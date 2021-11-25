TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Ruth Elizabeth Crum Akins, Oakland, Tennessee
Eddie Joe Brownlee, Houston
Rev. Dr. Ollie Collins, Jr., Tupelo
Jimmy Crump, Tupelo
Donnell Cummings, Tupelo
Randy Floyd, Booneville
Mary Heard, Blue Springs
Larry Wayne Howard, Union/Pontotoc Counties
Lawrence Irons, Corinth
Thomas Garfield "Skip" Judd, Okolona
Margie J. King, Winona
William David Matlock, Tippah County
Judy F. McCreary, Belmont
Willie Nolan "P-Funk" Nabors, Okolona
Earnest Pollard, Guys, Tennessee
Mike Rainwater, New Albany
Rickey Dean Rea, Pontotoc
Jandava L. Richardson, Baldwyn
Brenda Richey Shetler, Tupelo
Caarolyn T. Swinney, Corinth
Holland Directory for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
Mr. Gerry Killingsworth
Starkville
1:00 PM Today, Nov. 26, 2021
Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel
Visit 11 AM until Service Time at Funeral Home
Graveside-10:30 AM Saturday Nov. 27,
Liberty Church of Christ Cemetery-Michie, TN
Rev. Dr. Ollie Collins, Jr.
Tupelo
2 PM Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021
White Hill MB Church
New Temple Cemetery-Evergreen Community
Visit: 2 PM-4 PM Saturday at
Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel
Mrs. Brenda Richey Shetler
Tupelo
3 PM Sunday, November 28
Holland- Tupelo Chapel
Visit 1 PM until service time
Oak Hill Cemetery
Mrs. Ann Stubblefield Gibbs
Tupelo
To Be Announced
Rev. Dr. Ollie Collins, Jr.
TUPELO - After a long and fruitful life of serving his God, his family and entertaining around the world, Ollie Collins, Jr., the man with the golden voice, transformed from this life to the near presence of God on Friday, November 12, 2021 from his Tupelo home. He was 81. Ollie had suffered a stroke two weeks before his passing. Born on the "Old Payne Place" on Birmingham Ridge in Lee County on January 31, 1940, he was the son of the late Ollie Collins, Sr. and Annie Belle Johnson Collins. He professed his love of God at an early age at Mud Creek MB Church where he maintained membership for life. Ollie graduated from G.W. Carver High School in Tupelo in 1958 where held leadership roles in Theatre and Chorus organizations, in addition to 4-H Club. He was a part of the singing Collins Family Quintet in his youth and spent the rest of his life in music, entertainment, radio, TV and broadcasting. He married his wife of 60 years, Irma Lourene Wade Collins in New Albany on July 28, 1961. To this union was born 3 sons, Ollie III, Wade and Gronyko. He helped found and sang with the nationally recognized Golden Echoes Quartet in 1958. Ollie made a name for his self when he and his wife relocated to Los Angeles, California in 1967. They remained there for 30 years where he was a popular radio DJ working along side Wolfman Jack for years, ran entertainment venues and served as a Master of Ceremony for countless hundreds of banquets, Church events and other venues. He and Irma owned Monique's Gospel Records, Inc. in LA. After returning to Tupelo in 1997, Ollie continued in entertainment promoting Gospel music. Ollie purchased WSEL Radio Station in 1989 and remained owner at his death. Ollie was honored with a honorary doctorate after his return to Mississippi, recognizing his dynamic role in Gospel Music in the African American community and his volunteerism in communities and Churches all across Northeast Mississippi. He received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his life. A genteel man with a soft but powerful voice, Ollie Collins, Jr. made a difference in this world and his legacy will be that of a man whose ministry through music and servant hood to God and mankind touched countless lives, brought souls to Jesus and healed broken hearts and lives. He will be missed.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, November 28, 2021 at White Hill MB Church in Tupelo with Pastor Wayne Miles and Pastor Wayne Hereford officiating. Private burial will be in the Collins family plot at New Temple Cemetery near Evergreen in Itawamba County. Visitation will be from 2 PM-4 PM Saturday (November 27, 2021) at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel and from 12:45 PM-service time on Sunday at White Hill MB Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Ollie is survived by his wife, Irma of Tupelo; 3 sons, Ollie Collins, III of Tupelo and Wade Collins of Los Angeles and Gromyko Collins from Burbank, California.2 grandchildren, Ariel I. Collins and Jayson Collins; a beloved sister, Essie Mae Collins, age 99, a special cousin like a brother, Howard Monroe (Betty Jo) of Saltillo; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all across the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Nakita M. Collins who died at age 4 and his brothers, Andrew "Bubba" Collins and Moalgia "Pim" Collins; his sisters, Dorothy Williams and Nomi Collins at birth.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. The service may be viewed at 2 PM Sunday on Facebook; White Hill Baptist Church.
Jandava L. Richardson
BALDWYN - Jandava L. Richardson, 40, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Zion Community Church, Guntown, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 28, 2021 3-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn, MS.
Jimmy Crump
TUPELO - Jimmy Crump, 75, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Kimble Chapel Cemetery.
Eddie Joe Brownlee
HOUSTON - Eddie Joe Brownlee, 64, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at his residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 3-5:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery on Dixie Road in Clay County, MS.
Earnest Pollard
GUYS, TENNESSEE - Earnest Pollard, 69, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm at St. Rest Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery.
Ruth Elizabeth Crum Akins
OAKLAND, TENNESSEE - Ruth Elizabeth Crum Akins, 91, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2021, at her home in Oakland, Tennessee. Services will be on November 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on November 26, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Lawrence Irons
CORINTH - Lawrence Irons, 63, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 12:00 pm at St. Rest Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery.
Mary Heard
BLUE SPRINGS - Mary Heard, 66, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at her home in Blue Springs. Services will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Donnell Cummings
TUPELO - Donnell Cummings, 56, passed away on November 24, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Randy Floyd
BOONEVILLE - Randy Floyd, 68, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Zions Rest Cemetery.
Rickey Dean Rea
PONTOTOC - Rickey Dean Rea, 64, passed away November 23, 2021 peacefully at his home. Rickey was a loving person with a kind heart. He loved to listen to music, build airplanes, and joke around with everyone.
Survivors include his two sons, Brendan Rea and Christopher Rea; five cousins, Colburn Rea, John Rush, Fay Gillespie, Earl Rush, and Terri King; and 3 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Corean Rea; father, John L. Rea; brother, Johnny Lee Rea; and nephew, Justin Lee Rea.
Service will be Friday, November 26, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jody Riddle officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Joe Colburn, Jeff Pennington, Skylar McGreger, Zach McGreger, and David Lee Colburn.
Visitation will be Friday, November 26th 12PM until service time at the funeral home.
Caarolyn T. Swinney
CORINTH - Caarolyn T. Swinney, 73, passed away on November 23, 2021, at Jackson General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Judy F. McCreary
BELMONT - Judy F. McCreary, 77, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 27, 2 p.m. at Belmont United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 27, 11-2 at Belmont United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Mike Rainwater
NEW ALBANY - Michael Larry Rainwater "Mud Turtle" left this world for his new Heavenly home on Monday, November 22, 2021. He was born July 4, 1948 to William Rainwater and Mary Frances Thornton Rainwater. During his years at Myrtle High School, he achieved many awards including; Most Handsome, Mr. Myrtle High School, Most Popular, Campus Leader, All County in basketball, All Star, All Conference, Most Athletic, and was the very first student from Myrtle to receive an athletic scholarship from Northeast Junior College. He served our country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, and he served as a Pastor for many years in churches in MS, TN, and AR, and was also a truck driver until his retirement. Mike was so loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
Services for Mr. Rainwater will be Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2:00pm at Macedonia Baptist Church 1033 CR 19 Myrtle MS 38650 with Dr. Jeff Lawrence and Bro. Jimmy Russell officiating. There will be two visitations, the first will be Saturday, November 27 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and also on Sunday, November 28 from 1:00pm till the start of the service at 2:00pm all taking place at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will be at McAllister Family Cemetery.
He is survived by two daughters, Ginger Rainwater and Penny Conlee (Greg), one son, Michael Larry Rainwater II, four step children; Crystal Coleman, Michael Young, Terry Young, and John Walker Young, two sisters; Teressa Taylor (Charlie) and Connie Nutt, nine grandchildren; Ginabeth Willard (Zack), Gracen Maxey (Chance), Eden Conlee, Carson Conlee, Walker Conlee, Madisyn Rudolph (Goodman), Camryn Rainwater, Hunter McQuary (Ryli), Hannah Howell (Cade), and eight great-grandchildren; Jace Howell, Jeter Howell, Rivers Willard, Rhodes Willard, Conlee Cate Maxey, Wells Maxey, Arden McQuary, and Rowan McQuary.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Greg Rainwater.
Pallbearers are; Goodman Rudolph, Carson Conlee, Walker Conlee, Hunter McQuary, Zack Willard, Cade Howell, Chance Maxey, Mathew Stewart, Brad Allred. Honorary pallbearers are; Joe Allred, David McClure, Thomas Stanford, Steve Haynie, Wayne Callicutt, Mike Scott, Elvis Thomas, Joe Kizer, Eddie Grant, John Simpson, Charlie Simmons, Scott Goode, Eddie Gresham, and Dean Browning.
United Funeral Service will fly the Navy Flag in honor of his service.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Larry Wayne Howard
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Larry Wayne Howard, 43, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 12 noon Saturday, November 27 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with a visitation one hour before services.
Mr. Howard was born December 15, 1977 in Ripley, MS, the son of Larry Joe Howard (Dianne) of Potts Camp and the late Betty Jane McClusky. He received his education at Ripley High School and was employed as a roofer and carpenter in the construction industry.
A Christian, Mr. Howard enjoyed studying scriptures in his Bible, the outdoors and had a special interest in horses.
He will be remembered for his crafty talents he had with his hands and a few of his proudest accomplishments as a carpenter included LeBonheur Children's Hospital, St. Jude and working on the Ole Miss campus.
Memories will continue to be shared by a daughter, Brianna Gates of Tiplersville, three sisters, Codie Joe Howard of Hickory Flat, Janie Moore (Scott) of Pontotoc and Amanda Chappell (Josh) of Ingomar, one brother, Joseph Robbins of Potts Camp, one aunt, Brenda Walker (Larry) of Ripley, two grandchildren, Chase and Gracie Porterfield, a special friend, Collene and his loyal horse, "Tank".
The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Howard family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Willie Nolan "P-Funk" Nabors
OKOLONA - Willie Nolan "P-Funk" Nabors, 65, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at home in Okolona. Services will be on Saturday, November 27, 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Outreach. Visitation will be on Friday, November 26, 4-6 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Ave., Okolona, MS. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery.
Margie J. King
WINONA - Margie J. King, 68, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Memorial services will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Church in Carrollton, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of final arrangements.
Brenda Richey Shetler
TUPELO - Brenda Richey Shetler, 79, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany, MS, after a brief battle with Covid accompanied by complications from pneumonia. Brenda was born on September 30, 1942, to the late Mike and Helen Bickerstaff Richey, beloved East Tupelo citizens. She grew up in Tupelo, attending Lawhon School and was an active member of Tupelo Free Will Baptist Church until she moved to Nashville, TN in 1983. Brenda owned Brenda's Beauty Shop in East Tupelo for many years where she enjoyed helping and visiting with her many customers, who were also her friends. In December 1983, she married her soul mate and love of her life, Joseph Shetler. They lived in Nashville, TN where she had a brief time of working with US Airways in reservations. But mostly, she enjoyed being a homemaker caring for her family. Brenda loved sewing, quilting, crocheting and crafts and has made many special friends while enjoying these hobbies. She will be leaving behind many special handmade treasures of hers for her beloved family. She loved spending time with her family and extremely enjoyed loving on her 5 great-grandchildren. Anyone that knew Brenda loved her. She will be missed by so many.
Brenda leaves behind 2 of her children, Melanie Adkins (James Reeves) of Saltillo and Michael Johnson (Faith) of Pontotoc; her son-in-law, Frederick Flatt of Tupelo; 7 grandchildren, Bryan Flatt (Brook) of Hendersonville, TN; Jordan Flatt (Audrey) of Tupelo; Tamara Parker (Ben) of Tupelo; Brandon Johnson (Breauna) of Pontotoc; Marissa Fowler (Thomas) of Pontotoc; Michaela Mizell (Brian) of Bangor, ME; Andrew Adkins of Murfreesboro, TN. 5 beloved great-grandchildren, Julia Flatt, Olivia Flatt, Killian Parker, Atticus Parker and Swayze Johnson; her brother, Charles Richey (Jeannie) of Tupelo and many very special nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Shetler, who died February 11, 2017 and her daughter Michelle Flatt, who died September 23, 2021.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, November 28, at 3 pm, at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Bro. Matt Powell, officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and permanently archived here after. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
William David Matlock
TIPPAH COUNTY - William David Matlock, 73, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Matlock will be 11 AM Saturday, November 27, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Hurt and Bro. Dewayne Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Boxs Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Matlock was born June 18, 1948 in Tippah County to the late William and Veola Hughey Matlock. He was a graduate of the Pine Grove Public School System and was a valued furniture manufacturer for various factories including Ashley Furniture, Gentry Gallery and Benchcraft for most of his life.
Mr. Matlock took pride in his hard work and perfectionism. He will be remembered for the magnificent peppers and tomatoes he harvested from his garden and shooting squirrels from his back porch.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 6 PM to 8 PM Friday, November 26, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by his beloved wife of 54 years, Ruth Paul Matlock of Ripley, a daughter, Cindy Adsit of Blue Mountain, one son, David Matlock (Tracie) of Pelahatchie, six grandchildren, Kayla and Emma Rose Matlock, Marty and Kimberly Thrasher, Kelsey Perkins (Zack) and Dakota Churchhill, and four great grandchildren, Charleigh Jo, Remington, Kenzie, and Kenna.
He is also preceded in death by one brother, Charles Matlock.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Matlock family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Thomas Garfield "Skip" Judd
OKOLONA - One we loved so dear departed this life on Monday, November 22, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Thomas Garfield Judd, known well as "Skip" was born on February 5, 1968 in Okolona, MS to the late parents, Lillie Mae Judd Stanfield and George Bradford.
He was educated through the Okolona School System and a lifelong resident of Okolona. Skip attended Jolly's Chapel M.B. Church. He greatly loved family gatherings and hanging out with loved ones. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Coleman Judd; daughters, Alyssia Judd and Leah Coleman; siblings, Kelvin Stanfield (Trenda), Eric Stanfield (Tasha), Taadimekia Ivy (Corey), Mario Swing, Michelle Donaldson, Tyrone Donaldson (Shelia), Jerome Donaldson (Catina), Michael Donaldson (Denise), and Rickey Donaldson; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Family memorial and public visitation will be Friday, November 26, 1:00-3:30 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS. Graveside service and committal will be Saturday, November 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery.
