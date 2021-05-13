TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Danny William Beaty, Blue Mountain
Carolyn “Peggy” Berryhill, Tupelo
Ruthie Bounds, Hamilton
Glisteen Agnew Cook, Baldwyn
George M. Green, Tupelo
Dr. Bobby Earl Guest, Sr., Benton County
Donnie G. Hines, Tiplersville
Martha Johnston, Fulton
Medford Knowles, Nettleton
James Harold Matkins, New Albany
Nelloid Sue Lucas Matthews, Shannon
Barbara Shook Miles, Palmetto
Shirley Jean Miller, Tupelo
Bettye "Ruth" Neal, Pontotoc
Amy Robins, Tupelo
Jack Sherman, Aberdeen
Peggy Joyce Walls, Holly Springs
Billy C. Whiteside, Union County
Charles Williams, Mantachie
Richard Wesley Williams, Blue Springs
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
May 14, 2021
MRS. BOBBIE G. WALKER
Tupelo
Graveside Services
3 p.m. Friday
Mount Evergreen Cemetery, Iuka
MRS. CAROLYN “PEGGY”
BERRYHILL
Tupelo
Graveside Services
10: 30 a.m. Saturday
Lee Memorial Park
MR. GEORGE M. GREEN
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
Holland Directory for Friday, May 14, 2021
Mrs. Barbara J. Miles
Palmetto
2 PM today
Tupelo Chapel
Brewer Cemetery
Visit: 12 PM to service time today only
Ms. Amy Robins
Tupelo
Arrangements incomplete
Congratulations to Steve Holland (Boss)
48 years today in funeral service
Peggy Joyce Walls
HOLLY SPRINGS - Peggy Joyce Walls, 80, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday, May 16, 2021 1:00 at Serenity Autry Holly Springs Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 3:00 - 5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home, 140 N. Memphis St. Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Grays Chapel CME Church Cemetery, 3682 Hudsonville Rd., Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Ruthie Bounds
HAMILTON - Ruthie Bounds, 74, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Diversicare in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Sardis Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.
Carolyn “Peggy” Berryhill
TUPELO - Carolyn Jo "Peggy" Berryhill, at the age of 88 years old, died Monday, May 10, 2021 at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie following an extended illness. She was born March 15, 1933 in Pontotoc and was one of the ten children of John Payne and Clara Stegall Payne. Peggy, as she was nicknamed at a young age, is a Pontotoc High School graduate. In 1952, she married Charles Berryhill, they shared 65 years together before his death in 2017. Peggy was a talented and accomplished seamstress. She loved working in her flower garden and enjoyed traveling. For over 60 years, she was a faithful member of Bissell Baptist Church and was best known for teaching children's Sunday school class for over 44 years. Even as her health failed, she continued her worship through music and especially enjoyed singing gospel hymns.
Peggy is survived by three children, Mark Berryhill and his wife, Vicki of Brandon, Patsy Duke and her husband, Bill of Saltillo, and Brenda Ingram and her husband, William of Mobile, Alabama; six grandchildren, Scott Berryhill and his wife, Teresa, Daniel Berryhill, David Duke and his wife, Jennifer, Rebecca Riddle and her husband, Cole, Heather Allen and her husband, Chris, and Amanda Naron and her husband, Joe; two sisters, Minnie Neal Plunkett, and Virgie Haley and her husband, Frank; one brother, Johnny Payne and his wife, Elizabeth; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Donna Jo Berryhill; and brothers and sisters, Ara Payne, Dora Fleming, Mary Ellen Fleming, Marion Payne, Sarah Ann White, and Jimmy Payne.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday May 15, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park with Chaplain David Laman officiating. If weather does not permit outdoor services, a private family service will be held at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
The services will be recorded for those who may not be able to attend; it may be found at www.peguesfuneralhome.com on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Donnie G. Hines
TIPLERSVILLE - Donnie Greg Hines, 69, was born on December 1, 1951 to the late Mr. Jessie Raymond and Mrs. Daisy Lee Moore Hines. He departed this life on May 12, 2021 at Tippah County Health and Rehab in Ripley, MS.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Elke (Reggie) Lipsey of New Albany, MS and Re'Zean Prather of Ripley, MS; his grandchildren, Niautica Amari, Khristian Alexander, and Evanni Alexandria Perry, Tyler De'Dreon and Skylan Hines Lipsey; one brother, Albert (Gloria) Hines of Flint, MI, sister-in-law, Alice Faye Hines; four nephews, Samuel "Blondell" (Irene) Spight of Clovis, NM, Gregory (Stacy) Hines of Tiplersville, MS, Leon Hines of Louisville, KY, and James Peterson of Ripley, MS; five nieces, Jeannie McBride of Ripley, MS, Roxie (Howard) Williams of St. Louis, MO, Jessica Monique Hines of South Haven, MS, Felicia (Tyrone) Foote of Myrtle, MS, and Philnita (Ernest) of Ann Arbor, MI; four aunts, Louistein Blissett and Hadie Colyer of Chicago, IL, Eldora Clincy of Memphis, TN, and Charlotte Grove of Tiplersville, MS; a special friend and chauffeur, Reggie Jones and a friend, Charlene Mitchell, a host of cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Greater Mt. Olive COGIC in Tiplersville, MS. Interment will follow at Ball Hill Cemetery in Tiplersville, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
George M. Green
TUPELO - George M. Green, 74, passed away on May 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Shirley Jean Miller
TUPELO - Shirley Jean Montgomery (Miller) was born to the late Birley Montgomery and Betty Cayson on September 24, 1941, in Lee County, Saltillo, MS. Shirley departed from her earthly home on May 7, 2021 at North MS Medical Center, after residing at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility.
She professed hope in Christ at an early age, and joined Poplar C.M.E. Church, Saltillo, MS. She helped with the youth choir, served as Missionary, choir member, church treasurer, and occasionally filled in as an usher. She loved worshiping praising, singing, and leading the church with her inspirational prayers.
Shirley graduated from Poplar High School in Saltillo, MS.
Shew was employed by Purnell Pride/ Marshall Durbin and Barber's Pure Milk Company for many years. She ended her working career at Kreuger International (KI) in Tupelo/ Pontotoc, MS, where she retired.
She leaves to cherish her memories, children: Fodies Delois) Miller, Yvette Miller, Lecha (Christopher) Miller-Diggs, Roy (Eva) Miller, Jr., Eric Miller; five sisters, Annie Montgomery, Dianne Walker, Debra Williams, Shantay Montgomery, and Cassandra Woods; four brothers; James Montgomery, Lawrence Roy Harris, Jerry Montgomery and Stacey Woods: 8 grandchildren: Jason, Justin. who she reared in her home; Lavell, Fallon, Arianna, Calvin, Zaria and Madelyn; 11 great grandchildren; a host of special friends, including her sister and brother-in-laws, many nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Mary Montgomery and Carolyn Wealthington and three brothers, Roy, Eddie and Willie B. Montgomery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Funeral service will be held at Poplar C.M.E. Church (Parking Lot) in Saltillo, MS Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Pilgrim Rest cemetery in Saltillo, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Dr. Bobby Earl Guest, Sr.
BENTON COUNTY - Dr. Bobby Earl Guest, Sr., 81, resident of Ashland, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Dr. Guest was born September 14, 1939 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Bill and Erline Parish Guest. At an early age, he moved with his family to Vardaman, MS. After graduation, Dr. Guest proudly served his country in the United States Navy and the National Guard.
Dr. Guest continued his education at Memphis State University, received his Doctorate of Philosophy in Physics from the California Institute of Technology and became one of the early members of the Mensa Honor Society.
He returned to Tennessee and settled in Knoxville where he was accepted to the University of Tennessee Medical School. Realizing that his passion was in physics, Dr. Guest declined medical school and was employed as an independent physicist for most of his life.
After an early retirement, Dr. Guest moved to Benton County in 1982 and continued to enjoy books, learning and promoting his belief of the fundamental creed that described his life, "Do unto others....."
Memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 45 years, April Metcalf Guest, one son, Bobby Earl Guest, Jr (Peggy), one sister, Billie Jean Easterwood of Olive Branch, one grandchild and four great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Soraya Guest.
The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Dr. Guest and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Guest family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Bettye "Ruth" Neal
PONTOTOC - 71, passed away on Mon., May 10, 2021 at the Pontotoc Health Rehabilitation Center in Pontotoc.
Bettye "Ruth" Neal was born to her late parents, Albert Shumpert and Fannie Shumpert, on May 29, 1949 in Lee Co. Ruth was a former employee at Mueller Copper Tube and a member of Pine Grove MBC.
Bettye "Ruth" Neal is survived by 2 daughters; Cassandra Buchanan (Rodney) of Pontotoc and Makesha Hoskins of Fulton. One son; Marcus Neal of Pontotoc. Two sisters; Mary Jones of Indiana, Ind. and Rosa Shumpert of Canton, MS. Five brothers; Willie Shumpert of Fulton, Andrew Shumpert of St. Louis, MO, Leroy Shumpert of St. Louis, MO, Winford Shumpert of Tupelo, and James Shumpert of Fulton. There are also 9 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.
The visitation will be on Fri., May 14, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. There will also be visitation on Sat., May 15, 2021 from 12 noon - 2:00 p.m. prior to the graveside service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Friendship CME church cemetery in Fulton. Please continue to social distance and wear your face masks.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Nelloid Sue Lucas Matthews
SHANNON - Nelloid Sue Lucas Matthews, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 16th, 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Eddington Cemetery.
Barbara Shook Miles
PALMETTO - Barbara Jane Shook Miles, 75, transformed from this life to her life eternal from her home in the Palmetto Community of Lee County on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Barbara, a delightful lady whose love for her God and her family will be her legacy, was born in Prentiss County on Feb. 5, 1946, the youngest of 5 children of the late John Daniel Shook and Emma Thomas Shook. She grew up in Prentiss County and married Jerry Miles on December 29, 1962. They moved to Lee County in 1972 where they primarily raised their family. Barbara spent her working life as a nurse's aid at North Miss. Medical Center and Urology Clinic. A woman whose qualities to care for others was a gift from God, she became a sitter for the elderly the last 20 years of her life. Barbara was a student of the Bible and a follower of TV and Radio preachers whom she loved. A member of a non-denominational church, Barbara loved the outdoors, fishing with children and grandchildren in earlier days, and tending her yard, especially her flowers.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM today (Friday, May 14, 2021) from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tracy Arnold, pastor of the Vineyard in Booneville, officiating. Burial will follow in the Brewer Cemetery. Visitation begins at Noon Friday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM and will be archived thereafter.
Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Jolley (Virgil) and son, Randy Miles (Teresa), all of the Palmetto Community; her grandchildren, Jeremy Jolley (Belinda), Jordan Elrod (Ryan), Patrick Miles (Jennifer) and Andy Houston (Hannah); her great-grandchildren, Chaz Jolley, Maddox Miles, Jacie Miles, Taylor Miles and Cohen Miles; a sister, Linda Rowan (Paul, deceased) of Baldwyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Miles, who died Sept. 14, 2019; and her siblings, Chester, Rhodes, and Austin Shook.
James Harold Matkins
NEW ALBANY - James Harold Matkins (79) passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home in New Albany. He was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, hot rods, mowing his grass, being outside, sitting on his front porch and spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Services are 4 pm Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Visitation will be 2-4 pm on Sunday at the church. Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery.
James Harold is survive by his children, Melinda Barnes (Kerry) of Saltillo, Mike Matkins (Charlotte) of Blue Springs, Connie Pickens (Rayburn) of Blue Springs and Penny Trimm (Jimmy) of New Albany; his brother, Billy Matkins (Kay) of Ingomar; his sisters, Phyllis Shirley of New Albany and Recie Williams of Pontotoc; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Cindy Hardin and Amanda Frederiksen.
Pallbearers are; Matthew Bagwell, Christopher Barnes, Eric Gordon, Hunter Frederiksen, Haden Britt, Conway Allen and Nathan Allen.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Danny William Beaty
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Danny William Beaty, 67, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home in Blue Mountain, MS. Services will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. McBride Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Amy Robins
TUPELO - Amy Robins, 39, passed away on May 13, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Charles Williams
MANTACHIE - Charles Winford Williams, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born June 26, 1936, in Itawamba County, to James Trice and Charlie Mae Nanney Williams. He was retired from Chrysler, Inc. He was a Veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post 10 in Marion, Indiana, where he was past commander. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and fishing.
Services will be private and at a later date. Burial will be in Grant Memorial Gardens in Marion, Indiana. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jean Williams; one brother, Donnie Williams; four grandchildren, Kelli Lindberg, Kasey Williams, Deanna Hickey, and Stacey Hickey; five great grandchildren, Alyssa Lindberg, Austin Lindberg, Alexander Dillon, Alecia King, and Melah King.
He was preceded in death by one son, Charles Williams, Jr; one daughter, Vicki Lynn Williams; one brother, Edmon Trice Williams; and two sisters, Clara Nell McKinney and Ethlene Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House.
Condolences may be shared with the Williams family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Billy C. Whiteside
UNION COUNTY - Billy C. Whiteside, 78, passed away on May 12, 2021, in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Jack Sherman
ABERDEEN - Jack Jenkins Sherman, 93, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his residence in Aberdeen. He was born on December 18, 1927 in Hattiesburg to the late Charles Thomas and Onie Margaret Jenkins Sherman. Jack was a graduate of Hattiesburg High School. As WWII was in the last stages, Jack joined the United States Marine Corp and immediately went to Paris Island for boot camp. After there he was attached to the 2nd Marine Air Wing and spent considerable time sailing on board a Navy support vessel in the North Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. After his time in the service, Jack earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi State University. It was during this time that he would marry the absolute love of his life, Amy Janelle Pearson. They would spend the next 47 years together until her death in 1997. After college he worked for the State of Mississippi as an Agriculture Inspector. In 1959, Jack began a career that would span the next 50 years and the presidencies of Eisenhower to Clinton at the Columbus Air Force Base, retiring as Safety Manager. More than anything, he loved his family. He would recollect and tell stories of his many beloved family trips to the beach, coaching and umpiring his children in little league softball and baseball. At an early age, Jack devoted himself to the service of the Lord and dutifully served most of his adult life at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. He held many positions including singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School.
He is survived by his daughters, Leigh Sherman (Chuck) of Lake Havasu City, AZ and Shannon Sherman Robertson (James) of New Orleans; his son, Jack Sherman (Ronda), Nashville; son in law, Nick Valsamakis of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Elaina Baggett, Erik Sherman, Alexis Hood, Jane Sherman and Lila Robertson; great grandchildren, Sam and Sawyer Baggett, Matthew Hood and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Valsamakis; sisters, Blanche Tierney, Clarice Barron and Margaret Herzberg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Aberdeen with Rev. Frank Davis and Rev. Kenneth Corley officiating. Burial will follow in Newton, MS at the Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jack Sherman, James Robertson, Chuck Gaccione, Keith Baggett, Erik Sherman and Jonathan Hood.
Visitation will be on Friday evening at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home from 5-7 PM. Mr. Sherman will lie in state at St. Mark on Saturday morning from 10 am until the service hour at 11. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Newton Masonic Cemetery C/O Bank First, P.O. Box 120 Newton, MS 39345.
Medford Knowles
NETTLETON - Medford Knowles, 89, passed away on May 13, 2021, at his residence in the Nettleton area. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Martha Johnston
FULTON - Martha Ann Mann Johnston, 79, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her home after an extended illness. She was born June 17, 1941, in Yazoo County, to Covert Waters Mann and Fannie Melissa Grant Mann. She was one of seven children, having three brothers and three sisters. She graduated from Benton High School in Yazoo County in 1959 and married George Johnston on June 3, 1960. They moved to Itawamba County in 1970. She was a member of Fulton Freewill Baptist Church and was a devoted homemaker, wife, and mother.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with the Rev. Don Pucik and the Rev. Michael Hutton officiating. Burial will be in the New Home Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband of almost 61 years, George Johnston, of Fulton; two daughters, Melissa Gail Pucik (Don) and Melinda Joyce Westmoreland (Johnny); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Nannie;" one sister, Joyce Baughman of Glenford, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
The family would like to thank their friends, neighbors, church family, and hospice staff who have offered love and support during Martha's illness and passing.
Condolences may be shared with the Johnston family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Glisteen Agnew Cook
BALDWYN - Glisteen Agnew Cook, 84, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 15,2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Community Church (Graveside). Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 3-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn, MS.
Richard Wesley Williams
BLUE SPRINGS - Richard Wesley Williams, 44, passed away May 12, 2021 at North MS Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was born September 19, 1976 in Pontiac, MI, to Diane L. Williams McCain.
Richard enjoyed nature and being outdoors. He was a self-employed mechanic.
He is survived by his wife: Ginger L. Williams, daughter: Starla M. McCullough of Hickory Flat, MS, step-children: Alaina Coleman and Walker Holmes, his mother: Diane McCain, step-parents: Ricky and Gail McCain, brother: Kenneth McCain of Ecru, MS, sister: Miranda Bomar (Tim) of Mason, TN, step-brothers: Jermey and Jason Robbins, grandparents: Darelina Hutson, Betty McCain and Bonnie Thompson, nieces and nephews: Marley Whaley, Audra Bomar, Jayden McCain, Walker Stillwell and Ainsley M. Watson, special friends: Gary and Jerry Thrasher.
He was preceded in death by: Jim Little, Georgia Williams, Mattie M. Hamilton, Leroy McCain and James R. Little, Jr.
Visitation, Saturday May 15, 12:00-2:00 with Funeral Service to follow at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Academy Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS. For online condolences and further information please visit www.serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
