Robert Lee Brookins Jr., Memphis, Tennessee
Sammy Burt, Nettleton
Jimmy Story, Pontotoc
Mary Ware, Corinth
Gennett (Gean) White, Tupelo
Grace Ann White, Fulton
Tavares Lavon Williams, Okolona
Jimmy Story
PONTOTOC - Jimmy Story, 60, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc . Reflections of Life Memories . Services will be on Saturday October 2, 2021 3:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Pontotoc . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Gennett (Gean) White
TUPELO - Gennett (Gean) White, 81, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 2, 2021 @ 3:00P.M. at Jolly- Chapel Cemetery in Okolona MS.. Visitation will be on Friday, October 1, 2021 4-6p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Robert Lee Brookins Jr.
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Robert Lee Brookins Jr., 79, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at his daughter's residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 2, 2021 @ 11:00 A.M. at Sandhill M. B. Church Baldwyn< MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 2, 2021 9:00A.M. - 11:00A.M. at Sandhill M. B. Church Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Tavares Lavon Williams
OKOLONA - Tavarus l. Williams, 43, passed away on September 20, 2021 in Chickasaw Co.
Tavarus Williams was born to his parents, Hurm and Sarah Williams on May 28, 1978 in Chickasaw Co.
Tavarus L. Williams is survived by his parents, Hurm and Sarah Williams of Okolona, MS. One brother; Duryea Williams (Benita) of Collierville, Tenn. One niece; Reagan and one nephew; Destin.
The visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Clarks Chapel MBC at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. R. Hill officiating. Please make note that face masks are required. The burial will take place on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Clarks Chapel MBC cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Grace Ann White
FULTON - 55, passed away on Sept. 21,2021 at NMMC.
Grace Ann White was born to her parents, the late Jimmy Dale White and Mary Alice McCoy -White, on Sept. 12, 1966 in Lee Co.
Grace Ann White is survived by her mother; Mary Alice White of Shannon. One daughter; Natasha White of Fulton. Three sons; Michael White (Veronica) of Amory, Derrick White of Shannon, and Preston White of Shannon. Three sisters; Mae Ella Beene (Ross) of Shannon, Ruby Elliott (Jackie) of Dorsie, and Sadie White (Larry) of Dorsie. One brother; Lee Willie White of Shannon. There are also nine grandchildren. Grace Ann White was preceded in death by one sister; Ruthie Faye White and one son; Patrick Oneal White.
Visitation will be Fri., Oct. 1, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Sat., Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in Tupelo with Pastor Lendell Nichols officiating. Please social distance and wear your face masks.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Sammy Burt
NETTLETON - Samuel Gerald "Sammy" Burt died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at his residence near Nettleton after a long battle with cancer. Sammy was born on July 3, 1954 to the late Pete Burt and Patsy Wright Burt Waggoner. He attended Nettleton Schools and was a truck driver in the furniture industry most of his life. He did work for several years on the oil rigs in Texas. Sammy loved motorcycles and fast cars and enjoyed gatherings of family and friends.
A graveside service will take place at 11 AM Saturday, October 2, 2021 in New Chapel Cemetery in Itawamba County. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time on Saturday only at New Chapel Community Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Sammy is survived by his two daughters, Christina "Chrissy" Allyson of Kansas City, Missouri, and Kisha Malone of Midlothian, Texas; his grandchildren, Stevie Burt, Kimberly Hartley, Jessica Jewell, Kyle Malone and Makayle Pham; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Brooklyn; his companion of many years, Joyce; a brother, Glen Burt (Michelle) of Nettleton; Carlene Huffman Burt Spigner (Carlton) of Mantachie; his step dad, Lloyd Waggoner, and step mother, Teresa Waggoner, who helped raise him, of Nettleton and all their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Patsy; a sister, Kelleen Conway, and a brother, Dwight Burt; and his grandparents, Kelly and Myrtle Burt, and Bill and Anna Kate Wright.
Mary Ware
CORINTH - Mary Ware, 73, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Patterson Memorial Chapel is in charge of services.
