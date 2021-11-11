TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jerry Allen, Tupelo
Payshay Janay Michie Anderson, New Albany
Mary Elizabeth Norman Burkett, Ramer, Tennessee
Diane Ivy, Verona
Darwin "Doc" Jackson, New Albany
Fannie C. Jones, Verona
Odie Lee Lawson, Okolona
Pamelia Kay Robinson, Saltillo
Willie E. Whiteside, Jr., Blue Springs
-------------------------------------------
MEMO
Fannie C. Jones
VERONA - Fannie C. Jones, 85, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Cherry Creek Cemetery in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 4-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Diane Ivy
VERONA - Diane Ivy, 63, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Zion Church Cemetery in Troy Community in Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 2-5:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Church Cemetery in Troy Community in Okolona, MS.
MEMO
Payshay Janay Michie Anderson
NEW ALBANY - Payshay Janay Michie Anderson, 24, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at 1367 County Road 86 in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 1:00 p.m. with viewing starting at 11:00 a.m. at New Birth Community Church 408 Clark Street New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
MEMO
Jerry Allen
TUPELO - Jerry Allen, 74, passed away on November 10, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
MEMO
Willie E. Whiteside, Jr.
BLUE SPRINGS - Willie E. Whiteside, Jr., 51, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at his residence in Blue Spring. Services will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 12-3 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Mary Elizabeth Norman Burkett
RAMER, TENNESSEE - Mary Elizabeth Norman Burkett, 85, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home in Eastview. Services will be on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church - Dennistown. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Alcorn Cemetery. Masks and social distancing is required at visitation and funeral services.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES SALTILLO LOGO
Pamelia Kay Robinson
SALTILLO - The spunky, joyful, silly at times, leader of her family, Pamelia Kay Robinson died Friday, November 5, 2021, at the age of 49. Born November 21, 1971, she was the daughter of Barbara Ann Sanders Tackitt. Pamelia kay enjoyed singing, gardening, collecting wind-chimes, and walking in her yard, but her favorite pastime was shopping. She was the garage sale queen; her ability to refurbish furniture and knick-knacks was unmatched.
On November 1, 2002, she married Dale Robinson. She was a family woman through and through and adored her grandchildren and spending time doing activities they enjoyed. Although she was dedicated to her family she above all was a Christian and a devoted member of New Beginning Church in Guntown.
She leaves behind her husband of 19 years, Dale Robinson; ten children, Brittany Nicole Powers, Patience Briana Powers, Brandon Aron Robinson, Megan Breanne Barnett, Kristan Lajuan Robinson, Eddie Dale Robinson, Jr., Alisha Michelle Ernst, Audrey Lauren Miller, Tony Hurst, and Eric Hurst; grandchildren, Ayden Michael Powers, Tara Rayne Stockton, Aurelia Grace Robinson, Ataleigh Faith Robinson, Olivia Chase, Hannah June Robinson, Blake Edward Robinson, Tyler Caine Chase, Asia Robinson, Charlotte Ernst, Shelby Ernst, Jade Alyvia Miller, Avery Miller, Dusty Lee Robinson, Jr., Kaylee Hurst, Andy Hurst, Riley Hurst, great-grandchildren, Cassius Robinson, Mazin Robinson, and Alona Chase; sister, Jessica Morris, brother, Frankie Tackitt, special sister-in-law, Debra Robinson; and son-in-law, J.P. Stockton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara Tackitt; grandparents, James Velton and Bessie Leona Winters Tackitt; in-laws, Ople L. and Oscar Charles Robinson; son, Dusty Lee Robinson; grandchildren, Eden and Elijah Powers and Raymond Barnett; and sister, LaFrances Darnel Tackitt.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Services honoring her life will be 12 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. O. D. Hester and her husband, Bro. Dale Robinson officiating.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, WILLIAMS MEMORIAL LOGO
Odie Lee Lawson
OKOLONA - 85, passed away on Nov. 4, 2021 in Union City, Ga.
Odie Lee Lawson was born to his late parents, Elbert Jack Lawson and Lavada Moore-Lawson on Dec. 25, 1935 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Lawson was a retired book-keeper from Futurian and also a custodian at Okolona High School.
Mr. Odie Lee Lawson is survived by 2 Daughters; Dr. Sandra (Kurt) Lawson-Higgins of Biloxi, MS and Vicki Lawson of Booneville, MS. 2 Sons; Bobby (Carolyn) Lawson of Auburn, Ga. and Rev. Rickey (Patricia) Lawson of Senoia, Ga. 1 Sister; Lula Lawson-Williams of Tupelo. 3 Brothers-in-laws; Hal (Gloria) Heard, Jr. of Canton, MI, J.B. (Sharon) Heard of San Diego, Ca., and Charles (Mary Jo) Heard of Plantersville, MS. 3 Sister-in-laws; Daisy (Rev. H.B.) Sadler of Plantersville, MS, Arma (Joe Nelson) Seals and Joann (John) Hendrix, Sr. of both Shannon, MS. 2 Aunts; Minnie Blackamore of New York, NY and Lessie Moore of Kalamazoo, MI. There are also 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Odie L. Lawson was preceded in death by his parents; Elbert Jack Lawson and Levada Moore-Lawson. 3 Brothers; Harvey (Alice) Lawson, John (Gloria) Lawson, Elbert Lawson, Jr. and Samuel Lawson. 1 Sister; Ola Mae Gunn.
The visitation will be Fri., Nov. 12, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sat., Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Rev. Anthony Rainey officiating.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
MEMO, FLAG, UNITED LOGO
Darwin "Doc" Jackson
NEW ALBANY - Darwin Keith 'Doc' Jackson, 73, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 28, 1947, in Memphis, TN., to J. T. Jackson and Stella Dillard Jackson. He was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was retired from Southern Motion.
Services will be at 12:00 noon Saturday, November 13, at United Funeral Service with Dr. Terry Curtrer officiating. Burial will be in Ingomar Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Kathern Faye Foreman Jackson; 2 sons: Brian Keith Jackson (Katrina) of Myrtle and Adam Shane Jackson of Ingomar; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister: Mary Lynn Compton.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Saturday, November 13, at United.
In honor of Mr. Jackson's service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and service.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
