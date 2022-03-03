TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Alford Bell, Sr., Houston
Kathleen Box, Prairie
Carolyn Walters Nabors, Counce, Tennessee
Betty McLaughlin Presley, Gulf Shores, Alabama/Pontotoc/Memphis, Tennessee
Martha Phyllis Wilson, Benton/Union Counties
Kathleen Box
PRAIRIE - 65, passed away on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Kathleen Box was born to Walter Randle, Sr. (late) and Mary Lou Randle on June 16, 1956 in Clay Co.
Mrs. Kathleen Box is survived by her husband, L C Box of 48 years. One daughter; (Nita) Deborah Box of Houston. Four sisters; Carleen (Charles) Doss of Una, Georgia Mae (James)Hatchett of Una, Norma Jean Robinson of Una, and Scottie (Tom) Rogers of Una. Two brothers; Walter (Doris) Randle, Jr. of Cedar Bluff and Wayne (Ann) Randle of West Point. There is also one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Kathleen Box was preceded in death by her father, Walter Randle, Sr. One sister; Jeanette Randle, and one brother; Robert Randle.
The visitation will be held on Sat., March 5, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at True Bible Way located at 714 Airport Rd., Houston, MS 38851. The funeral service will be held on Sun., March 6, 2022 at 12:00 noon at True Bible Way.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Betty McLaughlin Presley
GULF SHORES, ALABAMA/PONTOTOC/MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Betty McLaughlin Presley, 65, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 12, 2022 @ 1PM at Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel- Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 12PM-Service Time at Holland Funeral Directors. A full obituary will follow.
Carolyn Walters Nabors
COUNCE, TENNESSEE - Carolyn Marie Walters Nabors, 77, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She was born October 18, 1944 in Chickasaw County to the late Malcolm James Walters and Iris Maylene Naron Walters.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston with Bro. Daniel Heeringa officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two sons, Dale Nabors of Florence, AL and Damon Nabors (Meshelle) of Counce, TN; seven grandchildren, Damon Nabors, Jr., Dalton Nabors, Wesley Nabors (Kristen), Brooke Nabors, Alexandra Nabors, Taylor Roberson, Danielle Nabors; one great grandchild, Zane Nabors; one sister, Margaret Hollingsworth of Houston, MS; nephews, Cliff Walters, Jason Suggs and Chad Suggs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm James Walters and Iris Maylene Naron Walters; a brother, Roger Walters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: First Baptist Church Houston "Together We Grow". 201 West Madison Street, Houston, MS 38851.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Martha Phyllis Wilson
BENTON/UNION COUNTIES - Martha Phyllis Wilson, 71, passed away peacefully February 25, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. A memorial service for Ms. Wilson will be planned for a later date.
Ms. Wilson was born May 19, 1950 in Memphis, TN, to the late Fredrick and Martha Celene Kee Gabriel. She was a graduate of Whitehaven Public School System and also a graduate of Southwest Tennessee Community College with an Accounting Degree. Ms. Wilson worked at the Southern College of Optometry from 1975 until 2003 as a financial aide counselor as long as her health permitted.
A Christian, Ms. Wilson was a faithful member of Ashland Church Of Christ and lived her life according to the teachings of the Bible. She will always be remembered as the lady that "handed out bouncy balls with smiley faces"and found much pleasure in doing this to make people smile. Ms. Wilson was known to care about everyone. Not only did she raise her children but also her children's friends were very familiar faces in her home.
Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Dawn Quillian (Paton) of Ashland, one son, James "Andy" Wilson of Ashland, one brother, James "Gabe" Gabriel of Greer, SC, four grandchildren, River Phillips (Kayla), Destiny Phillips, Bailey Eubanks (Emily) and Aidan Eubanks, two great grandchildren, AddAlee "Addie" and Kash, her special feline "Monkey" and a host of nieces and nephews.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Wilson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Alford Bell, Sr.
HOUSTON - Alford was a lifelong resident of Chickasaw County, MS. He was born to the late Emerson and Lillie Bell on February 4, 1941 in Van Vleet, MS. He attended the public schools of Chickasaw County, graduating high school at Okolona Junior College. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Jackson State University in Jackson, MS and a Master of Education from Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS. Alford was an educator for 46 years. He began his career as a Mathematics teacher and Assistant Principal at Chickasaw County High School in Houston, MS. He then became an Industrial Arts teacher at Beasley High School in Pheba, MS, Building Trades teacher at Houston High School, Vocational Education Director for the Houston School District, and Principal of Houston Jr. High School. He completed his professional career as Assistant Principal at Okolona High School. Alford was active in the Houston community and Chickasaw County. He served his community in various capacities both locally and on boards throughout the Northeast Mississippi area. Alford departed this life on Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Visitation for Alford will take place on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4-6:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at Second Baptist M.B. Church in Houston, MS. Interment to follow at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. To cherish his legacy, Alford leaves a devoted wife of 53 years, the former Shella Burns of Shannon, MS; three daughters, Melodie (Curnis) Upkins of Raymond, MS, Melissa Hatchett of Pontotoc, MS, Adrian (Deon) McNeil of Olive Branch, MS; two sons, Quent (Sandra) Jones of Olive Branch , MS, and Alford (Tara) Bell, Jr. of Washington, D.C.; two sisters, Mary Jane Pickens of Tupelo, MS and Nellie Mae Muchen of St. Louis, MO; eleven grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Martha Bell of Greenville, MS; a devoted nephew, Victor (Sharon) Johnson of Augusta, GA; a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
