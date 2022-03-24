TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Vicki Diane Childers, Tippah County
Aaron Bernard Flemings, Shannon
Billy Herndon, Aberdeen
Nathan Lloyd Knight, Booneville
Michael Glenn Love, Houlka
Jacky Richardson, Nettleton
Dan W. Sudduth, Asheville, North Carolina
Elizabeth Triplett, Fulton
Kathy Kitchens Tutor, Pontotoc
Richard G. Waldon, Blue Springs
Jacky Richardson
NETTLETON - Jacky Richardson, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1 pm at Bigbee Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5-7 PM at Bigbee Baptist Church.
Nathan Lloyd Knight
BOONEVILLE - Nathan Lloyd Knight, 31, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 with private family graveside services at Jumpertown Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 9-11 am at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Vicki Diane Childers
TIPPAH COUNTY - Vicki Diane Childers, 68, resident of Ripley, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home.
Private Services will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Ms. Childers was born November 24, 1953 in Tippah County , the oldest of four children born to the late Bobby and Johnnie Jamison Childers. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and was employed as a secretary with the Farese Law Firm in Ashland and Joe Gay Attorneys in Ripley.
A Christian, Ms. Childers will be remembered as a simple, quiet private person who enjoyed cats, flower gardening and reading .
Memories will continue to be shared by three sisters, Sherry Rutherford (Phil), Angie Cox (John David) and Robin Childers, all of Ripley and a host of nieces nephews, family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger Childers.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Childers family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Richard G. Waldon
BLUE SPRINGS - Richard G. Waldon, 45, passed away on March 24, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Triplett
FULTON - Elizabeth Triplett, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born December 2, 1952 to the late Aaron Gray and the late Mary B Schribner Gray. She was a member of Columbus First Baptist Church. She was an accomplished scholar. She graduated from Mississippi University for Women in 1975. She earned bachelors degrees in Social Work and Political Science, a master's degree in Social Work and a Paralegal Degree.
She was also accepted to the University of Mississippi law school which she declined. She founded the Itawamba Learning Center in 2010 to teach adults to read, prepare for their GEDs, and also tutor students.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Alan Triplett of Fulton and her cousin, Gaither (Bubba) Bell of Cleveland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Mary Gray.
A private graveside memorial service was held on March 20th. Senter Funeral Directors was in charge of services and online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Dan W. Sudduth
ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - Daniel Webster Sudduth, 89, died after an extended illness Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain North Carolina.
Dan was born in Tupelo, Mississippi February 12, 1933, to Michael Carlton Sudduth and Flora Bell Weatherly Sudduth. He was a partner with his family at Sudduth Transfer Moving and Storage business.
He was a member of Groce United Methodist Church in Asheville, North Carolina. He served in the United States Army in Germany from 1953 to 1956 achieving the rank of Sargent. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at W.E. Pegues 535 West Jefferson Street Tupelo, Mississippi 38804. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Troy McConnell officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Auburn Cemetery.
The service will be live-streamed and recorded at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Dan leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Mary Sue Sudduth; daughter, Charlotte Savoy (Tom) of Asheville, North Carolina; grandsons, Landon Savoy (Stephanie) of Asheville, North Carolina, Blake Savoy (Marina) of Austin, Texas, and Colin Savoy (Graham Devitt) of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and three great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Raleigh and Leo.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Sudduth, Lamar Sudduth, and Carlton Sudduth; sisters, Martha Gandy and Mary Louise Fowler.
Pallbearers will be Tom Savoy, Landon Savoy, Blake Savoy, Colin Savoy, Phil Sudduth, and Scotty Christian.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dan Sudduth to Auburn Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1138 Road 931 Tupelo, Mississippi 38804.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Michael Glenn Love
HOULKA - Mr. Michael Glenn Love was born in Memphis, TN on June 20, 1953 to the late Mrs. Josephine Love McLaurin. He departed this earthly life on March 16, 2022.
Michael confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and united with East County Line (Thompson Chapel) Church in Chickasaw County, MS, where he attended until death. He graduated in 1971 from Algoma High School. Michael was united in holy matrimony to Miss Jean Rutherford Love on July 17, 1982, and to this union one child was born.
Michael retired as a mechanic from Jesco Cooper Tire in Tupelo, MS, but he would often be found working on something, whether it be cars, lawn mowers, tractors, water heaters, or whatever was broken. He was the neighborhood handyman, which was the joy that he fixed it when no one else could. Michael was a loving, kind spirited man who loved his family and many friends. He loved helping anyone. He will be remembered most because of the love he had for his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved the sound of his grandchildren calling him pawpaw.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Jean Love of Houlka, MS; two sons, Michael Undray (Chasity) Love and Marcus Love of Houlka, MS; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother, Jonathan (Bertrina) McLaurin of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Bobbie (Wayne) Field and Roberta McLaurin of Chicago, IL; two special aunts, Fannie Lue Walker and Ruth Love of Houlka, MS; special cousins, Mrs. Joan (Jessie) Reed and Mrs. Dorthy (Jessie) Gray both of Chicago, IL, and Rev. Fred Porter of Tampa, FL; two sisters-in-love, Joan (Larry) Williams of Pontotoc, MS and Mary J. Rucker of Blue Mountain, MS; and one brother-in-love, Elihue (Tonie) Rutherford of Peoria, IL.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Josephine McLaurin; grandparents that raised him, Robert Scott and Bessie Lyles Love; one aunt, Mable R. Love; two uncles, Robert Ellison Love and George (Twese) Love; his father and mother-in-love, Ozell and Lula Rutherford; four brothers-in-love, Charley "Chuck" and Arthur "Butch" Rutherford, Wesley "Bennard" Ford and Lee Rucker; one sister-in-love, Earnestine Ford, and a very special niece, Doneshia Ford.
Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Thompson Chapel CME Church in Houlka, MS. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Thompson Chapel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Kathy Kitchens Tutor
PONTOTOC - Kathy Dee Kitchens Tutor was born January 16, 1961, to Horace Kitchens, Sr. and Jewel Winter Kitchens in Pontotoc, MS, and died on March 23, 2022, in New Albany, MS, after an extended illness. She was a Christian and Momma Kathy to daughter, Kalee Ridling(Michael), whom she loved very much. She was also the mother of an infant daughter, Hannah, whom she never got to hold on this earth. Kathy loved and missed her sweet baby every day for the past 27 years, but she is holding her in her arms in Heaven today. She attended school at Algoma and South Pontotoc before going on to pursue many different careers in her lifetime. She will be missed by the many friends and family who loved her. Kathy loved animals and leaves behind her beloved pet dog, Tinkerbell.
Kathy is survived by two brothers, Horace Kitchens(Melissa) and James Kitchens(Vicky); nephews, Chance Kitchens, Heath Kitchens, Lance Carter(Brooke), Craig Kitchens(Haley), Jameson Stewart-Kennedy, and Asher Stewart-Kennedy; nieces, Karley Zachary(Adam), Breanna Kitchens, Tristan Kitchens(Kyle), and Kelli Hollings(Nathan); great-nephews, Cohen Kitchens, Liam Zachary, Caleb Kitchens, Kase Carter, and twin baby boys we haven't met yet; one great-niece, Kennedy Carter; daughter, Kalee Ridling(Michael); and close friend and caregiver, Jonathan Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Horace Kitchens, Sr., her mother, Jewel Hitchcock; her brother, Darrel Hitchcock Kennedy; and her daughter, Hannah Burt.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with visitation beginning at 9AM. Bro. Owen Hitchcock will be officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Herndon
ABERDEEN - Billy Jones Herndon, 88, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Aberdeen on July 13, 1933 to George and Cleo Womble Jones. He graduated Aberdeen High School in 1952 and furthered his education at the University of Mississippi earning his degree in pharmacy. He married the former Mary Gallop, and Billy was a pharmacist for over 50 years and had owned and operated McDuffie Pharmacy. He as a collector of Indian artifacts as well as being an avid hunter and fisherman. A man with many talents, he could fix or create anything with his hands.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at First Christian Church in Aberdeen with Bro. David Snyder and Bro. Phil Barker officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is assisting the Herndon family.
He is survived by his wife Mary Herndon of Amory; two sons, Bill Herndon (Alisa) of Murphreesboro, TN and Phil Herndon (Roberta) of Amory; one sister, Joyce Ann Peavey (George) of Georgia; 5 grandchildren, Ashley Gray, Zac Herndon, Kyle Herndon, Cody Herndon, and Peyton Herndon; 4 great grandchildren, Addie Kate Herndon, Ryleigh Beth Herndon, Carter Herndon, and Savannah Herndon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Robert Herndon, Doyle Herndon, and Harold Herndon; and one sister, Doris Forsythe.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Herndon, Frank Herndon, Zac Herndon, Kyle Herndon, Cody Herndon, Peyton Herndon, and Chris Gray.
Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
Aaron Bernard Flemings
SHANNON - Aaron Bernard Flemings, 53, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Graveside @ Good Hope M. B. Church in Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
