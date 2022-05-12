TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Shelia Barnett Grove, Tupelo
Dominica Lasha Patrick, Buena Vista
Paddie J. Cox Prather, Ripley
Bobby Wayne Smith, II, Ripley
Latasha Nicole Turner, Corinth
---------------------------------------
MEMO
Latasha Nicole Turner
CORINTH - Latasha Nicole Turner, 39, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00am at Meigg Street Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 1:00 until 5:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.
MEMO
Shelia Barnett Grove
TUPELO - Shelia Barnett Grove, 59, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022 @ 12:00p.m. at Mt. Nebo C.M.E. Church 633 Cemetery Street Baldwyn, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, May 13, 2022 4-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Baldwyn, MS Family and friends may sign the guestbook @t www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Bobby Wayne Smith, II
RIPLEY - Bobby Wayne Smith, II, 58, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County, MS. Services will be on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, PRAYING HANDS ICON, FOSTER AND SON LOGO
Paddie J. Cox Prather
RIPLEY - Paddie J. Cox Prather, age 87, was born in Ripley, MS, to the late General "Dig" Cox and the late Lottie Adams Cox. She departed this life on May 6, 2022, in the comfort of her home. She attended Line Street Consolidated School in Ripley, MS. She retired from Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS after 54 years of service. She was a member of the Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS, where she was an active mother of the church, missionary and Sunday school attendant for 40 plus years. She was also the manager and founder of The Gospel Aires Singing Group for 50 years alongside her late husband Hugh Prather. She leaves to cherish her memories; three children, Frederick (Zelma) Spears of Ripley, MS. Taunisha Cox of Florissant, MO and Arlanza Cox of Ripley, MS. Two stepchildren, Wayne Perry of Racine, WI and Susan (Allan) Mitchell of Mantachie, MS. Two brothers; Billy (Joyce) Cox of Columbia, MO and Thomas (Julie) Cox of Lee's Summit, MO. Two sisters; Linda (William) Stewart, Sarah (Gary) Jackson, all of Columbia, MO and sister-in-law Nerene Cox Wray of Nashville, TN. Thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two Goddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 13, 2022, from 12p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11am at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, PAYTON MORTUARY LOGO
Dominica Lasha Patrick
BUENA VISTA - Our beloved Dominica Lasha Patrick was born on April 10, 1981, in Tupelo, MS, to the late Mr. Alvin Patrick and Mrs. Gloria Patrick. Dominica accepted Christ at an early age and joined Gordon Chapel Church of God in Christ in Houlka, MS. Dominica was a loving person. She had a big heart and was always full of joy. She loved to smile and she loved to laugh. She also enjoyed singing and watching television. She was a caregiver and was always helping people.
Dominica departed her life to go home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her home in Buena Vista, MS.
To honor and cherish her life, she leaves: her mother, Gloria Patrick of Buena Vista, MS; three brothers, Alvin, Jr., (Williene) of Pontotoc, MS, Antonio Marble of Buena Vista, MS, and Antwaine Buchanan of Houston, MS; two sisters, Seidian Patrick Dixon (Laterrie) of Pontotoc, MS, and Kimberly Patrick of Buena Vista, MS; seven nieces, Arrionna, Anijah, Anna, Kyria, Amilliyahn, Adrianna, and Ada Rose; six nephews, Isaac, Qualen, Jayden, Jartavius, Jordan, and Jeremiah; a great-niece, Anylah; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Patrick; grandmothers, Odessa Patrick and Elizabeth Cooper; grandfathers, Otto Patrick and Wardell Cooper; three uncles, Otto Patrick, Jr., Tommie Lee Randle, and Nathaniel Gordon; and aunt, Catherine Hoskins.
Visitation will be Friday, May 13, 2022, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Gordon Chapel Church of God in Christ in Houlka, MS. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove MB Church Cemetery in Houston, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.