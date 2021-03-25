TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jackie Alexander, Vardaman
Jerry D. Baccus, Winfield, Alabama
Jesse Brand, Okolona
Virginia Brookins, Okolona
Linda Faye Butler, Pontotoc
Junior Decola Evans, Middleton, Wisconsin
Jimmie L. Gates, Jr., Okolona
Shirley Green, Tupelo
Tommy Hammock, Golden
Emma Francis Holland, Rienzi
Jack Hudson, Myrtle
Donnell Hullett, Byhalia
Rusty Knight, Tupelo
Wayne Monaghan, Tupelo
Damarion M. Pegeese, Amory
Winford Curtis Roberts, Hatley
Byron Salters, Corinth
Eddie Louis Southward, Tishomingo
Charles Spight, Holly Springs
John Allen Sutton, Jr., Hamilton
Sherry Whisenant, Booneville
Lisa Woodruff, Gulfport
Holland Directory for Thursday, March 25, 2021
Mr. Wayne Monaghan
Tupelo
1 PM Today (Friday), March 26, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visit: 11 AM – service time
Mr. George ‘Rusty’ Knight
Tupelo
11 AM, Saturday, March 27, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Payne Cemetery
Visit: 4 PM – 6 PM Friday
Mrs. Virginia Brookins
Okolona
2 PM Saturday, March 27, 2021
Boone’s Chapel Methodist Church
Boone’s Chapel Cemetery
Visit: 1 PM – service time Saturday only at the church
Mr. Jesse Harris Brand
Okolona
2 PM Sunday, March 28, 2020
Okolona Chapel
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Visit: 12 Noon – service time
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
March 26, 2021
MRS. PATSYE ELLIS SEAL
Tupelo
2 p.m. Friday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Friday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. ROBERT ALLEN
ROGERS, JR.
Ripley
11 a.m. Saturday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Sherman Cemetery
Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time
Saturday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
Charles Spight
HOLLY SPRINGS - Charles Spight, 55, passed away on March 25, 2021, at Ashland Health And Rehab in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jackie Alexander
VARDAMAN - Jackie Umberger Alexander, 76, of Vardaman, MS went to be with the Lord Monday, March 22, 2021. Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Vera Pearl New; brother, Derwood New; sister, Sally Sisco; sister, Loretta Lantrip; and brother, Pete New. She is survived by her husband, Billy Alexander; daughter, Lisa Wright (Glenn); daughter, Nerissa Johnston (Paula); son, Lyn Farrow (Tammy); son, Brian Farrow (Nancy); daughter, Emily Wheeler (Jason); step-son, Duane Alexander (Kay); step-daughter, Melissa Grimes (Mickey); 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Alexander loved flowers and spent many years as a floral designer in Olive Branch. Later, she was a newspaper carrier from which she retired. After her retirement she enjoyed traveling out west with her husband to visit friends. In her free time, she liked animals, especially her pug, Enjoy, and fishing. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 12-1 pm with a memorial service to begin at 1:00 pm. Both visitation and memorial service will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Vardaman, MS where she was a member.
Damarion M. Pegeese
AMORY - Damarion M. Pegeese, 8 years old, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Leboneur's Children Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Damarion M. Pegeese was born to his parents, Devonte Pegeese and Denetrea Gates on December 15, 2021 in Lee Co.
Damarion Pegueese is survived by his parents, Devonte Pegeese and Denetrea Gates. Two sisters; Addison Gates, Lay Coffin.
Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home. Face masks are required. There will are also be a walk through, no gathering implemented. The service will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Global Diocses located at Haven Acres in Tupelo with Pastor Raymond Hampton officiating, from Usher's Temple CME Church, of Fort Valley, Ga. The burial will follow at Red Oak Grove Church cemetery located at 404 County Road 115, Shannon, MS 38868.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Tommy Hammock
GOLDEN - Tommy Hammock, 80, passed away on March 25, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Eddie Louis Southward
TISHOMINGO - Eddie Louis Southward, 69, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka. Memorial services will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11:00 am at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Shirley Green
TUPELO - Shirley Green, 78, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:30 pm, graveside at Porter's Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 6-8pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Donnell Hullett
BYHALIA - Donnell Hullett, 58, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at St Francis Hospital in Memphis. Graveside Services will be on Saturday March 27, 2021 at Shiloh M B Church Cemetery 220 Quinn Rd Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Friday March 26, 2021 4:00 -6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Spring is in charge of arrangements.
Emma Francis Holland
RIENZI - Emma Francis Cartwright Holland, 88, passed away at her home on March 25, 2021. She enjoyed going to church, listening to gospel music and she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Jesus Name House of Prayer Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Terry Vuncannon and Bro. Scotty Downs officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters Linda Rone, Amanda Graham and Sandy Yates (Greg); son, Jimmy Holland (Sandy); daughter-in-law, Missie Holland; (12) grandchildren; (22) great-grandchildren; (4) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Verlin Leo Holland; parents, Renzy Lee and Mary Maude Knight Cartwright; sons, Sammy Dean Holland, Gary Bryan Holland and Jackie Holland and his wife, Pat; great-grandson, Kason Daniel Umfress; (5) brothers and (4) sisters.
Her grandchildren and Orvil Hicks and Timmy Bullock will serve as her pallbearers.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Linda Faye Butler
PONTOTOC - Linda Faye Butler, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Linda was raised in a large family, living in several surrounding counties before settling in Pontotoc County. She married and raised 3 children in the Troy, MS community. She worked for 40 plus years at Paine Supply in Tupelo, MS, before retiring. She loved the outdoors, mowing her yard, working her flowers, cooking for her grands and spending time teaching them about Jesus.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Kathi Walker (Brian); her sons, Brad Butler (Beverly) and J.J. Butler; grands, Dalton Butler (Lauren), Dayton Butler, Dempsey Butler, Taylor Powell, Brady Dowdy, Landon Butler, and Lanna Butler; her sisters, Marie Kennedy and Mable Taylor; sisters-in-law, Johnnie Mae Davis and Carol Davis; a host of nieces and nephews; and 1 great-grand, Stella Kate.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington Davis and Lela Belle Matthews Davis; 3 brothers, 3 sisters and an infant sister.
Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 5 pm-8 pm and Saturday, March 27, 2021 1 pm until service time of 2 pm all at Troy First Baptist Church. Bro. Brock McWhirter will be officiating with Bro. Greg Herndon offering the eulogy. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Butler, Dayton Butler, Landon Butler, Brady Dowdy, Bobby Franklin, and Robbin Davis.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Glen Davis, Christopher Armstrong, and Chris McMillen.
Jack Hudson
MYRTLE - Jack Alan Hudson, 49, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born January 29, 1972 in Memphis, TN. He was a truck driver, BBQ man and a wood worker. He was a member of Bain's Chapel in Ashland, MS.
Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dan Darling officiating. Burial will be at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Ashland.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Skelton Hudson; three sons, Matthew Hudson, Samuel Hudson and Austin Hudson (Mendee), all of Myrtle; his mother, Paula Smithey (Dale) and his father, Darrell Hudson, all of Myrtle.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grady Hudson, Doris Hudson Swinford, Russell Owens and Onie Silas; and by his wife's parents, Aldrich "Bud" Skelton and Bobbie Ann Jordan Skelton.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 4:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online registry and condolences, visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Lisa Woodruff
GULFPORT - Lisa Woodruff, 86, formerly of Baldwyn passed away on March 23, 2021 at her daughter's home in Gulfport. She was a homemaker and a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Melvin Harrison officiating. Burial will be Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Woodruff Beene of Gulfport; son, Ronnie Woodruff of Wheeler; four sisters; four brothers; (5) grandchildren, Jamie Lee Beene, Michael Beene, Joey Woodruff, Brad Woodruff and Dawn Speece; (7) great-grandchildren; host of friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents,George and Eunice Tharp Harrison.
Pallbearers will be Scott Shook, Brad Woodruff, Nathan Harrison and Michael Beene.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a. m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
John Allen Sutton, Jr.
HAMILTON - John Allen Sutton, Jr., age 73, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his daughter's residence in Brandon, MS. He was born February 12, 1948 to John Allen Sutton, Sr and Laura Wayne Smithson Sutton. He was a life long resident of Monroe County and a graduate of Hamilton High School. He worked at the garment plants of Hamilton early in life, and retired from Conoco Chemical /Vista Chemical in Aberdeen.
Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Burial will be in Sullivan Cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Sutton Money of Brandon, MS and Tammy Ryals (Stacy) of Hamilton, MS; one brother, Charles Sutton of Hamilton, MS; three sisters, Betty Faye Sutton Owens of Hamilton, MS, Mildred Murff (Doug) of Lackey, MS, and Nancy Seely (Huey) of Hamilton, MS; three grandchildren, Justin Phillip Money, Stacy Lynn Ryals, and Kaleigh Elise Money.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth Ann Griffith Sutton; two brothers, Randy Gerald Sutton and Thomas Wayne Sutton; one sister, Hilda Ann Sutton Smith.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
Flowers and gifts will be accepted or memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Due to the safety of family and friends, we ask that everyone practice social distancing due to COVID-19.
Jerry D. Baccus
WINFIELD, ALABAMA - Jerry Donald Baccus, age 75, of Winfield, Alabama passed away Sunday, march 21, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Ky. He was a native of Winfield, Alabama and a member at Rock City Church Of God. He was a retired service manager at Dossett Big 4. He loved Gospel Music and was a big guitar player. He enjoyed traveling with Christianaires in his younger days. He loved Alabama Football, Roll Tide!
He is preceded in death by Barbara Baccus; his parents, Grady and Hattie Baccus; one brother, Reuben Baccus.
He is survived by one son, Karl Baccus and his wife Lora, of Cave City, KY; three grandchildren, Holly Baccus, Chase Baccus (Casey), of Glasgow, Audra King (Tyler Ward) of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters, Bernice Prescott (Robert) and Elloise Moore; one brother, Fred Baccus (Pat), all of Winfield; several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen by the family. Winn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Rock City Church of God in Winfield, Alabama.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com.
Wayne Monaghan
TUPELO - Wayne Edward Monaghan, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center after a sudden illness. Wayne was a native of Lee County born on March 11, 1938, one of 9 siblings born to the late Marvin and Lena Irvin Monaghan. He married Julia Ann "Juanita" Gray on December 21, 1963, a marriage of 49 years until her death on May 5, 2012. Wayne founded, owned and operated Tupelo Lighting Center for 40 years. After selling his company, he worked until he retired at Roper Toyota in Tupelo. Wayne loved the outdoors, hunting and riding horses in his younger years. He loved boating and camping. Wayne was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a longtime member of East Heights Baptist Church in Tupelo.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM today (Friday, March 26, 2021) from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Nathan Fitts officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner St. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time today. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at 1 PM at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Ramona Hunter and her husband, Mitch of Troy Community in Pontotoc County; one stepdaughter, Sandra Ward and husband, Eddie of Tupelo; six grandchildren, Drew, Whitney and Blake Hunter, Faith Ohlinger (Keith), Stephen and Michael Ward; a sister, Shirley Chism of Magnolia Manor Assisted Living Center; 20 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Pallbearers will be Drew Hunter, Derrek Robison, Bob Shumpert, Jeff Monaghan, Stewart Sanders and Randy Monaghan.
Junior Decola Evans
MIDDLETON, WISCONSIN - Junior Decola Evans, 74, formerly of Houston, MS passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Middleton, Wisconsin. Mr. Evans was born July 15, 1946 in Houston to the late Decola Evans Sr. and Odelia Buchanan Evans. He was a retired supervisor in the furniture industry.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Van Vleet. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Evans is survived by his sons, Antonio Evans and Lucky Evans, both of Tupelo, MS; his daughters, Jaclyn Evans of Madison, WI; Knekia Griffin of Dallas, TX; Alisha Dumas of Beloit, WI; five grandchildren, Cashmere Evans,
Jazmyn Whitlock, Clyntavion Bursey, Ramone Gosha and Aniyah Gosha; two sisters, Dorothy Evans of Chicago, IL and Judy Richardson of Beloit, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Tamara Lee Lindblom Evans.
Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Jimmie L. Gates, Jr.
OKOLONA - Jimmie L. Gates, Jr., 81, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by the love of his family in Okolona, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Noon at Hope Church, 2094 McCullough Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be on Saturday, one hour prior to service at 11:00 at the Church . Burial will follow at Center Hill Church Cemetery, Houlka, MS 38850. Online Condolence can be made to the Gates Family and full obituary at www.grayson-porters.com.
Sherry Whisenant
BOONEVILLE - Sherry Dean Whisenant, 61, passed away at home in the Altitude Community on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was born on September 7, 1959, to Theron Elam Johnson and Mildred Lucille Miller Johnson. Sherry was a nursing assistant and home health provider. She loved basketball, family and her friends. Sherry Dean never met a stranger. She loved everyone.
Funeral services will be Saturday March 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation for Ms. Whisenant will be Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Kyle Whisenant (Amanda) of Marietta, MS; daughter, Courtney Whisenant of Booneville; two brothers, Gene Johnson (Martha Davis); and Dennis Johnson (Nema Reed) all of Booneville; sister, Donna Page (David Vandergriff) of Booneville; sister-in-law, Frances Johnson; four grandsons, Justin Heavener, Jaxon Graham, Rylan Whisenant, and Paxton Whisenant; one granddaughter, Braylee Whisenant; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Shirley Johnson, Diana Coker, Tulon Coker, Jaylen Ashcraft, Mike and Barbara DuBoise.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bobby Dale Johnson and Gary Wayne "Bones" Johnson.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Jesse Brand
OKOLONA - Jesse Harris Brand, 86, died Monday, March 23, 2021 at his home in Okolona surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. Jesse was born on August 9, 1934 in Clay County to the late Charles Brand and Mary Evelyn Stevens Brand. He married Carolyn Watson of Okolona on November 19, 1956. Jesse worked most of his life at Futorian Furniture Mfg in Okolona as well as owning Brand Upholstery Shop. Jesse made valuable contributions to his community as a volunteer fireman and ultimately worked his way up to Chief of the Okolona Fire Department where he was totally dedicated and devoted to serving others. A patriotic American, Jesse served 38 years with the Mississippi National Guard, primarily with the 233rd Engineering Battalion headquartered in West Point. Staff Sergeant Jesse Brand retired in 1994 with honors and gratitude from his fellow soldiers, Community and State for his service. He enjoyed fellowship with family, his fellow firefighters and National Guard folks. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Okolona.
A service celebrating his life will take place at 2 PM Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Sean Greer officiating assisted by Rev. H. B. Miller. A graveside service, with military and fireman honors, will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Sunday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Chief Brand is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Watson Brand of Okolona; two sons, William "Bill" Brand of Sherman and Leslie Brand of Okolona; a daughter, Carol Brand Caldwell (John) of Sherman; four grandchildren, Sam Brand, Dallas Brand (Teresa), John Martin Caldwell (Brittany), Lauren Galloway (Jake); five great grandchildren, Emerson, Zach and Colton Galloway, and Hunter and Eli Brand; his brother, James Brand (Pat) of Ocean Springs, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Charles Brand (Liv) of West Point.
Pallbearers will be Jake Galloway, John Martin Caldwell, Sam Brand, Dallas Brand, Ritchie Watson, and Gibb Wise. Honorary pallbearers will be past Okolona Fire Department and Police Department, and 223rd Engineer Battalion (Okolona Unit).
The family expresses gratitude to the NMMC Home Health and Hospice team for their loving care of Jesse during his long illness. Memorials may be made to NMMC Home Health and Hospice, 830 South Gloster, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Virginia Brookins
OKOLONA - Virginia Jolly Brookins, 91, a great public educator, church and community leader in Okolona, transitioned from this life to her eternal life from her longtime home in Chickasaw County on Thursday, March 25, 2021 after a brief illness. Virginia was born into a pioneer Chickasaw County family, the Jolly's on April 19, 1930. Her parents were Hal. T. Jolly, Sr. and Virginia Ruth Harris Jolly. Steeped by heritage in the tenents of the Methodist Faith, Virginia was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Okolona where she was active in all its ministries esp. the United Methodist Women. Virginia married William D. "Dedus" Brookins, Jr.. He died on Feb. 24, 2010. Virginia was educated in the public schools of Chickasaw County graduating from Okolona High School in 1948. She continued her quest of lifelong learning by getting her BS from Mississippi University for Women in 1952 in Home Economics. She later received certifications in Adult Education from Florida State University and Mississippi State University and ultimately in 1979, received her MA from Mississippi State in Guidance and Counseling. Her teaching career spanned almost 4 decades with stints in Florida, at Verona Jr. High with the bulk of her teaching in the Okolona Public Schools where she taught 6th and 7th grade science, career counseling and spent the bulk of her career as a guidance counselor. She was named Teacher of the Year in 1990. Much beloved and respected by her students, she served as past President of the Tombigbee Counselors Association and a member of the Mississippi Counselors Association. She was a past President of the Twentieth Century Club and an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her long and fruitful life will long be remembered by family and friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held in the Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church south of Okolona with Bro. Steve Driskill officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Saturday only at the Church.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Jinny Jolly (Deedie) Pearson and her husband, Mike; a son, William D. "Brook" Brookins and wife, Sharon. Grandchildren, Jenna Lee Aldridge (Brian), Merry Claire Gregory (Ben) and William Allen Pearson, Hannah Brookins and Hillary Brookins Poe; 7 great grandchildren. her sister in law, Doris Sue Jolly. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dedus and her 4 brothers, Dan, Hal, Jr., Luther Paden Jolly and Mark Ray Jolly, the latter two dying while serving their Country in WW II.
Winford Curtis Roberts
HATLEY - Winford Curtis Roberts, 87, passed away on March 25, 2021, at his residence in Hatley, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Rusty Knight
TUPELO - George Russell "Rusty" Knight, a great guy with a solid and secure gusto for living, departed this life unexpectedly after suffering an apparent heart attack in Memphis on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Rusty was 53. Born on June 29, 1967 in Tupelo to Sandra Franks Knight and George Michael "Mike" Knight, Rusty spent most of his life here except for brief stints in Horn Lake and Southaven. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1985 and studied Computer Technology at Itawamba Community College. Rusty's working life was that of an Independent Consultant in Computer/Internet Technology. His mind was razor sharp and his easy going but OCD personality made him a successful and perfectionist businessman allowing others a leg up in their businesses due to his meticulous technology skills. Rusty loved the outdoors, horses and horseback riding and all animals especially dogs. He enjoyed fellowship with his family and wide circle of friends and, being a neat freak, he would often do all the clean up after parties leaving the venue spotless. Always in perpetual motion and always thinking of others first with a heart of gold, Rusty enjoyed an all too brief earthly journey which brought himself and others great satisfaction and peace. He will be missed by all.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 27, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Payne Cemetery near Mooreville. Visitation will be from 4 PM-6 PM on Friday at the Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Rusty is survived by his parents, Mike and Sandra Knight of Tupelo; his sister, Brandy K. Hogan (Chris) of Tupelo; his brother, Alex Knight (Summer) of Nettleton; his nephew, Conner; three aunts, Penny O'Quinn of Mooreville, Nancy Knight of Tupelo and Sue Wright of Mooreville and his fur babies, Boss and Scarlett. Rusty was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Prentiss and Evelyn Franks, whom he was the primary caregiver for until their deaths; his paternal grandparents, George and Allie Knight and two uncles, Bob Knight and Bill Wright.
The family requests memorials be made to Hope Unbridled Equestrian Program, 103 Beckman Drive, Tupelo, MS. 38801, a horse riding program bringing strength, support and healing to special needs children.
Byron Salters
CORINTH - Minister Byron Salters was the son of Pastor O.J. and Dr. Denecise Salters. He was born April 16, 1980 in Tupelo, MS and departed this life on March 23, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN. Byron accepted Christ at an early age and united with Oak Grove MB Church. Until his departure, he served as a faithful member at the St. Rest MB Church. After graduating from Tupelo High School in 1998, he accepted his calling into the ministry in the year 2000.
A walk through visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson's Memorial Chapel. Due to the weather, Services will be at St. Rest Church, Saturday, March 27 at 1:00 pm. (Mask and social distancing will be enforced). Rev. O.J. Salters will officiate.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Kathlyn Salters, Poindexter and Bessie Williams, mother -in-law, Nancy Finley and other close relatives.
While in college, he banned together with a group of men to start the group, Disciples by Choice. That was the foundation that led to worshiping Christ and lifelong friendships. Moving away from the quartet realm, he was also a part of a group called Resurrection Light before he joined the Psalms. He also sung at many significant life events. Another talent he brought to the world was his love for song writing, which he did with groups, other, and his "Bookie" on their wedding day. Whether he was singing, preaching, cutting hair, fishing, driving his crew around, or cutting up, he brought joy and inspiration wherever he went.
Bryon worked for 18 years with Jake at Jake's Barber Shop, solidifying a bond that turned into family. While "chopping them up" at Jake's, as Byron would say, he became a small part in the lives of many community members and soon joined Brother's Making a Difference (BMAD).
While at ST. Rest Church, he served as a Associate Minister and Minister of Music, helping all the choirs and working with the youth. The youth loved him and he enjoyed being a big "kid" while inspiring and motivating them to be their best.
Byron leaves to cherish his memories, a loving devoted wife, Tamulia "Bookie" Salters, that he loved and cherished. They were married for 10 years and 3 months as of 1/1/21, but together for 22 years. He also leaves his grandfather, Leon Salters, mother and father, Pastor O.J. and Dr. Denecise Salters, two brothers, Darrius Williams, and O.J. Salters, Jr., one sister, Monique Bogan (Rashad), father-in-law, Steve Finley, two sister-in-laws, Candice Finley (his SIL) and Stephanie Finley, and two brother-in-laws, Rashad Finley and Stevie Brown and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends.
Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.
