Dorothy Gilmer
RED BANKS – Dorothy Gilmer, 80, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home in Red Banks. Services will be on Tuesday, November 24 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Monday 5-8 PM.
OKOLONA – Valeria Bailey-Gates, 77, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Valeria Bailey-Gates was born to her late parents, Rev. Robert Bailey and Dorothy Sharp on March 17, 1943 in Monroe Co. She was former employee of NMMC in Tupelo and a member of Poplar Springs CME.
Valeria B. Gates is survived by her special caregiver; Rosie Nabors. Two daughters; Sarah Cleaves and Marsha Gates both of Okolona. Daughter -in-law; Charlene Gates of Verona. Five sons; James O. Gates, Jr. (Bernette) of Verona, Richard Gates of Okolona, Dennis Gates of Okolona, Robert Gates (Belinda) of New Albany, and Tommie Gates (Jennice) of Chattanooga, TN. A special sister; Lorene Jones of Chattanooga, TN. Two sisters; Ida Mae Miller and Mada Sims both of Okolona. Two brothers; Winford Bailey (Grace) of Troy, Michigan and Herbert Bailey (Doris) of Okolona. There are 23 grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1- 3 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks/coverings are mandatory. The graveside service will Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Okolona Oddfellows cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Winford Bailey officiating. Safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
OKOLONA – Joe Lee Bowers, 63, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Joe Lee Bowers was born to Lillie Bowers and the late Jimmy Bowers, Sr. on June 13, 1957 in Monroe Co. Mr. Bowers was a graduate of Okolona High School. He also was a construction worker.
Joe L. Bowers is survived by his mother, Lillie Bowers of Okolona. Special friend; Earnestine Bailey. Two daughters; Shamika McGee (Matthew) of Tupelo and Lawanda Miller of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Two sons; Joe Bailey (Moncia) of Fort Walter Beach, Florida and Jamie Johnson of Okolona. Three sisters; Shirley Bowers of Okolona, Peggy Clark (Rufus) of Okolona, and Patricia Jones (William) of Tupelo. Two brothers; Jimmy Bowers (late Elaine Bowers) of Tupelo and Tony Bowers (Myra) of Okolona. There are also 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks or coverings are mandatory. The graveside service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Rev. Preston Everett officiating. Safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
BALDWYN – Era Dell Pettigo Lindsey, 89, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She enjoyed going to flea markets and loved to visit people, especially the sick. She was a factory worker and member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at noon with Bro. Charles Goodwin officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Danny Lindsey (Donna) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Kimberly (Kelly) Guin of Marietta and Adam (Tiffany) Lindsey of Saltillo; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Cooper, Campbell Guin and John Isaac, Lydia and Anna Lindsey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lemoise Lindsey; parents, William and Cleo Taylor Pettigo; brothers, William Pettigo, Kenneth “Rab” Pettigo and Hubert Pettigo; sisters, Cutoh Hughes and Etoyle Murphy.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Austin Cauthern
FULTON – Austin Cauthern, 25, passed away on November 19, 2020 in Marion County, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Waurene Going
BYHALIA – Waurene Going, 97, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 am graveside in Byhalia Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Reba Turner
SMITHVILLE – Reba Turner, 95, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence in Smithville. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Pearce Chapel Cemetery. You may share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
BOONEVILLE – Wanda Sue Sweeney died at Landmark Nursing and Rehab in Booneville, MS on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Wanda was born to Turner and Nellie Sue Rummage Sweeney on July 31, 1948. She graduated from Booneville High School with the class of 1966. She attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and graduated from Mississippi State University.
Wanda loved children and had a twenty year career as an elementary school teacher. Problems with rheumatoid arthritis cut that career short, however.
Wanda was a long time member of the Booneville Church of Christ. She was a member of the Freed-Hardeman Associates, serving as secretary for several years. She enjoyed meeting with the Tuesday morning Ladies Bible Class as long as she was able.
Wanda liked to travel. She recalled with fond memories a special trip to California to visit her cousin, Jerry Tennison, and his family.
She is survived by her caregivers, Jim and Jeanita Estes of Booneville and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Turner and Nellie Sue Sweeney.
Graveside services will be at Oaklawn Cemetery on Saturday, November 21st at 11:00 AM. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
NETTLETON – Jimmy David Moore ,77, passed away after an extended illness on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born in Lee County on September 17, 1943 to Willie David Moore and Mattie Sue (Culver) Moore. He was a life long resident of Nettleton where he served as a Alderman for the city for 5 terms. He was also a member of Nettleton First Baptist Church. He was a dedicated worker at Tombigbee Electric Power Company for 46 1/2 years. He enjoyed many things of life including spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, working in his yard, also playing and coaching softball earlier in his life.
Services will be a private family service Friday, November, 20, 2020 at Nettleton First Baptist Church with Bro. Bradley Geno officiating. Burial will be at the Liberty Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years Wanda Ann (Sullivan) Moore of Nettleton; one son David Moore (Lori) of Nettleton; four grandchildren Lauren Burt (Michael), Chris Moore(Hope), Leevi Moore, Braley K. Moore; three great grandchildren Maddie Burt, Owen Burt, and Coleton Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons Roger Dale Moore and Brad Moore.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
Visitation will be a private family viewing.
Donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
Online guest registration and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
George McNeal
TUPELO – George McNeal, 64, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Tupelo Health & Rehab in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 with viewing one hour before service at Askew Grove Cemetery in Long Town, MS.
Malissa Browning Cox
PONTOTOC – Malissa Browning Cox, 54, passed away on November 5, 2020 at her home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
SALTILLO – Nancy (Fletcher) Pannell, age 76, of Saltillo, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born on December 6, 1943, to Sheldon and Artle Lee (Griffin) Fletcher in Cleveland, Miss.
Nancy was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo. She graduated from Cleveland High School in 1961 and attended Delta State University.
Nancy was known for her love of the Mississippi Delta where she grew up on her father’s dairy farm in Cleveland. Nancy had a passion for art and design, starting her own interior design business, “Nancy’s Interiors” in 1990. She will be remembered in many people’s hearts as they continue to enjoy the art and designs they are left with because of Nancy’s eye for color and layout. Nancy loved to laugh with her friends, to spend time with her grandchildren and to enjoy life.
Survivors include her two Sons, Bradley D. Pannell (Jennifer Roberts) Pannell and Ash F. Pannell all of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Drew Pannell, Tatum Pannell and Hayden Pannell of Saltillo; one brother, Sheldon Fletcher of Crawford, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Pannell (February 13, 2015); sister, Betty Amerson; brother, George Fletcher and her parents.
Visitation will be 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, at the church. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors in Saltillo is in charge of arrangements.
While flowers are beautiful, the family requests that Nancy’s memory be honored in a way that brings lasting peace to others by making memorials to Sanctuary Hospice House at Post Office Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or online at www.sanctuaryhospice.org. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Robert Earl Kinkle
MAYWOOD, ILLINOIS – Robert Earl Kinkle, 78, passed away on November 18, 2020 at Loyola Hospital in Maywood. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
BLUE SPRINGS – J. D. Roberts, 84, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 8, 1936, in Prentiss County to Julius Dalton Roberts and Annabell Cox Roberts. He was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church and had served 20 years as church custodian. He was retired from NexAir. He served 26 years in the Army National Guard and retired in 1986 as SSG. He loved gardening.
There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Ellistown Cemtery with Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Lane Pickens officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Betty Jane Starling Roberts; 2 daughters: Julie Bruce (John) and Jennifer Babb (James); 2 sons: Tommy Roberts and Jeffrey Roberts (Lori); 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In honor of Mr. Roberts service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Army flag during his service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Gideons.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
David Kade “Nuk” “Blue” Dunlap
PONTOTOC – David Kade “Nuk” “Blue” Dunlap, 31, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 am until service time. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Dumas, MS.
Irene D. Kilpatrick
HOLLY SPRINGS – Irene D. Kilpatrick, 56, passed away on November 18, 2020 at her home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
R. B. Berry
TUPELO – R. B. Berry, 82, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at College Hill Cemetery-Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
BALDWYN – Alice Bonds Agnew McMillan, 89, was born on November 23, 1930 to Myrtle and Charles Agnew. She was the baby of 3 daughters and was raised on a farm in Guntown, Mississippi. Her mother an incredible seamstress, made her the most beautiful clothes and her father a farmer, taught her how to work diligently.
She married her beloved husband, Bob, when she was 18, and spent the best years of her life by his side. Together, they had a family with 4 precious children that never allowed any day to be boring or quiet. Her most favorite roles in life were being wife, momma to her children, and grandmommie to her grandchildren.
Alice co-owned McMillan Funeral Home with her beloved Bob. They worked together for many years and took great pride in serving members of their community through their business. They would both say how it was a blessing to be there with other’s loved ones as they transitioned from earth to Heaven.
Alice was very active in her community. She was a member of the Booneville Women’s Club as well as a faithful member of Booneville First United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included being with her family and cooking for them. She loved to ride horses and spent most of her free time at Walking horse shows with family or traveling in her RV. She also enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and lit up with every new great-grandchild she held.
Alice was greeted joyfully by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at Heaven’s Gates on November 19, 2020.
She imparted wisdom into the lives of anyone who asked and even to those who did not. A very strong woman, she understood that the deepest, truest demonstration of love was to offer guidance, support, and loyalty to those whom she loved. Her words of wisdom and kindness will forever be in our hearts and minds. She will forever be cherished and revered as the matriarch of our family.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Hankins and Bro. Tim Sisk officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the funeral home.
She is survived by three sons; James “Jimmy” McMillan (Darlene), Dr. Bill McMillan (Denise) and Charles “Dick” McMillan (Vicki); one daughter, Marie McMillan Beasley; three grandchildren, Brandon McMillan (Bonnie), Ginger Buchanan (Andy) and Shelbi McMillan; seven great grandchildren, Lyza McMillan, Landyn McMillan, Lucy McMillan, Georgia Buchanan, Brighton Buchanan, Jane Hudson Buchanan and Maren Buchanan; a host of nieces and nephews and a special caregiver, Shelia Burcham.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Myrtle Foote Agnew; her husband, R.C. “Bobby” McMillan; and two sisters, Jane Reed and Panny Goodson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Booneville First United Methodist Church, 400 West Church Street Booneville, MS 38829.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
SALTILLO – Julie F. Ray (76) passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home in Saltillo. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting, her flowers, going to yard sales and spending time with her grandchildren.
Graveside services are 4 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at the family cemetery at her home in Saltillo with Bro. Robert McCoy officiating.
Julie is survived by her sons, Adam Ray (Jessica) of Saltillo, Thomas Myhand of Saltillo and Timothy Myhand of Smithville; her adopted sons, Donald Reynolds of Blue Springs and Anthony Reynolds of Baldwyn; her step-daughters, Michelle Bair of Corinth, Holly Hood (Charlie) of Guntown and Sherry Fay of FL; her brothers, Roy Adams (Sandra) of Guntown, Danny Adams (Kim) of Falkner and James Adams (Cathy Lee) of Pontotoc; her sisters, Allene Graham of Wheeler and Martha Jean Riddle (Wayne) of Baldwyn; 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Ray; her brother, Willard Adams; her daughter-in-law, Darlene Myhand; her brother-in-law, Larry Graham and her son-in-law, Larry Bair.
Pallbearers are; Donald Reynolds, Anthony Reynolds, TJ, Chandler & Dakota Myhand and Benny Herring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church. (P.O. Box 306 Baldwyn, MS 38824)
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
TUPELO – James Tillman “Jimmy” Ewing, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on November 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jimmy was born on November 13, 1956 in Tupelo to James Tillman “Jim” Ewing, Sr. and Jane Bishop Ewing. He grew up in the Carr Acres Subdivision, where he developed his love for motorcycles. He spent his summers at Pickwick Lake, where he learned to water-ski. His skills progressed rapidly and soon he was known as “the Barefoot Kid” for his ability to ski without skis.
A love story for the record books began on May 29, 1976, when Jimmy married his sweetheart Becky Meador Ewing. They made their home in Tupelo, where they raised their two children. Jimmy passed along his love for skiing and riding motorcycles to his children, and they spent many years enjoying these activities together.
As the children grew older, and Jimmy’s daughter Claire graduated from college, Jimmy and Becky discovered their love for travel. Whether driving their RV or riding on a motorcycle, Jimmy and Becky visited over 40 states through the course of their travels.
He spent his later working years as part owner of Ewing Construction, a company he and his son Jamie built together.
Jimmy’s first-born grandson, Tillman, carries on the family name. Tillman was a great source of joy to Jimmy in his final years, and the two had a bond that is too special to describe with words.
He is survived by his wife Becky Ewing; son Jamie Ewing and wife, Missy of Tupelo; daughter, Claire Ewing Smith and husband, Nathan of Jackson; two grandchildren, Tillman and Caroline Claire; sister, Lynn Moore of Emerald Isle, North Carolina; brother Cary Ewing of Tupelo; mother-in-law, Anne Jones; step-mother, Lee Ewing of Tupelo, to whom he was very close to; and aunt and uncle, Peggy and Lester Crump of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Charles Meador.
Visitation will be 2 until 3 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A private family memorial service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo with Rob Gardner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801, a place that was near and dear to Jimmy and his family’s hearts. The caring employees of the Regional Rehabilitation Center embraced Jimmy during his illness, and his family will be forever grateful for the care they provided.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
William Taylor
CHARLESTON – William Taylor, 16, passed away on November 19, 2020 in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Richard Donald “Don” Green
SNOWDOWN COMMUNITY – Richard Donald “Don” Green, 67, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 pm at Booneville Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5-9 pm at Booneville Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Sinforettia Ruff
FULTON – Sinforettia Ruff, 60, passed away on November 19, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Nettleton.
Martha Jones
SHANNON – Martha Jones, 70, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 pm, graveside at New Prospect Church Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-6 pm, walk through at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.” .
Willie Lee Clark
TUPELO – Willie Lee Clark, 64, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 am, graveside at Blackland M.B. Church Cemetery, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-6 pm, walk through at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Doyce Ann Reed
LEFLORE – Doyce Ann Reed, 67, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her residence in Leflore. Services will be on Saturday, November 21 at 1 pm at Rocky Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 2 pm – 5 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Charleston. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Rocky Branch Cemetery.
Tina L. Russell Celaschi
PONTOTOC – Tina L. Russell Celaschi, 55, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 12:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.
Ebony Nicole Garner
JUMPERTOWN – Ebony Nicole Garner, 28, passed away on November 19, 2020 at home in Jumpertown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
OKOLONA – Lee Roy Parker, 82, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville, MS.
Lee Roy Parker was born to his late parents, Bill Parker and Emma Lee White on January 24, 1938 in Chickasaw Co. Lee Roy Parker was a factory worker and member of Clark Chapel.
Mr. Parker is survived by one daughter; Latasha Hughes of Okolona. Three sons; Willie “Butch” Moore (Brenda), Leroy Parker, Jr. and Dennis Parker all of Okolona. Nine sisters; Annie Griffin, Katie Mae Collins-Elliott (Louis), Dorothy Collins, Earnestine Parker, Barbara Judd (Willie), Maxine Randle (William), Linda Randle, Debra Maeweather, and Kathy Garth (Early) all of Okolona. Two brothers; Lester Parker (Patricia) amd Dennis Gates of Verona. There are also 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Williams Memorial from 3-4 p.m. Face masks/coverings are required. The graveside service will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Clark Chapel Cemetery. Safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Chasity Dayanara Gray-West
ABERDEEN – Chasity Dayanara Gray-West, 29, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 12:30 pm at Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation will be on today from 6 pm -7 pm at Community Funeral Directors -Nettleton Branch. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery Aberdeen.
Annie Collins
TUPELO – Annie Collins, 84, passed away on November 19, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
