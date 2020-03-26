Louis Charles Oaks
SHANNON – 69, passed away on Thurs., March 18, 2020 at his residence in Shannon.
Louis Charles Oaks was born to his late parents, John Hayes Atkison, Jr. and Ruthie Oaks on Jan. 23, 1951 in Shelby Co. Mr. Oaks was a supervisor at Tupelo Fiber and also served as the president of the Steward Board. He was a member of the male choir at the Poplar Springs Church.
Mr. Louis Charles Oaks is survived by his wife ; Denita Milam of Shannon. 5 daughters; Shakila Oaks of Shannon, Ayesha Oaks of Tupelo, Patriciva Daniel of Tupelo, Terrelle Greenleaf of Memphis, and Kiffany Bonds of Memphis. 2 sons; Louis Oaks, Jr. of Memphis, TN and Marcus Milam of Memphis, TN. 2 sisters; Velmond Johnson of Savannah, Ga and Corine Jones (Bobby) of Savannah, Ga. 2 brothers; John Atkison III of Memphis, TN and Ulysses Atkison (Sharon) of Memphis, TN. There are also 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be at 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Sat., March 28, 2020 one hour before the service at the Williams Memorial Chapel with a walk-in/walk-out mandatory policy implemented. The service will follow immediately after at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Chalmers officiating. The burial will follow at the Poplar Springs church cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Linda Lane
PONTOTOC – Linda Lane, 71, passed away on March 26, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Thomas Curtis Guido
HOUSTON – 56, passed away on Sat., March 21, 2020 at his residence in Houston.
Thomas Curtis Guido was born to Viola Guido and the late Willie Guido on Feb. 22, 1964 in Chickasaw Co. He was a 1982 graduate of Houston schools and also the first black supervisor for District 1 of Chickasaw County. Mr. Guido was a very active member of Pleasant Grove MBC. He was also for justice in his community.
Mr. Thomas Curtis Guido is survived by his mother; Viola Walker-Guido of Houston. One daughter; Denisha Guido of Okolona. Two sons; Thomas Guido, Jr. of Okolona and Kevis Guido of Okolona. One sister; Nickie Walker of Houston. One brother; Terry (Lisa) of Houston. There are also 4 grandchildren.
The visitation will be one hour prior to service from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sat., March 28, 2020 at the Williams Memorial Chapel with a walk-in/walk-out mandatory policy implemented. The burial will follow at the Pleasant Grove MBC cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Derick Pitts
PALM BAY, FLORIDA/TUPELO – Ralph Frederick “Derick” Pitts, 52, met his Creator at 12:51 AM on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from his residence in Palm Bay, FL after a protracted battle with cancer. A local celebration of life here in Tupelo will be announced at a future date. A full obituary will follow. Please send condolences for Fred and Carol Pitts to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Michael Lamar Fields
TUPELO – Michael Lamar Fields, 47, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, March 28, 2020 for immediate family members only at Porter’s Memorial Garden. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Ralph Hoffman
FRANKLIN, NORTH CAROLINA – Ralph Hoffman, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home in Franklin, NC. Services will be on Friday, March 27th at Dowdle Cemetery. Born in Pontotoc, MS, he was the son of the late Ralph H. and Anne Belle Williams Hoffman. Ralph is survived by a sister, Anne Barkley of Blue Mountain, MS and numerous cousins. Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.
Jestine Page Calvert
HOUSTON – 89, passed away on Sun., March 22, 2020 at the Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona.
Jestine Calvert was born to her late parents, Robert Lee Page and Matilda Neely on Nov. 17, 1930 in Chickasaw Co.
Jestine Calvert is survived by two daughters; Marie Doss (Frankie) of Oxford and Betty Calvert-Avaint of Houston. Three sons; Tommie Calvert, Jr. of Houston, James Calvert (Hazella) of Houston, and Robert Calvert (Jeanette) of Huntsville, Ala. Two sisters; Annie Jones of Chicago and Marion Rosenburg (Charles) of Indianapolis Ind. There are also 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel with a mandatory walk-in/walk-out policy implemented. The burial will be at the Houston Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Jerry McCuller
BALLARDSVILLE – Jerry Wayne “Heartbreaker” McCuller, 66, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in High Point, NC, after a sudden illness. He was born March 20, 1954, to William S. and Annie Laura Comer McCuller. He was a truck driver most all his life most recently employed with Midsouth Transportation in Verona. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. A Baptist in belief, he was an avid Atlanta Braves and New Orleans Saints fan and enjoyed watching westerns.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Fawn Grove Cemetery located just off Fawn Grove Road (Exit 97 on I-22) with Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Gayle McCuller; six children, Jason, Matthew, Chasity, Trish, Lance, and Jeremy; one brother, Mike McCuller, and two sisters, Shelby Jean Christian (Bobby) and Mary Jane Baldwin (Rick), all of Ballardsville; and several grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two infant children and his parents. Condolences may be shared with the McCuller family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Charles Powers
DENNIS – Charles S. “Charlie” Powers, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born in Tishomingo, MS to Darvin and Mary Simpson Powers. He was a carpenter and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Graveside services were held Thursday, March 26 at 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Tishomingo with Bro. Donnie Riley officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Powers; four children-Michael Powers (Donna), Jeff Powers (Anna), Susan Lewis (Kevin) and Misty Hall (Robbie); eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-Dorlin Hall (Ron) and Jackie Walker (Pete) and two brothers-David Powers and Roger Powers (Deborah).
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-James Powell.
Frances Credille
BELMONT – Frances Credille, 77, passed away on March 26, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home-Belmont.
Methel Brown
TUPELO – Methel Brown, 77, died on March 25, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Mary Kathleen “Big Momma” Colbert
COLUMBUS – Mary Kathleen “Big Momma” Colbert, 95, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Aurora Health and Rehab in Columbus. Services will be on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at McCondy Cemetery.
Judy Buchanan
FULTON – Judy Carol Buchanan, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home after a long illness. She was born June 2, 1945, to Olma and Vyrl Adams Hood. She was a sewing machine operator at several local garment factories before becoming disabled. She enjoyed flower gardening and piecing quilts.
Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Humphres officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene Buchanan; three daughters, Rosie Buchanan (Jeff), Julie Ables (Joe), and Traci South (Will), all of Fulton; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by one son, Charles Buchanan; one daughter, Angie Gann; one brother, Jackie Hood; a special nephew, Roy Hood; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Collin Wilson, Chad Gentry, Mikey Bridges, Donivan Howard, Jeremiah Gentry, Rodney Green, and Jacob Gentry.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Friday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Buchanan family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Dr. William Wood
WEST POINT – Dr. William Horace Wood, 86, passed away on March 24, 2020 at his residence in West Point. Hobby, as he was affectionately called, was born on March 17, 1934 in Red Bay, Alabama, the son of the late Elmer E. and Hester Blanton Wood. After graduating from Oxford High School, he attended Southwestern College and later earned a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University. Prior to retirement, Horace was a professor at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. He was a member of and very active in the Methodist church. He married Sandra McCord Wood on June 11, 1970, in Nashville, Tennessee and she predeceased him on February 18, 2018. In addition to his parents and his wife, Horace was predeceased by one brother, Kermit Wood. Due to current health concerns, there will be a private family service at Calvert Funeral Home with Reverend Darian Duckworth officiating. Burial will follow in Red Bay City Cemetery in Red Bay, Alabama. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include one son, Dr. William D. Wood, II (Gillian) of Oxford, United Kingdom, one sister, Kay Wood Powell of West Point, and a sister-in-law, Marian McCord of Nashville, Tennessee.
Memorials may be made to Special Olympics, ATTN: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20036-3604, by calling (800) 380-3071 Donor Services, or online at donorservices@specialolympics.org. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Bernel Hoyle
RIPLEY – Bernel Hoyle, 82, passed away on March 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
William Albert Carter
PONTOTOC – William Albert Carter, 80, passed away on March 25, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Derry Penson
VARDAMAN – Derry Penson, 50, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City. Services will be on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 11 am at Midway M. B. Church Parking Lot. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 10-11 am at Midway M. B. Church Parking Lot.
Maxine Gentry
PONTOTOC – Maxine Gentry, 96, passed away on March 25, 2020, at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Bessie “Sugar Girl” Green
OKOLONA – Bessie “Sugar Girl” Green, 80, passed away on March 25, 2020, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Alice Collums
VICTORIA, TEXAS – Alice Mae Collums, 79, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home in Victoria. Services will be on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Golden Sunset Cemetery, Victoria. Burial will follow at Golden Sunset Cemetery, Victoria.
