TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Helen Banks, Tupelo
Nellie Duffie, Saltillo
David Floyd, Tupelo
Sarah Lula Pinson Mays, Benton Harbor, Michigan
Captain Ray Dennis Prather, Acworth, Georgia
David Lee Pratt, New Albany
Priscilla Ragin, Booneville
Tommy Roy Sheppard, Tishomingo
Charlie Trice, Jr., Wheaton, Illinois
Priscilla Ragin
BOONEVILLE - Priscilla Ragin, 53, passed away on May 25, 2022, at her home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Sarah Lula Pinson Mays
BENTON HARBOR, MICHIGAN - Sarah Lula Pinson Mays 75 formerly of Belden, MS. passed away on May 13, 2022 in ST. Joseph, MI. at the Spectrum Health Lakeland.
She was born April 29, 1947, to Henry D. Pinson and Noble Lee Berry in Lee County, MS where she attended Belden High School and worked many years in the manufacturing industry.
Sarah married Lee Erbey Mays on June 25, 1982, and they shared in the rearing of five step-children. Erbey was the love of her life they did everything together. Although Sarah didn't have biological children she had a very close bond with her nieces and nephews.
Sarah attended Chapel Grove Holiness Church where she got saved under the leadership of the late Bishop Dr. G.T. Howell. She later moved to Benton Harbor, MI and joined Israelite Baptist Church.
Her Life Celebration Service will be Saturday, May 28, 2022 at noon at Mount Pleasant Chesterville M.B. Church with the Rev Henry Vaughn, officiating and the Pastor Melvin Pinson eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be in charged of the arrangements.
Visitation will be at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter's Chapel on Friday, May 27, 2022 4:00 until 6:00
Online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com
Sarah leaves to cherish: five step children, Anthony Mays, Earbie Jr. (Lavera) Mays, Tomika (Harland) Taylor, all of Benton Harbor, MI, Freeman (Tonya) Mays of Niles, Mi and Polara Mays of Kalamazoo, MI. Four brothers, Henry (Jeanette) Pinson of Belden, Ms, Preston Pinson of Toledo, Ohio, Ray (Willie Esther) Satterwhite and James Satterwhite of Belden, MS; four sisters, Eloise Vortice of Decatur, GA, Ethel (James) Jones of Tupelo, MS, Ollie Pinson of Tupelo, MS, and Minnie Pearl Traylor of Verona, MS; one Godson, Karl Yates of Benton Harbor, MI; a special neighbor and friend, Kate King of Benton Harbor, MI; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one brother, James Pinson; one sister, Della Hill Stuckey; five nephews, Donny Pinson, Tony Hill, Don Hill, Jeffery Cummings and Gregory Cummings.
David Floyd
TUPELO - David Ferrell Floyd, age 68, departed this life on earth for his heavenly home on May 22, 2022 in Tupelo. He grew up in Union County, the son of Ferrell and Lucille Cleveland Floyd. David was a graduate of Myrtle High School and Northeast Community College. He thoroughly enjoyed his career as a computer programmer for various industries and companies throughout Northeast Mississippi. David was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed sporting events, especially baseball and was an avid collector of baseball cards. He was also an enthusiast of science fiction, Star Trek and Star Wars in particular. David loved to travel before his health began to decline. His family was the heart of his life and he will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his wife Lillian Floyd of Tupelo; a son, Chris Floyd (Yiqin Hu) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; a host of cousins and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. John Boler officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Glenfield Memorial Gardens in New Albany. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a favorite charity or Calvary Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Captain Ray Dennis Prather
ACWORTH, GEORGIA - Captain Ray Dennis Prather, 72 of Acworth, GA died Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:30am at Brickmont Assisted Living.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Helen Prather, Acworth, GA; one daughter Melissa Prather, Acworth, GA one son Jonathon Prather and his wife Rhonda of Concord, NC. Two grandsons Justin Prather and Ryan Prather of Concord, NC. He leaves to share in his memory, one sister Jolene Cummings of Acworth, GA; and five brothers. Eddie Prather (Priscilla) Tupelo, MS; Travis Prather (Teresa) Charlotte, NC; Jarvis Prather (Charlene) Acworth, GA; Roy Prather Jr. (Debra) Kennesaw, GA; Stan Prather of Portland, OR and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Checks made payable to Alzheimer's Association can be mailed to Tiffany Pharris at 258 Lakeside Ter NW, Kennesaw, Ga 30144. If making a donation directly to the Alzheimer's Association, please note "Prather Proud" in the memo section. These donations should be addressed to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL17 Chicago, IL 60601 Attachments area. Visitation will be Friday, May 27, 2022, 12p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS, with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11am at Bethlehem MBC, Falkner, MS. the body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sigh the guest registry, please visit www. fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Nellie Duffie
SALTILLO - Nellie Marie Bean Duffie age 85, of Saltillo, MS passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at NMMC Hospice Unit.
She was born on November 6, 1936 to the late Harold Bean and the late Edith Mabry Bean. She was a member of Euclatubba Baptist Church. On September 24, 1954 she married Elmer Lee Duffie, together they raised four children.
She is survived by one daughter and caretaker Sandra Bolen. Sons, Jerry Duffie (Lynn), Darrell Duffie (Cynthia) and Mickey Duffie (Nona) all of Saltillo. One sister Brenda Sheffield of Pontotoc, Seven grandchildren Brad Duffie (Becki), Mandi Helms (Jason), Ethan Duffie (Rebecca), Matthew Duffie (Lindsay), Holli Duffie, Joshua Duffie (Loni) and Caleb Duffie (Natalie) all of Saltillo. Great grand-children.
A family only private service will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn with Bro. Scott Witcher officiating. No visitation will be held.
She was preceded in death my her parents, her husband, brother, Billy Bean and son-in-law Tim Bolen.
Grandsons and Great grandsons will serve as pall bearers.
The family asked that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the charity of your choice. Expression of sympathy my be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tommy Roy Sheppard
TISHOMINGO - Tommy Roy Sheppard, 75, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home in Tishomingo. Services will be on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 10-2 at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Allen Line Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Charlie Trice, Jr.
WHEATON, ILLINOIS - Charlie Trice, Jr., 82, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home peacefully in Wheaton, Illinois. Services will be on Saturday Grave Side May 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Military Honors at Pine Grove Community Cemetery, Memorial Service at 2:00 at MMFA Agricultural Business Center at Shannon, MS.
Helen Banks
TUPELO - Mary Helen Moore Banks, 78, of Tupelo, MS departed this life on Monday, May 23, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
She was the daughter of the late James Ollie Moore and Lily Mae Clay. She was born in Pontotoc, MS, but resided in Tupelo her entire life. She was an active member of Living Word & Praise Sanctuary under the leadership of Pastor Tony and Michelle Hereford, where she served on the Mother Board.
Helen worked for Super Sagless for over 30 years until she retired. Helen was such a joy. To know her was to love her.
Helen was pre-deceased by 3 sisters and 5 brothers.
Helen leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Charles Banks, Jr. and wife Pastor Yvette Banks of Providence, RI and Scotty Banks of Tupelo, MS; one brother Larry Moore and wife Julie of Springfield, MA; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A Memorial service will be Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Living Word & Praise Sanctuary in Tupelo, MS. There will be no interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
David Lee Pratt
NEW ALBANY - David, 63, was born July 17, 1958 to the late Carlena Pratt Crayton and Chess Simmons. He professed a hope in Christ in 2022. He departed this life on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center.
David attended W.P. Daniel High School. He was employed by the city of New Albany before he retired in 2021. He enjoyed working with his hands, and beautifying his yard. He was always willing to help those in need and he could always make you laugh.
David leaves to cherish his memories, his children: Davion Davis, Trena L. (Tommy) Hunt; grandchildren: Angel Garner, Kejuan Jones, Monterio Hunt, Keanna Hunt, Kanye Black, Chelsee Ezell; great grand Britten White; his sisters: Rae Robinson, Warrine Beard, Charlene Brown, Margie (Lester) Wray, Peggy Gray, Pennie (Boyd) Sanders; brothers Paul Crayton and Terry Pratt; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by both parents and his sisters: Carrie Patterson, Mary Person, and Sarah L. Pratt.
Viewing will be Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. There will be no funeral service and no interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
