Lizzie A. Braddock
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Lizzie A. Braddock, 71, passed away on October 1, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
John W. Hillard
AMORY – John W. Hillard, 87, passed away on September 29, 2020, in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Betty Cunningham-Doss
WEST POINT – 81, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus.
Betty Cunningham-Doss was born to her late parents, Daniel Cunningham and Alice Bailey on September 25, 2020 in Chickasaw County.
Betty Doss is survived by four daughters; Greta McCullough (Bobby) of Columbus, Bernice Haynes of Prairie, Donna Davidson (Charles) of West Point, and Lakeisha Rena Doss of Hendersonville, TN. One sister; Imogene Walker of Detroit, Mich. There are nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, October, 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Third Union Cemetery. Face masks are required and safety measures will be in place.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
L. Q. Mathis
BOONEVILLE – L. Q. Mathis, 87, of Booneville passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. He was a member of the Tuscumbia Baptist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran, and retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. He loved gospel music, rabbit hunting, gardening, the Atlanta Braves and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery. His grandson, Justin Tapp, will deliver the Eulogy and the message. Burial will be in the Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Pike Mathis; one daughter, Lana Tapp and her husband Mark; two grandchildren, Shannon Fraiser and her husband Tommy and Justin Tapp and his wife LeShae; four great grandchildren, Tapp, Judd and Mary Mathis Fraiser and Porter Tapp; one sister in law, Martha Pike Lindsey and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Clifford Mathis and Rachel Smith Mathis; three brothers, Prentiss Warren Mathis, Melvin Mathis and Brant Mathis; and one sister, Daphine Eldridge.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Billy Shane “Barney” Barnes
TIPPAH COUNTY – Billy Shane “Barney” Barnes, 41, passed away Thursday, October 01, 2020 in Ripley. A Graveside Service will be at 2 PM Sunday, October 4 at Providence Cemetery near Tiplersville. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Barnes family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jack E. Martin, Sr.
BYHALIA – Jack E. Martin, Sr., 63, passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2020, at his home in Byhalia. Memorial Reflections of life. Services will be on Saturday October 3, 2020 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist church Byhalia Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Howell
AMORY/TUPELO – Joyce Howell, 87, passed away on October 1, 2020, at Traceway Manor Nursing Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Raymond Witte
EGGVILLE – Raymond E.J. Witte, 94, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born November 17, 1925, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He retired from International Harvester. He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran who received two purple hearts, the silver star, and the gold star. He served on the board of the Mooreville/Eggville Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed woodworking.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 5, at the Union Grove Cemetery near Mooreville with Jason Parker officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter, Darlea Heitger of Eggville; two sons, Richard Witte (Cheryl) of Ossian, IN, and Ron Witte (Mary) of Eggville; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
He a preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jeanette I. Witte, on May 1, 2015; and eight brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be members of the Mooreville/Eggville Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Witte family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Robert William Arendt
TUPELO – Mr. Robert William “Bob” Arendt died peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born April 25th, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio, Bob spent the majority of his life living in Arizona and Colorado, and returned to Mississippi.
Bob served in the U.S. Army before establishing a career as a master carpenter. He loved to cook and was an excellent sous chef for a large hotel chain throughout the years as well as preparing meals for clients in halfway homes.
Bob loved to fresh water fish and enjoyed an occasional golf game. He was an experienced bass guitarist and played with numerous bands including Gene Simmons in Tupelo.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, William D. Arendt and Claudia A. Glescic. He leaves behind sons, Robbie Arendt (Jamie) and Joseph Scott Arendt; sister, Denice Wooldridge (Mike) and Renee’ Arendt Belk (Randy), and loving cousins in Ohio.
No services are scheduled at this time. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Margaret Bolden
BYHALIA – Margaret Bolden, 83, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Saturday, 12 noon until service.
Susan Kay White Showalter
TUPELO – Susan Kay White Showalter, 77, died October 1, 2020, at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Prentiss Edge
GUNTOWN – Prentiss Edge, 88, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 5 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3-5 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy Dale Pannell
HOLLY SPRINGS – Jimmy Dale Pannell, 65, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at graveside in Clear Creek Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time.
Linda Joyce Voyles
PONTOTOC – Linda Voyles, 87 years, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020. She was surrounded by her four children and all her grandchildren in the hours before her home going. Linda Voyles was a true woman of faith and lived that love for Christ. She was always tending to the needs of others and never turned away anyone. Her love and prayers blanketed her family like a huge hand stitched quilt. Her love was shown to all that she came in contact with daily. If you ever had the privilege of being in her home, you know that you would not leave hungry. If you did, it was by your choice because biscuits and cakes or pecan pies were a staple that were available with the short walk to the kitchen.
Linda Joyce Andrews Voyles was born November 4, 1932, to Jessie Sylvester and Tennie Tucker Andrews. She had worked at Wilton Casting and Action Manufacturing for many years. Linda was a member of In Good Faith Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, October 2, 2020, with Rev. Kevin Merritt and Rev. Ronnie Sutton officiating; burial will follow in the Voyles Family Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Due to COVID 19, the family request that social distancing and face mask requirements be observed.
She is survived by her children, Charlotte Voyles Jenkins and Jan Voyles Cayson (Joe), Donald Ray Voyles (Ruby) and Robert Voyles (Jill) and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Linda Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred Allen Voyles. They walked through life hand and hand for 67 years. Her sister, Flossie Vaughn, two brothers, James Lowell Andrews and Jessie Sylvester Andrews, Jr., her son-in-law, Travis Jenkins and a granddaughter-in-law, Jodi Lynn Jenkins.
Pallbearers will be Wiley Jenkins, Wesley Voyles, Seth Sutton, Hunter Voyles, Brian Carter, D.J. Washington, C.C. Bullard and Chris Voyles. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Carter, Kaden Washington, Keegan Washington, Ray Boulden Baker.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Friday, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Denny Kuyrkendoll
PONTOTOC – Dennis Marcell Kuyrkendoll, 67, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 9, 1953 to Willard and Geneva Rinehart Kuyrkendoll.
Graveside services will be at 11:00a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Union County, MS with Bro. Russell Fletcher officiating.
He is survived by his aunt, Ann Kuyrkendoll Stanford, and her husband, Gerald Stanford; and by his uncle, Billy Kirkendoll; and by his special friends and “family” at Bodock Grove Group Home in Pontotoc.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Dewayne Kuyrkendoll.
The family wishes to “thank you” to the staff of Bodock Grove Group Home and to the nurses and staff of North Mississippi Medical Center.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitefuneralservice.com.
