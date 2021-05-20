TODAY'S OBITUARIES
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
May 21, 2021
MR. TOMMY L. WILLIAMS
Tupelo
11 a.m. Friday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
MR. JOE M. “RED” ALLEN
Tupelo
3 p.m. Sunday
West Jackson Street
Baptist Church
Visitation: 2 p.m. until service time
Sunday at the Church
Holland Directory for Friday, May 21, 2021
Mrs. Sherry Elmore
Tupelo
12 PM today (5/21)
Tupelo Chapel
Chesterville Memorial Cemetery
Visit: 10 AM – service time
Ms. Katie Ann McMurry
Saltillo
4 PM today (5/21)
Tupelo Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visit: 2 PM – service time
Mr. Shawn Eric Kreuzberger
Memorial Service with Military Honors
2 PM Sunday, May 23, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: Noon – service time
Mr. Robert Estes
Tupelo / Gulf Shores, AL
3:30 PM Sunday, May 23, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Lee Memorial Park – Private
Visit: 2 PM – service time Sunday only
Ms. Tina Wilburn
Tupelo
2 PM Monday, May 24, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Union Grove Cemetery – Mooreville
Visit: Noon – service time Monday only
Mrs. Debbie Thompson
Memorial Service
5 PM Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 4:30 to service time
Mrs. Connie Rial
Tupelo
Arrangements pending
Mrs. Dora Morris
Tupelo
Arrangements incomplete
Mr. Eddie Gilmore
Pontotoc
Arrangements pending
Diannia Williams
Belden
Visitation 2-3 Friday
Service 3 Friday in the Chapel
Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park
Willie Mae "Cile" LaGrone-Gladney
OKOLONA - 76, passed away on Fri., May 14, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Willie Mae "Cile" Lagrone-Gladney was born to her late parents, James L. Gates, Sr. and Lula Rene McClendon on May 26, 1945 in Chickasaw Co. She was a member of Bible Way MBC in Okolona. "Cile" was also a security guard at United Furniture in Okolona.
Willie Mae Gladney is survived by 2 daughters; Teresa (Rev. Leonard Whitley) of Aberdeen and Laverne Gillespie (Anothony) of Okolona. One son; Willie John LaGrone of Grand Rapid, Michigan. Six sisters; Lou Berta Tally of Verona, Myrtice Tumblin (Henry) of Aberdeen, Jessie White (Saul) of Okolona, Irma Gates of Verona, Thelma Smith of Shannon and Lisa Spraggin (Johnny) of Houston. Four brothers; Lilton Gates of Okolona, James Gates, Jr. (Betty) of Shannon, Calvin Gates (Dorothy), and Dennis Gates of Tupelo. There are 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., May 21, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a no gathering, walk-in/walk-out policy. The graveside service will be Sat., May 22, 20201 at 2:00 p.m. at Darden Chapel MBC cemetery with Rev. McKinley Whitley officiating. Please wear your face masks and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Alice Louise Pickens
HOUSTON - 87, passed on May 12, 2021 at her residence in Houston.
Alice Louise Pickens was born to her late parents, Silas Ward and Willie Lee Porter on May 3, 1934 in Monroe Co. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. Mrs. Pickens was also a former employee in food service in the Houston School System, Crusader's Sportwear, Palmetto Daycare, and Shearer Richardson Nursing Care.
Alice Louise Pickens is survived by 3 daughters; Bernice (Delane) Ford, Lassie Davis, and Daisy Williams all of Houston. 2 sons; Rev. Eddie Charles (Mary Jean) Pickens and Jack (Cassandra) Pickens both of Houston. There are also 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., May 21, 2021 from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out policy. The graveside service will be Sat., May 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope UMC cemetery with Rev. Jeffrey Riddle officiating. Please wear your face mask and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Ptosha Sims
HOLLY SPRINGS - Ptosha Sims, 51, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, May 22, 2021 11:00 a.m. Body will lie in state 10:00 - 10:50 one hour to service time at Greater New Shiloh M.B. Church, 839 Maywood Street, Memphis, TN 38114. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Cemetery, Red Banks, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Hill
ASHLAND - Carolyn Hill, 61, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, May 22, 2021 12 noon with viewing from 11:00 until service at New Life Church, Collierville. Burial will follow at New Beginning Church Cemetery, Pottery Road, Michigan City. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Johnny Harper
SMITHVILLE - Johnny Harper, Sr., 79, passed away peacefully May 17, with his wife and grandson at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Modean Harper and his brothers, Rob Harper, Ben "Bones" Harper and Haskel "Dugan" Harper. He leaves his wife Agnes, of 57 years, his son Johnny Harper, Jr. (Lisa) of Bartlett, TN, his daughter Shauna Lochridge (Brian) of Fulton, his sister Wanda Fowler Sun Prairie, WI, and two grandchildren Chris Chambers (Delta) of Tupelo and Kayla Lochridge of Fulton.
The youngest of five children, he was affectionately known by everyone as "Pee Wee". In 1964, he moved his bride to Zion, IL looking for work and performed several odd jobs. In 1968, they moved back home, eventually settling in Smithville, MS. Pee Wee was a man of few words, but he had a light-hearted personality and was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He embraced life with a sense of adventure and spent time doing all the things he loved. Pee Wee enjoyed working with his hands and was a skilled carpenter by profession. He also helped build the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway. He even freelanced as an income tax preparer for many years.
Pee Wee was an avid gardener, hunter and award-winning fisherman. He has been listed in the IGFA world record book for over 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Fraternity since 1982. Pee Wee was a champion pool player and an artist that enjoyed painting scenic landscapes. His talents were endless. His passions included participating in dirt track and drag racing, serving as a troop leader for the Boy Scouts, coaching youth sports and working the sidelines as a member of the chain gang at the local Smithville High School football games.
In his spare time, he enjoyed watching Nascar and football, especially the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He liked to read and spend time with his family. And he enjoyed tapping his feet to the music of Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard.
Pee Wee recently renewed his faith and appreciated watching church services online Sunday mornings and we are thankful that he knew the love of Jesus. He will be missed beyond words and the smiles that his memory leaves behind will never be forgotten.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton Officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Friday, May 21 at Senter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude children's Hospital.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Billy Calvin Whiteside
UNION COUNTY - Billy Calvin Whiteside, 78, resident of Bartlett, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Memphis.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 11 AM Saturday, May 22 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be one hour before services and a private burial will follow in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Born December 24, 1942, he was the son of the late CW and Bertha Mae Whiteside. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, an avid Ole Miss Football fan, collector of classic cars and enjoyed playing golf.
He leaves his loving wife, Kim; daughter, Angie Dupree (Will); grandchildren, Jordan and Reese; son, Kevin Whiteside; step son, Brian Bolton (Lydia); grandchildren, Aiden, Hudson & Beckett; his sister, Joyce Briley (Bill); brother, Gary Whiteside (Ruth), many other relatives and good friends.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Whiteside family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Robert Estes
TUPELO/GULF SHORES, ALABAMA - Robert Estes, 55, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Miramar Beach in Walton County, FL. Services will be on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 3:30 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 PM to service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. A full obituary will follow.
Tina Wilburn
TUPELO - Tina Wilburn, 64, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from noon to service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery. A full obituary will follow.
Dorothy Boyd
CORINTH - Dorothy Boyd, 80, passed away on May 19, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Care Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Jerald Clayton
NETTLETON - Jerald Clayton, 67, passed away on May 19, 2021, at his residence in Nettleton, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Connie Rial
TUPELO - Connie Rial, 77, passed away on May 19, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Earsie Ree Bogard
ASHLAND - Earsie Ree Bogard, 85, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Monday, May 24, 2021 12 noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel, 140 N. Memphis Street, Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 23, 2021 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel, Holly Springs. Burial will follow at St. Paul Skipper Springs Church Cemetery, 3945 Park Swain Rd., Grand Junction, TN 38039. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Dorthy Lee Dykes
BOONEVILLE - Dorthy Lee Dykes, 67, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at home in Booneville. Memorial services will be on May 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Troy Douglas Cox
BOONEVILLE - Troy Douglas Cox (97) passed from this world to his Heavenly home, May 19, 2021. Born in Booneville, MS on July 3, 1923, Troy was the son of the late Hester and Era Cox.
Troy was a blessed man with a loving family and many friends. He married the love of his life, Virginia "Gin" Michael on September 9, 1944, just before being shipped out to Europe to fight during World War II. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage.
He enjoyed good health well into his 90's. He was a testimony to what a Christian should be. He was a member of Gaston Baptist Church nearly all his adult life. During his Christian life, he served as a deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, Church Training Director and served on various committees during his lifetime at Gaston. He was the oldest member of Gaston at the time of his death.
One of his greatest blessings was his ability to communicate with people. He spoke to many schools on Veterans Day throughout his life about his service during World War II. At the age of 94, he was able to speak at Gaston Church on his life as a Christian, and how his faith had influenced him and helped him during his lifetime, especially during the war. He had the kind of voice and delivery that automatically got your attention, and held your attention as he spoke. Audiences were always quiet as he spoke, listening to his every word.
Troy was blessed, but he also blessed others. He was a caring husband and father and helped family and friends throughout his life. He was active in his community, including being a charter member of Prentiss Co. Farm Bureau, and by serving his country by volunteering for the Army to serve during World War II. Though he would never tell anyone, he was a war hero. He fought with the Third Division through France, Germany and Austria. He earned two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart, and many more medals. At the end of his service he had been promoted to Staff Sergeant. In later life, he was presented with the French Legion of Honor Medal, on May 20, 2012. This is the highest French order of merit awarded by the country of France. This was awarded to him for his efforts in liberating France. He wrote a book concerning his war experiences entitled, "An Infantryman's Memories of WWII."
Troy chose farming as his profession after serving his country. He farmed until he was 77, driving large tractors and combines. As most people know, farming is not an easy profession. He did it because the Lord gave him a love for the land. He enjoyed and derived a lot of satisfaction by planting a crop, watching it grow to maturity, and finally harvesting a good crop.
Troy is survived by his sons, Barry Cox (Jane) of Tupelo and Miles Cox of Booneville; his granddaughter, Andrea Harris (Tim) of Rienzi; his grandson, Dustin Cox (Claudia) of Nashville; his great-grandsons, Adam Harris, Ethan Cox, and Gavin Cox; his great-granddaughter, Haley Harris; his brother, Hayden Cox of Brandon, MS; his bonus granddaughter, Lori Cates (Zack) and their daughter, Claire of Huntsville and his special friends, Marie Rhodes, Ashley Murphy, Brenda Cox, Marsha Glidewell and Wanda Cadle Cox.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia and his brothers, Doyle, Otis, Arvid, Travis and Hester Junior.
Services with military honors will be 5 pm Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Gaston Baptist Church with Bro. Ben Parman and Dr. Matthew Brown officiating. Travis Childers will present the eulogy. Visitation will be 1-5 pm Sunday at the church. Burial will follow in the Gaston Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is entrusted with the services.
Pallbearers are; Greg Hardin, Paul McCutchen, Charles Ashmore, Kevin Eubank, Gifford Smart and Max Lauderdale.
Honorary pallbearers are; Don Eubank's Sunday School Class, Dean English, Bruce McCutchen, Tony Lutes, Roy Holley, Cal Worley, Ronnie Rowland, Roy Ozbirn, Bob Grisham, Bobby Goddard, James Goddard, Cotton Weaterby and Doug White.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gaston Cemetery Fund or a charity of your choice.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Edna Batie
TOLEDO, OHIO - Edna M. Starks Batie, age 70, passed away April 30, 2021 in Toledo, OH.
She leaves to cherish her memories four children; Charles Batie, Desiree Batie, Daryl (Chelle) Batie and Cheryl Batie all of Toledo, OH. Eight grandchildren, five sisters; Joan Alexander, Bobbie Rutherford, Evon Cox Graham all of Ripley, MS, Betty Hatch of Ripley, MS and Mary Holland of Detroit, MI. Two brothers: Troy (Bessie) Starks and Wylie (Freedia) Starks all of Ripley, MS.
Visitation Friday, May, 21, 2021 from 12 pm to 5 pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11 am, at Flatwood Grove Church in Blue Mountain, MS. Burial will follow at Flatwood Grove Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state for one hour prior to service at Flatwood Grove Church. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Patty Graham
ASHLAND CITY, TENNESSEE - Patty (Patricia Lynne) Graham, age 53, passed away on May 4, 2021.
Patty was born on September 5, 1967 to the late Noah and Jeanette Hastings Graham. She was a Christian and a member of the Baptist faith. She loved life, and lived it to it's fullest. She was a warm and caring woman, with an irrepressible sense of humor. She was a bright light in the lives of her friends and family, always seeking joy from the little things in life. Patty dearly loved her family, especially her sister and brothers, and all her nieces and nephews.
Patty was a graduate of Tremont High School in Tremont, Mississippi. Her career was mainly centered in the health care industry. She truly enjoyed caring for others and was dedicated to bringing happiness to all those around her. It was said by all who knew her that Patty never met a stranger.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents Noah and Jeanette Hastings Graham, her brother Noah Alan Graham, her grandparents Cleet and Florence Bragg Hastings and Edgar and Dora Lee Adams Graham, and her great nephew Nathan James Prather.
Patty is survived by her sister Mary Ann Graham Carrico (Brian), her brother Rick Graham (Marsha), her brother Bobby Graham (Melba), her nieces and nephews, including Vanessa Graham, David Graham, Zack Graham, Matthew Graham, Lauren Massey Prather, Brittany Massey, and Kyle Graham, and their children, and her loving partner, Randy Lane.
A small graveside service will be held for Patty on Saturday, May 22nd, at 11:00 AM, at Fairview Cemetery, in Fairview, Mississippi.
Charles East
HOUSTON - Mr. Charles Franklin East, 66, passed away on May 19, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Mr. East was born in Chickasaw County on November 27, 1954 to Joe Ree East and Jessie Mae House East. He worked as a civil engineer for Syntron Material Handling, where he retired after 40 years of service. Charles was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and doing projects at home and at church.
Funeral Services will be on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Bethel Baptist Church in Woodland, MS with Bro. Sammy McMillen officiating.
Visitation will be on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church from 1:30 P.M. until 3:00 P.M.
Burial will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.
Mr. East is survived by his daughter, Nora McKnight of Houston; his sons, Clay East of Ohio, and Eric Charles East of Austin, Texas; his sisters, Kelley Rooker of Woodland, and Margaret (Tommy) Futral of Houston; his brothers, Joe (Joan) East Jr. of Madison, AL, David (Donna) East of Amory, and George (Judy) East of Columbus; his grandchildren, Kana Mae East, Phoebe Antoinette East, Southern Anne Bliven, Carter Blane Bliven, and David Thomas McKnight; his great-grandson, Jaspen Stone; his nieces and nephews, Joe East III, Christopher East, William Austin East, Blake East, Thomas Futral Jr., Jessica Akbarian, Leslie Springfield, Stephen East, David Lewis Criddle III, Donna Marie Criddle, Alexander Rucker, Andrew Rucker, Anna Claire Rucker, John David East, and Hannah Joy East; a dear, special friend, Laura Marie Jones of Tupelo and one sister-in-law, Linda East of Van Vleet.
Mr. East is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, William Dennis East.
Pallbearers will be John David East, Stephen East, Curtis Hare, Norris Myatt, Blake East, William Austin East, David Criddle III, and Alex Rucker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ted Carter, coworkers of Syntron Material Handling and the members of Bethel Baptist Church Sunday school class.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Everett Paschal (Pat) Gresham
RIPLEY - Everett Paschal Gresham (Pat), 91, of Ripley Mississippi passed away peacefully on May 18, 2021 at the veteran's home in Oxford, Mississippi. Pat was born March 29,1930 to Preston Cleveland Gresham and Lucy Mae Box Gresham of Hickory Flat, Mississippi. Pat was married to his beloved and devoted wife Violet (Cricket) Grisham Gresham for more than 35 years. Pat was of the Baptist faith. Pat was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was a devoted and loving husband and stepfather. He always had a smile on his face and an infectious laugh that brought joy to so many. Pat enjoyed refereeing basketball games in Tippah and surrounding counties. Pat proudly served his country by joining the Army as a young man. He served time in both Germany and France. Once out of the service, Pat became a farmer and spent many years living and working off the land. Pat answered the duties call once again when he was elected Sheriff of Benton County. He was proud to serve and protect as it was his nature to be selfless. Pat served 12 years as Sheriff before becoming Chief of Police in Ashland, Mississippi. He continued his law enforcement career part time in Ripley, Mississippi before his retirement. Often you could find Pat at the local coffee shop with his friends, laughing and telling stories. He also loved spending time with his beloved Cricket who was the apple of his eye. Doing yard work and playing with his pets were some of his favorite hobbies. Pat's love for his family was one like no other. Pat was a loving and doting husband to Cricket, and although Pat had no biological children, he loved and cared for his four stepchildren as if they were his own.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Pat is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Violet Grisham Gresham (Cricket); stepdaughters Kathy Smith of New Albany; Amanda M. Blalock of Fredericksburg, Virginia; stepsons Stephen Smith (Cyndi) of Pine Grove; Michael Smith of Pine Grove; grandchildren; Heather, Marshall, Sarah, Tyler, Ian, James, Everett, Winston, Meagan, Michael, Will and twins: Bebe and Jackson.
The funeral service for Pat will be held at McBride funeral home in Ripley, Mississippi. Visitation will be Saturday May 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral immediately to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Pine Grove cemetery. The obituary will be read by Amanda Blalock. Scripture reading will be given by Kathy Smith and Michael Smith. Stephen Smith, Jack Gadd and Milton Kuykendall will give the eulogy. The closing prayer will be given by Winston Smith.
The pallbearers will be: Marshall Smith, Tommy Walters, Tony Farese, Mike Griffin, Larry Simpson, John Booth Farese, Bill Rinnick, Jimmy Kimery, Ricky Pipkin.
Honorary pallbearers: Harry Ward, Jimmy Simpson, Billy Taylor, Danny Thompson, Dennis Grisham, Randell Huddleston, Freeman Duncan, Jack Blalock, Jimmy Richardson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Sherry Elmore
TUPELO - Sherry Ann Plunk Elmore, 61, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Sherry was born August 28, 1959, to Fred and Lou V. McGee Plunk in Savannah, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Central High School in Savannah, Tennessee, and Mississippi University for Women, College of Nursing in Columbus, Mississippi, where she acquired her associates of nursing degree. Sherry was a registered nurse and was currently practicing at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany. She was passionate about her community and was always willing to serve, most currently as president of the Bel Air Neighborhood Association. On September 26, 1981, she married the love of her life, Steve Elmore, and they lived in Columbus until moving to Tupelo in 2014 to be near their children. Sherry began her career of over forty years with Columbus Hospital and later worked with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. She was a caring nurse and especially loved mentoring new nurses. She served all of her patients with dignity, respect, and true compassion. Sherry was an amazing wife and mother, who devoted her life to her family. She was a very special mother to her two daughters, often serving as their nurse, teacher, friend, and confidant. Sherry was happiest spending time with her family and leaves them with the knowledge that they were truly loved. Sherry will be remembered as a very kind, loving, and thoughtful person, who will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
A service celebrating her life will be held at noon today (Friday, May 21, 2021), at Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Nathan Hamilton officiating. Burial in Chesterville Memorial Cemetery will be private. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 12 PM at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming where it will be permanently archived.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Elmore; daughter Stephenie Elmore Brady and son-in-law, Barrett; daughter Alison Elmore Mitchell; and grandchildren, Posey Brady, JB Brady, and Cal Mitchell, all of Tupelo. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Doris Allen Elmore, of Columbus; sister-in-law, Patricia Plunk and husband, George Spencer, of Hornsby, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Sherry Elmore Weseli; nephew, Jake Weseli and wife, Jessica; niece Brooke Weseli Gordon and husband, Andrew; nephew Brody Weseli and wife, Rachel, all of Columbus; niece, Crystal Hill and husband, Matt, of Arlington, Tennessee; aunt and uncle, Betty and Paul Wallace Plunk, of Adamsville, Tennessee; and host of cousins and great nieces and nephews and their families.
Sherry is preceded in death by her parents, Fred Plunk and Lou V. Plunk; brother, Scotty Plunk; and father-in-law, Henry Latham Elmore.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the nursing staff on 2-Main at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, New Albany, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to First United Methodist Preschool Program, P.O. Box 854, Tupelo, MS 38802, or to The Orchard, 1379 North Coley Road, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Dan Allison Dennis, Jr.
DECATUR, ALABAMA - Dan Allison Dennis, Jr., 66, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. His visitation will be on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur, AL. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Duaine Griggs officiating.
Dan is survived by his wife, Angela; sons, Matthew and Josh; daughter, Brandy; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sydney, and Cash; sister, Janet; brother, Milton and father, Dan Dennis, Sr.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Jane Dennis; grandparents, Jeanette Dennis and John Beecher Dennis, Janie Mullinax and Lewis Mullinax.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Jimmy Ray Miller
SALTILLO - Jimmy Ray Miller passed away at his home on Thursday, May 20, 2021. He enjoyed operating his ham radio and using his call sign WA5TEF. He was a fan of golf and baseball. Jimmy was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as Stagg SGT, tank commander and he was a sharp shooter for the rifle team. He managed several finance companies before retiring and he was a member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Betty Bush Miller of Saltillo; his mother, Sarah Miller of Baldwyn; daughter, Trechia Bogue of New Jersey; sons, Michael R. Miller (Ellen) of Conquers, CA and Jason Wilson (Brandy) of Saltillo; grandchildren, Anna, Abby, Reese, Case, Frankie, Maple and Everett.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Miller and a sister, Martha Ann Miller.
Pallbearers will be Dan Grisham, Carl Houston, Mike Stroop, Frankie Wilson, James Woodall and John Mabry.
Visitation will be Friday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Meals on Wheels, First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 146, Saltillo, MS 38866.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Chester Norris
FULTON - Chester Eugene Norris, 81, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 6, 1940 to the late Lonnie Eugene Norris and the late Lourse Thomas Norris. He attended the Fulton Church of God of Prophecy. He was an E.M.T. for the Fulton Hospital for eleven years. He also worked for I.C.C., V.F. Outlet, and the Mall at Barnes Crossing. He loved his family and enjoyed playing music, fishing, and woodworking.
Services will be 3:00 pm on Sunday May 23, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Brent Norris, Bro. Jim Jackson, Bro. Hal Johnson, and Billy Joe Ewing officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm until service time on Sunday May 23, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Lynette Norris; daughter, Sheila (Ted) Tackett; sons: Brad (Angie) Norris and Brent (Misti) Norris; grandchildren: Angel Hemphill, Jake Norris, Kayla Norris, Audra (Tyler) Burnett, Faith Norris; sister, Hazel Nichols.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: R.C. and Robert Norris; sisters: Maxine Martin and Frances Nichols.
Pallbearers will be Jake Norris, Tyler Burnett, Perry Stegall, Devin Nichols, Hayden Nichols, Matt Martin.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Sanctuary Hospice for their love and care during these difficult days.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Robert Gene Pannell
ALPINE - Robert Gene Pannell,72, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was a used car dealer and had driven a bus for East Union for over fifteen years. He was a member of Union County school board and had served as president. He enjoyed hunting, sports, old cars, tractors and dominoes. He loved his family and always looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Tommy Asburn and Bro. Wayne Frederick officiating. Burial will be in Zion Hill Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Grisham Pannell of Alpine; daughter, Pamela Prewett (Steven) of Pleasant Ridge; sons, Timothy Pannell (LeAnn) and Jeremy Pannell all of Alpine; sisters, Willie Helton, Linda Roberts and Janie Conway (Mike) Brothers, Mitchell Pannell and Rickey Pannell (Brenda); (8) grandchildren, Brittany Cunningham (Adam), Katlin Prewett, Anna Claire Pannell, Bayleigh Pannell, Emma Pannell, Hannah Pannell, Karley Pannell and Kaleb Pannell; great-grandchild, Ellie Kate Cunningham; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyce and Ovie Mae Pannell; three brothers, Marvin Pannell, Norman Pannell and Daniel Pannell.
Pallbearers will be Marty Pannell, Gary Pannell, John Pannell, Bobby Pannell, Stan Pannell, Matt Conway, Johnathan Roberts, Joe D. Roberts, Jimmy Helton, Jeff Willard, Steve Willard, Bryson Grisham and John Grisham.
Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 4:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Kevin Rackley
PONTOTOC - Kevin Ferrell Rackley, 45, passed away May 18, 2021 at Baptist East in Memphis, TN. He was a good friend to everyone, never met a stranger, and was always one to make someone laugh. He loved his kids and was very active in his kids activities. He was a hard worker and always strived to give his kids the best. He loved deer hunting and spending time with family and friends.
Kevin is survived by his daughter, Kylie Rackley; son, Micah Rackley; sister, Christy Payne; stepfather, Thomas Dearman; Aunt Joyce Yates and several other aunts; several uncles; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ferrell Rackley; mother, Lyndia Dearman; grandparents, C.O. and Earnestine Moorman; Ivy and Cordelia Rackley; and his brothers, Jeff Rackley and Terry Rackley.
Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and Saturday, May 22, 2021 11 AM until service time of 12 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Ryan Moorman, Bro. Jeff Watts and Bro. Mike Westmoreland will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Allen Whitten, Lane Bramlett, Wayne Payne, Rusty Williams, Chris Underwood, John Ben Hazel, Andrew Rackley, and Brandon Clayton. Honorary Pallbearers: Andy Payne, Drew Payne, and Micah Rackley.
Dora Morris
TUPELO - Dora Morris, 86, died May 20, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Mary L. Spight
NEW ALBANY - Mary L. Siddell Spight, daughter of Otis & Katie Mae Keys Siddell, was born on April 14, 1931 in New Albany, MS. Mary professed her hope in Christ at the age of seven and joined the Pleasant Grove M.B. Church where she remained faithful and devoted until God called her home. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Rust College, Holly Springs, MS, she also received a Masters Degree from the University of Mississippi Oxford, MS. She retired from teaching in May 1992, after giving 41 years of service to educating students in both Union and Tippah County. She loved God, her family, her church and served in many capacities. Some of her ministries included Sunday School Secretary, both B.T.U. secretary and teacher church Clerk, member of the choir, kitchen committee, President of the Mission, program committee, and treasurer of the Pontotoc District Women Auxiliary.
Mary was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law Paul Wayne and Debra Spight, one sister Elois Wilson and three brothers Roosevelt, Leaunzia and James Siddell. She leaves to cherish one granddaughter Terica Jobe (Frankie) of Houston, TX, three great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Makenzie and Mason Jobe all of Houston, TX, two sisters Juliette Pulliam and Jewel Pulliam both of Beloit, WI and Sandra Gilliland special friend and Caregiver of eight years.
Visitation will be Friday, May 21st from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, Ingomar, MS Services will be Saturday, May 23rd 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church with burial in New Albany City Cemetery. The body will be placed in the Church at 10:00 a.m. Beasley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Requested by the family, the CDC Guidelines will be respected.
Eddie Gilmore
PONTOTOC - Eddie Gilmore, 69, died May 20, 2021, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
