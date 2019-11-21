Albert Devon Spearman
SHANNON – Albert Devon Spearman, 60, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.
Albert D. Spearman was born to his late parents, Webster Spearman and Martha Gamble on May 24, 1959 in Lee County.
He lived in Chicago, Illinois for a number of years. Mr. Spearman was a self employed roofer.
Mr. Albert D. Spearman is survived by two daughters, Hannah Spearman of Chicago, Illinois and Alviona Spearman of Georgia; Five sons, Isaiah Dawson of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elijah Spearman of Las Vegas, Nevada, Joshua Spearman of Las Vegas, Nevada, Noah Spearman of Florida, Jonathon Spearman of Chicago, Illinois, and Albert Devon Spearman, Jr. of Georgia; Three sisters, Barbara Fells (Raynold) of Shannon, Mississippi, Paulette Spearman of Shannon, MS, and Edna McAllister of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There are 10 grandchildren. Mr. Spearman was proceeded in death by his parents; two sisters, Shoron Bogan, Vickie Spearman and one brother, Cordell Spearman.
The visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope MBC with Rev. Hazel Long officiating. The burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Donnie Mae Starks
BALDWYN – Donnie Mae Starks, 87, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew & Sons Funeral home of Baldwyn.
Doris Belk
TUPELO – Doris Dean Herndon Belk, 85, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Oaktree Manor in Amory, MS. Doris was born November 12, 1934 to Bead and Lottie Mozelle Carlisle Herndon. She was a lifetime resident of Lee County and was a 1953 graduate of Verona High School. Doris continued her education at Blue Mountain College where she earned a B.S. Degree in education. She also obtained a MA Degree from the University of MS.
Doris married Leroy E. Belk, Sr., longtime Lee County Supt. of Education, September 11, 1948. Her teaching career at Verona School spanned 29 years teaching Jr. High and Elementary students. She retired from teaching in 1996.
Doris was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church where she was active in the Jewel Sunday School Class. She loved interior design as well as gardening.
She is survived by her children, Linda Herndon (Ron) of Shannon; Leroy Belk Jr. (Teresa) of Tupelo; Kathy Biddle (Mike) of Cardsville; Daughter in law, Monte Belk of Tupelo.
Grandchildren, Brad Herndon (Melissa); Leslie Singley (Patrick); Trae Belk (Lindzey); Laura Stewart (Will); Leah Thomasson (Johnson); Stephanie Belk; Matthew Belk (Madison); Kelly Biddle and John Biddle; 7 Great Grandchildren, Ethan Singley, Holland Grace Singley, Kahlan James, Emma Kate Herndon, Lilian Belk, Hardin Stewart and Frances Thomasson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bead and Mozelle Herndon, her husband, Leroy Belk, Sr. and her son, Steve Belk.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Langerfeld officiating. Private burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 6.p.m and Saturday 10 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be sent to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service may be viewed at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 90 days thereafter at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-Streaming.
Melody Wallace
TUPELO – Melody Wallace, 2 year old baby girl, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Lebonheur Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Two year old Melody Wallace was born to her mother, Courtney Wallace on April 3, 2017 in Lee Co. She was such a bundle of joy.
Melody Wallace is survived by her grandmother Barbara Ann Wallace of Houston; One sister, Kyndall Wallace of Tupelo; One brother, Antavious Wallace of Tupelo and several aunts and uncles.
The visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Matthew MBC with Rev. Lavon Kinard officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Lenora Bush
MONROE, LOUISIANA – Lenora Bush, 76, passed away on November 21, 2019, at Glenwood Hospital in West Monroe, LA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Director’s.
Donatus Johnson
TIPPAH/UNION COUNTY – Donatus Johnson, 92, passed away on November 21, 2019, at his residence in Dumas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Julia A. Mathis
UNION/LEE COUNTY – Julia A. Mathis, 76, passed away on November 21, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Wilma Hankins White
TUPELO – Wilma Hankins White passed away at her current residence in Antioch, TN on Monday, November 18, 2019, after a short illness. She was 91 years old.
She was born on August 11, 1928, to Elzie Dell Hankins and Edna Phillips Hankins in Mantachie, MS. They later moved to East Tupelo where she attended the same school from 1934 until she graduated in 1946.
That same year she began work for the Mississippi State Department of Health. She retired after a forty-five-year career and achieved many commendations and honors, including recognition in the form of an award named for her and presented by the Mississippi Public Health Association, the Wilma White Clerk of the Year Award, established in 1981.
Among her other accomplishments, she was a long-time member of the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club and worked tirelessly to get the legislative approval necessary for the Elvis Presley license plate. She worked with members and legislators and was instrumental in getting this tag approved, as is noted on the Fan Club’s website.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, J.W. (Cody) White, and sister Crystalline Hankins. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Perkins of Nashville, TN; her son, James Kerry White of Antioch, TN; four grandchildren, Brad Hancock of Corinth, MS, Erika Mooningham of Nashville, TN, Connie Hancock of Booneville, MS, and Angela Chamberlain of Vine Grove Kentucky; five great-grandchildren; Andie Thomas of Nashville, TN, Presley Mooningham of Nashville, TN, Abigail Hancock of Corinth, MS, Loren Hancock of Booneville, MS, and Delaney Skehan of Corinth, MS; brother Charles Hankins of Saltillo, MS and nephew, Chuck Hankins of Saltillo, MS.
At her request, her body will be donated to the Genesis Legacy Program for the advancement of science. Arrangements at present are incomplete. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rebecca Taylor
TUPELO – Rebecca Taylor, 93, passed away on November 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Tommie Lee Triplett
CORINTH – Tommie Lee Triplett, 63, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born January 12, 1956. Services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00-Noon at Little Zion M. B. Church. Visitation will also be two hours prior to service Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Little Zion M. B. Church in Corinth. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in the Renizi Cemetery.
Walter Gillespie
VERONA – Walter Gillespie, 50, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at home in Verona. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 noon at Pleasant Plain M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Mary Ruth Graham
NEW ALBANY – Mary Ruth Graham, 80, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at home in New Albany. Services will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1 PM at Church of Christ – New Albany. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru.
Robert Thompson
POTTS CAMP – Robert Thompson, 72, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:00 PM at graveside in Salem Baptist Cemetery in Potts Camp with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation at the church Sunday 1:00 PM until service.
Flora Bell Stockard
THAXTON – Flora Bell Stockard, 77, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Church of The Living God 320 Stockard Rd. Thaxton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 4:00 -6:00 at Serenity Autry Pontotoc Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greater Springhill Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Lucille Pender
NETTLETON – Lucille Pender, 93, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Traceway in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. until service time at W. E. Pegeus, Tupelo. Expressions may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Mullins Cemetery, Nettleton.
Ella Jane Hudson
AMORY – Ella Jane Hudson, 80, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:30 PM at St. James U. M. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 4-5 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Amory.
Lawanda Pearson
BIG CREEK – Lawanda Pearson, 45, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Bryant Chapel M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Ava Dalphine “Ma” McGreger
RANDOLPH – Ava Dalphine “Ma” McGreger, 85, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Randolph, MS.
She is survived by her children, Phil McGreger (Kelli), Joyie Lindsey (Rodney), Becky Long (Joe), and Sidney McGreger (Ann), all of Randolph; her grandchildren, John Lindsey (Tammy), Ginger Tutor (Timmy), Heather Hix (Jeremy), Eric Long, Zach McGreger (Terri Beth), Blake Long (Amy), and Brooks McGreger (Rachel); great grandchildren, Lindsey Tutor, Brooks Tutor, Wes Lindsey, Drake Moss, Gabriel Hix, Skylar McGreger, MiKayla McGreger, Autumn McGreger, and Jodi Long; one great great grandson, Kohen Tutor; and a sister, Glynda Pierce Gammons of Holly Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H.B. “Brooks” McGreger; her parents, R.V. and Verdie Pierce; her children, Rhonda and Brent McGreger; brother, Gerald Pierce, and a sister, Opal Pluff.
Services will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 AM with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Brad McGreger, Greg Boren, Gary Cowsert, Mike McCoy, Jeff Rikard, and Justin Murphree.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice and her special caregivers, Amy Ray Heatherly and Lou Anne Kidd.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 5-8 PM and Friday, November 22, 10 AM until service time.
Jerry “J.T.” Presley
BOONEVILLE – Jerry Taylor “J.T.” Presley, age 68, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home in Booneville.
He was born July 19, 1951, in Prentiss County to James Taylor Presley and Lorraine Barnett Presley. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.
Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Morrow officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscumbia Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Margaret Cole Presley of Booneville; his daughter, Jenny Chittom of Booneville; his son, Josh Presley of Booneville; two sisters, Becky Scott and Jan Trimble of Booneville; four grandchildren, Carly Chittom, Chase Chittom and Chance Chittom, and Casey Presley, all of Booneville; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Casey Presley, and his beloved dog Roscoe.
Pallbearers will be Chase Chittom, Chance Chittom, Casey Presley, Charles “Chuck” Ashmore, Jered Ashmore, Justin Ashmore and Mackenzie Morgan.
Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Presley, Jim Barnett, Tony Presley, Tommy Gentry, Ronnie Martin, Ronnie Sappington, Johnny Hopper, Dickie Storey, Joey Pongetti, Steve Barnett, Mitch Howell, Andy Chittom, Greg Ward and Miguel Medina.
Visitation will be Friday, November 22, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and also from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Walter L. Gibson
GUNTOWN – Walter Lee Gibson age 81 died Thursday November 21, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness. He was born February 19, 1938 to Henry & Edna Floyd Gibson, he married Trula Buse in 1958 and they have been together for 61 years. Walter worked and retired from both KI & ER Carpenter of Tupelo. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved watching western movies and reminising with his boys about younger days. He was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church.Services will be Saturday at 1 pm at Waters Funeral Home with his grandson Adam Hunt Officiating and delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in the Friendship Church cemetery.Survivors include his wife of 61 years Trula Buse Gibson of Guntown, 4 daughters, Patricia Faye Cole & Herman of New Site, Lula Diane Brazeal & David of Guntown, Fran Porter & Kelvin of Myrtle and Pam Robinson & Bob of Pontotoc, 2 sons William Trixie Lee Gibson of Saltillo and Walter Bryant Gibson & Melissa of Saltillo, 12 grandchildren, Mark Vandevander, Kim Vandevander, Sharon Vandevander, Chris Vandevander, Nikki Lynn Sanchez & Ale, Jessie Gibson, Alisha Dunaway & Matthew, Adam Hunt & Brittany, Jessica Buchanan, Amanda Gibson & Crystal, Dominic Robinson and Candace Robinson, 16 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Henry & Edna Floyd Gibson, a sister Martha Jane Robinson and a grandson John Cory Hill.Pall Bearers will be Jessie Gibson, Dominic Robinson, Mark Vandevander, Matthew Dunaway, Chris Vandevander, Chuck Presley, Jim Robinson and Ale Sanchez.Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 pm.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Frances Loree “Nanny” Lambert
BOONEVILLE – Frances Loree “Nanny” Lambert (93) went to her heavenly home on November 20, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1926 to Walter and Dezi Penna. She was married to Dexter Lambert and they raised six children together. She was a member of Martin Hill Freewill Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and kept children for many years.
Services will be 2 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Nanney officiating and Bobby Lambert presenting the eulogy. Burial will be in the Martin Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
She is survived by her sons, Garry Lambert (Carolyn) of Thrasher and Roger Lambert (Hilda) of Booneville; her daughters, Judy Owens of Booneville and Sherry Moore (Larry) of Jumpertown; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Dwight Lambert; her daughter, Rita Storey; her son-in-law, Travis Storey; her daughter-in-law, Shirley Lambert; her granddaughter, Schawna Storey; her brothers, Ludie Penna and James Penna and her sister, Nova Lee Thacker. Her grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Judith Byram “
Judy” Daniel
OXFORD – Judith B. Daniel “Judy” died Wednesday, November 20th, 2019, in the presence of many family members at her home in Oxford, MS after a 23-year battle with cancer. A celebration and thanksgiving of her life will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at St. Andrews United Methodist Church with Rev. Billy Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on November 26, 1939 in Shuqualak, MS, graduated from Shuqualak High School and attended East Mississippi Community College. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and charter member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Oxford, her present church home. Over the years she worked for the MS Department of Welfare in Macon, MS, as church secretary at St. Andrews UMC, in the Registrar’s office and Accounting department at Ole Miss and at the University of Mississippi Medical Center library in Jackson, MS. The loves of her life were her family and, by example, she passes this love on to them and their families. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, H.O and Eula Daniel and her grandparents.
Surviving will be her husband of 60 years, Robert “Bobby” Daniel of Oxford; a daughter, Debra Alexander of Oxford; two sons, Robert M. Daniel (Jane) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Richard B. Daniel (Kay) of Rock Hill, SC; six grandchildren, Ford Alexander (Lauren), Laurie Elizabeth Drew (Bryce), Brooks Alexander, Claire Lanz (Ben), Katherine Daniel, Rebekah Daniel; six great grandchildren, Maddox and Eisley Alexander, Hannah, Caroline and Natalia Lanz and Evelyn Erschen; and her sister, Allie Mae Parker (James) of Corinth, MS.
Judy requested in lieu of flowers memorials be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Attn: Development Office, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Michael Dailey
FULTON – Michael Karl Dailey, 71 of Fulton, passed away November 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 22, 1948 to the late Benton Carlton Dailey and the late Evelyn Louise Harrison Dailey. Mike was a Naval Vietnam Veteran. He was a lifelong land surveyor and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. He enjoyed bowling and billiards. He also enjoyed gardening in his later years. He is survived by his friends that knew him. Mike was a proud patriot and a great American and will be deeply missed.
Walter Newell
WEST POINT – Walter ‘Coach’ Holiday Newell, Jr. passed away Thursday November 21, 2019 at MS State Veteran’s Home in Kosciusko at the age of 88. He was born August 13, 1931 to the late Walter and Odell Harmon Newell. He graduated from West Point High School and MS State University. He coached football and Basketball and was assistant principle for several years until he retired in 1992. He was a veteran of the US Navy.
Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday November 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with The Rev. Darion Duckworth officiating. Visitation will be 10 AM-service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kenny Hudson, Jimmy Wood, Randy Hamblin, Terry Brumley, Floizell Wilson, Burt Nix, Jeff Henry, Bud Bowen. Honorary Pallbearers will be Travis Higginbotham, Travis Langford, Sammy Henderson, Gay McBrayer, Deon Keys, C.M. Miller, Bubba Davis, Edward Walker, WPHS Class of 1950. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Johnnie Faye Newell of Kosciusko; brother, Charlie Newell (Carol) of Columbus; nephew, Chuck Newell (Debbie); nieces, Susan Johnson (Al), Nancy Hunt (Kelly); sister-in laws, Maxine Cook, Dorothy Peavy (Johnny), Inez Collins (Joe); nephew-in-laws, Patrick Cook, Anthony Cook (Susan), Dr. Joe Collins (Mindy), John Collins (Kitty).
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Donald Cook.
Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church PO Box 293 West Point, MS 39773 or MS State Veteran’s Home 310 Autumn Ridge Rd Kosciusko, MS 39090.
Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.
James Ray “Bill” Mills
FULTON – James Ray “Bill” Mills, 82, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. He was born June 9, 1937, in Fulton, to Monroe and Lena West Mills. He as a Veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He worked at Penn Tire for fifteen years and retired as a line worker from T.V.A. He was a member of Big Oak Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. Burial will be in Walton Cemetery.
Survivors include and one daughter, Susan Christian (Steve) of Ballardsville; one son, Jamie Mills of Fulton; four Grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sue Mills, who died December 5, 2017; one brother, Jack Mills; five sisters, Alline Thomas, Maxine Garland, Pauline Williams, Susie Murphy, and Brenda Lewis; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Casey Christian, Drew Christian, Austin Mills, David Walls, Gaylord Gray, and Jimmy Palmer.
Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a. m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Isaac John Price
GUNTOWN – Isaac John Price, 10 months, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at home in Baldwyn. Services will be on 2:00 Friday at Mt. Zion Community Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 12 until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
