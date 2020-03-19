Mary Ellen Godsey
RED BANKS – Mary Ellen Godsey, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Carey Chapel Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Thursday 5-8 PM.
Barbara Morris
SEARCY, ARKANSAS – Barbara Morris, 82, passed away on March 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Sullivan Funeral Care.
Charles Edward Kirby
PONTOTOC – Charles Edward Kirby, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12 PM at West Pontotoc Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 10 AM until service time at West Pontotoc Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Ecru Cemetery.
Peggy Ferris Thompson
BENTON COUNTY – Peggy Ferris Thompson, 87, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her residence in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Saturday, March 21 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mrs. Peggy’s family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Granville “Buddy” Miller
TUPELO – Granville Madison “Buddy” Miller, a great soul, was born in Nashville, TN on March 15, 1930 to the late Granville Madison Miller, Sr. and Leonora Ellen Wright Miller. He departed this life for his life eternal at 3 A.M. Thursday, March 19, 2020 from Sanctuary Hospice House having just celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday past. He spent his growing up years in Tennessee and graduated from Morgan Prep School in Petersburg, TN on May 19, 1949. He did undergraduate work at Tennessee Tech and later Itawamba Community College. A patriotic American, Buddy served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 – 1954 during the Korean Conflict. His working career centered around food sales. First, he worked for Frito-Lay for 9 1/2 years with four of those years as Sales Supervisor. Later he worked for H.J. Heinz Co. as sales rep for over 20 years and then worked as an Independent Food Broker sales rep for 15 years before retiring. Buddy loved the community of Tupelo and especially his family at Harrisburg Baptist Church. He served Harrisburg as a deacon, choir member, children’s Sunday School teacher, and worked for years with the children’s choir. His credo of service above self allowed him to become associated with the American Red Cross where he served years on the Board of Directors and was a First Aid and CPR instructor as well as Chairperson for the State Health and Safety Committee. He was also on the State Hurricane Watch Team and the Disaster team. He had great appreciation for the work of the United Way and twice received the Outstanding Volunteer Service to the Community Award. A Boy Scout himself, he was assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 12 for over 30 years and the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award from the Yocona Council. His earthly pilgrimage was filled with family, Church, Community, a grateful heart and a deep appreciation for the Golden Rule, which he always practiced. He will be missed by all.
Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, a private family service will be held at 1 PM Sunday, March 22, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with their Harrisburg Pastoral Family, Bro. David Smith, Pastor Rob Armstrong, and Bro. David Langerfeld officiating. The family encourages their friends to come by between 11 AM-12:30 to sign the register book and further suggests that you watch the service via Livestreaming at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 1 PM. The service will be permanently archived thereafter.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lynette Miller of Tupelo; two sons, Don Miller and wife, Carla of Cape Cartaret, North Carolina, and Doug Miller and wife, Lisa of Ripley, TN; 4 grandchildren, Jeremy (Katie) Miller, Joshua (Katelyn) Miller, Tabitha Call (Chris), and Coleman Starnes; 3 great-grandchildren, Noah, Rhett, and Asher; 1 sister, Ann Land (Charles, deceased) of Hendersonville, TN.
Pallbearers will be Doug and Don Miller, Jeremy and Joshua Miller, C. W. Jackson, Troy Maxcy, and Gene Freeman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Buddy to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38803.
Lillie Mae Dilworth-Cole
OKOLONA – 80, passed away on Tues., March 17, 2020 at the West Point Community Living Center.
Lillie Mae Cole was born to John Andrew Dilworth and Catherine Fields on Jan. 1, 1940 in Monroe Co.
Lillie Mae Dilworth – Cole is survived by two sisters; Jean E. Sims of Aberdeen and Annie Mae Loving of Okolona. One brother; Elder Benjamin Dilworth (Meldora) of Shannon.
The visitation will be Fri., March 20, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Poplar Springs CME in Shannon with Rev. Michael Chalmers officiating. The burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Louis Charles Oaks
SHANNON – Louis Charles Oaks, 69, passed away on March 18, 2020, at his residence in Shannon. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Virgil Doss
TUPELO – Virgil Doss, 59, passed away on March 19, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Donny Lofton
FULTON – Donny Lofton, 60, passed away at his residence in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Carrie Weidert
PONTOTOC – Carrie Weidert, 85, passed away on March 19, 2020, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Greenwood, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Dewey Rayburn “Pete” Tutor
PONTOTOC – Dewey Rayburn “Pete” Tutor, 86, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12PM at Oak Forest Cemetery.
Randle Dill
FULTON – Randle Dill, 58, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home in Fulton. He was born May 16, 1961 to the late Roosevelt Wilson Dill and the late Lois Dill Humphres Qualls. He was a CB radio enthusiast and his handle was Rocketman. He enjoyed his gardening, watching Nascar, and wrestling.
Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday March 21, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Burleson and Bro. Joe Gullick officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Saturday. Burial will be in Center Star Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include Diane Roberts; his sisters: Sandra (Tony) Church of IL and Belinda (Brian) Sullivan of FL; son, Daniel Lee Dill; aunt, Mary Smith of Mooreville; cousins, Ella Lucas and family.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Brown, Delaine Holloway, Austin Sheffield, Race Roberts, Brady Sheffield, Gabe McGloflin
Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Lucas and Scotty Farris
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
John S. Long, Jr.
PONTOTOC – John S. Long, Jr., 84, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Union County Heath and Rehab. He was born July 23, 1935, in Tupelo to John and Ida Spencer Long. He graduated from Verona High School and after graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. After an Honorable Discharge, he returned home in 1957 and married the love of his life, Doris Jean Burton in a joint wedding ceremony with her twin sister, Dot Burton and her husband Bud Talley on June 21, 1957. He owned and operated Downtown Finance, Hometown Insurance Agency and Long Auto Sales. He was a longtime Lay Speaker and a member of Pontotoc First United Methodist Church. He was a past member of Verona United Methodist Church and was a Lay Pastor at Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church for over 30 years where he was known as Bro. Johnny by his congregation. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, hunting, fishing, attending Ole Miss football games, traveling and coaching little league baseball.
Services will be 2 PM Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert McCoy officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his two sons, Steve Long of Tupelo and Matt Long of Pontotoc; one sister, Betty L. Harris of Liberty TX; one grandson, Reece Long of Ft. Wayne, IN; his brother and sister-in-laws, Bud and Dot Talley of Verona; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris Jean Long and one sister, Kathleen Alred.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Denton, Hunter Talley, Wayne Washington, Jonathan Skinner, Greg Talley and Richard Stephenson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Reece Long, Bud Talley, Mike Harris, James Ray Harris, Gary Alred, Jerry Alred and Ed Woodall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House.
Visitation will be 4 – 7 Saturday and 1 – 2 Sunday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
