Gullie R. Harris
HOLLY SPRINGS/LAWS HILL COMMUNITY – Gullie R. Harris, 74, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Mt Comfort CME Church 120 Mt Comfort Rd Waterford, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2 at the church 10:00 a.m. until service. Burial will follow at Mt Comfort Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Terri Morton
ABERDEEN – Terri Morton, 60, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Belle Memorial F.H. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home.
Martavis Smith
HOLLY SPRINGS – Martavis Smith, 16, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Wild Cat Bottom Cove in Red Banks. Services will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019 2:00 p.m. at H.W. Byers School 4178 Hwy 72 East Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Berachah COGIC 1911 Taska Rd Red Banks, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home Of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Patricia “Pat” Anne Emerson Thompson
TUPELO – Patricia ‘Pat” Anne Emerson Thompson, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 29, 2019. She was born March 15, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late J. B. and Margaret Emerson.
Pat resided in Tupelo with her husband of 57 years, Jim. Pat was a homemaker and also served many years in the mortgage loan industry, retiring from Deposit Guaranty in 1993. She was a long time member of Wesley United Methodist Church and later attended The Orchard.
Pat loved riding and taking care of her horses. Later in life, she volunteered for Women First Resource Center. She loved playing bridge and was a member of a wonderful bridge group of ladies for almost 40 years. Another blessing in her life was her Tuesday lunch Bible Study who have been meeting faithfully for many years. Pat loved her family, especially her grandchildren and new great-grandchild. She served Christ and others with her sweet, quiet spirit. She was a loyal friend and loving Mother and Grandmother who selflessly gave her time and support to all those around her.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Jim Thompson of Tupelo; son, Jim Thompson (Nori) of Yokohama, Japan
two daughters; Beth Holliman (Skipper) of Tupelo, and Pam Milam (Billy) of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Pete Emerson (Barbara) of Portland, Oregon; nine grandchildren, Emerson Paton (Connor) of Birmingham, Alabama
Kyle Holliman of Nashville, Tennessee, Sarah and Katherine Holliman of Tupelo, Will, Macie and Madison Milam of Atlanta, Georgia, Ken and Emmy Thompson of Yokohama; and great-grandchild, Holliman Paton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles David Thompson and her brother Gary Emerson.
Visitation will be from 10 until service time Friday, November 1, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 12 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E.Pegues.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia’s name to MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave, Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Dorries J McKinney
NEW ALBANY – Dorries J McKinney, 81, passed away on October 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Vanessa Harding
TUPELO – Vanessa Harding, 60, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Poplar C.M. E. Church Saltillo, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Gerald L. “Yank” Stanford
BREWER COMMUNITY – Gerald L. “Yank” Stanford, 79, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence. He was born and raised in Flora, Illinois to Harry R and Mildred McGrew Stanford. He worked as a cross country pipeline welder for the Local Union 798 based out of Tulsa, Oklahoma until his retirement. He later moved to the Brewer Community with his wife. He was an avid coon and quail hunter. Gerald was a member of Brewer Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of almost 58 years, Evelyn Stanford; daughter, Shelley Stanford of Montreal; son, Justin Stanford and his wife, Kim of Foristell, Missouri; three grandchildren, Jerry and Kendal Stanford and Michael Simmons all of Foristell; sister, Sue Pettit and her husband, Dave of Flora; brother, Bill Stanford and his wife, Jane of Flora; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dick Stanford.
There will be no formal services at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfunerlahome.com.
ammy Prentiss
BOONEVILLE – Tammy Prentiss, 59, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Booneville Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 until 3:00 PM at Booneville Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Ray Silas
TURON COMMUNITY – Ray Silas, 71, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at his residence in the Turon Community. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 12:00 PM until the service hour at The Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Turon Cemetery, Turon Community, MS.
Charles Parker
NEW ALBANY – Charles Eron Parker, 85, passed away on October 31, 2019 at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 p.m. with a A Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. at Fredonia Baptist Church. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. A complete obit will follow.
Nathan Hill
TUPELO – Nathan Hill, 46, passed away on October 31, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Robert Holmes
CHARLESTON – Robert Holmes, 21, passed away on October 29, 2019, at his residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
James “Jimmy” Collins
SHANNON – James “Jimmy” Collins, 78, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his home in Shannon. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2, 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Annie Pearl Adams
NETTLETON – Annie Pearl Adams, 85, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2019, at Tupelo Nursung and Rehab Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Noon at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary in the J.W. Porter Chapel. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Center Hill Cemetery, Plantersville, MS. Online condolences can be made to the Adams Family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Harry Lewis Grayson, Jr.
TUPELO – Retired Captain of the Tupelo Fire Department, Harry L. Grayson, Jr., passed away at the Diversicare of Tupelo surrounded by the love of family on October 25, 2019.
He was a life-long member of Springhill M.B. Church where he serviced as Trustee. He was a 1969 graduate from George Washington Carver High School where he was in the band, on the football and baseball team a member of the Hi-Y Club and the Spanish Club. He attend Jackson State University later graduating from Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. He was elected to the Board of the Lee County Election Commissioner District Four from 2002 until 2014.
His worked affiliations before retiring was with the Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary and the City of Tupelo. Some of Harry’s other affiliations were, NAACP, Henry Hamilton Elks Lodge #782 and a 32 degree Mason with Master Mason of the St. James Masonic Lodge.
Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Springhill M.B. Church at Noon with the Pastor Rickey Bogan, Officiating and Rev. Gary Long , Sr., eulogist.
Interment will follow in the Porter’s Memorial Park with the staff of Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary in charge of the arrangement.
Viewing will be held at the Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary in the J.W. Porter’s Chapel, 5:00 until 7:00 on Friday , November 1, 2019 and at the church one hour prior to service.
Online Condolence can be made to the Grayson Family at www.grayson-porters.com
He is survived by his three son’s Larry Waites (Linda), of Osyka, MS., Harry L. Grayson III (Heather) and Adrian Grayson of Tupelo, MS; two grandchildren, Me’leka Grayson Westmoreland, Harry L. Grayson IV; two brothers, Roy Grayson (Katherine) of Palmdale, CA., Charles O. Grayson (Maribel) of Columbus, OH; three sisters, Mattie Dyer (Milton) of Detroit, MI, Sarita Witherspoon and Jacque Grayson of Tupelo, MS., one uncle, Robert Grayson of Hawthorne, CA.; one aunt Darletha Grayson and Deloris LaGrone of Tupelo, MS;other relatives.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry L. Grayson, Sr. and Valeria Porter Grayson, his wife, Dorothy Houston Grayson, one grandchild, Caryanna, one brother, Frederick Porter Grayson and one sister, Althea Grayson Banks.
William Troy Pannell
TIPPAH COUNTY – William Troy Pannell, 63, passed away on October 31, 2019, at his residence in Walnut. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Christopher Richard Smaglick
AMORY – Christopher Richard Smaglick, 57, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore, in Amory. Services will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 7:30 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Visitation will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Mary Holliday Pennington
HAMILTON – Mary Holliday Pennington, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her residence in Hamilton. Services will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Visitation will be on 10:00 A.M. until service time Monday, November 4, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sulligent, Al.
