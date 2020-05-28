William Earl McPherson
OKOLONA – 74, passed away Sat., May 23, 2020 at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona.
William Earl McPherson was born to his late parents, Arthur Crump and Lue Ella McPherson, on June 11, 1945 in Houston, MS. He was a former policeman for the Okolona Police Dept.
William Earl McPherson Gates-McPherson of Okolona. One daughter; Madonna Hamlett of Okolona. Two step-daughters; Connie Gates of Okolona and Nicole Gates of Okolona. Three sons; Robert McPherson of Okolona, Kelby Hardin of Tupelo, and Derrick Harris of Okolona. Two step-sons; Charles Cunningham of Okolona and Gerald Gates of Okolona. Three sisters; Essie Judd of Kalamazoo, MI, Estella (Brad) Buchanan of Kalamazoo, MI, and Minnie Ivy of Okolona. Two brothers; William (Alice) McPherson of Okolona and Booker Bobbitt of Okolona. There also eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., May 29, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with mandatory walk-in/walk-out policy in place. The graveside service will be Sat., May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jolly’s Chapel MBC Cemetery with Rev. Charles McNairy officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
James Keith Fullbright
PONTOTOC – James Keith Fullbright, 60, died on Wednesday, May 13, 1960, at his residence in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1 PM at Horton Memorial Baptist Church (2130 Hwy 346, Pontotoc, MS).
James Terry Robinson
TUPELO – 69, passed away on Wed., May 20, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
James Terry Robinson was born to Cecil Blanchard on Nov. 8, 1950 in Chickasaw Co. He was retired Navy serviceman. He served for seven years.
James Terry Robinson is survived by his wife Ruby Mae Montgomery. 4 sons; James Terrell Robinson (Lichita) of Okolona, Anthony Keith Robinson of Okolona, Dewayne Parker Robinson of Okolona, and Chaz Vidal Robinson (Nancy) of Pensicola, Fla. 2 sisters; Lois Ann Howard (James) of Montgomery, AL, and Beatrice Johnson of Tupelo. 3 brothers; John Jr. Johnson (Connie) of Wichita , KS, Charles Johnson (Della) of Hutchinson, KS and Paul Johnson (Diann)of Birmingham, AL. There are 20 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
James Robinson was preceded in death by his mother Cecil (Teen) Blanchard and his grandparents, Joe and Ella Bell Blanchard.
The visitation will be Sat., May 30, 2020 at the Williams Memorial Chapel at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service beginning promptly at 2:00 p.m., with mandatory safety policies in place, with Bro. Chaz Robinson officiating. The burial will follow at the Pleasant Plain MBC Cemetery in Una.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Gene Smith
SALTILLO – Mr. Gene Smith, 72, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home in Saltillo, Mississippi. He was born in Aberdeen, Mississippi on June 30, 1947 to Roscoe Smith and Amorie Robertson Smith. He was a retired delivery driver for Coca-Cola Company. He was a member of East Height’s Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army where he served in Korea.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Houston Funeral Home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating.
Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi with Military Honors.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Smith is survived by one son, Ben (Melissa) Smith of Horn Lake, MS; three sisters, Rose (Kenneth) Nichols of Houston, Rebecca (Thomas) Scott, Mary (David) Pierce of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Abigail (Eli) Hickerson, Gabe Smith and Sydney Smith; and a special friend, James Hardy.
Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents, a twin brother, Glenn Smith, and a great- nephew, Tyler Steven Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Sammie “Sam” Stokes
OKOLONA – 69, passed away on Sun., May 24, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Sammie “Sam” Stokes was born to his late parents, Lonnie Mayfield and Lavada Moore, Stokes on July 8, 1950 in Monroe Co. He received his education from Hamilton schools. Sam was also a former employee of Conoco.
Sammie “Sam” Stokes is survived by his wife Vanessa Cook-Stokes of Chicago, Ill. Two daughters; Amanda Doss of Gulfport, MS and Alania Stokes of Gunntown, MS. One son; Rodney Stokes of Okolona. Two sisters; Ruthie Adair of Okolona and Ruby Crawford (Lavon) of Okolona. Two brothers; James “Boss” Stokes of Grand Rapids, MI and Earent Stokes (Gardene) of South Haven, MS.There are also 8 grandchildren.
The visitation will be on Sat., May 30, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with mandatory walk-in/walk-out policy in place. The service will be on Sun., May 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel Grove MBC Cemetery with Rev. Lendell Nichols officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of arrangements.
Don Lofton
FULTON – Donald Lofton, 60, of Fulton, MS died from diabetes complications February 28, 2020. A graveside service was held earlier this year due to the Covid 19 crisis but a Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday May 30th at 1 pm at Senter Funeral Home in Fulton.
Don was born in Waukegan Illinois in 1959. He was baptized in 1969 at First Baptist Church in Wintrhrop Harbor Illinois and he graduated from Zion Benton High School in Zion Illinois in 1977.
After attending the College of Lake County he worked more than 30 years for American Motors in Kenosha Wisconsin and Jeep/Chrysler in Toledo Ohio. As a Team Leader, Don was loved and respected by his friends and employees. After retiring from Jeep, he moved to Fulton to help his father Charlie until his death in 2012. He and his Dad traveled, went to doctor appointments and dined out frequently. Don said that his time caregiving his Father was the most enjoyable time of his life.
Don was an introvert by nature but he loved Alabama football, his Corvette and telling stories about his days at work and his times with his Father and his 3 nephews. Coach Nick Saban has lost his biggest fan.
Don is survived by his brother Chuck (Mary) Lofton, nephews Tim (Courtney) Lofton, Paul Lofton and Phillip (Heidi) Lofton as well as his dozens of relatives from the Lofton and Wood families. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen and father Charlie Lofton.
The May 30th Memorial Service will be officiated by his good friend and cousin Rev. Carl Lofton.
Mary Timmons
FAIRVIEW COMMUNITY – Mary Melanie Timmons, 65, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center due to heart failure. She was born February 16, 1955 in Red Bay, Alabama to the late Hubert and Leatrice Timmons. She grew up on the Timmons farm surrounded by a menagerie of animals from the mundane horses and cows to the more unusual pet skunk that lived behind the toilet. She also loved her pet goat Iggy and sheep Obidi. Her great love of horses was passed on to her from her father, Hubert, who as child she would follow everywhere. She grew into an accomplished equestrian winning competitions all over the southeast with her best friend Patti Coggins. She later graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1977 from University of North Alabama with a double major in English and Spanish. Early in her adult life, one of her favorite jobs was working as a social worker in Greenville, MS where she helped families and children in need. Then, following in the footsteps of grandmother, Delaphare Mayhall, and mother, Leatrice, she spent several years in education. She spent 10 years as the career counselor at Itawamba Agricultural High School where she touched many lives. She was known for her colorful story telling and welcoming nature. She loved getting know the students and welcomed all to her room as a respite from the grind of daily school life. After a 30-year gap, she collided again with Rick Summers, who from that point on became her partner in life and marriage. She then retired to her beloved farm continuing to care for old horses, chickens, and dogs. She will always be remembered for red lipstick, her eccentric style, and bright personality.Visitation will be held at Senter Funeral Home from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 followed by a graveside service at the Timmons Family Farm at 11:30 am with brother Gene O’Brian officiating. Please feel free to wear casual attire fitting a farm service.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Summers, daughter, Meg Hester, son-in-law, Jonathan Hester, son, Ralph Dickey, daughter, Raven Menard, son-in-law, Shawn Menard, and daughter Kendra Summers. She had 3 grandchildren, Will Carstens, Ivan Hester, and Myles Gary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Leatrice Timmons and brother, William Timmons.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Timothy Raines
PONTOTOC – Timothy Raines, 53, passed away on May 28, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Adrian “Boyd” Riddle
NEW SITE – Adrian “Boyd” Riddle, 95, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home in New Site, MS. He was born on June 10, 1924 to J.V. “Vick” Riddle and Jewel Pardue Riddle. With “Vick” Riddle being part of the original Booneville Quartet, Mr. Boyd carried on the Riddle music tradition. He lived a long happy life loving on everyone he met. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving as a heavy machine gunner in the 325th Glider Infantry Company H of the 82nd Airborne. He faithfully led his family in worship and was a dedicated member of Tuscumbia Baptist Church. His Godly example shaped and molded the lives of those he loved. He enjoyed serving his community by delivering rural mail for 40 years, helping with the New Site Volunteer Fire Department, helped to create the New Site Water Association, the formation of the New Site Baptist Church Cemetery, and petitioned for natural gas at the New Site High School and community. He was a tree farmer and enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, and watching sports. In his later years, woodworking was his passion and he enjoyed distributing his red painted wares to all he came in contact with.
He is survived by his one son, Stan Riddle (Sue); two grandchildren, Tanya Morgan (Joby), and Jonathan Riddle (Amanda); three great-grandsons, Todd Morgan, Jase Riddle, Mason Davis; three great-granddaughters, Halle Riddle, Mollie Riddle, and Laiken Dunman; one sister-in-law, Ravenelle Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, and soulmate of 70 years, Lavelle Riddle; one brother, Bill Riddle; two sisters, Juanita Michael, and Gwendolyn Chrestman; and brother-in-law, Ray Johnson.
A Graveside service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at New Site Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Ben Parman and Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charles Chrestman, Kim Chrestman, Greg Michael, Dale Michael, Weylon Michael, Stuart Johnson, Bill Riddle, and Mark Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers are Robbie Howell, John Hatcher, and Mark McAnally.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Tuscumbia Baptist Church at 1808 Jacinto Rd, Booneville, MS 38829.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Jimmie Berry
TUNICA – Jimmie Files Berry was born in Hunter, Arkansas to James Arnet Files and Ruth Barnard Files on March 12, 1938. She was the fourth of eight children. She attended high school in Cotton Plant, Arkansas where she was named Miss Woodruff County and Homecoming Queen. She attended the University of Mississippi, where she was a Kappa Delta, serving as both rush chairman and pledge trainer. She graduated with a degree in elementary education.
In 1961 she married the love of her life, Charles Troy Berry of Stuttgart, Arkansas, and six months later they purchased a raw piece of land in the Mississippi Delta of Tunica County and began to clear the land and farm. In the early days of farming, she contributed greatly to the success of the farm, including surveying rice levees while 8 months pregnant. She and Charles found a home in the rural Mississippi Delta and ultimately chose to stay and raise their family.
Jimmie was full of life. She loved to dance, and make people laugh with her quick wit. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of Tunica Presbyterian Church for 55 years where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, and was an active member of the Women of the Church.
Jimmie loved her community and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed playing bridge and world traveling with her beloved husband. She found great joy in watching her children and grandchildren play sports, and especially enjoyed expressing her disagreement with the game officials.
She was preceded in death her husband of 58 years, her son, Lee Hunter Berry, her parents, and six siblings. We rejoice in the reunion she is experiencing with these family members. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Berry McRoberts and husband Claude of Montgomery, Alabama; her son Dr. Mont Berry and wife Sara of Tupelo, Mississippi, and her son Curtis Berry and wife Lori of Tunica, Mississippi. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Claude McRoberts IV, Nan Neely McRoberts, Abbey McRoberts Miller (Scott), Katie Berry Thompson (Owen), Ellie Berry Carter (Drew), Joseph Berry, Troy Berry (Rorie), Joshua Berry, Sally Berry, Charlie Berry, Caroline Berry, Emma Berry, Curt Berry, and Mary Sue Berry, as well as her sister, Diane Files Bush (Wynn), of Batesville, Mississippi.
Due to the current national circumstances, the family will have a private graveside service. Memorials may be sent to Tunica Academy, Tunica Presbyterian Church, or Sanctuary Hospice.
Gil Dean Rutherford
RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA – Gil Dean Rutherford, 63, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Riverside, California. Private graveside services will be on Saturday at Flatwood Grove Cemetery Blue Mountain. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020 walk thru from 11:00 – 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home, 722 Coulter Drive New Albany.
Robert Wayne Holmes
RIPLEY – Robert Wayne Holmes, 43, passed away on May 28, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Michael Bell
PONTOTOC – Michael Bell, 58, died on May 27, 2020, at his residence in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Taliyah Moffitt
HOLLY SPRINGS – Baby Girl Taliyah Moffitt, 5 months, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Alliance Healthcare System in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Leon S. Davis
TUPELO – Leon S. Davis, 90, passed away on May 28, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Danny Dawson
BOONEVILLE – Danny Dawson, 51, passed away on May 26, 2020, in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Dorothy Long
TUPELO – Dorothy Long, 75, passed away on May 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Sheree Utley Whitt
UNION COUNTY – Sheree Utley Whitt, 47, passed away on May 22, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
James Henry Heard
PLANTERSVILLE – James Henry Heard, 79, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home in Plantersville. Services will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Pilgrim Rest Church Cemetery, Isola, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk Thru at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Merhundrew Clay
ABERDEEN – Merhundrew Clay, 48, passed away Friday, May 23, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. He was born on September 18, 1971, in Monroe County to James Robert & Lucille Clay.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mt. Union M. B. Church Cemetery with Rev. Andrew Kelly, officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 2-5:00 p.m. at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel in Amory.
Ester Howell
TUPELO – Ester Howell, 89, passed away on May 28, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones.
Brian Houser
PONTOTOC – Brian Houser, 51, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2020, at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson, MS. Services will be on 10 AM – Friday, May 29, 2020 at Ecru City Cemetery.
James Weatherly
PONTOTOC – James Weatherly, 76, passed away on May 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Roger “Sonny” Wright
CHARLESTON – Roger “Sonny” Wright, 57, passed away on May 27, 2020, at his residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Robert Thornton
TUPELO – Robert Thornton, 78, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Houston, MS. Services will be private. Online condolence can be sent to the Thornton Family at www.grayson-porters.com.
