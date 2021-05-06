TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Thelbert J. "TJ" Armstrong, Smithville
Jeanette Barberia, Steubenville, Ohio
Hubert Berry, Pontotoc
Tommy Lee Cooperwood, Houlka
James Cowley, Jr., Plantersville
Fonzie Crayton, Jr., Mantachie
Linda Maureen Davis, Tupelo
Claudie Floyd, Corinth
Terry Wayne Gray, Booneville
Wayne M. Hathcote, Theodore, Alabama/Amory
Mary Ella Cummings Herring, Booneville
Dr. Marion Edward Hill, Tippah County
James E. Holcomb, Belden
Douglas Ingram, Memphis, Tennessee
Tania Shurden Jenkins, Golden
Jim McCreary, Amory
Evelyn Morgan Moore, Houston
Wilson Morris, Fulton
Dr. Oscar L. Peay, Verona
Jerome "Bubba" Pounds, Nettleton
Rodney Terrell Richardson, Tupelo
Donald Wayne Robinson, Baldwyn
Lindia Pilcher Robinson, Esq., Starkville
Larry Gideon Roye, Pontotoc
Charlie Patton Thorn, New Site
Fannie Shumpert Turner, Fulton
Ivory Watkins, Tupelo
Malinda Wells, Tupelo
Karen Reed Wilson, Tippah/Pontotoc Counties
MEMO
Malinda Wells
TUPELO - Malinda Wells, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Porter Memorial Garden. Visitation will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO, FLAG
Larry Gideon Roye
PONTOTOC - Larry Gideon Roye, 70, passed away May 2, 2021 in Oxford, MS. Larry served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps with the bomb tech squad on the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War. He was awarded The National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Navy Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal during his service. He served as a patrolman for Gallup New Mexico Police Department. He was a devout Baptist, lifelong gunsmith and shooter, and a novice photographer.
Larry is survived by his sister, Christy Roye; niece, Leah Lockhart and Ceara Fitzgerald; great-nephews, James and Josef Angel; close friend, Cheryl Roye, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gideon and Linda Hendrix Roye and his brother, Joseph Roye.
Visitation will begin at 12PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and continue to service time of 2PM. Bro. David Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Caleb Holt, Chris Glover, Bob Martin, Wesley Swan, Josh Williams, Byron Morgan. Honorary Pallbearers: Fellow Marines of the Marine Corps League and Friends at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion or the Marine Corps League.
MEMO, WILLIAMS MEMORIAL LOGO
Tommy Lee Cooperwood
HOULKA - 67, passed away on Tues., April 27, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Tommy Lee Cooperwood was born to his late mother, Thelma Cooperwood, on Aug. 5, 1953 in Chickasaw Co.
Tommy Lee Cooperwood is survived by his four daughters; Victora Shumpert of Fulton, Sandra Brownlee of Houlka, Shirley Gladney and Leslie Gladney of Houlka. Three sons; Cedric Gladney of Okolona, Tommie Gladney of Houlka and Christopher Gladney of Houlka. Four sisters; Georgia Mae Foster of Houlka, Naomi Betts (Tommie) of Okolona, Arlene Foster of Eupora and Lucinda Stanfield (Charles) of Houlka. Five brothers; James Foster of Houlka, J. T. Foster of Houlka, Nathaniel Foster of Houston, Leonard Foster (Hazel) of Van Vleet and Jimmy Lee Foster of Houlka. There are also 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., May 7, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be on Sat., May 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Prairie Mount Church cemetery with Rev. Phillip Coyler officiating. Please wear your face masks and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
MEMO
James Cowley, Jr.
PLANTERSVILLE - James Cowley, Jr., 48, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home in Plantersville. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery, Belden. Visitation will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Lindia Pilcher Robinson, Esq.
STARKVILLE - Lindia Pilcher Robinson, Esq., 67, passed away on May 5, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors.
MEMO
Fonzie Crayton, Jr.
MANTACHIE - Fonzie Crayton, Jr., 77, passed away on May 3, 2021, at his residence in New York. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors.
MEMO
Jerome "Bubba" Pounds
NETTLETON - Jerome "Bubba" Pounds, 56, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 2:30 pm at Mullens Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be on today from 4 pm - 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton. Condolences may be made at communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Mullens Cemetery.
MEMO
Douglas Ingram
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Douglas Ingram, 54, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at General Hospital in Nashville, TN. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 am at Greater Light MB Church Memphis, TN. Visitation will be today from 4 pm - 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors - Coldwater.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Wilson Morris
FULTON - Wilson Morris, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice. He was born December 20, 1929 to the late Wheeler Morris and the late Nola Margaret Hood Morris. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was a hard working man, an avid gardener, loved his church family and worshiping the Lord.
Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert Humphres and Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Saturday. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters: Carolyn Irene (Steven) English of Zion, IL and Renee Hanson of Zion, IL; grandsons: Steven English, Jr., Christopher (Melanie Beck) Darracott, Adam Darracott, Heath (Cassandra) Morris; granddaughter; Lorinda (David) McAllister; great-grandsons: Taylor English, Andrew English, McKade Morris, Maddox Morris; great-granddaughters: Delta Grace Adams, Marlee Morris; special friends: Albert Jackson, Junior McCarley
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene Morris; son, Richard Morris; brothers: Chelsey "Check" Morris, Renan "Cotton" Morris, Billie Gene Morris; sisters: Earner Wilemon, Margaret L. Stegall, Letha Baxter; special friend, Bill Wilemon.
Pallbearers will be Steven English, Jr., Christopher Darracott, Adam Darracott, Heath Morris, Taylor English, Andrew English, Michael Morris.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PEGUES LOGO
James E. Holcomb
BELDEN - James Earl Holcomb, 61, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born September 9, 1959 in Lee County to Thomas Gene Holcomb and Anita Herring Holcomb Maples.
He leaves behind his son, Wesley Holcomb; his mother, Anita Maples and step-father, Billy; and two brothers, Robert Holcomb and wife, Teresa and Jimmy Holcomb; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle; his father and two brothers.
The family will honor James's memory with a memorial service at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, WATERS LOGO
Donald Wayne Robinson
BALDWYN - Donald Wayne "DW" Robinson, 82, passed on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his home. He was a project superintendent for Ivey Mechanical, C S Poole and Lee Company. He enjoyed horses, fast boats and classic cars. He was instrumental in the construction of many buildings and he was so proud to be part of Bridgestone Arena, Fedex World Headquarters, Magnolia Hospital in Corinth, Veterans Hospital in Nashville, Vanderbilt Plaza Hotel in Nashville. He was a member of Parker Chapel Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will follow in East Mount Zion Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Guin Robinson of Baldwyn; daughter, Kathy Grisham of Smyrna, TN; grandchild, Jessica Lavender (Nick) of Nolensville, TN; two great-grandchildren, Layla and Annabel Lavender; special cousin, Mike Scott; his horse Buddy; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death his parents, Edward and Eura Voyles Robinson; his in-laws, Price and Eupal Barnes Guin.
Pallbearers will be Mike Scott, Billy Smith, Coy Voyles, Bernice Voyles, Ricky Voyles, Nick Lavender, Joe Roberts, Eddie Scott, Chance Hughes and Shane Hughes.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice employees, Chinah Oswalt and Leslie Tackett for your care and compassion.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Tania Shurden Jenkins
GOLDEN - Tania Denise Shurden Jenkins was born September 14, 1972 in Tupelo, MS and departed this world May 5, 2021. Tania worked many years at Schnadig until the plant closed. She then went back to college and worked at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS as a lab technician until her illness. She fought her illness up until she drew her very last breath. She had a spirit of a true warrior. She loved the family pets, Rufus & Lilly, flowers, shopping with her girls, family vacations, talks with her friends and get-togethers with relatives.
Services will be Friday, May 7, 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Merlin Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Tania is survived by her beloved husband of twenty-eight years - Paul Jenkins; two children whom she adored - Tessa and Aubrey Jenkins; a brother she helped raise-Dustin Shurden; her father - Keith Shurden; an aunt - Sandra "Mawmaw Nanny" and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Johnnie Shurden and her grandparents, Noble and Pauline Reynolds.
Pallbearers will be Terry Reynolds, Mike Reynolds, Shawn Guin, Jeff Kilgo, Perry Kilgo, Brandon Kilgo, Bunny Felks and Steven Walkley.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 6, 5-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
MEMO
Jeanette Barberia
STEUBENVILLE, OHIO - Jeanette Barberia, 67, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be at a later date in Steubenville, Ohio. Associated Family Funeral is in charge of local arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, EE PICKLE LOGO
Wayne M. Hathcote
AMORY - Wayne M. Hathcote, 75, began his new life in Heaven on April 29, 2021. Born on July 17, 1945, in Tupelo, MS, he was the son of the late Elmer Mitchell Hathcote and Eula Fay Holloway Hathcote.
Wayne grew up in Amory and graduated from Amory High School. While in school, he met and fell in love with a special young lady, Sara Lee Wiygul and they were married on September 5, 1965. Wayne furthered his education by attending Mississippi State University. Initially, he worked as a Warehouse Foreman at Kerr McGee Chemical in Hamilton, MS. This job eventually moved them to Alabama to work at the Kerr McGee Warehouse in Mobile, AL. Lastly, he worked as the Warehouse Foreman for the Mobile County Public Schools System. He was a great provider and husband, working hard so that his "Sweet Sara" could stay home and take care of the family.
Jesus and his family meant everything to Wayne. He and Sara were blessed by God with two sons. Wayne was loving and held tight to the promises given by God throughout his lifetime. During their lifetime, they were members of First Baptist Church in Amory and First Baptist Church Tillman's Corner in Alabama. He was a deacon at Tillman's corner and a member of the men's singing group, Amazing Grey's. He was passionate about giving to Gideon's International, spreading the Gospel by supplying Bibles to many across the globe.
Wayne loved his wife greatly, as they shared the same music interests, they sang in Church choirs together, and they enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Rocky Mountain music. They often liked to travel to the Smokey Mountains and enjoy the great outdoors. They were blessed with over 50 years of a wonderful marriage. After her passing in 2019, he encouraged others to love Jesus wholeheartedly and for married couples to cherish their marriage daily.
All that knew Wayne, know that he is in the holy presence of Jesus with his precious wife by his side. He will be missed dearly and the legacy of his love and guidance will live on for generations.
He is survived by his sons, Terry Wayne Hathcote (Ellen), Montgomery, AL, Jonathan Russell Hathcote (Dana), McKinney, TX; grandchildren, Steven Thomas Hathcote (Brittany), Prattville, AL, Ryne Michell Hathcote, McKinney, TX, Evaleigh Naomi Hathcote, McKinney, TX; many special friends from Tillman's corner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Sara Wiygul Hathcote; and a stillborn brother.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 1:00 pm, at First Baptist Church, Tillman's Corner, AL with Rev. Mark Griffin officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 pm until the service hour at the church.
A second service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Amory with Rev. Mark Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park with visitation for friends will take place on Saturday at the church from 10:00 am until the service hour.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to your local Gideon Chapter. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Jim McCreary
AMORY - Jimmie Lee "Jim" McCreary, also known as "Big Mac", "Papa" and "Mr. Jim", 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo, surrounded by his loved ones. Jim was born on December 9, 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Ellis and Hattie Duvall McCreary. He was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School also a graduate of Itawamba Junior College. In 1983, Jim purchased Precision Communications and he proudly operated it until his retirement in 2020. A man devoted to God, he served as a deacon at Christian Chapel Church of Christ, he also passionately served on the Heritage Christian University Board of Directors. Jim happily married Brenda Cooper on August 31, 1985 and they were longtime residents of Hatley. Together Jim and Brenda spent many happy times traveling and working together. They were blessed with 22 wonderful years of spoiling their grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 36 years, Brenda McCreary; daughters, Michelle Gray (Kimball), Silver Springs, MD and LeAnne Robinson (Roy), Fulton; grandchildren, Anna, Luke and Logan Robinson; brother-in-law, Chip May, Fulton, and Hoyal Cooper (Kay), Nettleton; sister in law, Wanda Gates, Hatley; nephews, Tommy Ashmore and Michael May; great nephew, Collin Ashmore and great niece, Morgan Ruple and a host of other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Linda May and his brother, Kenny McCreary.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Christian Chapel Church of Christ with Mr. Kirk Brothers and Mr. Jerry Self officiating. Mr. Brian Pearson will lead singing. Burial will follow in the Tilden Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be JD Walters, Sam Carpenter, Brad Moore, Caleb Nowell, Chase Surrell, and Nick Tartt.
Visitation will be on Friday evening at Christian Chapel from 5 PM until 8 PM.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to the Heritage Christian University at PO Box HCU, Florence, Al, 35630.
Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Claudie Floyd
CORINTH - Claudie Floyd, 86, passed away on May 5, 2021, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Mary Ella Cummings Herring
BOONEVILLE - Mary Ella Cummings Herring, 70, passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 6 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 3-6 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Terry Wayne Gray
BOONEVILLE - Terry Wayne Gray, 68, passed away on May 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
MEMO, FLAG, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Dr. Oscar L. Peay
VERONA - Dr. Oscar L. Peay, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Ceader's Health Center after a brief illness. He was born in Maben, MS on April 5, 1933 to Noel Everette and Mary Carrie Sisk Peay.
Oscar established Peay Animal Hospital in Verona in 1962. He worked there alongside his late wife and eventually his son until Oscar retired. Oscar was a member of the First Baptist Church of Shannon.
Services will be 3:00 pm Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Center Grove Cemetery in Maben with Rev. Mark Cayson officiating. Burial will be in the Center Grove Cemetery in Maben. Lee Memorial is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation will be at 2:30 at the graveside.
Oscar leaves behind his son, Dr. Patrick Lewis Peay of Verona; his daughter, Dr. Mary Sue Thomson (Robert) of Montgomery, AL; and 2 grandsons, Jim and Will Thomson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie Sue (Fulgham) Peay. The family would like to acknowledge and thank his caregiver, Madge Jones.
His grandsons and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
MEMO
Ivory Watkins
TUPELO - Ivory Watkins, 68, passed away on May 6, 2021, at home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
MEMO
Fannie Shumpert Turner
FULTON - Fannie Shumpert Turner, 79, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., graveside at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 5-7pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
MEMO
Rodney Terrell Richardson
TUPELO - Rodney Terrell Richardson, 51, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., graveside at Richardson Cemetery, Guntown, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 5-6pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
MEMO
Charlie Patton Thorn
NEW SITE - Charlie Patton Thorn, 76, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his daughter's residence in New Site, MS. Services will be on Sunday, May 9, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 8, 4-8 p.m. and Sunday, May 9, 1-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at East Prentiss Baptist Church, New Site, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Hubert Berry
PONTOTOC - Hubert Berry, 63, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his residence in Pontotoc, MS. Services will be on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Redeemed Baptist Church, 1091 Three Mile Road NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49507. Burial will follow at Garfield Park Cemetery, 2222 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, EE PICKLE LOGO
Thelbert J. "TJ" Armstrong
SMITHVILLE - Thelbert Junior "TJ" Armstrong, 96, finished his earthly journey and received his heavenly reward May 4, 2021. Born on July 20, 1924, in Smithville, MS, he was the son of the late Thurston and Vera Burdine Armstrong.
TJ grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Smithville High School. He was a through and through Patriot, who served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was proud of his country, had great integrity, and was a selfless, giving person. After leaving the military, he married the love of his life, Mary Inez Raper Armstrong and together they were blessed with 65 years of marriage, four children and a large extended family. He was a great provider for his family, working many jobs throughout his lifetime. He and his brother, A.V., owned and operated Armstrong Bros. Feed Store for 7 years. After that he worked 27 years driving for Eagle Motor Lines.
He loved the Lord, had a strong faith in God, and was a longtime member of Smithville First Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for over 45 years and was the Treasurer until he received his Heavenly reward. He was awarded the Layman of the Year by the National Association of Free Will Baptists. Over his lifetime, he attended over 56 conventions of the National Association of Free Will Baptists as a voting member. He enjoyed fellowshipping at church with his church family, attending meetings, and listening to Southern Gospel and Christian Hymns.
In his free time, when he wasn't farming, he was a very active man. Besides spending time with his cherished family, some of his close friends he liked to spend time with were Jerry and Jeanette Roche as well as Wayne and Vickie Weatherbee. TJ was the former Commander of the Disabled American Veterans chapter in Amory as well as a clerk of the NE District Association of Free Will Baptist Churches. TJ was a national member and Mississippi member of the Cattleman's Association and a staunch supporter of the local 4H Club. Many women, in Monroe County, got their makeup delivered to them by TJ and his wife Mrs. Inez, who were Avon Representatives for many years and he continued until the age of 93. Being a Patriot, he was a longtime member of the NRA.
A giant figure in Smithville, TJ built many friendships and touched many lives through the years. The family has peace knowing he is with his Savior. The many memories made through the years are going to be recounted and treasured for generations to come.
TJ is survived by his daughters, Louise Armstrong Jones, Fairview, TN, Katherine Armstrong Houston (Philip), Birmingham, AL. and Renetta Armstrong McMillan, Smithville; a son, Daniel Armstrong (Sandra), Smithville; 14 grandchildren, Randall Jones, Charae Smith (Harvey), Rebecca Peyton (Rick), Luke Houston (Carolyn), Paul Houston, Heather Moody (Chris), Briana Carney (Jonathan), Shanna Cole (Harry), Quena Mills, Misty Benson (Eric), Melanie Bennett (Scott), Kaitlin Armstrong, Laken Holbrook (C.J.), Joshua Armstrong; 28 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nell Armstrong, Asheville, NC; sister-in-law, Betty Armstrong, Amory; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Bro. Gordon Hart, Whitney Carroll, F.N.P, and Melissa English.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Inez Raper Armstrong; sister, Lavelle Steele; 3 brothers, A.V. Armstrong, Harold Armstrong, and Ray Armstrong; one great-grand daughter, Kierstyn Brooke Smith; and a son-in-law, Ellie McMillan.
His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Smithville First Free Will Baptist Church in Smithville, with Bro. Chris Moody and Bro. Reid Wilkerson officiating. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Maxey Cemetery, Smithville, MS. Pallbearers will be Randall Jones, Joshua Armstrong, Harvey Smith, Luke Houston, Philip Houston, Harry Cole, Eric Benson, and C.J. Holbrook. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rick Peyton, Paul Houston, Scott Bennett, and Jonathan Carney.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church in Smithville from 1:00 pm until the service hour.
Memorials can be made to the Smithville First Free Will Baptist Church, 60008 Brasfield Lane, Smithville, MS 38870.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, MASONS ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Dr. Marion Edward Hill
TIPPAH COUNTY - Dr. Marion Edward Hill, 69, resident of Ripley and retired dentist, passed away Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021 at his beloved Mill Creek lake house on Pick-Wick Lake.
Funeral Services with full Masonic rites will be at 2 PM Friday, May 7 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Denton will officiate and personal reflections will be given by long time friend, Phil Rowan. Burial will follow in Kirkville Cemetery in Itawamba County.
Dr. Hill was born October 23, 1951 in Baldwyn, MS, the oldest son of the late Raymond and Velma Johnson Hill. He was a graduate of Baldwyn High School and received his Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Tennessee.
Dr. Hill settled in Tippah County where he served his community as a practicing Dentist with Hill's Dental Clinic for 44 years before retiring in 2019. He was greatly devoted to the dental profession and even more to his patients.
A member of Tupelo Church of God and Ripley Masonic Lodge # 47, Dr. Hill had many interests outside his practice that included gardening, motorcycles and boating at Mill Creek. His enchantment with natural surroundings was the beginning of an illustrious hobby as a nature photographer.
Dr. Hill had a vivacious personality and always made people around him laugh. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM today at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by his wife, Debbie Glissen Hill of Ripley, two daughters, Bridget Davis (Greg) and Amy Goolsby (Pat), both of Ripley, a step-son Bryan Linville of Ripley and Lisa Settlemires (Scott) of Ripley, seven grandchildren, Zach, Parker and Chloe Davis, Taylor and Jonathan Goolsby, Ella and Nathan Settlemires.
The family request that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, PO Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Dr. Hill's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, MEMORIAL FH LOGO
Evelyn Morgan Moore
HOUSTON - Evelyn Morgan Moore, 85, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 24, 1935 in Chickasaw County to the late Cecil Howard Morgan and Altha Lantrip Morgan. She was known as "Me Maw" to many with her sharp remarks. She was a beautician and owner of Evelyn's Beauty Salon for 50 plus years, even up to her final days.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston with Dr. Randy Rinehart and Bro. Michael Baker officiating.
Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by three daughters; Gail Turner (Tim) of Woodland, Judy Faulkner (Teddy) of Smithville and Cindy Gore (Kent) of Houston; two grandchildren, April Hathcock of Smithville and Hunter Gore of Olive Branch; six great grandchildren, Millie, Reagan, Maisie, Ellie, Abbie and Cali; three sisters, Naomi Kelly (Billy Ray) of Tupelo, Rebecca Lou Baker (Bill) of Ripley and Cecile Barnett of Tupelo; one brother, Raymond Morgan (Rosemary) of Vardaman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Parks Moore; a brother, Howard Morgan; a sister, Wilma Rose Morgan.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Gore, Dustin Hathcock, Ray Morgan, Anthony Hendrix, Mark Hendrix, Gary Moore, Gunner Moore and Tyler Davis.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, FLOWER ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Karen Reed Wilson
TIPPAH/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Karen Reed Wilson, 55, resident of Pontotoc, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc. Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Wilson will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2PM in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home.
Ms. Wilson was born on July 31, 1965 in Exeter, CA to Lucille Reed and the late Lowd Reed. Ms. Wilson received her education in the Exeter Public School System. An independent woman, Ms. Wilson worked various places in her younger years but will be remembered as a devoted homemaker and mother to her children. Also known as Nonnie, Ms. Wilson will be remembered for her love of sewing, outdoor activities and frequent trips to Tunica.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 12PM to 2PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will be shared by 3 daughters, Mindy Powell of Pontotoc, Larisa Reed of Belden, MS, and Skye Burcham of Groesbeck, TX, one step-daughter, Brittany Wilson of Walnut, one son, Kenneth Reed of Dumas, one step-son, Robert Wilson of Pontotoc, one step-sister, Barbara Bush of Rienzi, one brother, Keith Reed of FL, one step-brother, William Bush of Pontotoc, 18 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
The family requests that memorials be directed to The National Alliance on Mental Illness for Veterans, 2618 Southerland Street, Ste 100 Jackson, MS 39216. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wilson Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Linda Maureen Davis
TUPELO - Linda Maureen Davis, 68, passed away on May 5, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
