Debra “Bobo” Bishop
BOONEVILLE – Debra “Bobo” Bishop, 63, entered into Glory with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She was born June 8, 1957 to Raymond and Bobbye Jean Dodds. Bobo enjoyed fishing with her family, spending time with her family, but more importantly spoiling her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching Wizard of Oz. She was a member of the Booneville High School Class of 1975. She retired from Walmart after 20 plus years working in various departments. Her faith meant everything to her. One would find her reading her Bible every day. Bobo was a lifelong member of Liberty United Methodist Church in Booneville, MS. She was a part of the Crow’s Neck Emmaus Community Walk 80. Her and her husband, Marty, were sometimes accused of being Methocostal’s.
A Memorial Service will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Liberty United Methodist Church with Bro. David English and Bro. Stanley Shook officiating. The funeral services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Marty Bishop; two daughters, Sally Bishop (Cassie), and Stacey Allen (Timothy); one sister, Becky Barnes (Jerry); one brother-in-law, John Bishop (Ruthie); two grandsons, Benji Adams (Ashley), and Jeffery Adams; one granddaughter, Anna-Lynn Bishop; five great-grandchildren, Cas, Jordahn, Avah, Audriee, Gianna; one special niece, Andi-Beth England (Clay); and a host of other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother-in-law, Tim Bishop; father-in-law, Conrad Bishop; and mother-in-law, Annie Pearl Bishop.
Rosezella Troope
SELMER, TENNESSEE – Rosezella Troope, 94, passed away on November 11, 2020 at McNairy County Health Care in Selmer, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Dionisio Zuniga
SALTILLO – Dionisio Zuniga, 82, passed away on November 12, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Peggy Lee Mull-Johnson
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA – Peggy Lee Mull-Johnson, 56, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg. Services will be on Sunday, November 15, 2020 2:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday 11:00 – 1:45, before service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenfield Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 5024 Old Hwy 7, Waterford, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence Swindall, Sr.
ABERDEEN – Lawrence Swindall, Sr., 75, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Lawrence Swindall, Sr. was born to his late parents, Booker T. Swindall, Sr. and Susie Swindall, on March 15, 1945 in Titus, Alabama. He was in construction.
Mr. Lawrence Swindall, Sr. is survived by his wife, Lois Marshall Swindall of Aberdeen; three daughters, Susan Swindall of Aberdeen, Angel Swindall of New York, and Antoinette Lewis; four sons, Steven Swindall of Titus, Alabama, Bruce (Annia) Steele, Lawrence Swindall of Olive Branch, and Richard Swindall of Aberdeen; one brother, Booker T. Swindall, Jr. of South Carolina. There are also 20 grandchildren.
Lawrence Swindall, Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, Susie Swindall, Booker T. Swindall, Sr. and one son Bobby Swindall.
There will be no visitation. The service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Cedar Grove Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Henry Brownless officiating. Safety masks/face coverings are required.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Michael DeShon Mason, Sr.
ASHLAND – Michael DeShon Mason, Sr., 48, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Hernando Road COC 3071 Hernando Road Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Ray Williams
SHANNON – Ray Williams, 51, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born December 18, 1968 in Tupelo to Billy Ray and Coy Reed Williams. He was raised in Verona and attended Verona Elementary School and Shannon High School. He was the owner of Williams Service Center and a member of First Baptist Church, Verona. He enjoyed working on cars and racing go carts. He was an avid Ole Miss Fan and NASCAR enthusiast.
Graveside Services will be 11 AM Saturday at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Marc Bowers officiating and his good friend Chris Aldridge delivering the Eulogy. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his son, Reed Williams (Arianna) of Sherman; his parents, Coy Williams of Thaxton and Billy Ray Williams (Louise) of Verona; one sister, Sharia Matkins (Sammy) of Thaxton; three step-brothers, Mike Bost (Bobbie) of Greensboro, AL, Danny Bost (Tammy) of Chattanooga, TN and David Bost (Dana) of Tuscaloosa, AL; two nephews, Kyle Matkins and Zach Matkins (Paula); a great-niece and great-nephew, Jane and Bannon Matkins; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Maybell Williams and Cecil and Grace Reed.
Pallbearers will be Jim Johnson, Ken McFarling, Michael Hogue, Joe West, Sammy Matkins and Mike Ellis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kyle and Zach Matkins.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 – 11.
Clarence Maynard Brasfield
WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA – Clarence Maynard Brasfield, 84, passed away on November 12, 2020 at Camelia Place Nursing Center in Woodstock, Georgia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Johanna “Jodi” Dill
GUNTOWN – Johanna “Jodi” Nannette Dill, 58, of Guntown, MS was born April 25, 1962 and passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Jodi was preceded in death by her husband Perry Dill, her son Phillip Dill, and her father David Reese. She is survived by her children, John David (Zoe) of Saltillo, Daniel of Colorado, Hanna of Colorado, and Michael Paul of Saltillo, her grandson Theo, her mother Joyce Reese of Guntown, her brother Kirk Reese of Dorsey, and her sister Cindy Hutcheson of Guntown.
Jodi’s grandson Theo was the light of her life! She loved to crochet, read, and collect purses. She was a faithful member of Saltillo First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and worked with the clothing drive. She was a graduate of Mantachie High School in 1980, going on to graduate at William Carey College and married on August 18, 1983. Jodi was employed at Barnes Crossing Hyundai/Mazda. Jodi will truly be missed but never forgotten.
Visitation will be held at the Magnolia Suite of Associated Family Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 and the funeral will follow at 1:00 pm at Associated’s Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Private burial will follow services at Oak Grove Cemetery. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. Our family at Associated is very honored to have been chosen to be of service to the Dill/Reese family.
Della Mae Holloway
FULTON – Della Mae Holloway, 73, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 23, 1947 to the late Price Spencer and the late Ovie Johnson Spencer in Florida. She enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, decorating for holidays, and spending time with family and friends.
Services will be private to family only.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her 2 sons; Kelly (Lysha) Lentz, of Tupelo and Mark (Tina) Lentz of Petal, grandchildren; Steven Lentz of Tupelo, Austin (Stephanie) Lentz of Ocean Springs, Crystal (Nathan) Framer of Tupelo, Della (Jeff) Poston of Saltillo, Marshal Lentz of Tremont, Bailey Aultman of Petal, Austin Aultman of Petal, great grandchildren; Everatte Lentz of Ocean Springs, Elliott Lentz of Ocean Springs, Katherine Poston of Saltillo, Adalyn Poston of Saltillo, 2 sisters, Linda Cummings of Fulton, and Wonda (Tom) Fain of Belden, 3 brothers; Ray (Bridgett) Spencer of Verona, Jimmy (Candace) Spencer of Saltillo, and Dennis Spencer of Fulton.
She was preceded in by her husband; Billy Holloway, her parents; Price and Ovie Spencer, and 2 brothers; Bud and Doug Spencer.
Ellen Dixon
PONTOTOC – Ellen Dixon, 83, passed away on November 12, 2020 at her residence in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Daisy Thompson
MYRTLE – Daisy Pearl Thompson, 86, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 6, 1934 in Pontotoc County to Richard H. and Omie Tackitt Dillard. She had worked for Piper Industries and would later retire from Irwin B. Schwabe. While her husband, Hubert M. Thompson, Jr. served his country in the U.S. Army and later, the U.S. Navy through World War II, Korean War and Vietnam, Daisy served at home, raising the children and supporting the family.
Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at United Funeral Service with Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be at Enterprise Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Hazel Goudeau (Joe Keith) of Etta, MS and Marilyn Gibson (Roy Mell) of Myrtle, MS; one sister, Shirley Harris of Tupelo, MS; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Judy Hall; and a son, Daniel Thompson.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1:30p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Chester Harnage
BELMONT – Chester Harnage, 63, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his home. He was born March 23, 1957 to the late Willie Harnage and Hazel Beam Harnage. He was a member of Allen’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed camping, watching westerns and Fox News. Chester loved to “pester” his friends and family which earned him the nickname Chester The Pester. He was known for his generosity and always willing to help anyone in need.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday November 14, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Nichols officiating. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday November 13, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Rhonda Harnage of Belmont, mother; Hazel Harnage, his children; Greg (Heather) Harnage of Fairview, Amy (Wayne) Roberson of Dennis, and Amber (TJ) Jones of Baldwyn, grandchildren; Jonathan Hawkins, Dillian Hawkins, Hannah Kincade, Shawn Roberson, Heidi Harnage, Kayleigh Knight, Brayden Roberson, Gage Jones, Marley Harnage, Cadence Jones, and Caroline Jones, great granddaughters; Ari and Christina Hawkins, siblings; Sammy (Kathy) Harnage of Fairview, Brenda (Bobby) Waters of Fairview, Vicki (Ricky) Brasel of Fairview, David (Veronica) Harnage of Fairview, and Jimmy (Crystal) Harnage of Fairview.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Hawkins, his father, Willie Harnage, and a sister, Linda West.
Pallbearers will be Devin Harnage, Camryn Harnage, Patrick Harnage, Brandon Harnage, Jeremy Orrick, Nathan Hill, T.J. Jones, and Wayne Roberson.
Helen Hopkins
TUPELO – Helen Hopkins, 92, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Tupelo Nursing & Rehab in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday 10:00 until service time at Waters Funeral Home.
Joshua Daniel McAlpin
HOUSTON – Joshua Daniel McAlpin, 40, died on Sunday November 8, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is entrusted with the arrangements.
Cecil Beck
BOONEVILLE – Cecil Beck, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his cabin. He was born January 31, 1934, to Wes Beck and Evie Jane Trimble. He was a construction craftsman, and a U.S. Army veteran. He attended Grace Chapel Church in Pickwick. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service with military honors will be at 3:00 P.M. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Jacinto Cemetery. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by two sons, Tim (Diane) Beck and Mike (Lisa) Beck; one daughter, Belinda (Gerald) Stevens; three sisters, Brenda Schneweis, Lynda Presley and Phyllis (James) Kitchens; two sisters-in-law, Madrid Richardson and Denise Richardson; 11 grandchildren, Justin (Jessica) Beck, Jessica (Keith) Whitehurst, Derek Beck, Melody (Tim) Perry, Dana (Ben) Potts, Nathan (Hannah) Morris, Brandon (Jenny) Stevens, Crystal Harris, Devin (Emma) Stevens, Eric (Lissa) Miles and Rodney (Ashley) Miles; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Nell Beck in 2014; one son, Steve Miles; one daughter, Shelia Beck; his parents; a brother-in-law, Wayne Schneweis; and a great-granddaughter, Lunden Stevens.
Visitation will be Friday from 2:30 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the cemetery.
William Englehardt
CASON COMMUNITY – William Englehardt, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home in Monroe County. Services will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 a.m. until time for service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.
