Bobby L. Taylor
PONTOTOC – Bobby L. Taylor, 87, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Friday, May 15, 2020 for immediate family only at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Eddington Cemetery.
James Matthew “Matt” Carter
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Matthew “Matt” Carter, 50, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence in Memphis. Graveside service will be Monday, May 18 at 3 PM at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Matt’s family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Murry Murphy
AMORY – Murry Murphy, 46, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence in Amory.
Murry Murphy was born to John Ivy and her late mother, Annie Prescott on January 19, 1974 in Chickasaw County. She was a loving and caring grandmother. Mrs. Murphy was a faithful member of West Side Church of Christ.
Murry Murphy is survived by her husband, Lee Paul Murphy of Amory; father, John Ivy of Houlka; one daughter, Tatyana Murphy of Woodland; one son, Devin Murphy of Woodland; five sisters, Rosie Smalley of Houston, Mary Wofford of Houston, Anniel Johnson of Grenada, Lou D. Davidson of Woodland and Shalesa Beene of Woodland; two brothers, D.L. Boyd of Woodland and A.D. Boyd of Woodland. There are also four grandchildren.
The service will be on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Ceola Castleberry Green
TUPELO – Ceola Castleberry Green, 96, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be announced at a later date at College Hill Cemetery. Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary is responsible for the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.grayson-porters.com.
Dreshawn Ramond Williams
TUPELO -Dreshawn Ramond Williams, 18, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo.
Dreshawn Ramond Williams was born to Vincent Cook and Kimberly Williams on September 21, 2001 in Tupelo. He was a 2020 graduate of Tupelo High School.
Dreshawn Williams is survived by his parents, Vincent Cook of Verona and Kimberly Williams of Tupelo; two sisters, Shuntia Calvin of Tupelo and Aaliyah Watson of Pontotoc; three brothers, Jayceon Williams of Tupelo, Kieston Williams of Tupelo, and Denzell Bufford of Tupelo.
The visitation will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at New Dimension Church in Tupelo. The service will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Porter’s Memorial Garden in Tupelo.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
David “Pops” Rowan
BALDWYN – David “Pops” Lesley Rowan, 78, went home on May 11, 2020 surrounded by his wife and girls. The love he had for his family said it all. He was married almost 56 years to the love of his life, Peggy Dees Rowan. He was the fifth of seven children, born on January 24, 1942 to the late William and Ione Rowan. David was a member, deacon and Sunday School teacher at Kirkville Baptist Church. Over 40 years ago he opened the doors of his family business, Rowan Tires and always worked hard to provide for his family. His mornings began with a drive through town before his workday started. He just had to see what cars were hauled in. Spoiling grandchildren was his specialty. He was an avid dog trainer and bird hunter. One of his favorite hobbies was spending time on the golf course. Our only hope is that he’s enjoying that endless 18 holes with his friends.
Graveside services will be held at Kirkville Cemetery on Friday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. Mike Reeves and Bro. Justin Watson officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Rowan; (3) daughters, Vicky (Shane) Pennington; Tina (Ricky) Newby and Mandy (Joey) Dugger; David was “Pops” to his eight grandchildren; Luke (Lane) Dugger, Maylee, Madee Kate and Koen Dugger, Kenzie (Wesley) Roberts, Lane and Abby Grace Pennington, Edy Reece Newby; one great-grandchild Briggs Roberts; sister, Nan McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his parents; (5) brothers, Charles Ray, Bill Maness, Bob, Jerry and Ross.
Pallbearers will be Luke Dugger, Lane Pennington, Ben Bennett, Wesley Roberts, Shane Pennington, Ricky Newby, Joey Dugger and Kenny Wayne Bennett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Watson, Mark McCreary, Carlton Spigner, George Heavener, Tommy Gamble and Pete Buse.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Todd Leslie King
HICKORY FLAT – Todd Leslie King, 57, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 12:00 Noon at Hillcrest Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Ann Young
BALDWYN – Joyce Ann Young, 60, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her residence in Baldwyn. Visitation will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from 3- 5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Plain Cemetery in Priarie, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Walter Lee Kilpatrick
NEW ALBANY – Walter Lee Kilpatrick, US Veteran, 64, passed away on May 8, 2020, at Specialty Hospital of Hammond in Hammond, La. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Wright & Calvey Funeral Home, LLC.
Rachel Elrod
SHANNON – Rachel B. Elrod, 79, of Shannon, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 9, 1940 to Virgil and Mae Oner Black. She loved spending time with her family, church family, the Lee Co. Homemakers Club, and Young at Hearts. She was a member of Doty Chapel Baptist Church in Shannon.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. We will be observing social distancing during this time due to the pandemic. Private graveside service will be at 12:00 P.M. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Steve Paul officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her sons, David Elrod (Pam) of Tupelo and Mike Elrod (Tamara) of Canton; Grandchildren, Michelle Farley (Robert) of Pontotoc, Candi Tate (Cameron) of Plantersville, Ryan Elrod (Jordan) of Shannon, Katelyn Wilson (Austin) of Pisgah; great grandchildren, Lane McMullen, Bryson Tate, Paddy Farley, Landon Farley, Anna Blake Tate, John Riley Tate, and Bristol Wilson; siblings, Esma Hanley, Frances Staten (Keith), Gary Black all of Pontotoc, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Elrod; her parents, and several siblings.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Doty Chapel Baptist Church 232 Shackelford Ave, Shannon, MS 38868.
Gwendolyn Middlebrook Archer
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Gwendolyn Middlebrook Archer, 66, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 am at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center. Family hour will be at 10 am at Associated’s Tupelo Chapel of Memories.
David Lee Hurd
BELDEN – David Lee Hurd, 66, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020, 1 pm at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center. Visitation will be on Saturday at 12 noon at Associated’s Tupelo Chapel of Memories.
Ceciel McCoy
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – Ceciel McCoy, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey, IL. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 3 pm, at Camp Creek Cemetery, Guntown, MS. Walk up visitation one hour prior to service. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Lisa Light
BELMONT – Lisa Light, 60, passed away on May 14, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Jewel Wright Coke
IUKA – Jewel Hazel Wright Coke, 104, went to her home in glory on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1915. She was a member of New Liberty Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed Walter Wright and Minnie Parsons Wright; her husband of 56 years, Jesse Coke, Sr.; her only child and son, Jesse Coke, Jr; and siblings, Tressie Bailey, Hassie Flint, Lois Vallega, Farmer Wright, and Gladys Wright.
She is survived by her daughter in law, Bonnie Foote Coke; grandchildren, Jay Coke (Janie and daughters, Julia Daniel Gilley and Emily Daniels), and Mitzi Coke Horn (Jeff); great grandchildren, Jessica Horn Rester (Samuel), Shana Horn Vaughn (Samuel), and Dillon Coke Horn; great-great grandchildren, Sarah Rester, Gideon Rester, and Rebekah Vaughn; and several special nieces and nephews. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hopewell Church Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Ed Kennedy. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jay Coke, Dillon Horn, Samuel Vaughn, Greg Adams, Eli Adams, Doug Meeks, Jeff Kennedy, Edd Kennedy, and Ricky Whirley. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Horn, Samuel Rester, Stacy Crum, Doug Messer, and J.T. Blakney.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Jewel’s honor to New Liberty Baptist Church. An online guestbook may be signed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Penson
SALTILLO – Bobby Penson, 71, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 am, at Porters Memorial Park. Walk up visitation one hour prior to service. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
James Chandler
ABERDEEN – James Chandler, 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at The Oxford Veteran’s Hospital in Oxford.
James Chandler was born to his late parents John Chandler and Mattie Poole on February 21, 1949 in Monroe County. He lived in Chicago for over 30 years and in the state of Michigan for 15 years.
Mr. James Chandler is survived by his wife, Margaret Hampton-Chandler of Aberdeen; five sisters, Bernice Griffin of Chicago, Annie Pargo of Aberdeen, Teresa Ware (Willie) of Aberdeen, Bessie Barnett (Derrick) of Tupelo and Essie Smith (Patrick) of Georgia; seven brothers, John Chandler (Doris) of Bowling Brook, Illinois, Robert Chandler (Anette) of Chicago, Leo Chandler (May) of Chicago, Thomas Chandler of Chicago, Charles Chandler (Betty) of Aberdeen, Curtis Chandler (Seleda) of Aberdeen, and Timothy Chandler of Aberdeen. James Chandler was proceeded in death by Ulysus McNary.
The visitation will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. one hour prior to service. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Aberdeen Oddfellows Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Susan “Beth” Clark
PONTOTOC – Susan “Beth” Elizabeth Tory Clark, 25, passed away May 12, 2020. She was born January 18, 1995, to Stephen and Lisa Clark. She loved life and family.
There will be a private family service Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Terry Ethridge will officiate. Burial will be in the Martintown Cemetery in Union County. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments.
Survivors: her parents; grandparents-Pamela and Derrell Todd and Linda Clark; Aunt Jennifer Hurd, Uncle Jeff Hurd, Aunt Kristy Roberts, Aunt Amy Clark, and Uncle Chuck Clark.
Preceded in death by: grandfather-Charles Clark
Pallbearers: Chuck Clark, Charlie Forester, George Thompson, Raymond Foreman, Dalton Mann and Sam Cook.
Jimmy Putt
VARDAMAN – Jimmy Bradford Putt, 75, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home in Vardaman after an extended illness. He was born February 2, 1945 in Tupelo to Cecil Laman Putt and Murlene Virginia Kimble. Jimmy worked in many different jobs over his lifetime including painting and construction. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his son, David Putt of Shannon; two sisters, Glenda Beard of Okolona and Teresa Lynn Abbot of New Albany; and a grandson, Mark Putt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David L. Putt; and his sister, Barbara Dent.
A service honoring Jimmy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bart Latner officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday.
For expressions of sympathy, visit www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mitchel Jerome Scales
BALDWYN – Mitchel Jerome Scales, 45, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Booneville, MS in Baptist Hospital. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1 pm, at Sand Hill Cemetery Old African American, Baldwyn, MS. Walk up visitation one hour prior to service. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandson.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Robert Gordon
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – Robert Gordon, 81, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at home in Milwaukee, WI. Services will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Cane Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 11 – 12 noon at Cane Creek Cemetery.
David Matthew Lay
SMITHVILLE – David Matthew Lay, age 40, of Tupelo, Mississippi, passed away May 13, 2020. He was born November 23, 1979 in Amory, Mississippi, and lived in Smithville during his childhood and adolescence.
Graduating from Amory High School in 1998, he went on to earn his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Mississippi State University. He was an instructor of sociology at Itawamba Community College, Tupelo Campus.
With his quick wit and encyclopedic knowledge of movies, music, Survivor, and anything Mississippi State, David’s unique take on subjects made conversation with him always insightful and entertaining. He enjoyed travel and especially his opportunity to participate in archaeological digs in Egypt, Sicily, and Israel while a student at MSU. Because of his love for his British Heritage, he managed to become a dual citizen of both the United States and the United Kingdom.
David is survived by his parents, William E. Lay and Debra Brown Lay of Smithville, the love of his life, Chelsea Steele, his son, Jordan Alexander Pendergrass of Kaysville, Utah, his daughter, Devyn Steele, his sister, Emily Grace Lay of Smithville, his brothers, Nathan Lay of Cimarron, New Mexico and Adam Lay and wife Kaitlyn of Kapolei, Hawaii, along with their children, Bella, Mahea, and Micah. In addition, he leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and a large extended family, as well as a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Rev. H. W. and Joyce Lay and Condra and Grace Brown, along with his furry companion, Brando.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Young Memorial Gardens in Smithville with Rev. Sammy Washburn officiating and music by Kevin Adams and Terry Long. Pallbearers will be Jared Wilson, Terry Long, Kelly Williams, John Michael Lay, Nathan Lay and Adam Lay, with Samuel Bueckert as an honorary pallbearer. Following the service, family and friends are invited to meet at The Smithville Memorial Park for a “Shared Memories” picnic. You are welcome to bring lawn chairs and memories to share and you may stay in your car and practice social distancing if you are more comfortable to do so.
The service will be live-streamed via Facebook on the Memories of David Matthew Lay Facebook group.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Camp Lake Stephens Methodist Camp, 117 Camp Lake Stephens Drive, Oxford, MS 38655.
Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Ruth Poole
DORSEY – Bessie Ruth York Poole, 88, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born July 8, 1931, in Itawamba County, to Willie and Myrtis Sheffield York. She was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she worked in the nursery and cooked Wednesday night meals for many years. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed camping, quilting, crocheting, cooking, and gardening. She especially loved being around her family and her dog, Lola.
Grave-Side services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday May 16, 2020, at the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include three daughters, Renee Kelton and Eddie of Dorsey, Annette Bobo of Brandon, and Ginger Howell and Bill of Fulton; one brother, Alfred York of Dorsey; nine grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, J.C. Ray Poole, who died in 2016; three brothers, Paul York, John York, and Harry York; and her parents.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Haiti Missions, 445 Bethel Church Road, Fulton, MS 38843.
Online condolences and a guest book an be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Lamar Maten
GUNTOWN – Lamar Maten, 91, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born April 1, 1929, in Gilbertown, AL, to Julius and Kate Jackson Maten. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Baldwyn. He was a Veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. He was retired as a civilian items parts manager at the Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA, where he received the prestigious award for Item Parts Manager of the Year for the United States Air Force in 1982. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, and he enjoyed camping, and traveling with his wife. He especially enjoyed spending time at his cabin at Pickwick.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Rev. James O. Petermann officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Patricia Wallace Maten of Guntown; one son, Kevin Maten of Franklin, TN; one grandson, Hunter Maten of Springhill, TN; one sister, Mildred Doggett of New Carlisle, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Christine Whatley; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be John Evans, Andy Wallace, Garry Wallace, Jesse Allen, Hunter Maten, and Todd Warner.
Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Lisa Lyons
TUPELO – Lisa Lyons, 47, passed away on May 14, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
