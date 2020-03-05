Colbry Lang Cole
STARKVILLE – Colbry Lang Cole died February 9, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born September 25, 1971 in Starkville, Mississippi to Derek Leon and Louise Floyd Cole. He graduated from SHAPE High School in Mons, Belgium, the school for parents associated with NATO. After graduating in 1989, Colbry attended Hampton University.
He later joined the U.S. Air Force where he met his wife, Talish Hardiman. Together they had three children. His two surviving children Derek and Brianna were central to his life.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force for six years, Colbry began a career in the railroad industry. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad in San Antonio, TX and ArcelorMittal Trains, Cleveland, Ohio where he operated trains until his health declined. He was a member of United Steelworkers Local 979.
Colbry is survived by his wife, Talish Cole; one son, Derek Floyd Cole; one daughter, Brianna Cole; his mother, Louise Floyd Cole; his father and his wife, Derek Leon and Rene Cole; his grandmother, Elfreda Cole; four aunts, Colette Cole Johnson (Jay) and Marva Floyd, Cora Floyd, and Joyce Floyd; four uncles, Keith Cole, Gerald Floyd, Hugh Floyd (Rachel) and Herbert “Happy” Floyd; sister-in-law, Nicole Hardiman; brother-in-law Will Hardiman; nieces, nephews and a host of cousins, and cherished friends. Colbry was preceded in death by his infant son, Colbry L. Cole, Jr.; maternal grandparents, John and Dona Floyd; paternal grandfather, B.J. Cole; four Uncles John W. Floyd, James “Capp” Floyd, Charles Floyd and Thomas Floyd; two aunts, Lois Floyd Coe and Senora Floyd; his in-laws Carl and Beverly Hardiman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Bernard’s Episcopal Church, Okolona, MS with The Rev. Hugh Jones, officiating. Burial will follow at Okolona Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Linda Grace Worthy
PONTOTOC – Linda Grace Worthy, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Grayland Westmoreland
PLANTERSVILLE – Grayland Westmoreland, 62, passed away Thursday, February 26, 2020, at U.A.B. Medical Center in Birmingham. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6- 8 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will follow at Full Gospel cemetery in Baldwyn, MS.
Andrew Lee Wright
MICHIGAN – Andrew Lee Wright, 71, passed away Sunday, February 22, 2020, at a Michigan Hospital in Mt. Clemens. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will follow at Porter Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS.
John Corey Gordon
TUPELO – John Corey Gordon, 40, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at North, MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday March 8, 2020 2:00 at Pleasant Grove Church Pontotoc, MS. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Davion Corshun McDaniel
GRAND JUNCTION, TENNESSEE – Davion Corshun McDaniel, 18, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at an automobile accident in Grand Junction, TN. Services will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 1:00 at Miracle Temple Salt & Light Ministries, 1186 Allen Corner Rd Lamar, MS. Burial will follow at Grand Junction Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Billy McKinnie
GRAND JUNCTION, TENNESSEE – Billy McKinnie, 61, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at an automobile accident in Grand Junction. Services will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 1:00 at Miracle Temple Salt & Light Ministries, 1186 Allen Corner Rd, Lamar, MS. Burial will follow at Grand Junction Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Charles Lee Chattom, Jr.
CLEBURNE, TEXAS – Charles Lee Chattom Jr., 72, passed away at his home February 21, 2020.
Lee was born in Mobile, AL, March 5, 1947, to Charles Lee Chattom and Helen Luecke Chattom. He moved to Houston, MS at an early age where he excelled in band and also developed a lifelong fascination with cars. He joined the US Navy in 1965 and served three tours in Vietnam. He was a member of the church of Christ.
Lee attended Itawamba Junior College for a time and then worked as a police officer in both Memphis, TN and Sioux City, IA. In Texas he became an auto mechanic, later owning and operating Chattom’s Garage in Fort Worth until his retirement.
He is survived by six children: Chris Chattom (AZ), Candace Wriedt (NE), Danielle Bates, Stephanie Chattom, Catherine Livingston (TX), and Kelly Hoyt (CO); one sister, Kim Overton (Cecil); one niece, Shana Bell (Brian), all of Tupelo, MS; thirteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sharon Claudette Chattom.
Kristina “Kristy” Rena Smith
WESTVILLE – Kristina “Kristy” Rena Smith, 29, passed away on March 5, 2020, in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.
Eula Mae Cartwright
BOONEVILLE – Eula Mae Cartwright, 90, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 3:00 PM at First United Methodist Church Booneville. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at at the church. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lurene Walton
FULTON – Lurene Moore Walton, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Meadows in Fulton. She was born June 2, 1938 to the late Erby Lee Moore and the late Vella Loggins Moore in Itawamba County. She retired from Reed’s Manufacturing after many of years of service. Lurene was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church and she enjoyed wood carving, quilting, sewing, and spending time with her family.
There will be a visitation only from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter; Nellie (Ronnie) McDaniel of Grayson, GA, granddaughter; Lynsey (Jeremy) Tinnel of Lawrenceville, GA, and grandson; Austin (Aubry) York of Woodstock, GA, great grandsons, Grayson and Zion Tinnel, and a brother in law, Tommy Burt of Amory.
She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Charles “Billy” Walton, Michael D. Walton, her parents, and a sister, Betty Burt.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Rebecca Forsythe
BOONEVILLE – Rebecca Forsythe, 64, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 am until 1 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Jessie L. Brand
HOUSTON – Jessie L. Brand, 74, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Center Hill M.B. Church in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Vickie Armstrong
VARDAMAN – Vickie Armstrong, 50, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Kyles Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kyles Chapel M.B. Church.
Jamie Langston
BYHALIA – Jamie Langston, 38, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at an accident site in Byhalia. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Clear Creek Baptist Church. The Holly Springs Funeral Home assisted in the arrangements.
Sandra Warren
TUPELO – Sandra Warren, 43, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her home in Fulton, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 pm at N.L. Jones Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Chapel. Burial will follow at Friendship Church Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Willie Ray Cameron
ABERDEEN – Willie Ray Cameron, 73, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 pm at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Roxie, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Rev. Charlie Ransier
UNION COUNTY – Rev. Charlie Ransier, 75, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 PM at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM and Friday 11 AM until service time at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany. Burial will follow at Keownville Cemetery.
Geraldine Thompson
UNION COUNTY – Geraldine Thompson, 61, passed away on March 5, 2020, at The Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Tony Lee Priest
PONTOTOC – Tony Lee Priest, 48, passed away on March 5, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Kenneth Walls
TUPELO – Kenneth Neal Walls, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born July 5, 1936 to Earl Glenn and Etoil Gray Walls. Ken was a retired management consultant.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnne Finley Walls of Tupelo, MS; five daughters, Stacy Walls Browning (Brian) of Peterstown, WV, Karen Dempsey of Tupelo, MS, Kimberly Walls of Maryland Heights, MO, Mel Waldrop (Chas), Bandon, OR and Michelle Hickey (David), San Marino, CA; a grandson, Michael Dudding of Southaven, MS; and a great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Dudding of Tupelo, MS; the mother of his children, Sue Ann Stone Hiatt of Peterstown, WV; the mother of his great-grandchild, Allison Price of Tupelo, MS; a sister-in-law, Mamie Vanlandingham Walls of Vardaman, MS.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Roger Wayne Walls; a daughter, Mary Ann Martz; and a grandchild, Keegan James Hickey.
Mr. Walls graduated from Tupelo High School in 1953 at 16 years old and went to Washington, DC, to serve as a clerk for the FBI. He learned that programmers (whatever that was) made more money, so he applied for that job and was selected as one of a few from hundreds of applicants. This began a long career in the computing industry, where he worked for General Electric and Computer Sciences Corporation. He ran an organization of more than 2,000 people at CSC. He left the corporate world and, for 10 years, ran a consulting business where he provided temporary upper management positions for companies and helped them find and retain executive officers.
Ken met his second wife, JoAnne, at the 50th reunion of the 1953 class of THS. After marriage they settled into retired life in Tupelo, where they had both grown up. Travel and golf became one of their passions, right behind family, and Ken had a number golf buddies at the Tupelo Country Club. Ken will be greatly missed by his friends and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc. Friends and family are invited to share fellowship and stories about Ken. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, www.lung.org, or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, www.heart.org.
Janie Lou Lindsey
MANTACHIE – Janie Lou Steele Lindsey, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. She was born July 18, 1932, in the Fairview Community in Itawamba County to the late T.W. and Rosie Byram Steele. She was married for over 50 years to James C. Lindsey. She was retired from Itawamba Manufacturing where she worked for 38 years and was a member of Union Chapel Church of God.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton and Terry Steele officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 2 sons; Billy (Hellen) Lindsey of Baldwyn, and Frankie Lindsey of Mantachie, 1 daughter; Sheila (Andy) Spradling of Mantachie, brother; Doyce (Margie) Steele of Fairview, sisters, Bammie (James) South and Doris Moore, both of Mantachie, grandchildren; Chris Lindsey of Baldwyn, Stephen Lindsey of Baldwyn, Carrie Lindsey of Mantachie, Callie (Rob) Thompson of Mantachie, Thomas (Katlyn) Spradling of Mantachie, and Matthew Spradling of Mantachie, great-grandchildren; Marlee Spradling, and Channing Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lindsey, her parents, T.W. and Rosie Steele, daughter in law, Charla Lindsey, grandson, Timothy James Lindsey, brothers, W.J. Steele, R.D. Steele, Cloyce Steele, and Donald “Bud” Steele, sisters, Lavell Kent, and Nell Clayton.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Spencer, James Kent, Terry Steele, Ricky Steele, Mike Steele, Chuck Steele, Tony Steele, Richie Steele, Scottie Moore, Rodney Lindsey, Brad Lindsey, and Ricky Lindsey.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Brad Allred
NEW ALBANY – Larry Bradley Allred, 47, passed away March 4, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born April 4, 1972 in New Albany to Nadine Hill Allred and the late Larry Eric Allred.
He worked nineteen years in the computer department at Wal-Mart Distribution Center in New Albany. He was a member of Oak View Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher.
Service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dale Henderson officiating. David and Maria McCord will provide the music. Pallbearers will be church members, family and friends. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Burial will be in the Oak View Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Nadine Hill Allred; his best friend and fur baby, Eddie; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at United.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
