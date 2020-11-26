Robert Earl Kinkle
MAYWOOD, ILLINOIS – Robert Earl Kinkle, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Loyola Hospital in Maywood. Services will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 12:30 at Mt. Newell Memorial Gardens Red Banks. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 11:00 -12:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
Jerry L. Hopper
SALTILLO – Jerry L. Hopper, 52, passed away on November 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Arthur Ray Mattox
TUPELO – Arthur Ray Mattox, 63, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. He was born October 27, 1957 to Robert Stanley and Annie Mae Hall Mattox.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020. Graveside Services will follow at 1:00 PM in Lee Memorial Park with Albert Ray Bennet officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his son, Brian Mattox and his wife Traci of Ocean Springs; three grandchildren, Brianna, Dalton, and Cassidy Mattox, and one nephew, Benjamin Spear and his wife Meridan of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Spears.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Bernadene Penrose
BALDWYN – Bernadene Penrose, 56, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 4-6 pm, walk through at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Dimple Johnson
FULTON – Dimple Johnson, 71, passed away on November 26, 2020 at her home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Ethel Vance
HOULKA – Ethel Vance, 82, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Houston. Services will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2 pm at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Birdie Patton
CORINTH – Birdie Patton, 92, passed away on November 25, 2020 at home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Tellis L. Jones
TUPELO – Tellis L. Jones, 45, passed away on November 24, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Roy Burnett
LAMAR – Roy Burnett, 69, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Barbara Sheffield
TUPELO – Barbara Sheffield, 73, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native and lifelong resident of Tupelo, she was born June 11, 1947, to Leon and Maggie Elizabeth Little Blackwell. She was a graduate of Tupelo High School and received her Bachelor’s degree from Blue Mountain College. In May of 1974, she began working as an administrative assistant at BancorpSouth and retired June 1, 2013, after 39 years. Barbara was an avid reader and Mississippi State fan. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong faithful member of First Baptist Church, where she volunteered in the library.
Survivors include her three children, Andy Sheffield and his wife, Katie, of Mooreville, Jennifer Edwards and her husband, Jeff, of Florence, Alabama, and Steve Sheffield, of Fulton; seven grandchildren, Wyatt Sheffield, Ana Sheffield, Payton Edwards, Hannah Edwards, Madeline Edwards, Rachel Sheffield and Victoria Sheffield; two brothers, Ron Blackwell and his wife, Frances, and David Blackwell and his wife, Linda, all of Tupelo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years who died March 2003, Jimmy Sheffield; and her parents.
Visitation will be noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A private family graveside service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Tupelo Memorial Park with Rev. Matt Powell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wyatt Sheffield, Joey Blackwell, DW Blackwell, Jeff Edwards, Wilson Weaver and Kolten Ferguson.
Memorials may be made to the Harvest Offering at First Baptist Church, 300 North Church Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Timmy Moore
FULTON – Timmy Joe Moore, 56, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 29, 1964 to Tommy Joe Moore and Susan P. Box Moore. He was a member of First United Pentecostal Church of Fulton. He enjoyed working with guns and being outdoors. He was the computer guru and technician for everyone. He loved being around kids. He loved to explore caves. A man of much wit, Tim really enjoyed being a jokester. He had a huge heart for helping others before himself. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Army, where he obtained the sharpshooter medal for rifle and pistol.
Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday November 28, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Burleson, Bro. Jay Carney, and Bro. Tommy Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am Saturday. Burial will be at New Home Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include his parents, Tommy and Susan P. Moore; wife, Cindy Moore of Fulton; Children: Mary Elizabeth Moore, Daniel Stephen Moore, Kristy Sirmon, Tiffany Shanks, Andre Digue; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, brothers: Ted (Alicia) Moore and Tony (Kristina) Moore; aunts: Martha Diggs and Barbara (Sammy) Harris.
Preceded in death by an infant brother, Terry Wayne Moore.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Melvin Putt
LONGVIEW – Melvin Leon Putt, 77, passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at his home. He loved riding his gator, deer hunting, fishing and above all, his family. He was a member of Longview Baptist Church.
Services will be at 12:00 pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Matt Russell will officiate. Burial will be in the Longview Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivor-Wife-Delone Putt; children-Scotty Putt (Cindy), Gary Putt, Tammi Alexander (Tim), Jason Putt (Jessica) and Justin Putt (Jessica); sister-Mary Jo Patterson (Billy Rex); 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren.
Preceded in death by-parents-Clifford and Leola Putt; son-Michael Putt.
Pallbearers-Cody Putt, Shane Putt, Nathan Putt, Tyler Putt, Colton Harris, Ethan Watts and Michael Delprete.
Visitation-10:00 am until service time.
