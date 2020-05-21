Mary L. Dankins
AMORY – Mary Lucille Dankins, 86, went home to her heavenly reward peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, She is now resting in the arms of the Lord free of pain. She was born in Monroe County, August 29, 1933, to the late Billy E. & Annie Gillelyen. She was married to the late Robert Dankins at an early age. She attended school in the Athens Community and became a member of St. Paul HGDC of Aberdeen. She was the mother of the church. Mary enjoyed fishing, cooking, and sewing. She loved her family, pastor and church family,
She is survived by eight wonderful children: Robert, Willie C (Evelyn) Dankins, Albert, Jimmy (Karen) Dankins all of Amory, Mae Lois (Robert) Blanchard, Annie M. Whitfield, Betty (Carl) Dobbs, and Joe Ann Dankins, all of Amory; one brother, Arthur Gilleylen of Amory: one sister, Gussie (John) Bennett of Milwaukee, WI; 14 grands, 22 great grands, and 4 great-great grands.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Burns Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. J. O. Barrentine officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Visitation will be today from 3 to 5:00 p.m. and family hour from 5 to 6:00 p.m.
Anthony Garth
TUPELO – Anthony Garth, 59, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12 p.m., Graveside at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, Dorsey, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, May 22 from 4-6 pm, Walk thru at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “ A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Mr. Ortez Markee Williams
TUPELO – Mr. Ortez Markee Williams, 53, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2 pm, Graveside at Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, May 22 from 4-6 pm, Walk thru at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Johnnie R. Johnson
SHANNON – Johnnie R. Johnson, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on 9-10:30 prior to service on Saturday at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Theron Hughes
AMORY – Theron Russell Hughes, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home. Born on Febuary 1, 1937, in Monroe Coutny, he was a son to John Chesley and Leota Wiginton Hughes. Prior to his retirement, he worked for several years in the area furniture business and after 30 years from Babcock and Wilcox where he retired. He loved golfing and spending time with his family and friends. In addition, Theron was a vital part of the Hardee’s morning coffee group.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Lann Cemetery.
Survivors include his son, Allen Reynold Hughes of Amory; his daughter, Becky Hughes (Barry) of Splunge; three grandchildren, Joshua Hughes (Amber), Brittney Hughes, and Alison Clayton (Keven) of New Albany; four great grandchildren, Ema Cait, Draven, Pippa, and Jagger; one sister, Betty Evans; several nieces and nephews; and his special friend and caregiver, Aline Hughes Earnest.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Hughes, Charles Alford Hughes, and Leonard Hughes; and sister, Frances Ruth Hughes.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Clark, Nelson Breedlove, Henry Kyle, Vernon Goode, Richard Huffman, and Barry Faulkner. Honorary pallbearer will be Kenny Isbell.
Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
William Jerrod Walker
NETTLETON – 22, passed away on Mon., May 18, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
William Jerrod Walker was born to Melva James and Dale Walker on April 21, 1998 in Amory. He was a son, brother, uncle and friend. He attended ICC in Fulton, where he attained and associate degree in Industrial Maintenance Technology.
William Walker is survived by his mother; Melva James of Nettleton. Father; Dale Walker (Joslyn) of Tupelo. Fiancee; Constance Dunn of Fulton, One brother; Jeremy James of Ft. Worth, TX. Five sisters; Nicole Goudy (Kentrael)of Collins, MS, Ashlea Jones of Dallas, TX, Courtney Walker of Gunntown, MS, Alexandra Walker of Houston, MS, and Ny’Asi James of Nettleton. Grandparent; Ervin Pulliam Jr. (Annie)of Verona. Four nephews; Quincy, K’Lee, Genesis, and Jaxon. One niece; Addyson. And a host of aunts , uncles, and cousins.
The visitation will be Fri., May 22, 2020 2-4 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., May 23, 2020 at New Prospect M.B.C. Cemetery with mandatory policies in place. The location will be at 7255 Will Robbins Hwy, Nettleton, MS 38858 with Rev. George R. Taylor officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Steven Schulenburg
BOONEVILLE – Steven Henry Schulenburg, 75, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home in Booneville. He was born in Cook County, Illinois, on October 8, 1944, to John Frank Schulenburg and Marcia Ruth Martin Schulenburg. He had worked many years as a chief operating officer at multiple fastener manufacturing companies. He also served his country in the United States Army as a paratrooper. He enjoyed NASCAR and watching Food Network, fishing, eating Uni (sushi) and keeping up with Pittsburgh Steelers football. He loved his dogs, Simi and Molly, and visiting Topsail Island.
The family will not have a service at this time but will have a visitation on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his sons, Steven H. Schulenburg of Pittsburgh, PA, and John M. Schulenburg (Angela) of Kenner, LA; daughter, Joanne D. Jeffers (Mike) of Pittsburgh, PA; brothers, John E. Schulenburg (Dianne) of Las Vegas, NM, and Bob Cowen (Debbie) of Wilmington, NC; sisters, Marcia Grady of Atlanta, GA, and Janet Wiens (Jeff) of Bartlett, TN; granddaughter, Madison L. Schulenburg of Pittsburgh, PA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Karen Sue Irion Schulenburg.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
William May
AMORY – William May , 82, passed away on May 21, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Gerald Johnson
AMORY – Gerald Johnson, 73, passed away on May 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Herbert Head
HAMILTON – Herbert Head, 91, passed away on May 21, 2020, at his home in Hamilton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Irene Moment
BOONEVILLE – Irene Moment, 76, passed away on May 19, 2020, at Booneville Baptist Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Ronnie Lynn Fortune
TIPPAH COUNTY – Ronnie Lynn Fortune, a resident of Olive Branch with family in Tippah County, died at The Tippah County Hospital in Ripley on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was 57 years of age and died unexpectedly of natural causes.
Funeral Services for Mr. Fortune will be private with interment at the family homeplace in McNairy County, TN. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Born December 31, 1962 in Selmer, TN, Ronnie is the son of Edna Baldwin Fortune of Olive Branch and the late Kenneth Fortune. He received his education in the Pocahontas Tennessee County School System and served his country in the Unites States Navy.
Ronnie was a self employed plumber for much of his life and will be remembered as a handyman with many talents. He was a loving father and grandfather and his adventuresome free spirit permitted him to live a life that most people only have the opportunity to read about .
In addition to his mother, survivors include two sons, Andrew Fortune (Tessa) and Adam Fortune (Karissa), both of Falkner, two brothers, Randy Fortune of Tupelo and Kenny Fortune of Pocahontas, TN and three grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Rickey Fortune.
The American flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Fortune and all veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Fortune Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
