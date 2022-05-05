TODAY'S OBITUARIES

HOUSTON - Lizzie J. Green, 84, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2022, at family residence in Lawrenceville, GA. Services will be on Saturday May 7 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Midway M.B. Church in Vardaman, MS. Visitation will be on One hour prior to service at Midway M.B. Church. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Midway Church Cemetery in Vardaman, MS.

WATER VALLEY - Lurin A. Campbell, 61, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m., with viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. at Martin Street Church of Christ, 521 Martin St., Water Valley, MS. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Water Valley, MS. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

HOLLY SPRINGS - Tyrone James Cook, 32, passed away Monday, May 03, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Southaven, MS. Services will be on Saturday May 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m., at Church Of Christ, 1235 Hernando Rd., Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on one hour before service at Church of Christ, 1235 Hernando Rd., Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS is in charge of arrangements.

