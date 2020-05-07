Willie Gene Fields
HAMILTON – Willie Gene Fields, 65, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bethel M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on one prior to funeral service at Bethel M.b. Church Cemetery.
John Turley
HOULKA – John Turley, 63, passed away Monday, May 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Ricky L. Hobbs
WINONA – Ricky L. Hobbs, 55, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Kilmichael, MS with CDC guidelines governing attendance. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
Rois D. Shook
BALDWYN – Rois D. Shook, 78, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Golden, MS and was a truck driver for more than twenty years.
Graveside services will be Saturday, May 9, 12 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are his wife – Emma Shook; eight children – Rachel Pendergraph, Cindy Parker (James), Walisa Jeffries (Jimmy), Gilbert Shook (Georgette), Mary Bearden, Sara Jenkins (Robert), Michael Bearden (Samantha) and Susan Shook (Pepper); seventeen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren and one brother – Eugene “Clois” Shook (Val).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Shook and Mabel Howard.
Pallbearers will be Nick Bearden, Jacob Bearden, Gilbert Shook, Brandon Shook, Jimmy Joyner and Pepper Gibson.
Donald Ferrell “Don” Fortenberry
FULTON – Donald Ferrell “Don” Fortenberry, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at North Mississipi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 9, at 1 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Fortenberry family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Shelia Thomas
NEW ALBANY – Shelia Gail Murry Thomas, 69, passed away at home after a valiant and determined fight against cancer. Shelia was born in New Albany, MS on December 4, 1950 to Donald George and Helen Marie Cossitt Murry. She grew up in the Cotton Plant community where she attended Tippah Union School and later transferred to South Tippah Schools. She worked at Regions/Union Planters/First National Bank for 34 years and retired in 2014. After a week of retirement, she returned to work at Mitias Orthopaedics for several years. Shelia was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Shelia was more lovingly known as “SheShe”. SheShe always had a glowing smile on her face. Her contagious smile and positive spirit was and will always felt by everyone that she met.
She leaves a legacy to her family of her faith and trust in God. God gifted her to be an encourager to others throughout her entire life. “Live life loving Jesus” were handwritten words she left for her family. Always energetic with a “never quit” attitude, she faced every obstacle with a positive outlook while encouraging others. Always giving with her selfless spirit by always putting others first. She dearly loved spending time with her family and friends. The doors to her home were always open to welcome visitors.
She was Christian example to so many throughout her life but especially during her fight with cancer. Her family recently commissioned a painting for her using descriptive words of their SheShe. Radiant, courageous, hardworking, selfless, believer, encourager, inspiration, gracious, fighter, giving, fun, faith, family and fortitude best describe Shelia. The painting currently hangs in the lobby of Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County Cancer Clinic.
Shelia was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany and she served on the Welcome, Personnel, and Finance Committee. She was a member of the TLC Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her husband, Elvis Thomas. Her children are Melanie Clayton Anderson (Bert), Brad Clayton (Jamie), Christy Thomas Knight and Tracy Thomas Godsey (Keith). She leaves behind nine grandchildren, Hannah Grace Anderson, Hayden Anderson, Morris Kelly Clayton, Parker Clayton, Heidi Clayton, Caurie Clayton, Ivy Godsey, Presley Godsey and Mariah Wood. She had one brother Rick Murry (Rita), one sister, Tammy Murry Hill (Terry), a sister-in-law Linda Thomas Grisham (Eddie) and brother-in-law Billy Wray Thomas (Joyce) as well as several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Hayden Anderson and Parker Clayton and her nephews, Ryan Murry, Toby Hill, Tyler Hill, and Tony Hill.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the visitation will be different. There will be a drive through visitation on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Hillcrest Baptist Church. The family will be on the front steps of Hillcrest Baptist Church and friends will be able to remain in their cars and drive by to pay their respects. A graveside service will follow at 4:00 pm at Glenfield Memorial Park with Stephen Ewing officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: Baptist Cancer Center New Albany, 200 Hwy 30 West, New Albany, MS 38652
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Troy Belford
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Troy Belford, 77, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on a later day at Private Location. Visitation will be on Friday May 8, 2020 5:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
David Lee Hurd
BELDEN – David Lee Hurd, 66, passed away on May 6, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Donald Turner
PONTOTOC – Donald Gus Turner, formerly of Pontotoc, passed away May 5, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Kosciusko, MS, after an extended illness. He was born October 20, 1947 to Isaac Augusta Turner, Jr. and Johnny Mae Turner. He attended Algoma High School, and served our Country in the Unites States Navy, having served two tours in Vietnam.
Don was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He had a great sense of humor, and brought joy and laughter to those around him.
Due to the COVID 19 and the CDC guidelines, a private family graveside service will be held at Williams Cemetery on Saturday, May 9, 2020 with Rev. David Blackwell officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Don is survived by his sister, Rhonda Turner of Tupelo, MS; two brothers, Tim Turner (Gail) of Woodland, MS and Garry Turner (Terri) of Houlka, MS; nephews, Mike Ford (Kim), Gerren Turner (Stephanie), and Justin Turner; nieces, Melissa Caldwell (Tony), Dixie Lindley (Andy), Leeann Lesley (Rob), and Tanna Coleman (Jeremy); great nieces, Ellie and Abby McLellen, Cali Turner and Abella Coleman; three great-nephews, Max and Benjamin Turner and Pike Coleman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, I.A. and Johnny Turner, and grandparents, Gus and Lizzie Turner and Dewitt and Zula Mae Turner.
Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Jarquavion Holliday
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – Jarquavion Holliday, 21, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Truman Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Services will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12 pm, Graveside at Porter’s Memorial Park. Visitation will be on one hour prior (11-12 pm) to service at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Martha Christine Hatchett
WATERFORD – Martha Christine Hatchett, 85, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Saturday 10:00 am until service.
Cherry Thompson
UNION COUNTY – Cherry Thompson, 71, passed away on May 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation.
Ronald Owen
BLUE SPRINGS – Ronald Dale Owen, 77, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born in New Albany on August 25, 1942 to Herman Hines Owen and Willie Catherine Stanford Owen. He was a retired firefighter and had worked part-time for Sears. He was an avid coon hunter, a master of hounds and had even judged hunts. He was a member of Center Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at Community Cemetery in the Parks community with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Elzena Huddleston Owen; two sons, Tony Owen (Sandy) and Richard Owen , all of Blue Springs; a daughter, Gayle Taylor of Midland, TX; two grandchildren, Steven Owen and Jessica Neese (Kevin); three great grandchildren, Matthew Griffin, Beau Neese and Ava Neese; an uncle, Charles Owen (Georgia) and an aunt, Lois Coleman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Roxanne Kirk; a son, Bo Owen; and a sister, Cathy Jamison.
Pallbearers will be Terry Treadaway, Dennis Rakestraw, Perrin Rakestraw, Michael Rakestraw, Steve Hall and Kenneth Roberts.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolence and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Michael Hollis Burks
BOONEVILLE – Michael Hollis Burks, 19 months, passed away on May 5, 2020, at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Catherine Boren Wilson
TUPELO – Catherine Boren Wilson died on May 3, 2020, at the age of 89, in the comfort of her home with family at her side. She was born the youngest daughter of Luther Henry and Martha Etta Boren in Baldwyn.
She is survived by her children, Steve Wilson, Craig Wilson, Ben Wilson, and Tina Burtt; grandchildren, Jessica Rodgers, Jason Wilson, Jeff Wilson, Morgan Taylor, Drew Wilson, Blaine Wilson, Paige Robbins, Alex Burtt, and Matt Wilson; her treasured brother-in-law, Ben Nichols; and a host of loved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 55 years, Arnold Wilson, in 2006. All of her siblings died before her, including her brother, James Luther Boren, and her sisters Mary Elizabeth Bennett, Christine Nichols, Eunice Young, Bernice Outlaw and Johnnie Outlaw
A private family service is planned, to honor her wishes.
In lieu of flowers or other commemoration, Mrs. Wilson wanted donations made to a charity of one’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth Wade Funderburk
TUPELO – Kenneth Wade Funderburk, 69, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2020, at North MS Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date at Tupelo Chapel of Memories at Family Funeral & Cremation. (associatedfuneral.com).
Chris Prather
SALTILLO – Chris Prather, 52, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence in Saltillo following a long battle with cancer. Services will be on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Euclatubba Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 AM to service time. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Alvin Glenn
ABERDEEN – Alvin Glenn, 85, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Diversicare. Services will be on Saturday, May 9, 2020; 1:00 PM at Haughton Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Fay McAlister
FULTON – Fay McAlister, 96, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Baldwyn Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born May 16, 1923, in Itawamba County to Richard O. and Victoria Ewing Osbirn. She worked in the garment industry at Itawamba Manufacturing for many years. She was also a member of Verona Pentecostal Church. She was an avid reader who especially enjoyed reading the bible. She dearly loved her entire family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery with the Rev. John McAlister officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the graveside. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her son, the Rev. John E. McAlister (Becky) of Tupelo; her daughter, Dianne Scruggs (Paige) of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Jonathan McAlister, Misty Trimm, Chad Scruggs, and Jeremy Scruggs; 8 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. McAlister; three brothers, Eufford Osbirn, Curtis Osbirn, and Murles Osbirn; and her parents.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be shared with the McAlister family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Martha Dean Kramer Clayton
PONTOTOC – Martha Dean Kramer Clayton, 84, passed away May 6, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was a seamstress supervisor in many furniture factories and enjoyed being with her family and camping.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Allen Clayton of Pontotoc; 9 children, Greg Kramer (Shirlene) of Peppertown, Billy Kramer (Kitty) of Mooreville, Gary Kramer of Carriere, MS, Debra Kramer Ross (Charlotte Collins) of Pontotoc, Trisha Kramer Heatherly (Eugene) of Pontotoc, Denise Kramer Horton (Dennis) of Birmingham, AL, Debbie Clayton Hutcheson (Bob) of Alpine, Diane Clayton Moody (Randy) of Blue Springs, and Perry Clayton of Pontotoc; 21 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Johnny Gory (Betty) of Tupelo and Bobby Gory (Linda) of Palmetto; and sister-in-law, Ann Gory of Plantersville.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norbin and Dolly Clayton Gory; and 7 siblings.
A public graveside service will be at 2 PM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. David Westmoreland and Bro. Melvin Crowley officiating. A private family only visitation will be at 12 PM until 1 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: David S. Deloach, Lance Heatherly, Dylan Horton, Brian Kramer, Johnathan Kramer, Stephen Kramer, Josh Moody, and Chris Clayton.
