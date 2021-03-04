Jeanie Mae Carlisle
TUPELO – Jeanie Mae Carlisle, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Jeanie Mae Carlisle was born to Lee Ernest Adair and Clintary Fuller Adair on May 18, 1944 in Monroe Co.
Jeannie Mae Carlisle is survived by two sisters; Thelma Adair of Okolona and Annie Riley of Wisconsin. Three brothers; Erskin Adair of Okolona, Hershel Adair of Okolona and Morgan Adair (June) of San Antonio, TX.
The visitation will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Darden Chapel MBC Cemetery with Pastor Anthony Simmons officiating. Please continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Virginia Young
BALDWYN – Virginia Young, 58, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Annesha C. Pierce “Nene”
BOONEVILLE – Annesha C. Pierce “Nene”, 29, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 2:30 p.m. at Springhill Cemetery in Booneville. Visitation will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Booneville. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Essie L. Myles
WOODLAND – Essie L. Myles, 92, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 5-7:00 pm with all safety policies implemented. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at New Hope Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.
Dordanius “Dan” Duncan
MYRTLE – Dordanius “Dan” Duncan, 56, passed away on March 4, 2021, at his home in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Jimmie Junior Loyd
NETTLETON – Jimmie Junior Loyd, 59, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Jimmie Junior Loyd was born to the late Jimmie Lee McIntosh and Lue Jean Doss on January 16, 1962 in Chickasaw Co. He was a jack of all trades.
Jimmie Junior Loyd is survived by his wife Linda Loyd. His mother; Lue Jean Doss. Two daughters; Penny Michele Loyd (Kinya) of Southaven and Angela Monique Stanfield (Roderick) of Okolona. One son; Reginald Lee Loyd of Wren. Two sisters; Mary Garth (Cleveland) of Aberdeen and Chantel Williams (Derrick) of Okolona. Four brothers; Timothy Doss McIntosh (Amanda) of Wren, Derrick Brasher (LaCrecia) of Memphis, Jermaine Young (Leshand) of Tupelo, and Jimmie Lee Williams of Michigan. There are also two grandchildren; Traeshun Lee Loyd and Ameria Berry both of Tupelo.
The visitation will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blackwood Grove Church Cemetery, located at 3035 Schlicht Rd. in Nettleton with Pastor Preston Everett officiating. We ask that everyone please continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Marian Sims
BOONEVILLE – Marian Sims, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 22, 1935, to Clarence and Ester Taylor Owens. She graduated from Burton High School in 1953, and worked for Gensco Shoe Company for many years. She was a member of Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church, and enjoyed crafting and camping.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Forked Oak Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Perry (Judy) Sims and Kerry (Debbie) Sims; five grandchildren, Corey (Tamara) Sims, Jamey Sims, Jeremy Sims, Eric Sims (finance’ Meggie) and Andrew (Brooks) Sims; and three great- grandchildren, Kylie, Kelsey and Blake Sims.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Billy Sims; her parents; one sister, Hestine Sims; and one nephew, Jesse Sims.
Pallbearers are Cory Sims, Jeremy Sims, Andrew Sims and Jared Sims.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tracey Denise Brown
SHANNON – Tracey Denise Brown, 47, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Tracey Denise Brown was born to William Edward Jennings and Versie Moore Jennings on May 1, 1973 in Chickasaw Co.
Tracey D. Brown is survived by her husband Telly Brown of Shannon. Two daughters; Taleiah Brown of Shannon and Gelisa Hubbert (Travis) of Houston. Four sons; Joshua Jennings (Nyesha) of Saltillo, Quintez Nails of Shannon, Jaquavious Brown and Aquavious Brown both of Okolona. Three sisters; Tonya Hollimon of Tupelo, Wanda Moore of Okolona, and Nicole Jennings of Calhoun City. Three brothers; William Jennings of Tupelo, Willie Henry Townsend (Jennifer) of Mantee, MS and Thomas Gray (Maria) of Texas. There are six grandchildren.
Mrs. Tracey Brown was preceded in death by one sister; Margaret Townsend.
The visitation will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery. Please continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Lila Stewart
NEW ALBANY – Lila Ann Wallace Stewart, 88, went to rest with the angels in her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was born October 10, 1932 in Charleston, MS to Luther Wallace and Lila Adams Wallace. She was a retired school teacher, having taught in public schools in Mississippi and Alabama. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of New Albany and was a member of United Methodist Women. She was a patron of the Union County Heritage Museum and was a recipient of Love award from New Haven Center. Of all of her life’s adventures, she enjoyed the most being a daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt, and a teacher.
A drive-through visitation will be from 10:00a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in New Albany with a memorial service at noon in the church. Dr. Tim Prather will officiate.
She is survived by her son, William Roy Stewart III of Huntsville, AL; a niece, Betty Peterson; and two nephews, Woodrow Stuart, Jr. and Stephen Landreth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Roy Stewart, Jr; a sister, Allie Wallace Stuart; and two brothers, Luke Wallace, Jr and Clyde Wallace.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Charles Gates
VAN VLEET – Charles Gates, 57, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00am at Palestine MB Church. Visitation will be on Saturday at 10:30 am at the church. We are honored to serve the family of Charles Gates. Our condolences go out to the entire family. Please visit our website for full details. associatedfuneral.com.
Jackson Vandiver
IUKA – Jackson Vandiver, 15, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel Iuka, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hubbard Salem Cemetery Iuka, MS.
Melva Lois Goudy Caviness
RIPLEY – Melva Lois Goudy Caviness (“Lois”), 95, formerly of Ripley, Mississippi and Germantown, Tennessee, died Sunday, February 28, at Elmcroft Senior Living in State College, Pennsylvania.
Lois, a long-time member of Farmington Presbyterian Church in Germantown, was a Sears retiree, an avid gardener, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the daughter of Herman and Lura Lee Nutt Goudy of Blue Mountain, Mississippi. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Cletus A. Caviness, also of Ripley and Germantown; her son, Albert Wayne Caviness, and daughter-in-law, Linda Pedigo Caviness; and her siblings, including her sister, Mildred Louise Goudy Mask.
Lois is survived by three grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and Thomas Jacobs of State College, Pennsylvania; Luther Caviness and Meghan Duffy of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Juliet Caviness and Jesse Fruchter of Madison, Wisconsin; and five great-grandchildren.
Lois is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, Jan and John Pennington; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews also survive.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Tippah Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bill Connolly officiating.
Visitation will be March 6, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM at McBride Funeral Home.
Condolences for the Caviness family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
