Lillian Neff Kellum
TUPELO – Lillian Loraine Neff Kellum, 98, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born November 28, 1920 in Captains City to Park and Lee Richardson Neff. She was a graduate of Catching High School and received a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Delta State. In June of 2019, she moved to Tupelo to be closer to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. Lillian enjoyed attending school functions and spending time with her sweet friends at Traceway Manor. She was loving, patient and nurturing and will be greatly missed by her family.
Survivors include her son, Ferman Kellum, Jr.; two grandsons, Park Kellum, Jr. and Brad Kellum and his wife, Bennette; three great-grandchildren, Evan, Bailey and Macie Kellum; sister, Alice Blacklidge; and daughter-in-law, Norma Kellum. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. M.P. Neff, Sr.; husband, Ferman Kellum, Sr.; son, William Park Kellum; sister, Edna Margaret Neff; and brother, M.P. Neff.
Private family services will be held at a later date in Greenville.
Dennis Hall
BRUCE – Dennis Hall, 31, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Hope COGIC in Bruce, MS.
Ronnie Pate
BLUE SPRINGS – Ronnie Pate, 67, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at his home in Blue Springs. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2 pm at Macedonia Baptist Church. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Luciana G. Franklin
TUPELO – Luciana G. Tinolli Franklin, 88, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her residence after a brief illness. A native of Trieste, Italy, she was born December 30, 1930 to Igino and Rosita Villatora Tinolli. On October 31, 1951, she married Donald “Gene” Franklin. In 1953, they relocated to the United States and settled in Tupelo in 1986. Earlier in life, she performed as a gospel singer with the Lordsmen Quartet who had opened for the Oakridge Boys. Luciana was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed feeding her catfish in the lake behind her house, cooking delicious homemade Italian meals, spending time with her family and maintaining an immaculate home and garden. She was an exemplary mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and the glue that held her family together. She was a member of the Lions Club and Tupelo Free Will Baptist Church (Connect Church).
Survivors include her son, Dan Franklin and his wife, Sheila of Tupelo; two daughters, Renee Fields and her husband, Rick of Tupelo and Tammy Weeks and her husband, Rich of Port St. John, Florida; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Dawn Knotts and her husband, Joe of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Travis Franklin of Kenna, West Virginia, Stephanie Fair and her husband, Brad of Saltillo, Jessica Franklin of Tupelo, Danelle Chambers and her husband, Casey of Nettleton, Whitney Franklin of Verona and Jenna Franklin of Belden; step-granddaughters, Lori and Whitney Ward both of Tupelo; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Edda Duszak and her husband, Joe of Kunkletown, Pennsylvania and Nelly Lauro and her husband, Tony of Newtown, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years, Donald “Gene” Franklin; daughter, Dorothy Jane Patton; and two granddaughters, Alicia Britt Patton and Kimberly “Sunshine” Franklin.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service time Saturday, November 16, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Rich Weeks, Rick Fields, Brad Fair, Daniel Fair, Rick Repsold and Joe Duszak.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Lions Club and her special friend, Faye Yarbrough.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mary Lou Conner
CALHOUN CITY – Mary Lou Conner, 82, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Calhoun-Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Bryant Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on 1 hour before service at Bryant Chapel M. B. Church. Burial will follow at Bryant Chapel.
Ardell Barksdale
VARDAMAN – Ardell Barksdale, 77, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Baptist – Calhoun Health Services in Calhoun City. Services will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mays Chapel M.B. Church.
John ‘Johnny’ Dye
NEW ALBANY – John ‘Johnny’ Dye, 77, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 2:00 at St Mary U.M.Church, St Mary Road New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 with family hour 5:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Flatwood Grove Church Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Frances Jean Parks-McDaniel
OKOLONA – Frances Jean Parks-McDaniel, 59, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.
Frances McDaniel was born to her late parents, Fred Parks and Mary Hudson on January 2, 1960 in Gholson, MS. She was a graduate of Nuxubee High School and a former employee of Tronox for 28 years.
Frances McDaniel is survived by one daughter, Audrey McDaniel of Okolona, MS; Special friend, Sampson Everette of Aberdeen, MS; One son, Joseph McDaniel of Okolona, MS; Six sisters, Louise Grady of Rockwell Island, Callie Clark (Larry)of Preston, MS, Mamie Crosby (Randy) of Preston, MS, Sharon Johnson of Preston, MS, Freddie Welch (Virgil) of DeKalb, MS and Brenda Brandon of Nettleton, MS; One brother, Calvin Parks of Verona, MS, and two grandchildren Parish and King.
Frances McDaniel was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother; Thomas Parks.
The visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope MBC with Rev. Robert Parks officiating. The burial will follow at the New Hope MBC cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Leo Ezell
ABERDEEN – Leo Ezell, 82, passed away on November 14, 2019, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Janie Barnett
SHERMAN – Laura Jane “Janie” Barnett, 81, passed away at the NMMC Hospice Unit on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She started her working career at McRae’s and retired from Belks Dept. Store. She enjoyed basketball, football, golf and reading and she loved her dogs, Prince and Payten. She was a member of Chesterville Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Sammy Coker officiating. Burial will be in Ellistown Cemetery.
She is survived by her brothers, Danny Coker (Judy Coker Schaper) and Sammy Coker (Jane); nieces, Dana Roberts (Randy), Stephanie Coker and Samantha Barron (Michael); nephew, Paul Coker (Anna); great nieces, Kallie, Kensie and Jessie Roberts, Chloe Barron and Stella Coker; great-nephews, Jake and Webb Coker, Wade and Sam Barron and Ayden Adams.
Pallbearers will be Paul Coker, Randy Roberts, Michael Barron, Ayden Adams, Wade Barron, Tommy Coker and David Coker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lanois Barnett and her parents, Rev. Paul and Bessie Greer Coker.
Visitation will be Thursday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Patsy Marie Lucius
TIPPAH COUNTY – Patsy Marie Lucius, 60, passed away on November 13, 2019, at her residence in Walnut. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Biron Bill Hailey
MT. PLEASANT – Biron Bill Hailey, 83, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday 12 noon until service.
Jean Moore French
AMORY – Jean French, 79, once again in love and without limits of any kind; endless wisdom, God sent His loving angels into our midst and reclaimed the gentle spirit of beloved Jean Moore French. She slipped quietly into a peaceful realm of eternal rest with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her residence. Jean was born on February 3, 1940, to the late Bud & S. C. Moore.
Jean accepted Christ at an early age and joined St. Paul CME Church of Smithville, where she served as an usher and a member of the adult choir. She attended West Amory School, loved to cook for family and friends, and most of all for the preachers. Jean was very outgoing with her family and friends and she loved her grandchildren.
A Homegoing Celebration of the Life Service of Jean Moore French will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Paul CME Church Smithville, with Dr. Charles Young officiating, Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Burial will follow in the New Hope #2 Cemetery.
Visitation will be today at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel at 2-5:00 p.m. and family hour from 5-6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memory, 2 sons: Darnell Moore of Smithville and Lynell Moore of Amory; 6 lovely daughters, Laura Hill, Wanda (Robert) Gilleylen, Annette French, Bernita (Edward) Stegall, Jeanette Danner, and Elesha French all of Amory; nineteen grandchildren, and forty-seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jessie L. French, 2 sons, Johnny French and Jr. French, 4 sisters and 5 brothers.
Ella Jane Hudson
AMORY – Ella Jane Hudson, 80, passed away on November 14, 2019, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Amory.
Shena Lee Murphy
BALDWYN – Shena Lee Murphy, 58, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12-2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pratts Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Larry Darnell Ward
ABERDEEN – Larry Darnell Ward, 50, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Hwy 45 North in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, November 16 2019 at 2 PM at St Peter United Methodist Church-Aberdeen,MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 15 2019 from 4 – 6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home Chapel-Aberdeen, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Mildred Ann Still
WALNUT – Mildred Ann Still, 57, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 1:00 PM at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery.
Mary Ann Jones
CALEDONIA – Mary Ann Jones, 79, passed away November 12th, 2019 at Monroe Regional Hospital, in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Services will be held on Saturday, November 16th at the 903 College Street Chapel of Memorial Gunter and Peel Funeral home. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Don Both and Mel Howton officiating. Burial will follow at Vaughn Cemetery in Caledonia. Mary Ann was born on January 18, 1940 in Sulligent, Alabama, to the late Archie Marion Johnson and Sylvia Johnson Oliver.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and Treasurer for many years. She was a retired seamstress and worked for the Lowndes County schools in foodservice. She was an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers and loved to share both with friends and neighbors. She loved the outdoors and fishing was one of her favorite hobbies. She was probably best known as a wonderful cook. She is remembered well for the many meals she prepared, and wonderful dishes she shared with friends and family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Clyde Jones, Jr. Brothers, Harold Gene Johnson, Thomas Marion Johnson and Jackie Lane Johnson. Survivors include three daughters: Debi (David) Houston of Aberdeen, MS, Shirley (Andy) Hicks of Steens, MS, and Nancy (Roy) Campbell of Chino Valley, Arizona. One son, Douglas (Martha) Lucas, of Tupelo, MS. One brother, Clayton (Carolyn) Johnson, of Hamilton, MS, and sisters in law Rhonda Johnson of Aberdeen, MS and Elizabeth Johnson of Stuttgart, Germany. Grandchildren: Laura Collins, David W. (Kara) Houston IV, Beth (Joel) Smith, Locke (Reed) Waldrop, Andrew (Shelly) Hicks, Macy Ann Hicks, Justin Lucas, Jason (Brandy) Lucas, Scott Campbell, Jeremy (Danielle) Diamond, Jason (Anna) Diamond and 15 great grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers are Jeremy Diamond, Jason, Diamond, Jason Lucas, Justin Lucas, Andrew Hicks, Richard Johnson, Andrew Johnson and Reed Waldrop. Honorary pallbearers are John Gilmer, Don Gilmer, Johnny Gilmer, Doyle Sumrall, Dwight Colson, Joe Fields and Bobby Gayle.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church % Martha Jo Mims 3011 Wolfe Road Columbus, MS 39705 Vaughn Cemetery Fund % Martha Jo Mims 3011 Wolfe Road Columbus, MS 39705 Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Mississippi Chapter 1907 Dunbarton Drive, Suite C Jackson, MS 39216.
Mark Williams
BELDEN – Mark Williams, 60, passed away on November 14, 2019, at his residence in Belden. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Demetria Lynn Washington
SHANNON – Demetria Lynn Washington, 45, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John M.B. Church, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at St. John Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “ A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Antonio Johnson
UNION/NOXUBEE COUNTIES – Antonio Johnson, 56, resident of Union County and beloved son, father, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center following an extended illness.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, November 15 from 1 PM to 3 PM in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead.
A Service of Remembrance for Antonio will be at 2 PM Saturday, November 16 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 51 Cunningham Rd, Macon, Ms 39341.
Antonio was born April 6, 1963 in St. Louis, MO and is the son of Ruby Johnson of St. Louis, Mo and the late Robert Smith. He was employed in the food industry for much of his life.
A Christian, Antonio was blessed and devoted to his large loving family. He enjoyed cooking and will be missed by all that knew him.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Antonisha Johnson of Zion, Illinois and a host of brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Johnson family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Lloyd Page
SHANNON – Lloyd Page passed away on November 9, 2019 after battling serious illness for several years at the Oxford Veterans Home.
A life long member of Pine Grove M.B. Church in Shannon, MS where service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12:00 with the Pastor George Kendrick, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with Military Honors.
Viewing will be at the church one hour prior to service.
His brother, Frederick E. Page of Durham, NC is his only survivor.
James Mark “Jim” Morton
RIPLEY – James Mark “Jim” Morton, 56, passed away on November 14, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Lavell Cox
BENTON/TIPPAH COUNTIES – Lavell Cox, 85, resident of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Mississippi State Veteran’s Home in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, November 16 at 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16 from 12 Noon to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cox family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
