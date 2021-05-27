Rosie Crawford
WEST POINT – Rosie Crawford, 65, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at home in West Point. Services will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Message in Me Ministry. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
J.T. Samuel Moore
HOULKA – J.T. Samuel Moore, 86, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at home in Vardaman. Services will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at New Hope COGIC. Visitation will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce. Burial will follow at Cane Creek cemetery.
Tobie Reesheda Marshall
OKOLONA – Tobie Reesheda Marshall, 45, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11am at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, Okolona, MS. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Okolona, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Billy Johnson
WHEELER – Billy J. Johnson, 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home. He enjoyed drag racing, dirt track racing, and especially spending time with his children. He was a truck driver and he was of the Church of God faith.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Jim Mooney officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nadine Fair Johnson of Wheeler; (3) daughters, Stephanie Gorskey (Marty) of Wheeler, Teresa Rainer and Susan Rodgers; son, Randy Johnson (Susan) of Wheeler; brothers, Johnny Johnson (Martha) of Nettleton and Jerry Johnson of Tupelo; (7) grandchildren; (2) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow W. and Mattie Mae Alexander Johnson; (1) sister; (2) grandchildren; (1) brother.
Pallbearers will be Ray Fair, Carl Fair, Jeff Kelly, Adam Lindsey, Andrew Johnson and Jacob Gorskey.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Bernice Collins
ENID – Bernice Collins, 74, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Tri-Lake Hospital in Batesville. Services will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021 11 am at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Enid. Visitation will be today from 3 pm to 5 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Charleston. Condolences may be made at communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Peggy Sewell Austin
PONTOTOC – Peggy Sewell Austin, 78, passed away on May 26, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Margie Anderson
TUPELO – Margie Anderson, 81, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday at 2 PM at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 – 2 Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Shelly Blaylock
TUPELO – Shelly Blaylock, 56, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:00 am at Green Street Church Of Christ. Visitation will be today from 4 pm – 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Nettleton. Condolences may be made at communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Jo Ann Jones Kimble
NETTLETON – Jo Ann Jones Kimble, 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Tennessee on December 3, 1946 to parents Vance Jones and Lucille Duff Jones. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area. Jo Ann enjoyed traveling, watching football on TV and being with her family.
Funeral services will be at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton on Saturday, May 29 2021 at 2:00p.m. Rev. Chris McCord will be officiating and burial will be at Liberty Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Rickey Kimble (Teresa) of Tupelo; Vance Kimble (Rose) of Nettleton; one daughter, Cindy Morris (Anthony) of Smithville; five grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, two brothers, Robert Jones, Walter Jones, seven sisters, Elise Jones, Barbara Wilson, Latitia Burke, Earline Jones, Bobbie Wilson, Billie Al-Rousan, and Vickie Insco. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Sammy Joe Kimble, and one brother Allen Jones. Pallbearers will be Robbie Kilgo, Cade Cook, Terry Sullivan, Allen Sullivan.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 12:00-1:45. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
James “Dago” Robbins
ECRU – James DeWayne “Dago” Robbins, 63, passed away peacefully at home Wendesday, May 26, 2021. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather and friend. He was a hard worker and helped anyone he could. He spent many years farming, working at the sawmill, working for the city of Ecru and Pontotoc County. He enjoyed gardening, and taking care of his chickens and goats. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Services will be at 11:00am Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jimmy Carr and Bro. Mike Reeves. Burial will be in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors-wife of 30 years-Teresa Robbins; children-Jason Robbins (Anita), Jeremy Robbins (Jesse), Christopher Hall (Ashley) and Tracy Eaton (Ches); 11 grandchildren; siblings-Eddie Robbins, Velma Street (Jimmy), Louise Robbins, Brenda Robbins and Jackie Robbins (Janet); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by-mother-Janie H. Robbins.
Pallbearers-Wayne Stokes, Mike Martin, Harlen Hamblin, James Sullivan, Eddie Christian and Tracy Clayton.
Visitation-5:00 pm-8:00 pm Friday, May 28, 2021 and 10:00 am until service time Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Mary Christine Weeks
TUPELO – Mary Christine LaRoe Weeks died Tuesday, May 24, 2021 at Tupelo Nursing & Rehab. She was 93 years, 1 month and 4 days old. Christine was born in Corning, Arkansas to I.B. and Monette Essie Hughes LaRoe.
It was in Corning, in the spring of 1948, that she met and married a roving, Massachusetts born, rodeo cowboy, Carl James “Jim” Weeks, Jr. For 69 years they shared life, roving from Texas to Massachusetts, and points in between, eventually making Baldwyn the home where they raised their children, continuing their shared life until his passing in 2017.
For years to come, Christine’s influence will live in the many lives she has touched. She loved working with youngsters as a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout leader. She provided child care services in her’s and Jim’s home. She frequently recalled that the youngsters lovingly called them “Daddy Jim” and “Miss Tine”. An accomplished pianist who played regularly for her home church, Baldwyn First Christian Church. She especially enjoyed being a member of the High Five gospel group along with Jim, Howard Heddings, Lunelle Miller and Jeanette Shackelford. After Jim’s ordination into the ministry, Christine became a pastor’s wife, working with him in church ministries in Mississippi, Florida and Georgia and serving as visiting missionaries in Mexico on numerous occasions. After returning again to Baldwyn in their later years she worked in Baldwyn’s senior ministry.
She is survived by her children; Sheila Ann Hancock (Billy) of Baldwyn, Carl James “Sonny” Weeks, III (Mary) of Baldwyn and Melanie Ruth Welch (Scott), of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren Molly Simpson (Joey) of Olive Branch, MS, Wes Hancock (Cheyenne) of Ft. Meyers, FL, John Hancock (Jenny) of Oxford, MS, Dawn Moore (Joey) of Baldwyn and Jason Weeks of Baldwyn; 4 great grand children and 5 great great grandchildren; sisters Eloise Kimble of St. Louis, MO, Aline Magee of Doniphan, MO and Corrine Hudson of Nappende, IN.
Preceding her in death was her husband, her parents and grandparents, a sister Melina Mobley and a much loved daughter-in-law Kay Walker Weeks (Sonny).
The family wishes to express the greatest appreciation to the staff of Tupelo Nursing and Rehab for their care of our loved one, to her nursing home room mates Mary Sandifer and Jessie Echols for the friendship they shared and to the loving and tender care provided by the staff of Encompass Health – Hospice.
Christine’s life will be celebrated on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Waters Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour at 11:00 a.m. Conducting the service will be First Christian Church Pastor Kelly Carmichael. Pall bearers will be Wes Hancock, John Hancock, J.T. Hancock, Joey Simpson, Brady Simpson and Joey Moore. Honorary pall bearers will be Robert Palmer and Kevin Cole.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Justice McCoy
TUPELO – Justice McCoy, 22, passed away on May 26, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Peggy Coker Reeves
PONTOTOC – Peggy Jean Coker Reeves, 83, went to be with her Jesus, May 26, 2021, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. She touched so many lives through her teaching which spanned over 30 years and in several states including, Florida, Louisiana, California and Mississippi. It never mattered to her which children she got each year because to her “her babies” were always the very best. After retirement, she continued to teach in Awana at Friendship Baptist Church in Ecru. Her heart was her Lord, her family, her church and the children she taught. She was known for her cake making. Most would agree she could make the best cakes which she so freely shared with others.
Survivors-sister-Pat Pannell; nephew-Steve Dye (Jennifer), and his children-Nick Dye (Bella), Jorja Johnson (Chad) and Kristen Walls (Charlie).
Preceded in death by-husband-Charles “Buddy” Reeves; parents-Gene and Helen Coker.
Services will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church. Bro. Casey Hughes, Bro. Buster Wilson and Bro. Brock McWhirter will officiate. Burial will be in the Ecru City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers-Calvin Powell, T.J. Sipes, Stark Aldridge, Rusty Cummings, Gene York and Stephen McBrayer.
Visitation- 11:00 am until service time Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the church.
Memorials may be sent to Awana Clubs #284, 15877 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.
Gene Collums
PONTOTOC – Jimmie Gene Collums, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at NMMC in Tupleo. He was born on June 20, 1937 to Frank and Betty McGregor Collums. Gene was a 1955 graduate of Toccopola High School. He was a proud Navy Veteran, having served for 20 years. Gene was a member of the Highway 15 Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder for many years. He worked for Sencore Electronics in sales and owned and operated a T.V. and electronic repair shop in Pontotoc for many years. Gene enjoyed reading, entertaining children and teaching Bible classes.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 29, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Ministers Justin Beard, Michael Wilson and Cason Pearce, burial will follow in the Guinn Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his children, Julie Mooneyham of Pontotoc, MS, Ronald Collums (Deborah) of Marks, MS and Jeff Collums of Pontotoc, MS; two sisters, Martha Jo Tabor (Eugene) of Southaven and Cathy Washington (Paul) of Randolph, MS; a brother, Reggie Collums (Faye) of Randolph, MS; four grandchildren, Griffin Collums (Alicia) of Jackson, TN, Tate Collums of Marks, MS, Tonia Orr (Zack) of Grenada, MS and Hunter Jones (Lauren) of Pontotoc, MS; and four great-grandchildren, Brantley Beverly, Alainia Beverly, Bella Grace Chapman and Sawyer June Jones.
Pallbearers will be Griffin Collums, Tate Collums, Hunter Jones, Tim Davis, Greg Jones and Justin Collums.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Friday and from 1 to 2 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
Donations in Gene’s memory may be sent to Highway 15 Church of Christ, C/O Missionary Jann Diamante, 276 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
