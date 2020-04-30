Rodney Darrel Hitchcock Kennedy
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Rodney Darrel Hitchcock Kennedy, 48, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. He was a Christian and a wonderful father to two precious boys, Jameson and Asher. He enjoyed every aspect of fatherhood from involvement in their education and school activities, to all the fun things they loved to do as a family. He was an avid football fan of the Ole Miss Rebels and the New England Patriots. Darrel graduated high school as the Valedictorian in 1989. He continued his education to include an Associate of Arts degree from ICC in 1993, an Associate of Applied Sciences (RN) degree from ICC in 1998, a BSN from Ole Miss in 2006, and an NP-C (Family Nurse Practitioner) degree from UAB in 2013. His future plans included pursuing a PhD.
He is survived by two sons, Jameson and Asher Stewart-Kennedy; his mother, Jewel Kitchens; his sisters, Kathy Kitchens, Beverly Edge, Shelly Ford, and Becky Deaton; two brothers, Horace Kitchens (Melissa) and James Kitchens (Vicky); nephews, Chance Kitchens, Heath Kitchens (Brittany), Lance Carter (Brooke), and Craig Kitchens (Haley); nieces, Karley Zachary (Adam), Breanna Kitchens, Tristan Kitchens, and Kelli Hollings (Nathan); great nephews, Kowen Kitchens, Liam Zachary, and Kaleb Kitchens; and great niece, Kennedy Carter; other family members include, JC Kennedy, Samantha Stewart, and Jaime Clark.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mack Winter and Mamie Corder Winter; and a niece, Hannah Burt.
A graveside service will be held, Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11 AM at Williams Cemetery with Bro. Owen Hitchcock officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Dorene Kirk
CORINTH – Dorene Kirk, 67, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Whitfield Nursing Home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Aster Bunch Jones
MADISON – Aster Bunch Jones, 95, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. She was born December 30, 1924 in Taylor, Mississippi, the fourth daughter of Burnie Norwood and Homer Henry Bunch.
Aster began school when she was four and was sixteen when she graduated from high school. Her parents thought she was too young to attend senior college, so Aster joined one of her sisters at Holmes Junior College in Goodman for one year. She completed her college studies at the University of Mississippi, graduating with a degree in education. Her first and only teaching job was in Baldwyn, Mississippi, where she met James Mack Jones, a handsome young naval officer who had just returned from World War II. They married on May 30, 1948. James Mack joined his father at the John Deere farm equipment dealership in Baldwyn where Aster helped with bookkeeping.
Aster enjoyed preparing delicious meals for family and friends. She was the perfect hostess, had superb cooking skills, and was locally famous for her pastries and rolls. She was a devoted homemaker and maintained a beautiful yard. She was a faithful member at First Baptist Church Baldwyn, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.
Aster and James Mack lived in Baldwyn for forty-five years until moving to Ridgeland, Mississippi in 1993 so they could be near their daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Tom, and grandchildren Megan and Dan. They enjoyed being able to participate in their grandchildren’s activities. They soon joined First Baptist Church Jackson, where Aster participated in Reflections Choir for senior adults. She was her husband’s primary caregiver during the years of his decline from Alzheimer’s disease. Her beloved husband, James Mack, passed away on November 23, 2005, after fifty-seven years of marriage.
In August 2009, Aster moved to St. Catherine’s Village where for many years she enjoyed her independent living apartment and all the various activities, especially the choir. After her health declined, she moved to the skilled nursing center.
Aster always had a deep faith in the Lord and a positive outlook on life. She chose to “be content whatever the circumstances,” (Philippians 4:11).
Private family services will be at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn Friday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter, Jennifer Jones Payne and husband, Tom of Ridgeland; grandson, Dan Payne and his wife, Kara of Madison; grandson-in-law, Carter Mascagni and great granddaughter, Lila James Mascagni of Flora; Nieces: Charlotte McElroy of Tupelo; SueAnn Stewart of Flowood; and Jill Gormley of La Jolla, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Mack Jones; her sisters and their husbands, Hazel and J.D. Cole; Inez and V.T Anthony; Fay and Jack Treloar; her beloved granddaughter, Megan Payne Mascagni; her sister and brother-in-law Jeannie and T. Charles Gower; nephew Chuck Gower and niece Lana Treloar.
The family appreciates the staff of St. Catherine’s Siena and Tuscany Centers and the sitters from Southern Homecare, especially Vickie Jackson who was Aster’s sitter for several years.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Post Office Box 250, Jackson, Mississippi 39205 or to a charity of your choice.
Willie Fields
HAMILTON – Willie Fields, 65, passed away on April 28, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Bishop Dr. George T. Howell
ABERDEEN – Bishop Dr. George Thomas Howell, 98, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 1, 1921 to the late Jim and Mamie Jones Howell in Aberdeen MS. He married Gladys Mae Carruth in 1937, they had 15 children. He was a devoted husband and father. He was employed at Conoco in Aberdeen for several years and he was also a Farmer. He was a member of Athens United Methodist Church & later became a member at Smith Chapel Holiness Church. He was known for his powerful preaching and anointed singing. He was appointed to serve as pastor of Chapel Grove, Chesterville, Mt. Moriah, Guntown and Carter’s Chapel, Amory. Later, he was consecrated and appointed Bishop over the Mid South Diocese. He used his spiritual gifts to lead and edify the Church of The Living God. The Howell family is unable to have a traditional funeral. A private graveside service with immediate family will take place on Saturday May 2, at 12:00 at Burns Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen. Visitation will be Friday, May 1, at Smith Chapel Holiness Church from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include: Etherlean Acker, Mammie (William) Parks, James (Kim) Howell, Earlean (Richard) Gilleylen, Robert (Patricia) Howell, Leonard (Shelia) Howell, Mary (Clarence) Parks, Julia (Kevin) Beeks.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gladys Howell, his parents Jim and Mamie Howell, 4 daughter’s Arvadia Reed, Eardia Thompson, Laura Etta Howell & Letha Howell, 3 sons Lee Roy Howell, Willie George Howell & Ollie Rea Howell.
