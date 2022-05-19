WOODLAND - 69, Passed away on Fri., May 13, 2022 at Floyd-Dyer Nursing Home in Houston.
Johnnie Mae Richardson was born to her late parents, S.L. Pulliam and Brizzie Buchanan-Bynum on Aug. 26, 1952 in Houston.
Johnnie Mae Richardson is survived by two sons; Reginald Richardson and Lafonzo Richardson of Houston. Three sisters; Wanda Shaw of West Point, Mary Wilson of Woodland, and Rockie Hamilton of Houston. There are also 2 grandchildren and a hosts of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be at Saints On A Mission Church located at 103 S. Jefferson St., Houston, MS 38851 with Pastor Thomas Lane officiating on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 p.m., one hour prior to funeral service. The funeral service will be begin promptly at 2:00 p.m. The burial will follow at Houston Cemetery in Houston.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home located at 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860 is in charge of all arrangements.
