began a career in teaching. On April 6, 1947, she married James Williams Chiles, Jr. and they later had three children, James Larry, Mary Janice and James William “Jimmy” Chiles, III. Estelle later became a homemaker and was involved in different organizations like Eastern Star, the Garden Club and Woman’s Club of Clarksdale, MS. She also taught Sunday School at Oakhurst Baptist Church and was a member of the Rolling Along Club.
Estelle was a true Godly woman. She had a strong faith and deep love for Jesus Christ which showed in the way she lived her life. She could quote any scripture and she used her knowledge and belief in the Bible to help anybody she could. She also had a deep love for her family. She was a loving and kind wife, sister, mother and aunt, but perhaps her most special role was that of “Mimi” to her five granddaughters and one great granddaughter. She was also a fabulous cook and her chicken and dumplings could cure anything from the common cold to a broken heart. Estelle was a genuine and compassionate person and to know her was to love her.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years James Williams Chiles, Jr. of Tupelo, MS; her children James Larry Chiles (Nancy) of Clarksdale, MS, Janice Chiles Franks (David) of Mantachie, MS, and James William “Jimmy” Chiles, III of Belmont, MS; her granddaughters, Carroll Chiles Moore (Stephen) of Oxford, MS, Jessica Chiles Gill (Dewayne) of Clarksdale, MS, Marjorie Martinez-Monaghan of Tupelo, MS, Katherine Martinez Hearne of Honduras, Jamie Christen Chiles of St. Louis, MO, and Haley Chiles of Oxford, MS, and one great-granddaughter Abigail Moore of Oxford, MS. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and sister-in-laws whom she loved dearly.
Estelle was preceded in death by her parents Russell Lamar and Lillie McAdory, her brothers, Robert McAdory, Thomas H. McAdory, Roy McAdory and Billy McAdory, her sister Eileen Edmonson, and her daughter-in-law Leslie Lewis Chiles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, CARES, 1645 Desoto Ave., Clarksdale, MS 38614 or a charity of your choice.
Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.
Ricky Dill
IUKA – Ricky Gwen Dill, 67, of Iuka, MS passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his residence after a long illness. He was a Christian and attended North Crossroads Community Church. Ricky enjoyed politics and attending political rallies. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Ricky owned and operated Dill’s Grocery in North Crossroads for 19 years. He was also a sewing machine mechanic for Winfield Manufacturing.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna Henry Dill; his brother, Jerry Lynn Dill (Bonnie); his sister in law, Sue Dill; his nieces and nephews, Randy Dill (Kim), Alisha Whitaker (Heath), Melanie Tapp (Jon), and Shandy Dill (Lindsey); and his animals, Suzy and Sweet Pea. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Gladys Bullard Dill; his brother, R.L. Dill; his sister, Margaret Dill; and his parents in law, Howard and Billie Jean Henry. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements.
Visitation is scheduled for 5-8 pm, Friday, March 19, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Services are scheduled for 11 am, Saturday, March 20, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Shandy Dill and Bro. Bobby Christian. Burial will be in Tishomingo Cemetery. Donations may be made in Ricky’s honor to the Tishomingo Cemetery Fund, Hubbard Salem Cemetery Fund, or North Crossroads Community Church. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Gregory “GHump” Humphery
TUPELO -Gregory “GHump” Humphery, 64, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 at Gum Tree Park, Tupelo, MS 38804. Walk through visitation will be from 3:00 until 5:00 at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary. Burial will be held privately. Memories and condolence may be shared with the family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Mrs. Dorothy Ware
RED BANKS – Mrs. Dorothy Ware, 83, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Methodist Healthcare in Olive Branch. Reflection of Life Visitation Services will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Edna Fryar
TUPELO – Edna Fryar, 54, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Services will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm, graveside at Porter’s Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Saturday, prior to the service from 11 am-1 pm, walkthrough viewing at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Jeffery Bishop
BLUE SPRINGS – Jeffery Bishop, 55, passed away on March 18, 2021, at his home in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Gary Miller
CLINTON – Gary Kenneth Miller, 66, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. He was born in Amory, MS, on April 20, 1954, to Kenneth and Deleeta Miller. After graduating from Hatley High School in 1972, Gary attended Itawamba Junior College and Mississippi State University, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. He later received a Master’s degree at Mississippi College. Gary excelled as a basketball coach with a career that spanned 34 years. He coached at Baldwyn, Hatley, Madison Central, and Clinton High Schools. He also coached one year at MSU. Gary was a loving husband, father, family member, and friend. He was a man of deep faith and was an active member of First Baptist Church, Clinton, MS where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth (Pete) Miller; mother, Deleeta Miller; and his infant son, Kenneth Preston Miller.
Gary is survived by his wife, Tammy Prather Miller; children, Jessica Houston, Christian Miller (Taylor); grandchildren Miller Houston and Ben Miller; siblings, Michael Miller (Shelia) and Patti Miller. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held. At Lakewood Memorial in Jackson, MS on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4:00- 7:00 PM. A visitation will also be held at Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory, MS on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10:00 AM to noon followed by a celebration of life beginning at 12:00 noon.
The family would like to thank Beau Ridge Memory Care and Compassus Hospice for the love and care provided during this journey.
E.E. Pickle Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements in Amory, MS. Online condolences can be made at https://www.eepicklefuneralhome.com/
Angelika Florez
DARMSTADT, GERMANY – Angelika Florez, 64, passed away on March 17, 2021, at her sister’s home in Thaxton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Lisa Ann Palmer Seger
UNION COUNTY – Lisa Ann Palmer Seger, 59, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her residence in New Albany. A Private Family Service will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Seger family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Millie Lou Jones
BOONEVILLE – Millie Lou Jones, 80, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Tishomingo Manor. She was born on July 19, 1940, to William “Ed” and Mary Long. She was member at Piney Grove Baptist Church for 60+ years. Mrs. Millie enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing, crocheting, and planting a vegetable garden. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family.
A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Piney Grove Baptist Church on county road 1151 in Booneville, MS with Bro. Allan Casteel officiating. Burial will follow at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
Millie is survived by her son, Eddie Jones; one daughter, Brenda Foster (Terry); two brothers, Jim Long (Sandra) and Calvin Long (Margaret); two sisters, Sue Hooten (Joe) and Kay Whitlock (Virgil); one sister-in-law, Genece Long; two grandchildren, Rodney Foster and Kaylee Foster; three great-grandchildren, Zoeey Foster, Dixie Foster, and Carlee Foster; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Edward Jones; her parents; one daughter, Carla Jones; two brothers, Bill Long (Alma Sue) and Frank Long; and one sister, Frances Mosely (Vernon).
Pallbearers will be Rodney Foster, Terry Foster, Junior Miles, Matt Michael, Junior Michael, and Donny Michael.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Saturday at Piney Grove Baptist Church on county road 1151 in Booneville, MS.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Jermaine Berghuis
PONTOTOC – Jermaine Berghuis, 34, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 21, 2021 2 pm at Restoration Worship Center. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 12:30 pm – 1:45 pm at Restoration Worship Center. Arrangements are being handled by Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Garden.
Randy Rogers
VINA, ALABAMA – Randy Rogers, 55, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham. Services will be on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.
Phillip Pannell
BLUE SPRINGS – Phillip Pannell, 58, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and talking to friends on his cb radio. He was a jack of all trades and he loved his family. Phillip was a brick mason.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with burial in Zion Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Shonda Stephens Pannell of Blue Springs, mother, Betty Harper of Blue Springs; daughters, Gracie and Laura Pannell of Blue Springs; sons, Chris Pannell (Savannah) of Pontotoc and Jesse Pannell (Brittany) of Nettleton; sisters, Brenda Martin, Diane Pannell and Melissa Hatfield all of Blue Springs; grandchildren, Sky Hendrix and Serenti Croscen; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Morris Pannell and a sister, Belinda Butler.
Visitation will be Saturday from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Jimmy D. Bean, Jr.
TUPELO – Jimmy D. Bean, Jr., 46, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, March 21 2021 at 2:00 pm with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 4-6:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Evangelist Philana Bass
TUPELO – Evangelist Philana Bass, 50, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 2pm at Restoration Worship Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be on today from 5pm -7pm at Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Tupelo. Arrangements are being handled by Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Garden.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.