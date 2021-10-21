TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jerry Lawrence Gregory, Sr., Pontotoc
Ella Grisham, Plano, Texas
Dorothy J. (Thompson) Harlow, Nettleton
Donald Paul Hobson, Gravestown Community
Daniel McShane, Tupelo
Master Sargeant John F. Miller, Tippah County
Stella Louise Parker, Pontotoc
Krista Runnels, Tupelo
Mary E. Sandefur, Tupelo
------------------------------------------
MEMO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Donald Paul Hobson
GRAVESTOWN COMMUNITY - Donald Paul Hobson, 78, of the Gravestown Community, passed away Oct. 14th, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
A memorial service honoring Don Paul's life will be held on Saturday, October 23rd, at 10 a.m. at the Beech Hill Church of Christ.
He was born in 1942 to Donald Fant Hobson(deceased) and Mattie Byrd Hobson. He graduated from Ashland High School and Northwest Junior College. He then attended Freed-Hardeman College where he met his beautiful wife Norma Underwood. He retired from Northwest Airlines as a certified jet engine mechanic. Don Paul was a faithful member of the Beech Hill Church of Christ where everyone always looked forward to seeing which classic car he drove to services that day.
His love for cars began in his early teens, which led him to being active in numerous car clubs stretching from Memphis, across north Mississippi and Alabama and all the way to Atlanta. Family, good friends and fast cars is what he loved.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma Jean Hobson and his mother, Mattie Byrd Hobson, his son, Jeff Hobson, his daughter Melody Hobson Powers (Bill), and two grandchildren, Jack and Mattie Powers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
MEMO
Mary E. Sandefur
TUPELO - Mary E. Sandefur, 86, passed away on October 20, 2021, at Tupelo Nursing & Rehab Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
MEMO
Daniel McShane
TUPELO - Daniel McShane, 78, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his friend residence in Tupelo. Services will be on 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 337 College Avenue Verona, MS. Visitation will be on 11:00 A.M -1:00P.M. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home . Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com .
MEMO
Krista Runnels
TUPELO - Krista Runnels , 40, passed away on October 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center.
MEMO
Dorothy J. (Thompson) Harlow
NETTLETON - Dorothy J. (Thompson) Harlow, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, MS . Services will be on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton, MS . Visitation will be on Friday October 22, 2021 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Burial will follow at Providence .
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Ella Grisham
PLANO, TEXAS - Ella Jordan Grisham, 93, died Saturday, October 16, at Medical City Plano Hospital in Plano, TX. She was born April 19, 1928, in Union County to Walter Perry Jordan and Lou Essie Dodds Jordan. She was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was a retired seamstress. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bobby Butler and Bro. Tommy Peters officiating. Burial will be in Old Oak Grove cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 1 daughter: Diane Leggett (Scott) of Plano, TX.; and 1 great-grandchild: Hadden Boyd. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: James Hamric Grisham; 1 grandchild: Jamie Leggett; and several sisters and brothers.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Peters, Mark Jordan, Corey Yager, Jimmy Roberson, and Lee Jordan. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, at United.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, AIR FORCE ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Master Sargeant John F. Miller
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Wednesday morning October 20, 2021 Master Sargeant John F. Miller, 86, resident of Blue Mountain who was affectionately known as "Chicken Miller" throughout the community, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral Services, with Military Honors, honoring the life of MSgt. Miller will be at 2 PM Friday, October 22 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Mountain Cemetery.
MSgt. Miller was born November 11, 1934 in Benton County, MS, the son of the late Clyde and Pearl Taylor Miller. After graduating Palmer High School in 1953 in Tippah County, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for 21 and a half years. On July 17, 1954 MSgt. Miller married his beloved wife, Gladys Marie Hutchinson Miller who survives. The Miller family traveled throughout the United States during his service until his retirement in 1974. After his military career, the family returned to Tippah County where he operated Mr. Quick in Ripley for several years before becoming owner of Miller's Quick Stop in Blue Mountain.
A member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Benton County, MSgt. Miller will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and camping at his favorite location, Enid Lake. He leaves a legacy of love and integrity with his family and those who knew him. He has left behind wonderful memories of a loving husband, grandfather, and father. We are grateful for each and every day we got to see his glowing smile and for the lessons learned that he shared.
Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM today at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his wife of 67 years, memories will continue to be shared by his daughter, Cindy Hamilton (Ricky) of Olive Branch, two sons, Ron Miller (Jeannie) of Dorsey and Terry Miller (Kathy) of Blue Mountain, three sisters, Charlene Smith (Carl) and Clydia Pannell (Bud), both of Ripley and Lillian Taylor (Eugene) of Pontotoc , two brothers, Samuel Douglas Miller (Linda) of Blue Mountain and Gerald Miller (Brenda) of Ripley, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and his loyal pet canine, "Scooter".
He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Sandra Warrington, Mary Lois Clemmer, Hazel Kilzer and Nellie Rose Meeks.
The American Flag at the Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Master Sargeant Miller and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Miller family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, PAYTON MORTUARY LOGO
Jerry Lawrence Gregory, Sr.
PONTOTOC - Jerry Lawrence Gregory, Sr., was born October 22, 1942, to the late Mr. Willie Bob Gregory and the late Mrs. Ellen Ware Gregory of Pontotoc, MS. He was affectionately known as "Pelope." He professed his faith and hope in Christ at an early age and united with Pontotoc Second Baptist Church, where he sang in the senior choir. "Pelope" loved fishing, family gatherings, and watching his Westerns. He also loved to listen to the music of the late, legendary Lee Williams. "Pelope" worked in hauling pulpwood. He worked at Pontotoc City Schools as a custodian and a bus driver. He also worked for Masterbilt and as an over-the-road truck driver. He recapped tires and worked as a highway constructor. He later became self-employed as an independent contractor in a barbecue/soul food business. On May 27, 1963, he was united in holy matrimony to Dora Ann Gates.
"Pelope" was preceded in death by his eight siblings, Virginia Zinn, Willie (Buddy) Gregory, Vilma Rose (Penny) Johnson, Elmoe (Pete) Gregory, Earnest Joe (E.J.) Gregory, Mary Bell Gregory, John (Tom) Gregory, and Marie Paulette (Polly) Riddle.
On Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS, Jerry answered the Master's call and went home to live with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
To lovingly remember and cherish his memory he leaves: his wife, Dora Gregory, of Pontotoc, MS; one daughter, Denita A. Pruitt (Mirron) of Pontotoc, MS; two sons, Kem Dwayne Gregory of Pontotoc, MS, and Jerry Lawrence Gregory, Jr., (Corretta) of Fulton, MS; one brother, James Gregory (Sylvia) of Pontotoc, MS; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Sylvia Gregory; longtime friend, Buster Mayes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation walk through will be Friday, October 22, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM, with family hour from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment will follow. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER
Stella Louise Parker
PONTOTOC - Services to celebrate the life of Stella Louise Parker, 79, will be held Tuesday October 26 at Browning Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Forrest Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Stella died on October 18, 2021 at Magnolia Place Senior Living. She was born in Pontotoc, MS and lived there most of her life. Stella had a passion for learning and teaching. She taught for many years at both Pontotoc High School and South Pontotoc High School, impacting the lives of an untold number of students. Later in life, she moved to Batesville, MS and became a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Stella had a great love for God's word, her family, her dogs and with great enthusiasm, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Albert Bagwell and her mother, Willie Mae Bagwell.
She is survived by her brother, Billy Bagwell (Betty); sister, Linda Russell and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Stella Parker to the Gideons International.
Browning Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.