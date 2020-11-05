James Henry Beard
BYHALIA – James Henry Beard, 91, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home in Byhalia. Graveside services will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 11:00 at Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery, 3193 Marianna Rd., Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Jim Whitley
MONROE, GEORGIA – James “Jim” Thomas Whitley, age 84, of Monroe, GA, passed away on November 3, 2020. He was born in Walton County on May 31, 1936 to the late Annie Williams Whitley and the late Arthur Whitley. He was preceded in death by his first wife, the late Patricia Whitley.
He is survived by wife, Barbara “Lou” Whitley of Monroe; sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and Ginger Whitley of Monroe; Ken and Jobeth Akins of Ripley, MS; brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Linda Whitley of El Paso, TX; grandchildren: Haley and Matthew McDonald of Dacula, GA, Micah and Hailey Whitley of Eagle, CO, Chancey Whitley of Monroe, Kinnon Akins of Ripley, MS, Benjamin Akins of Ripley, MS; great grandchildren: Molly Grace McDonald, Charlotte Anne McDonald, and Baker Whitley.
A visitation and funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Walker Baptist Church. The visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm, and the funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jeff Box officiating. Interment will follow at Queen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Walker Baptist Church (PO Box 885, Monroe, GA 30655).
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Myrtle Moore
FULTON – Myrtle Whitehead Moore, 82, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born September 29, 1938 to the late Garvin Whitehead and the late Pauline Hammet Whitehead. She enjoyed gardening, working outside and taking care of her family.
Services and visitation will be private. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Shelby Dean Moore of Fulton; daughter, Janice (Danny) Johnson; 3 sons, Tony (Pam) Moore of Fulton, Paul Dean (Mary) Moore of Mantachie, and Sonny Lee Moore of Fulton; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Junior Whitehead.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Doris Newborn
BOONEVILLE – Doris Charlene Newborn, 93, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Booneville on January 3, 1927, to William Lawrence Stoment and Arrie Belle Clark Stoment. She enjoyed collecting dolls and loved her family. She was a devout Christian, a member of West Booneville Church of Christ, and a gem to her family.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Doles and Bro. Brian Meade officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 until 1:00 PM at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Snowdown Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her sons, Woodie Newborn of Booneville, William Dale Newborn (Glenda) of Jasper, AL, Kenny Newborn (Peggy) of Mantachie, and Ray Newborn (Tom Kinsella) of Cleveland, OH; one daughter, Becky Wilhite of Booneville; one grandchild, Scottie Newborn; five great-grandchildren, Brodie Newborn, Alli Newborn, Carter Newborn, Maddie Newborn, and Layla Newborn, all of Jasper, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Nancy Wilhite; and a grandson, Michael Newborn.
Pallbearers will be Brodie Newborn, Carter Newborn, Scottie Newborn, Dillon Rogers, Devin Michael, and David McCalmon.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Elizabeth “Liz” Morrow
FULTON – Elizabeth “Liz” Morrow, 90, passed away on November 5, 2020 at her home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Steven Alan Wilson
UNION COUNTY – Steven Alan Wilson, 73, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Private family services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Wilson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Metta Johnson
BALDWYN – Metta Johnson, 63, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from noon until service time at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
Brittany Bullock
BALDWYN – Brittany Nicole Bullock passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 28. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. Brittany was a light in each of our lives and she will be missed and loved always and forever.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery.
She is survived by her parents, Tracy and Bobby Bullock, Sherry Phillips and Henry Hamblin; brothers and sisters, Krista and Doug Jones, Tyler and Morgan Bullock and James Bullock; four young children, Allen, Damon, Logan and Daryl; host of aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Pennie Martin and a niece, Dixie Jones.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Burnett, Jonathan Phillips, Lee Oswalt, Mark Curry, Larry Bullock, Henry Hamblin and Douglas Jones.
Visitation will be Saturday at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:00 – 11 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Jerry Sims
AMORY – Jerry Sims, 80, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Hedland, AL. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is assisting locally.
Barry R. Anderson
CORINTH – Barry R. Anderson, 58, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Dorothy Louise “MaDot” Bogan
SHANNON – Dorothy Louise “MaDot” Bogan, 70, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at New Salem Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook atwww.agnewandsons.com.
William Earl Vick
RIPLEY – William Earl Vick, 83, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Criswell Cemetery.
Doris Roberts
TUPELO – Marion Doris Roberts, 85, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Griffis House of Traceway Retirement Community. She was born at home in Lee County on July 12, 1935 to Albert Herring and Gertha Nell Bishop Herring. Doris went to Saltillo High School and graduated in 1953. She went to work at J.J. Rogers and Sons as Mr. Gayle Rogers’ private secretary. It was there she met the love of her life, Bobby Jean Roberts. They married March 19, 1954. Doris was a member of East Main Church of Christ and attended Skyline Church of Christ. She enjoyed country music, “Wheel of Fortune”, flowers and chocolate. She was a talented artist and wrote poetry.
Doris and Bobby had three children; one son, Rickey Roberts (Linda) of Mooreville; two daughters, Christy Drake (David) of Nettleton and Kitzi Sprinkle (David) of Warrenton, Georgia; one granddaughter, Audrey Sprinkle of Warrenton, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Bobby Roberts; her parents; and one sister, Pauline Hopkins
The family will honor her life with a private service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Minister Troy McNutt officiating. Burial will be in Mayfield Church of Christ Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Roberts, David Drake, David Sprinkle, Stanley Kelly, Dr. Charles Kelly, and Larry Presley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eggville Church of Christ. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Hollis Ray Wilemon
FULTON – Hollis Ray Wilemon, 73, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. He was born August 28, 1947 in Itawamba County to Hollis and Vera Blanton Wilemon. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Fulton. He enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling, and listening to gospel music. He especially loved his dog, Cindy.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Survivors include one sister, Thelma Wynn (Mickey); one niece, Jennifer Roberts; one great nephew, Anthony Mitchell, all of Fulton; several cousins and other family members.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Eulala Wilemon; and his parents.
Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time a McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Carson Dewayne Magill
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Carson Dewayne Magill, 62, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Grenada Health & Rehabilitation Center in Grenada. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Paul Dunahoo
BOONEVILLE – Paul Dunahoo, 54, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday at 2:00 at Prospect Church. Visitation will be on 1:00 until service time.
