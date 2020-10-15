Nellie (Peggy) Bean
HOUSTON – Nellie (Peggy) Bean, 70, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS with all safety policies implemented. Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Ross Hill Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Lenora Locus
SHANNON – 60, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Lenora Locus was born to her parents, James Locus and Louella Gates, on September 10, 1960 in Mississippi. She was a 1979 graduate of Shannon High School. Ms. Lenora Locus was also an employee for NMMC for 25 years.
Ms. Lenora Locus is survived by her companion; Dennis Miller of Shannon. One daughter; Keyanna Locus of Shannon. One son; Travis Locus. One brother; Robert Shannon of Tupelo.
The visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial Chapel. Face masks are required. The service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Pastor Lamar Banks officiating. Safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Fred Morris
TUPELO – Fred Morris, 86, passed away on October 15, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
Felix Lee Murray
CHARLESTON – Felix Lee Murray, 52, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. Services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 pm at Rocky Branch. Visitation will be today from 4pm – 6pm at Community Funeral Directors – Charleston. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Rocky Branch Cemetery.
Melinda Rogers
SHANNON – Melinda Rogers, 60, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12 noon at Union Baptist Cemetery Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on today from 4pm – 6pm at Community Funeral Directors-Nettleton. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Union Baptist Cemetery.
Lou Jean Huddleston
SUMNER – Lou Jean Huddleston, 76, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville. Services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 am at Frieson Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 4pm -6pm at Community Funeral Directors – Charleston. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Frieson Cemetery.
Regina Thomas
BALDWYN – Regina Thomas, 51, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona, walk-through.
Sue Goggans
VERONA – Carrie “Sue” Lemmons Goggans, 90, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Sunshine Nursing Home in Pontotoc. A private family-only graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Verona City Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Jeffery Lee Cummins
STRAYHORN – Jeffery Lee Cummins, 22, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his residence in Millington, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, October, 14, 2020 at Community Funeral Directors-Coldwater. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Flag Lake Cemetery.
Connie McDonald
BOONEVILLE – Connie McDonald, 77, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He loved fishing, boating, hunting, and watching baseball and westerns on television. He worked at Quartet Mfg. and he was a member of Independent Church of God.
Funeral services will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Saturday, 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Dodd’s Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, William McDonald (Betty); daughter, Trisia Perez (Victor); step-daughter, Tonya Payne (Brad); step-son, Joey Bain; sister, Nelda Carpenter; brothers, Bailey Williams (Sheila) and Melvin Williams (Pam); (11) grandchildren; (9) great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ella Jean Thompson, Virgie Ivy, Irene Wright; brother, Lonnie McDonald.
Pallbearers will be Branson Williams, Grant Shelton, Chris Williams, Logan Wilkerson, Shane Kelly and Steven Bridges.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. The body will lie in state from noon until service time at the church on Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Junior Umfress
FULTON – Victor Umfress, Jr., 69, died suddenly Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his home. He was born July 29, 1951, in Fulton, to Victor and Lula Bell Chism Umfress. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War, where he received the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service medal, Vietnam Sharp Shooter campaign M 16 metal, Combat infantry medal, and the Bronze Star. He was an honest, trustworthy, reliable, and generous mechanic for many years at Umfress Garage, which he owned and operated the old school way. He also was a great metal worker and welder, and really could do almost anything. He was an avid gardener, and he enjoyed going to his family campgrounds, where they had many wonderful times together. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Hardens Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Shelley Ganaway (Stephen) of Fulton and Shanna Crenshaw (Bobby) of Tremont; one brother, Jimmy “Jimbo” Umfress (Amanda); three sisters, Shirley Jamerson, Judy Umfress, and Brenda Jo Clark (Grady “June Bug”) , all of Fulton; five grandchildren, Caelan Ganaway, Isaac Riley, James Ganaway, Denton Crenshaw, Nathan Crenshaw; several nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Jonnie Fay Bishop; one step-son, Stephen Van Dyke; one niece, Carrie Beth Jamerson; and his parents.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared with the Umfress family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Gregory Lynn Davis
PONTOTOC – Gregory Lynn Davis, 61, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Grenada, MS. Greg was born on New Year’s Day in 1959 to Mrs. Johnnie Mae and Mr. Hoyle Davis in Troy, MS where he was raised. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church in Troy, MS. He was a long time brick mason and enjoyed his work. He enjoyed his family and his grandsons. He was proud to talk about his mother and his great grandchildren, Aubrey Davis and Liam Harcrow. Greg enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and fishing. His last fishing trip was on Grenada Lake.
He is survived by his mother, Johnnie Mae Davis; daughter, Teresa Lynn Davis; grandsons, Brandon Davis, Chandon Harcrow, and Kameron Boone; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Claire Davis; great grandson, Liam Jase Harcrow; siblings, Donna Sansing, Debbie Hester (Ray), Deidrie Tutor (Mark), Doris Ard, Daphne Burchfield, and Glenn Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Hoyle D. Davis; brothers, George Davis, John Davis, and Gerald “Nut” Davis; and his brother-in-law, Donnie Sansing.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Brandon Davis, Chandon Harcrow, Kameron Boone, Codi Hester, Ray Hester, Glenn Davis, and Mike Gillen.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 12PM until service time.
Mike Cunningham
BOONEVILLE – James Michael “Mike” Cunningham went to sing with the angels October 10, 2020 at the age of 71. A Vietnam veteran and the third of four spirited children, he was born August 6, 1949 to Charles Edward “Charlie” Cunningham and Reba Shackelford Cunningham. A gifted singer/songwriter, he picked and sang through life inspiring and bringing joy to those he played with and for. He loved his family and making music with his friends.
He is survived by wife Mary Cunningham and his three children Jayne (Randy) Lowery, Noah (Lidiana) Cunningham, and Cody Cunningham, his granddaughter Bailey Lowery, and his brother Charles Edward “Bud” Cunningham and sister Donna Cunningham Steward. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul Reed Cunningham.
Receiving of family and friends will be held at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville from 11:00-12:00 on Thursday, October 15 followed by a short remembrance and celebration of life ceremony officiated by Rev. David Thompson. Please respect that graveside service is reserved for immediate family only.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Francis Nicole Kennedy
NETTLETON – Francis Nicole Kennedy, 37, passed away on October 12, 2020, in Thaxton, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Linda Shumpert
DORSEY – Linda Shumpert, 70, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center -Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 am at Community Funeral Directors- Nettleton. Visitation will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 pm -6 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Nettleton. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Ovella Fitzpatrick
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Ovella Fitzpatrick, 83, passed away on October 15, 2020, at her residence in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Ruth Baswell
TUPELO – Ruth Baswell, 60, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home. She enjoyed going to flea markets and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a property manager for Meadowview in Baldwyn and she was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home Saturday at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Garden cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis Baswell; children, Lorretta Peters (Tracy), Daphne Cox (Donald) and Lewis Baswell; step-children, Katlynn Suddieth (Dalton), Destiny Baswell (Jeryd) and Shawn Baswell; sister, Mickie Smith; 22 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; host of nieces, nephews and other friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Elva Melahn Nielsen and her brother, Bill Neilsen.
Pallbearers will Donald Cox, Kasey Baswell, Tracy Peters, Maverick Peters, Harley Peters and Jeryd Joseph.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lewis Baswell, Jr., Sammy Baswell and Robert Thomason.
Visitation will be Saturday from noon until service time at 2:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.