Donald Gentry
BLUE SPRINGS – Blue Springs-Donald Leon Gentry was born May 7, 1931, to Noel and Vicie Brazile Gentry of the Immanuel Community in Pontotoc County. His grandparents were Will and Linnie Brown Gentry and Jerry and Mary Brandon Brazile. He married Helen Francis Williams, daughter of Lark and Bertha Chapman Williams, on June 23, 1951. They have 2 children: Daughter: Donna Lynnice Gentry Carter (Charles) and Son: Douglas Dwayne Gentry (Dorenda); 4 grandchildren: Jason Carter, Alison Goodwin (Bradford), Thomas Gentry, and Rachel Leigh Gentry; and 3 great-grandchildren: Jon Carter, Everett Goodwin, and Camille Goodwin; all of Blue Springs.
Donald was a Christian and a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church, where he served many years as a deacon including serving as chairman of the deacons. He also served in other offices of the church as well as in the Pontotoc County Baptist Association.
He was a veteran of the Korean War as a member of the 31st Infantry Division (Dixie). Donald spent his working years in the furniture industry. He loved old cars and attending car shows. He showed his 1954 Chevrolet at shows in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. He was a member of Mississippi on Wheels and North Mississippi Cruisers car clubs. One of the highlights of his life was singing with a gospel quartet for several years. He shared that this had a great impact on his life.
Donald loved his family and had a caring compassion for people.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, at United Funeral Service. Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at United with Bro. Randy Buse, Bro. Glen Reeder, and Bro. David Ross officiating. Burial will be in Locust Hill Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Boyd, Jerry Brooks, Conwill Duke, Clyde Gentry, Danny Gentry, John Little, Barry Reeder, and Jerry Rhodes. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Mississippi on Wheels car club and North Mississippi Cruisers car club.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. In honor of Mr. Gentry’s service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the US Army flag during his visitation and service.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. Willie James Webb
WEST POINT – Willie James Webb, 62, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo.
Willie James Webb was born to his late parents, Malchi Webb and Willie Mae Johnson on May 28, 1957 in Clay Co. He received his education from Beasley Schools.
Mr. Willie Webb is survived by three daughters; Cassandra Gillespie (Ezekial) of West Point, Shondra Gathings of Okolona, and Shavondcae Morgan (Marcus). Two sons; Tavarus Boone of Okolona and Onmarijoe Boone of Okolona. Five sisters; Willene Jefferson of West Point, Juanita Johnson (Isiah) of Painsville, Ohio, Anette Webbs of West Point, Louveina Brown of West Point, and Bunnie Perry (C.B.) of West Point. Two brothers; Melbee Webb, Sr. of West Point and John Webb (Inez) of Painseville, Ohio. There are nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Baptist MBC with Rev. Mike Wilson officiating. The burial will follow at the Union Baptist MBC Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Jamal Mickel Cook, Jr.
NEW ALBANY – Jamal Mickel Cook, Jr., 2 years old, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 11:00 – 12:00 this will be a visitation with family and friends at Serenity Simmons Chapel 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Burial will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Simmons is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Lamb
PONTOTOC – Roger Lamb, 53, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence in Ridgeland. Services will be private to the family at Guinn Cemetery.
Danny Kredo
NEW ALBANY – Danny Bruce Kredo, 68, passed away, Wednesday, March 11,2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born in Downy, CA on December 21,1951 to the late Herman “Skip” and June Winkelman Kredo.
He attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. Danny was an owner operator truck driver for many years. He loved music and playing the guitar. He was good at woodworking and wood construction. In his earlier years he loved to build Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Service will be Saturday, March 14,2020 at 1:00 pm at United Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Tackett Kredo; two daughters, Krista Dose of Fresno, CA, Karen Deguzman of San Diego, CA; one son, Mark Howell of Sherman, MS; five grandchildren, Dannon Kredo, Delaney Dose, Kaya Deguzman, Lillian Deguzman, Ian Howell; one soon to be grandchild, Natasha Raylene Kredo; two sisters, Vickie Ewing of Myrtle, Carol Leuthold of Tampa, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Mona Kredo; one sister, Sherry Lentz.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 14,2020 from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Billy Whitehead
SALTILLO – Billy Whitehead, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center. He was born January 4, 1949, the son of Raymond and Lola Mae Cleveland Whitehead. He grew up in Memphis. Billy retired from the Corinth Police Department after many years of service as a law enforcement officer. He was an expert marksman and enjoyed perfecting his target practice skills. He was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, spending time outdoors and with his grandkids.
He leaves behind his wife of 42 years Joy Morgan Whitehead of Saltillo; his son, Will Whitehead and his wife, Molly, of Saltillo; six grandchildren, Ian and Jordan Mackin, Kynzli Hall, Aspen-Brooke Harris, and Charlie and Cooper Whitehead; and a brother, Jimmy Whitehead and his wife, Cheryl, of Olive Branch.
Billy was preceded in death by his daughter, Alesha Whitehead Harris, his mother, Lola Whitehead, his father Raymond Whitehead, and his sister, Patricia Berger.
A celebration of Billy’s life will be held at 2 PM Friday with Rev. David Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Ardelia Roberts
HOLLY SPRINGS – Ardelia Roberts, 70, passed away on March 12, 2020, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Dickey Crew
ALGOMA – Richard L. “Dickey” Crew, age 81, passed away at NMMC in Tupelo on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on May 5, in Crews, AL to Eugene and Robbie Jacobs Crew. Dickey enjoyed hauling dirt, developing subdivisions, buying and selling cars and collecting machinery. He was best known for his genuine love and kindness. He was at home among princes and paupers and left a legacy of love of family and friends. He lived “love thy neighbor as thyself”. He was the best of men. Dickey left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
A celebration of life service was held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 PM at Algoma Baptist Church, with Rev. Don Smith and Rev. J.J. McVay officiating. Visitation was at the church from 1 to 3 PM Sunday. Private burial was in the Crew Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc handled the arrangements.
Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Shelia Simmons Crew; a daughter, Tabby Vaughn (Greg); two sons, Kerry Crew and Richie (Sherry) Crew; five grandchildren, Codi Crew, Bryer Vaughn, Max Crew, Kenny Houpt and Kassidy Houpt; twelve great-grandchildren; Ben Dowdy, Kase Groceman, Kendal Houpt, Laila Houpt, Zoey Houpt, Kannon Houpt, Waylon Houpt, Kale Houpt, Kash Houpt, Kullen Houpt, Carly Hodges and Ashley Hodges.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Mary Ann “Pat” Culbertson, Hazel Sue Bell and Christine Pearson and a great-grandson, Kolt Houpt.
Pallbearers will be Leo Mask, Mike Reese, Danny Patterson, Ted McVay, Peter Wilson, Sammy Barlow, Judge Tommy Garner and Johnny Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Parker, Billy Wayne Fitzpatrick, Arthur Lusk, Gene Freeman, Clyde Roye, Mike Jones and Charlie Barber.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org or to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103.
“Dickey” stories may be shared with the family at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Paul Delaine “Lane” Tutor
PONTOTOC – Paul Delaine “Lane” Tutor , 80, passed away on March 11, 2020, at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Amanda Hebner
TUPELO – Amanda Hebner, 55, passed away on March 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Floyd Buckingham
ABERDEEN – Floyd Buckingham, 68, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 pm at Johnson Chapel Holiness Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home- Aberdeen.
Edward E. Hickam
PONTOTOC – Edward E. Hickam, 67, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14, 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.
Marquise Rashun “MJ” Ballard, Jr.
UNION/CHICKASAW COUNTIES – Marquise Rashun “MJ” Ballard, Jr., infant, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Women’s Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 14 at 1 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share words of comfort with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Howard Donald “Mumps” Rowe, Jr.
ABERDEEN – Howard Donald “Mumps” Rowe, Jr. , 75, passed away on March 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.
Earvin Hughes
HOUSTON – Earvin Hughes, 77, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Center Hill M.B. Church in Houston, MS. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Gibbs Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Lee Clemmer
TUPELO – Lee Clemmer, 45, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Sunflower County in MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 am at Green Street Church of Christ, 1018 N. Green Street, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “ A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need”.
Carrie Swanson
RANDOLPH – Carrie Swanson, 43, passed away on March 9, 2020, at her home in Randolph. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Geraldine Grayson Thompson
UNION COUNTY – Geraldine Grayson Thompson, 61, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 15 at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Goodrum Memorial Cemetery in Desoto County. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Charles Ray Rowan
BALDWYN – Charles Ray Rowan, 92, passed away on March 12, 2020, at SAAD Hospice in Mobile, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Nellie Mills Barnes
TIPPAH COUNTY – Nellie Mills Barnes, 71, resident of Ripley, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday, March 14 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Union Church of Christ Cemetery near Ripley.
Jack “J” Horne
SMITHVILLE – Jack “J” Horne, 64, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2020, at the University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Services will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 4:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, Amory. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
